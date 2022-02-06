Extensible, mobile friendly pan and zoom framework (supports DOM and SVG).
Grab it from npm and use with your favorite bundler:
npm install panzoom --save
Or download from CDN:
<script src='https://unpkg.com/panzoom@9.4.0/dist/panzoom.min.js'></script>
If you download from CDN the library will be available under
panzoom global name.
// just grab a DOM element
var element = document.querySelector('#scene')
// And pass it to panzoom
panzoom(element)
<!-- this is your html file with svg -->
<body>
<svg>
<!-- this is the draggable root -->
<g id='scene'>
<circle cx='10' cy='10' r='5' fill='pink'></circle>
</g>
</svg>
</body>
// In the browser panzoom is already on the
// window. If you are in common.js world, then
// var panzoom = require('panzoom')
// grab the DOM SVG element that you want to be draggable/zoomable:
var element = document.getElementById('scene')
// and forward it it to panzoom.
panzoom(element)
If require a dynamic behavior (e.g. you want to make an
element not
draggable anymore, or even completely delete an SVG element) make sure to call
dispose() method:
var instance = panzoom(element)
// do work
// ...
// then at some point you decide you don't need this anymore:
instance.dispose()
This will make sure that all event handlers are cleared and you are not leaking memory
The library allows to subscribe to transformation changing events. E.g. when
user starts/ends dragging the
element, the
element will fire
panstart/
panend
events. Here is example of all supported events:
var instance = panzoom(element);
instance.on('panstart', function(e) {
console.log('Fired when pan is just started ', e);
// Note: e === instance.
});
instance.on('pan', function(e) {
console.log('Fired when the `element` is being panned', e);
});
instance.on('panend', function(e) {
console.log('Fired when pan ended', e);
});
instance.on('zoom', function(e) {
console.log('Fired when `element` is zoomed', e);
});
instance.on('zoomend', function(e) {
console.log('Fired when zoom animation ended', e);
});
instance.on('transform', function(e) {
// This event will be called along with events above.
console.log('Fired when any transformation has happened', e);
});
See JSFiddle console for a demo.
Sometimes zooming interferes with scrolling. If you want to alleviate it you can provide a custom filter, which will allow zooming only when modifier key is down. E.g.
panzoom(element, {
beforeWheel: function(e) {
// allow wheel-zoom only if altKey is down. Otherwise - ignore
var shouldIgnore = !e.altKey;
return shouldIgnore;
}
});
See JSFiddle for the demo. The tiger will be
zoomable only when
Alt key is down.
If you want to disable panning or filter it by pressing a specific key, use the
beforeMouseDown() option. E.g.
panzoom(element, {
beforeMouseDown: function(e) {
// allow mouse-down panning only if altKey is down. Otherwise - ignore
var shouldIgnore = !e.altKey;
return shouldIgnore;
}
});
By default, panzoom will listen to keyboard events, so that users can navigate the scene
with arrow keys and
+,
- signs to zoom out. If you don't want this behavior you can
pass the
filterKey() predicate that returns truthy value to prevent panzoom's default
behavior:
panzoom(element, {
filterKey: function(/* e, dx, dy, dz */) {
// don't let panzoom handle this event:
return true;
}
});
You can adjust how fast it zooms, by passing optional
zoomSpeed argument:
panzoom(element, {
zoomSpeed: 0.065 // 6.5% per mouse wheel event
});
On touch devices zoom is achieved by "pinching" and depends on distance between two fingers. We try to match the zoom speed with pinch, but if you find that too slow (or fast), you can adjust it:
panzoom(element, {
pinchSpeed: 2 // zoom two times faster than the distance between fingers
});
To get the current zoom (scale) level use the
getTransform() method:
console.log(instance.getTransform()); // prints {scale: 1.2, x: 10, y: 10}
By default when you use mouse wheel or pinch to zoom,
panzoom uses mouse
coordinates to determine the central point of the zooming operation.
