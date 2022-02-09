Decentraland Unity Renderer

This repository contains the Unity part of decentraland explorer. This component works alongside Kernel to produce an Explorer build.

Before you start

Running the Explorer

Main Dependencies

This repo requires git lfs to track images and other binary files. https://git-lfs.github.com/ . So, before anything make sure you have it installed by typing:

git lfs install git lfs pull

Debug using Unity

Take this path if you intend to contribute on features without the need of modifying Kernel. This is the recommended path for artists.

Steps

Download and install Unity 2020.3.0f1 Open the scene named InitialScene Within the scene, select the DebugConfig GameObject. On DebugConfig inspector, make sure that Base url mode is set to Custom and Base url custom is set to https://play.decentraland.zone/? Run the Initial Scene in the Unity editor A browser tab with explorer should open automatically and steal your focus, don't close it!. Login with your wallet, go back to Unity and explorer should start running on the Game View . As you can see, DebugConfig has other special options like the starting position, etc. You are welcome to use them as you see fit, but you'll have to close the tab and restart the scene for them to make effect.

Troubleshooting

Missing git lfs extension

If while trying to compile the Unity project you get an error regarding some libraries that can not be added (for instance Newtonsoft Json.NET or Google Protobuf), please execute the following command in the root folder:

git lfs install git lfs pull

Then, on the Unity editor, click on Assets > Reimport All

Testing your branch using automated builds

To test against a build made on this repository, you can use a link with this format:

https :

Note that using this approach, the Unity builds will run against kernel master HEAD.

If you want to test your Unity branch against a specific kernel branch, you'll have to use the renderer url param like this:

https://play.decentraland.zone/?renderer-branch=<branch- name >&kernel-branch=<kernel-branch- name >

If the CI for both branches succeeds, you can browse to the generated link and test your changes. Bear in mind that any push will kick the CI. There's no need to create a pull request.

Advanced debugging scenarios

Debug with Unity Editor + local Kernel

Use this approach when working on any features that need both Kernel and Unity modifications, and you need to watch Unity code changes fast without the need of injecting a wasm targeted build in the browser.

When the steps are followed, you will be able to test your changes with just pressing the "Play" button within Unity. This will open a tab running the local Kernel build and Unity will connect to it using websocket.

This is the most useful debugging scenario for advanced feature implementation.

Steps

Make sure you have the proper Unity version up and running Make sure you have Kernel repository cloned and set up. Make sure you are running kernel through make watch command. Back in unity editor, open the DebugConfig component inspector of InitialScene Make sure that the component is setup correctly Hit 'Play' button

Debug with browsers + local Unity build

This approach works when your Unity modifications run well in the wasm targeted unity build, but you don't want to wait for the CI to kick in. This is also useful for remote profiling.

When the steps are followed, you will be able to run the local Unity build by going to localhost:3000 without the need of CI.

Steps

Make sure you have the proper Unity version up and running Make sure you have Kernel repository cloned. Make sure you are running kernel through make watch command in the cloned repo directory. Make sure you have the explorer website repository cloned. Make sure you have the local website up and running by executing npm run start:linked in the cloned repo directory. Produce a Unity wasm targeted build using the Build menu. When the build finishes, copy all the files inside the resulting /build folder ( unity.loader.js is not necessary as we use a modified loader) and paste them inside explorer-website/node_modules/@dcl/unity-renderer . Run the browser explorer through localhost:3000 . Now, it should use your local Unity build. If you need a Unity re-build, you can just replace the files and reload the browser without restarting the make watch process nor the website.

Technical how-to guides and explainers

For more advanced topics, don't forget to check out our Architecture Decisions Records (ADR) repository.

Setup CircleCI

Setup CircleCI

Copyright info

This repository is protected with a standard Apache 2 license. See the terms and conditions in the LICENSE file.