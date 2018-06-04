A binding library for redux to react-i18nify

Usage

First install the package.

Using npm :

npm i react-redux-i18n --save

Using yarn :

yarn add react-redux-i18n

redux-thunk is an implicit dependency, so you need it installed and included in your project.

To learn more about redux-thunk , refer to it's GitHub page: https://github.com/gaearon/redux-thunk

Next, load the translations to be used, for example in app.js or in your apps entry point:

import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import thunk from 'redux-thunk' ; import { loadTranslations, setLocale, syncTranslationWithStore, i18nReducer } from 'react-redux-i18n' ; import reducers from './reducers' ; const translationsObject = { en : { application : { title : 'Awesome app with i18n!' , hello : 'Hello, %{name}!' }, date : { long : 'MMMM Do, YYYY' }, export : 'Export %{count} items' , export_0 : 'Nothing to export' , export_1 : 'Export %{count} item' , two_lines : 'Line 1<br />Line 2' , literal_two_lines : 'Line 1\ Line 2' }, nl : { application : { title : 'Toffe app met i18n!' , hello : 'Hallo, %{name}!' }, date : { long : 'D MMMM YYYY' }, export : 'Exporteer %{count} dingen' , export_0 : 'Niks te exporteren' , export_1 : 'Exporteer %{count} ding' , two_lines : 'Regel 1<br />Regel 2' , literal_two_lines : 'Regel 1\ Regel 2' } }; const store = createStore( combineReducers({ ...reducers, i18n : i18nReducer }), applyMiddleware(thunk) ); syncTranslationWithStore(store) store.dispatch(loadTranslations(translationsObject)); store.dispatch(setLocale( 'en' ));

NB! Please note that reducer's name must be i18n ! Make sure your project's reducers don't clash with it.

Components

The easiest way to translate or localize in your React components is by using the Translate and Localize components, directly exported from react-i18nify package:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Translate = require ( 'react-redux-i18n' ).Translate; var Localize = require ( 'react-redux-i18n' ).Localize; var AwesomeComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( <div> <Translate value="application.title"/> // => returns '<span>Toffe app met i18n!</span>' for locale 'nl' <Translate value="application.title" style={{ fontWeight: 'bold', fontSize: '14px' }} /> // => returns '<span style="font-weight:bold;font-size:14px;">Toffe app met i18n!</span>' for locale 'nl' <Translate value="application.hello" name="Aad"/> // => returns '<span>Hallo, Aad!</span>' for locale 'nl' <Localize value="2015-09-03" dateFormat="date.long"/> // => returns '<span>3 september 2015</span> for locale 'nl' <Localize value={10/3} options={{style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR', minimumFractionDigits: 2, maximumFractionDigits: 2}}/> // => returns '<span>€ 3,33</span> for locale 'nl' <Translate value="export" count={1} /> // => returns '<span>Exporteer 1 ding</span> for locale 'nl' <Translate value="export" count={2} /> // => returns '<span>Exporteer 2 dingen</span> for locale 'nl' <Translate value="two_lines" dangerousHTML /> // => returns '<span>Regel 1<br />Regel 2</span>' </div> ); } });

When the translation object or locale values are set, all instances of Translate and Localize will be re-rendered to reflect the latest state. If you choose to use I18n.l or I18n.t then it up to you to handle state change.

If you'd rather not to re-render components after setting locale or translations object, then pass false as a second argument to setLocale and/or setTranslations .

Helpers

If for some reason, you cannot use the components, you can use the I18n.t and I18n.l helpers instead:

var I18n = require ( 'react-redux-i18n' ).I18n; I18n.t( 'application.title' ); I18n.t( 'application.hello' , { name : 'Aad' }); I18n.t( 'export' , { count : 0 }); I18n.t( 'application.weird_key' ); I18n.t( 'application' , { name : 'Aad' }); I18n.l( 1385856000000 , { dateFormat : 'date.long' }); I18n.l( Math .PI, { maximumFractionDigits : 2 });

Supported localize options

The localize component and helper support all date formatting options as provided by the Javascript moment library. For the full list of options, see http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/.