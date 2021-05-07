openbase logo
@davej/react-desktop

by Gabriel Bull
0.4.2

React UI Components for macOS High Sierra and Windows 10

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

9.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Desktop

React UI Components for macOS High Sierra and Windows 10.

npm install react-desktop --save

Demo

Help wanted!

I am looking for developers to help me develop this project. Please submit some ideas in the issues section or some PRs to get this project going. If you are interested, you can become a collaborator on the project. Thanks.

Contributing

This library has been created to bring a native desktop experience to the web. It works extremely well with tools such as node-webkit or Electron.js!

Everyone is welcome to contribute and add more components/documentation whilst following the contributing guidelines.

Documentation

Guides on installation, components and advanced usage are found in the documentation.

