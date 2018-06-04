A binding library for redux to react-i18nify
First install the package.
Using
npm:
npm i react-redux-i18n --save
Using
yarn:
yarn add react-redux-i18n
redux-thunk is an implicit dependency, so you need it installed and included in your project.
To learn more about
redux-thunk, refer to it's GitHub page:
https://github.com/gaearon/redux-thunk
Next, load the translations to be used, for example in
app.js or in your apps entry point:
import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import { loadTranslations, setLocale, syncTranslationWithStore, i18nReducer } from 'react-redux-i18n';
import reducers from './reducers';
const translationsObject = {
en: {
application: {
title: 'Awesome app with i18n!',
hello: 'Hello, %{name}!'
},
date: {
long: 'MMMM Do, YYYY'
},
export: 'Export %{count} items',
export_0: 'Nothing to export',
export_1: 'Export %{count} item',
two_lines: 'Line 1<br />Line 2',
literal_two_lines: 'Line 1\
Line 2'
},
nl: {
application: {
title: 'Toffe app met i18n!',
hello: 'Hallo, %{name}!'
},
date: {
long: 'D MMMM YYYY'
},
export: 'Exporteer %{count} dingen',
export_0: 'Niks te exporteren',
export_1: 'Exporteer %{count} ding',
two_lines: 'Regel 1<br />Regel 2',
literal_two_lines: 'Regel 1\
Regel 2'
}
};
const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
...reducers,
i18n: i18nReducer
}),
applyMiddleware(thunk)
);
syncTranslationWithStore(store)
store.dispatch(loadTranslations(translationsObject));
store.dispatch(setLocale('en'));
NB! Please note that reducer's name must be
i18n! Make sure your project's reducers don't clash with it.
The easiest way to translate or localize in your React components is by using the
Translate and
Localize components,
directly exported from
react-i18nify package:
var React = require('react');
var Translate = require('react-redux-i18n').Translate;
var Localize = require('react-redux-i18n').Localize;
var AwesomeComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<Translate value="application.title"/>
// => returns '<span>Toffe app met i18n!</span>' for locale 'nl'
<Translate value="application.title" style={{ fontWeight: 'bold', fontSize: '14px' }} />
// => returns '<span style="font-weight:bold;font-size:14px;">Toffe app met i18n!</span>' for locale 'nl'
<Translate value="application.hello" name="Aad"/>
// => returns '<span>Hallo, Aad!</span>' for locale 'nl'
<Localize value="2015-09-03" dateFormat="date.long"/>
// => returns '<span>3 september 2015</span> for locale 'nl'
<Localize value={10/3} options={{style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR', minimumFractionDigits: 2, maximumFractionDigits: 2}}/>
// => returns '<span>€ 3,33</span> for locale 'nl'
<Translate value="export" count={1} />
// => returns '<span>Exporteer 1 ding</span> for locale 'nl'
<Translate value="export" count={2} />
// => returns '<span>Exporteer 2 dingen</span> for locale 'nl'
<Translate value="two_lines" dangerousHTML />
// => returns '<span>Regel 1<br />Regel 2</span>'
</div>
);
}
});
When the translation object or locale values are set, all instances of
Translate and
Localize will be re-rendered to
reflect the latest state. If you choose to use
I18n.l or
I18n.t then it up to you to handle state change.
If you'd rather not to re-render components after setting locale or translations object, then pass
false as a second
argument to
setLocale and/or
setTranslations.
If for some reason, you cannot use the components, you can use the
I18n.t and
I18n.l helpers instead:
var I18n = require('react-redux-i18n').I18n;
I18n.t('application.title'); // => returns 'Toffe app met i18n!' for locale 'nl'
I18n.t('application.hello', {name: 'Aad'}); // => returns 'Hallo, Aad!' for locale 'nl'
I18n.t('export', {count: 0}); // => returns 'Niks te exporteren' for locale 'nl'
I18n.t('application.weird_key'); // => returns 'Weird key' as translation is missing
I18n.t('application', {name: 'Aad'}); // => returns {hello: "Hallo, Aad!", title: "Toffe app met i18n!"} for locale 'nl'
I18n.l(1385856000000, { dateFormat: 'date.long' }); // => returns '1 december 2013' for locale 'nl'
I18n.l(Math.PI, { maximumFractionDigits: 2 }); // => returns '3,14' for locale 'nl'
The localize component and helper support all date formatting options as provided by the Javascript
moment library. For the full list of options, see http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/.
For number formatting, the localize component and helper support all options as provided by the Javascript built-in
Intl.NumberFormat object. For the full list of options, see https://developer.mozilla.org/en/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/NumberFormat.