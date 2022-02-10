InstantSearch projects: Vue InstantSearch | InstantSearch.js | React InstantSearch | Angular InstantSearch | InstantSearch Android | InstantSearch iOS.

Vue InstantSearch

⚡ Lightning-fast search for Vue.js apps

Built by Algolia.

This repository holds the code for the Vue InstantSearch project.

Documentation

There's a dedicated documentation available at www.algolia.com/doc/guides/building-search-ui/getting-started/vue.

Installation

Vue InstantSearch is available in the npm registry. Install it:

npm install --save vue-instantsearch yarn add vue-instantsearch

To learn more about the usage, follow our getting started guide.

Troubleshooting

Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the library.

Contributing, dev, release

We welcome all contributors, from casual to regular. You are only one command away to start the developer environment, read our CONTRIBUTING guide.