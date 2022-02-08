styled-ppx is the ppx that brings typed styled components to Reason, OCaml and ReScript.
Build on top of emotion, it allows you to style apps safe, quickly, performant and as you always done it.
Allows you to create React Components with type-safe style definitions that don't rely on a different DSL than CSS.
Check our website: styled-ppx.vercel.app
Depends on bs-css with bs-css-emotion, ReasonReact or rescript-react, make sure you have them installed first.
yarn add @davesnx/styled-ppx
# Or
npm install @davesnx/styled-ppx
bsconfig.json
Add the PPX in your
bsconfig.json file under
"ppx-flags"
{
"bs-dependencies": [
"reason-react",
"bs-css",
"bs-css-emotion"
],
+ "ppx-flags": ["@davesnx/styled-ppx/ppx"]
}
module Link = [%styled.a (~color="#4299E1") => {|
font-size: 1.875rem;
line-height: 1.5;
text-decoration: none;
margin: 0px;
padding: 10px 0px;
color: $(color);
|}];
module Layout = [%styled.div [|
[%css "display: flex"],
[%css "width: 100%;"],
[%css "height: 100%;"],
[%css "justify-content: center;"],
[%css "align-items: center"],
|]];
/* Later on a component */
<Layout>
<Link
color="#333333"
href="https://sancho.dev"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
/>
<span className={[%cx "color: black; position: absolute; left: 0px;"]}>
{React.string("sancho.dev")}
</span>
</Layout>
If you want to try it out, fork github.com/davesnx/try-styled-ppx and follow the instalation process there.
One of the downsites of using a
ppx is their editor support, we provide a VSCode extension that brings syntax highlight. This can include in the future, CSS autocomplete and other CSS-related extensions.
Install the VSCode extension: VSCode Extension
If you are interested on another editor, please fill an issue.
We would love your help improving styled-ppx. Please see our contributing and community guidelines, they'll help you get set up locally and explain the whole process: CONTRIBUTING.md.
TDB