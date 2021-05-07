React UI Components for macOS High Sierra and Windows 10.

npm install react-desktop --save

Help wanted!

I am looking for developers to help me develop this project. Please submit some ideas in the issues section or some PRs to get this project going. If you are interested, you can become a collaborator on the project. Thanks.

Contributing

This library has been created to bring a native desktop experience to the web. It works extremely well with tools such as node-webkit or Electron.js!

Everyone is welcome to contribute and add more components/documentation whilst following the contributing guidelines.

Documentation

Guides on installation, components and advanced usage are found in the documentation.