If you want to override this behavior and always zoom into
center of the
screen pass
transformOrigin to the options:
panzoom(element, {
// now all zoom operations will happen based on the center of the screen
transformOrigin: {x: 0.5, y: 0.5}
});
You specify
transformOrigin as a pair of
{x, y} coordinates. Here are some examples:
// some of the possible values:
let topLeft = {x: 0, y: 0};
let topRight = {x: 1, y: 0};
let bottomLeft = {x: 0, y: 1};
let bottomRight = {x: 1, y: 1};
let centerCenter = {x: 0.5, y: 0.5};
// now let's use it:
panZoom(element, {
transformOrigin: centerCenter
});
To get or set new transform origin use the following API:
let instance = panzoom(element, {
// now all zoom operations will happen based on the center of the screen
transformOrigin: {x: 0.5, y: 0.5}
});
let origin = instance.getTransformOrigin(); // {x: 0.5, y: 0.5}
instance.setTransformOrigin({x: 0, y: 0}); // now it is topLeft
instance.setTransformOrigin(null); // remove transform origin
You can set min and max zoom, by passing optional
minZoom and
maxZoom argument:
var instance = panzoom(element, {
maxZoom: 1,
minZoom: 0.1
});
You can later get the values using
getMinZoom() and
getMaxZoom()
assert(instance.getMaxZoom() === 1);
assert(instance.getMinZoom() === 0.1);
You can disable smooth scroll, by passing optional
smoothScroll argument:
panzoom(element, {
smoothScroll: false
});
With this setting the momentum is disabled.
You can pause and resume the panzoom by calling the following methods:
var element = document.getElementById('scene');
var instance = panzoom(element);
instance.isPaused(); // returns false
instance.pause(); // Pauses event handling
instance.isPaused(); // returns true now
instance.resume(); // Resume panzoom
instance.isPaused(); // returns false again
If you want to quickly play with panzoom without using javascript, you can configure it via
script tag:
<!-- this is your html file -->
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src='https://unpkg.com/panzoom@9.4.0/dist/panzoom.min.js'
query='#scene' name='pz'></script>
</head>
<body>
<svg>
<!-- this is the draggable root -->
<g id='scene'>
<circle cx='10' cy='10' r='5' fill='pink'></circle>
</g>
</svg>
</body>
</html>
Most importantly, you can see
query attribute that points to CSS selector. Once the element is found
panzoom is attached to this element. The controller will become available under
window.pz name. And you
can pass additional options to the panzoom via attributes prefixed with
pz-.
Here is a demo: Script based attributes
You can adjust the double click zoom multiplier, by passing optional
zoomDoubleClickSpeed argument.
When double clicking, zoom is multiplied by
zoomDoubleClickSpeed, which means that a value of 1 will disable double click zoom completely.
panzoom(element, {
zoomDoubleClickSpeed: 1,
});
You can set the initial position and zoom, by chaining the
zoomAbs function with x position, y position and zoom as arguments:
panzoom(element, {
maxZoom: 1,
minZoom: 0.1,
initialX: 300,
initialY: 500,
initialZoom: 0.5
});
The library will handle
ontouch events very aggressively, it will
preventDefault, and
stopPropagation for the touch events inside container. Sometimes this is not a desirable behavior.
If you want to take care about this yourself, you can pass
onTouch callback to the options object:
panzoom(element, {
onTouch: function(e) {
// `e` - is current touch event.
return false; // tells the library to not preventDefault.
}
});
Note: if you don't
preventDefault yourself - make sure you test the page behavior on iOS devices.
Sometimes this may cause page to bounce undesirably.
By default panzoom will prevent default action on double click events - this is done to avoid
accidental text selection (which is default browser action on double click). If you prefer to
allow default action, you can pass
onDoubleClick() callback to options. If this callback
returns false, then the library will not prevent default action:
panzoom(element, {
onDoubleClick: function(e) {
// `e` - is current double click event.
return false; // tells the library to not preventDefault, and not stop propagation
}
});
By default panzoom will not prevent Image from Panning out of the Container.
bounds (boolean) and
boundsPadding (number) can be defined so that it doesn't fall out. Default value for
boundsPadding is
0.05 .
panzoom(element, {
bounds: true,
boundsPadding: 0.1
});
To Pan the object using Javascript use
moveTo(<number>,<number>) function. It expects x, y value to where to move.
instance.moveTo(0, 0);
To pan in a smooth way use
smoothMoveTo(<number>,<number>):
instance.smoothMoveTo(0, 0);
To Zoom the object using Javascript use
zoomTo(<number>,<number>,<number>) function. It expects x, y value as coordinates of where to zoom. It also expects the zoom factor as the third argument. If zoom factor is greater than 1, apply zoom IN. If zoom factor is less than 1, apply zoom OUT.
instance.zoomTo(0, 0, 2);
To zoom in a smooth way use
smoothZoom(<number>,<number>,<number>):
instance.smoothZoom(0, 0, 0.5);
MIT