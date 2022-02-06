panzoom

Extensible, mobile friendly pan and zoom framework (supports DOM and SVG).

Demo

Usage

Grab it from npm and use with your favorite bundler:

npm install panzoom --save

Or download from CDN:

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/panzoom@9.4.0/dist/panzoom.min.js' > </ script >

If you download from CDN the library will be available under panzoom global name.

Pan and zoom DOM subtree

var element = document .querySelector( '#scene' ) panzoom(element)

SVG panzoom example

< body > < svg > < g id = 'scene' > < circle cx = '10' cy = '10' r = '5' fill = 'pink' > </ circle > </ g > </ svg > </ body >

var element = document .getElementById( 'scene' ) panzoom(element)

If require a dynamic behavior (e.g. you want to make an element not draggable anymore, or even completely delete an SVG element) make sure to call dispose() method:

var instance = panzoom(element) instance.dispose()

This will make sure that all event handlers are cleared and you are not leaking memory

Events notification

The library allows to subscribe to transformation changing events. E.g. when user starts/ends dragging the element , the element will fire panstart / panend events. Here is example of all supported events:

var instance = panzoom(element); instance.on( 'panstart' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Fired when pan is just started ' , e); }); instance.on( 'pan' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Fired when the `element` is being panned' , e); }); instance.on( 'panend' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Fired when pan ended' , e); }); instance.on( 'zoom' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Fired when `element` is zoomed' , e); }); instance.on( 'zoomend' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Fired when zoom animation ended' , e); }); instance.on( 'transform' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Fired when any transformation has happened' , e); });

See JSFiddle console for a demo.

Ignore mouse wheel

Sometimes zooming interferes with scrolling. If you want to alleviate it you can provide a custom filter, which will allow zooming only when modifier key is down. E.g.

panzoom(element, { beforeWheel : function ( e ) { var shouldIgnore = !e.altKey; return shouldIgnore; } });

See JSFiddle for the demo. The tiger will be zoomable only when Alt key is down.

Ignore mouse down

If you want to disable panning or filter it by pressing a specific key, use the beforeMouseDown() option. E.g.

panzoom(element, { beforeMouseDown : function ( e ) { var shouldIgnore = !e.altKey; return shouldIgnore; } });

Ignore keyboard events

By default, panzoom will listen to keyboard events, so that users can navigate the scene with arrow keys and + , - signs to zoom out. If you don't want this behavior you can pass the filterKey() predicate that returns truthy value to prevent panzoom's default behavior:

panzoom(element, { filterKey : function ( /* e, dx, dy, dz */ ) { return true ; } });

Zoom Speed

You can adjust how fast it zooms, by passing optional zoomSpeed argument:

panzoom(element, { zoomSpeed : 0.065 });

Pinch Speed

On touch devices zoom is achieved by "pinching" and depends on distance between two fingers. We try to match the zoom speed with pinch, but if you find that too slow (or fast), you can adjust it:

panzoom(element, { pinchSpeed : 2 });

Get current transform (scale, offset)

To get the current zoom (scale) level use the getTransform() method:

console.log(instance.getTransform()); // prints {scale: 1.2 , x: 10 , y: 10 }

Fixed transform origin when zooming

By default when you use mouse wheel or pinch to zoom, panzoom uses mouse coordinates to determine the central point of the zooming operation.

If you want to override this behavior and always zoom into center of the screen pass transformOrigin to the options:

panzoom(element, { transformOrigin : { x : 0.5 , y : 0.5 } });

You specify transformOrigin as a pair of {x, y} coordinates. Here are some examples:

let topLeft = { x : 0 , y : 0 }; let topRight = { x : 1 , y : 0 }; let bottomLeft = { x : 0 , y : 1 }; let bottomRight = { x : 1 , y : 1 }; let centerCenter = { x : 0.5 , y : 0.5 }; panZoom(element, { transformOrigin : centerCenter });

