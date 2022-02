DBML - Database Markup Language

DBML (database markup language) is a simple, readable DSL language designed to define database structures.

For more information, please check out DBML homepage

Benefits

It is simple, flexible and highly human-readable

It is database agnostic, focusing on the essential database structure definition without worrying about the detailed syntaxes of each database

Comes with a free, simple database visualiser at dbdiagram.io

Also comes with a free database documentation app at dbdocs.io

Example

Example of a database definition of a simple blogging site:

Table users { id integer username varchar role varchar created_at timestamp } Table posts { id integer [ primary key ] title varchar body text [note: 'Content of the post' ] user_id integer created_at timestamp } Ref : posts.user_id > users.id // many- to -one

Community Contributions