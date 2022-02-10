InstantSearch projects: Vue InstantSearch | InstantSearch.js | React InstantSearch | Angular InstantSearch | InstantSearch Android | InstantSearch iOS.
⚡ Lightning-fast search for Vue.js apps
Built by Algolia.
This repository holds the code for the Vue InstantSearch project.
There's a dedicated documentation available at www.algolia.com/doc/guides/building-search-ui/getting-started/vue.
Vue InstantSearch is available in the npm registry. Install it:
# with npm
npm install --save vue-instantsearch
# with yarn
yarn add vue-instantsearch
To learn more about the usage, follow our getting started guide.
Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the library.
We welcome all contributors, from casual to regular. You are only one command away to start the developer environment, read our CONTRIBUTING guide.