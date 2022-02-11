D2iQ UI Kit

UI Kit is a collaboration between D2iQ's product design team and engineering team. UI Kit provides tools for engineers to build applications that follow the standards and guidelines of the D2DS Design System.

Getting started

Install dependencies (Node v16+, NPM 7+)

npm i

Start the Storybook server locally then visit http://localhost:6006/

npm start

Linting

ESLint is used for linting within the project. We suggest installing the ESLint extension in your preferred code editor.

For more detailed information, see CONTRIBUTING.md.

New Components

To generate a new component run the command:

npm run create :component < ComponentName >

Unit Testing

npm test

Use test:watch if you want the tests to run automatically when a file changes:

npm run test :watch

Pass parameters to the test engine (in this case jest) to run a single spec, for example, badge :

npm run test -- --watch badge

Writing Unit Tests

Important guidelines to follow for testing:

Single Expectation test. Every unit test should verify one behavior.

Keep your descriptions concise (bellow 40 chars ideally). One easy way to achieve this one is avoiding using "should".

Create the data you need. If you have a more complicated scenario, generate the data that is relevant to that particular case.

For more on this topic, and examples we recommend Better Specs.

import React from "react" ; import Badge from '../badge' ; import renderer from 'react-test-renderer' ; describe( 'Badge' , () => { it( "match default badge component" , () => { expect(renderer .create( < Badge > default </ Badge > ) .toJSON()).toMatchSnapshot() }); });

Testing with Cypress

To make it easier to select DOM nodes of our components in integration tests, DOM nodes have a data-cy attribute.

Naming Conventions for data-cy Values

Parent nodes: The value of data-cy for component's parent node is the same as the component name, and should be camelCased. For example: The parent node for <PrimaryButton> will have data-cy="primaryButton" .

Child nodes: If a child node has a data-cy added, there will be a dash between the parent node's name and a string to describe the child node. For example: The footer element of a <DialogModal> will have data-cy="fullscreenModal-footer"

States and variants: If a node has a special "state", data-cy will prepend a string describing that state after a dot. For example:

<TextInput disabled> will have data-cy="textInput textInput.disabled"

will have A <TextInput> with an error will have data-cy="textInput textInput.error"

For more information on writing selectors, see the Cypress guide.

Commits

We follow Conventional Commit formatting rules, as they provide a framework to write explicit messages that are easy to comprehend when looking through the project history and enable automatic change log generation.

These Guidelines got written based on AngularJS Git Commit Message Conventions.

< type > [optional scope] : < description > [optional body] [optional footer]

Release / Publishing

After your PR is merged into master , semantic-release will automatically cut a release if one of your commits is of type feat , fix , or perf .

Pre-release Testing in a Host Project

Build:

npm run dist

To copy UI Kit into an existing project, run the following:

cp -r dist/ ./<project>/node_modules/@dcos/ui-kit/

Replace <project> with the associated host project name and folder structure.

After running the copy command above, restart the host application.