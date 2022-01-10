This library is designed to be used with @react-pdf/renderer.
The goal behind this library is to provide a declarative way of defining tables in a PDF.
To get started run:
npm install "@david.kucsai/react-pdf-table"
On Windows you must escape the '.':
npm install "@david`.kucsai/react-pdf-table"
Refer to API Documentation for the type definitions.
flex behind the scenes.
weighting is not defined for a table cell then it will default to the remaining unassigned weightings.
weighting should be between 0..1. Preferably adding up to
<= 1.
TableCell and
DataTableCell must either evaluate to a
string or a
@react-pdf/renderer component
e.g.
View,
Text etc. If the content is a
string it will be wrapped with a
Text element.
TableCells and
DataTableCells can override a lot of the configuration passed to them.
This example will render a header and one row using the default styling.
<PDFViewer>
<Document>
<Page>
<Table
data={[
{firstName: "John", lastName: "Smith", dob: new Date(2000, 1, 1), country: "Australia", phoneNumber: "xxx-0000-0000"}
]}
>
<TableHeader>
<TableCell>
First Name
</TableCell>
<TableCell>
Last Name
</TableCell>
<TableCell>
DOB
</TableCell>
<TableCell>
Country
</TableCell>
<TableCell>
Phone Number
</TableCell>
</TableHeader>
<TableBody>
<DataTableCell getContent={(r) => r.firstName}/>
<DataTableCell getContent={(r) => r.lastName}/>
<DataTableCell getContent={(r) => r.dob.toLocaleString()}/>
<DataTableCell getContent={(r) => r.country}/>
<DataTableCell getContent={(r) => r.phoneNumber}/>
</TableBody>
</Table>
</Page>
</Document>
</PDFViewer>
<PDFViewer>
<Document>
<Page>
<Table
data={[
{firstName: "John", lastName: "Smith", dob: new Date(2000, 1, 1), country: "Australia", phoneNumber: "xxx-0000-0000"}
]}
>
<TableHeader textAlign={"center"}>
<TableCell weighting={0.3}>
First Name
</TableCell>
<TableCell weighting={0.3}>
Last Name
</TableCell>
<TableCell>
DOB
</TableCell>
<TableCell>
Country
</TableCell>
<TableCell>
Phone Number
</TableCell>
</TableHeader>
<TableBody>
<DataTableCell weighting={0.3} getContent={(r) => r.firstName}/>
<DataTableCell weighting={0.3} getContent={(r) => r.lastName}/>
<DataTableCell getContent={(r) => r.dob.toLocaleString()}/>
<DataTableCell getContent={(r) => r.country}/>
<DataTableCell getContent={(r) => r.phoneNumber}/>
</TableBody>
</Table>
</Page>
</Document>
</PDFViewer>
To run the storybook:
yarn storybook
Compile to typescript:
yarn recompile
Build (Clean & Compile):
yarn build
Run tests:
yarn test