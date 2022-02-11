UI Kit is a collaboration between D2iQ's product design team and engineering team. UI Kit provides tools for engineers to build applications that follow the standards and guidelines of the D2DS Design System.
Install dependencies (Node v16+, NPM 7+)
npm i
Start the Storybook server locally then visit
http://localhost:6006/
npm start
ESLint is used for linting within the project. We suggest installing the ESLint extension in your preferred code editor.
For more detailed information, see CONTRIBUTING.md.
To generate a new component run the command:
npm run create:component <ComponentName>
npm test
Use
test:watch if you want the tests to run automatically when a file changes:
npm run test:watch
Pass parameters to the test engine (in this case jest) to run a single spec, for example,
badge:
npm run test -- --watch badge
Important guidelines to follow for testing:
For more on this topic, and examples we recommend Better Specs.
import React from "react";
import Badge from '../badge';
import renderer from 'react-test-renderer';
describe('Badge', () => {
it("match default badge component", () => {
expect(renderer
.create(<Badge>default</Badge>)
.toJSON()).toMatchSnapshot()
});
});
To make it easier to select DOM nodes of our components in integration tests, DOM nodes have a
data-cy attribute.
data-cy Values
Parent nodes: The value of
data-cy for component's parent node is the same as the component name, and should be camelCased. For example: The parent node for
<PrimaryButton> will have
data-cy="primaryButton".
Child nodes: If a child node has a
data-cy added, there will be a dash between the parent node's name and a string to describe the child node. For example: The footer element of a
<DialogModal> will have
data-cy="fullscreenModal-footer"
States and variants: If a node has a special "state",
data-cy will prepend a string describing that state after a dot.
For example:
<TextInput disabled> will have
data-cy="textInput textInput.disabled"
<TextInput> with an error will have
data-cy="textInput textInput.error"
For more information on writing selectors, see the Cypress guide.
We follow Conventional Commit formatting rules, as they provide a framework to write explicit messages that are easy to comprehend when looking through the project history and enable automatic change log generation.
These Guidelines got written based on AngularJS Git Commit Message Conventions.
<type>[optional scope]: <description>
[optional body]
[optional footer]
After your PR is merged into
master,
semantic-release will automatically cut a release if one of your commits is of type
feat,
fix, or
perf.
Build:
npm run dist
To copy UI Kit into an existing project, run the following:
cp -r dist/ ./<project>/node_modules/@dcos/ui-kit/
Replace
<project> with the associated host project name and folder structure.
After running the copy command above, restart the host application.