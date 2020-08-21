Drag

You can set up drag events in any browser.

⚙️ Installation

$ npm i @daybrush/drag

< script src = "https://daybrush.com/drag/release/latest/dist/drag.min.js" > </ script >

🚀 How to use

import { drag, DragOptions } from "@daybrush/drag" ; interface DragOptions { container?: Window | Node | Element; events?: Array < "mouse" | "touch" >; preventRightClick?: boolean ; dragstart?: ( options: OnDragStart ) => any ; drag?: ( options: OnDrag ) => any ; dragend?: ( options: OnDragEnd ) => any ; pinchstart?: ( options: OnPinchStart ) => any ; pinch?: ( options: OnPinch ) => any ; pinchend?: ( options: OnPinchEnd ) => any ; } const dragger = drag( document .querySelector( ".target" ), { container: window , dragstart: ( { inputEvent } ) => { inputEvent.stopPropagation(); }, drag: ( { distX, distY } ) => { console .log(distX, distY); }, dragend: ( { isDrag } ) => { console .log(isDrag); }, pinchstart: ( { touches } ) => { }, pinch: ( { touches, scale, clientX, clientY } ) => { }, pinchend: ( { touches, clientX, clientY } ) => { } }); dragger.unset();

👏 Contributing

If you have any questions or requests or want to contribute to drag , please write the issue or give me a Pull Request freely.

🐞 Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issue on GitHub.

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.