To get or set new transform origin use the following API:

let instance = panzoom(element, { transformOrigin : { x : 0.5 , y : 0.5 } }); let origin = instance.getTransformOrigin(); instance.setTransformOrigin({ x : 0 , y : 0 }); instance.setTransformOrigin( null );

Min Max Zoom

You can set min and max zoom, by passing optional minZoom and maxZoom argument:

var instance = panzoom(element, { maxZoom : 1 , minZoom : 0.1 });

You can later get the values using getMinZoom() and getMaxZoom()

assert(instance.getMaxZoom() === 1 ); assert(instance.getMinZoom() === 0.1 );

Disable Smooth Scroll

You can disable smooth scroll, by passing optional smoothScroll argument:

panzoom(element, { smoothScroll : false });

With this setting the momentum is disabled.

Pause/resume the panzoom

You can pause and resume the panzoom by calling the following methods:

var element = document .getElementById( 'scene' ); var instance = panzoom(element); instance.isPaused(); instance.pause(); instance.isPaused(); instance.resume(); instance.isPaused();

Script attachment

If you want to quickly play with panzoom without using javascript, you can configure it via script tag:

< html > < head > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/panzoom@9.4.0/dist/panzoom.min.js' query = '#scene' name = 'pz' > </ script > </ head > < body > < svg > < g id = 'scene' > < circle cx = '10' cy = '10' r = '5' fill = 'pink' > </ circle > </ g > </ svg > </ body > </ html >

Most importantly, you can see query attribute that points to CSS selector. Once the element is found panzoom is attached to this element. The controller will become available under window.pz name. And you can pass additional options to the panzoom via attributes prefixed with pz- .

Here is a demo: Script based attributes

Adjust Double Click Zoom

You can adjust the double click zoom multiplier, by passing optional zoomDoubleClickSpeed argument.

When double clicking, zoom is multiplied by zoomDoubleClickSpeed , which means that a value of 1 will disable double click zoom completely.

panzoom(element, { zoomDoubleClickSpeed : 1 , });

Set Initial Position And Zoom

You can set the initial position and zoom, by chaining the zoomAbs function with x position, y position and zoom as arguments:

panzoom(element, { maxZoom : 1 , minZoom : 0.1 , initialX : 300 , initialY : 500 , initialZoom : 0.5 });

Handling touch events

The library will handle ontouch events very aggressively, it will preventDefault , and stopPropagation for the touch events inside container. Sometimes this is not a desirable behavior.

If you want to take care about this yourself, you can pass onTouch callback to the options object:

panzoom(element, { onTouch : function ( e ) { return false ; } });

Note: if you don't preventDefault yourself - make sure you test the page behavior on iOS devices. Sometimes this may cause page to bounce undesirably.

Handling double click events

By default panzoom will prevent default action on double click events - this is done to avoid accidental text selection (which is default browser action on double click). If you prefer to allow default action, you can pass onDoubleClick() callback to options. If this callback returns false, then the library will not prevent default action:

panzoom(element, { onDoubleClick : function ( e ) { return false ; } });

Bounds on Panzoom

By default panzoom will not prevent Image from Panning out of the Container. bounds (boolean) and boundsPadding (number) can be defined so that it doesn't fall out. Default value for boundsPadding is 0.05 .

panzoom(element, { bounds : true , boundsPadding : 0.1 });

Triggering Pan

To Pan the object using Javascript use moveTo(<number>,<number>) function. It expects x, y value to where to move.

instance.moveTo( 0 , 0 );

To pan in a smooth way use smoothMoveTo(<number>,<number>) :

instance.smoothMoveTo( 0 , 0 );

Triggering Zoom

To Zoom the object using Javascript use zoomTo(<number>,<number>,<number>) function. It expects x, y value as coordinates of where to zoom. It also expects the zoom factor as the third argument. If zoom factor is greater than 1, apply zoom IN. If zoom factor is less than 1, apply zoom OUT.

instance.zoomTo( 0 , 0 , 2 );

To zoom in a smooth way use smoothZoom(<number>,<number>,<number>) :

instance.smoothZoom( 0 , 0 , 0.5 );

license

MIT