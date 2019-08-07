This library is deprecated. Please migrate to the official React Apollo Hooks.
Use Apollo Client as React hooks.
npm install react-apollo-hooks
Or if using yarn
yarn add react-apollo-hooks
https://codesandbox.io/s/8819w85jn9 is a port of Pupstagram sample app to react-apollo-hooks.
Similar to
ApolloProvider from react-apollo.
Both packages can be used together, if you want to try out using hooks and
retain
Query,
Mutation,
Subscription, etc. HOCs from
react-apollo
without having to rewrite existing components throughout your app.
In order for this package to work, you need to wrap your component tree with
ApolloProvider at an appropriate level, encapsulating all components which
will use hooks.
If you would like to use this package standalone, this can be done with:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo-hooks';
const client = ... // create Apollo client
const App = () => (
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
<MyRootComponent />
</ApolloProvider>
);
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
To use with
react-apollo's
ApolloProvider already present in your project:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo';
import { ApolloProvider as ApolloHooksProvider } from 'react-apollo-hooks';
const client = ... // create Apollo client
const App = () => (
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
<ApolloHooksProvider client={client}>
<MyRootComponent />
</ApolloHooksProvider>
</ApolloProvider>
);
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
import { useQuery } from 'react-apollo-hooks';
const GET_DOGS = gql`
{
dogs {
id
breed
}
}
`;
const Dogs = () => {
const { data, error, loading } = useQuery(GET_DOGS);
if (loading) {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
};
if (error) {
return <div>Error! {error.message}</div>;
};
return (
<ul>
{data.dogs.map(dog => (
<li key={dog.id}>{dog.breed}</li>
))}
</ul>
);
};
You can use
useQuery with React Suspense
with the
{ suspend: true } option.
Please note that it's not yet recommended to use it in production. Please look
at the issue #69
for details.
Example usage:
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
import React, { Suspense } from 'react';
import { useQuery } from 'react-apollo-hooks';
const GET_DOGS = gql`
{
dogs {
id
breed
}
}
`;
const Dogs = () => {
const { data, error } = useQuery(GET_DOGS, { suspend: true });
if (error) {
return <div>Error! {error.message}</div>;
}
return (
<ul>
{data.dogs.map(dog => (
<li key={dog.id}>{dog.breed}</li>
))}
</ul>
);
};
const MyComponent = () => (
<Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>
<Dogs />
</Suspense>
);
There are known issues with suspense mode for
useQuery:
cache-first fetch policy is supported (#13)
networkStatus returned by
useQuery is undefined (#68)
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
import { useMutation } from 'react-apollo-hooks';
const TOGGLE_LIKED_PHOTO = gql`
mutation toggleLikedPhoto($id: String!) {
toggleLikedPhoto(id: $id) @client
}
`;
const DogWithLikes = ({ url, imageId, isLiked }) => {
const [toggleLike, { loading }] = useMutation(TOGGLE_LIKED_PHOTO, {
variables: { id: imageId },
});
return (
<div>
<img src={url} />
<button onClick={toggleLike} disabled={loading}>{isLiked ? 'Stop liking' : 'like'}</button>
</div>
);
};
The
useMutation returns a tuple with mutation function first and the result of mutation execution in second. It's a similar signature you might know from official Mutation component and the same behavior as well.
You can provide any
mutation options
as an argument to the
useMutation hook or to the function returned by it, e.
g.:
function AddTaskForm() {
const inputRef = useRef();
const [addTask] = useMutation(ADD_TASK_MUTATION, {
update: (proxy, mutationResult) => {
/* your custom update logic */
},
variables: {
text: inputRef.current.value,
},
});
return (
<form>
<input ref={inputRef} />
<button onClick={addTask}>Add task</button>
</form>
);
}
Or:
function TasksWithMutation() {
const [toggleTask] = useMutation(TOGGLE_TASK_MUTATION);
return (
<TaskList
onChange={task => toggleTask({ variables: { taskId: task.id } })}
tasks={data.tasks}
/>
);
}
If you are just interested in the last subscription value sent by the
server (e. g. a global indicator showing how many new messages you have in an
instant messenger app) you can use
useSubscription hook in this form:
const NEW_MESSAGES_COUNT_CHANGED_SUBSCRIPTION = gql`
subscription onNewMessagesCountChanged($repoFullName: String!) {
newMessagesCount
}
`;
const NewMessagesIndicator = () => {
const { data, error, loading } = useSubscription(
NEW_MESSAGES_COUNT_CHANGED_SUBSCRIPTION
);
if (loading) {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
};
if (error) {
return <div>Error! {error.message}</div>;
};
return <div>{data.newMessagesCount} new messages</div>;
}
For more advanced use cases, e. g. when you'd like to show a notification
to the user or modify the Apollo cache (e. g. you'd like to show a new comment
on a blog post page for a user visiting it just after it was created) you can
use the
onSubscriptionData callback:
const { data, error, loading } = useSubscription(MY_SUBSCRIPTION, {
variables: {
// ...
},
onSubscriptionData: ({ client, subscriptionData }) => {
// Optional callback which provides you access to the new subscription
// data and the Apollo client. You can use methods of the client to update
// the Apollo cache:
// https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/advanced/caching.html#direct
}
// ... rest options
});
In some cases you might want to subscribe only after you have all the information available, eg. only when user has selected necessary filters. Since hooks cannot be used conditionally, it would lead to unnecessary complicated patterns.
Instead, you can use the
skip option which turns the subsciption dormant until toggled again. It will also unsubscribe if there was any previous subscription active and throw away previous result.
const MyComponent = () => {
const client = useApolloClient();
// now you have access to the Apollo client
};
An example showing how to test components using react-apollo-hooks: https://github.com/trojanowski/react-apollo-hooks-sample-test
react-apollo-hooks supports server-side rendering with the
getMarkupFromTree
function. Example usage:
import express from 'express';
import { ApolloProvider, getMarkupFromTree } from 'react-apollo-hooks';
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server';
const HELLO_QUERY = gql`
query HelloQuery {
hello
}
`;
function Hello() {
const { data } = useQuery(HELLO_QUERY);
return <p>{data.message}</p>;
}
const app = express();
app.get('/', async (req, res) => {
const client = createYourApolloClient();
const renderedHtml = await getMarkupFromTree({
renderFunction: renderToString,
tree: (
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
<Hello />
</ApolloProvider>
),
});
res.send(renderedHtml);
});
getMarkupFromTree supports
useQuery hooks invoked in both suspense
and non-suspense mode, but the React.Suspense
component is not supported. You can use
unstable_SuspenseSSR provided
by this library instead:
import { unstable_SuspenseSSR as UnstableSuspenseSSR } from 'react-apollo-hooks';
function MyComponent() {
return (
<UnstableSuspenseSSR fallback={<Spinner />}>
<div>
<ComponentWithGraphqlQuery />
</div>
</UnstableSuspenseSSR>
);
}