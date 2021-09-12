@davedoesdev/json-schema-to-typescript

Compile json schema to typescript typings

Example

Input:

{ "title" : "Example Schema" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "firstName" : { "type" : "string" }, "lastName" : { "type" : "string" }, "age" : { "description" : "Age in years" , "type" : "integer" , "minimum" : 0 }, "hairColor" : { "enum" : [ "black" , "brown" , "blue" ], "type" : "string" } }, "additionalProperties" : false , "required" : [ "firstName" , "lastName" ] }

Output:

export interface ExampleSchema { firstName: string ; lastName: string ; age?: number ; hairColor?: "black" | "brown" | "blue" ; }

Installation

yarn add json-schema-to-typescript npm install json-schema-to-typescript --save

Usage

import { compile, compileFromFile } from 'json-schema-to-typescript' compileFromFile( 'foo.json' ) .then( ts => fs.writeFileSync( 'foo.d.ts' , ts)) let mySchema = { properties : [...] } compile(mySchema, 'MySchema' ) .then( ts => ...)

See server demo and browser demo for full examples.

Options

compileFromFile and compile accept options as their last argument (all keys are optional):

key type default description bannerComment string "/* tslint:disable */

/**

* This file was automatically generated by json-schema-to-typescript.

* DO NOT MODIFY IT BY HAND. Instead, modify the source JSONSchema file,

* and run json-schema-to-typescript to regenerate this file.

*/" Disclaimer comment prepended to the top of each generated file cwd string process.cwd() Root directory for resolving $ref s declareExternallyReferenced boolean true Declare external schemas referenced via $ref ? enableConstEnums boolean true Prepend enums with const ? format boolean true Format code? Set this to false to improve performance. ignoreMinAndMaxItems boolean false Ignore maxItems and minItems for array types, preventing tuples being generated. style object { bracketSpacing: false, printWidth: 120, semi: true, singleQuote: false, tabWidth: 2, trailingComma: 'none', useTabs: false } A Prettier configuration unknownAny boolean true Use unknown instead of any where possible unreachableDefinitions boolean false Generates code for definitions that aren't referenced by the schema. strictIndexSignatures boolean false Append all index signatures with \| undefined so that they are strictly typed. $refOptions object {} $RefParser Options, used when resolving $ref s

CLI

A CLI utility is provided with this package.

cat foo.json | json2ts > foo.d.ts json2ts foo.json > foo.d.ts json2ts foo.json foo.d.ts json2ts --input foo.json --output foo.d.ts json2ts -i foo.json -o foo.d.ts json2ts -i 'schemas/**/*.json' json2ts -i schemas/ -o types/

You can pass any of the options described above (including style options) as CLI flags. Boolean values can be set to false using the no- prefix.

json2ts -i foo.json -o foo.d.ts --unreachableDefinitions json2ts -i foo.json -o foo.d.ts --style.singleQuote --no-style.semi

Tests

npm test

Features

title => interface

=> Primitive types: array homogeneous array boolean integer number null object string homogeneous enum heterogeneous enum

Primitive types: Non/extensible interfaces

Non/extensible interfaces Custom JSON-schema extensions

Custom JSON-schema extensions Nested properties

Nested properties Schema definitions

Schema definitions Schema references

Schema references Local (filesystem) schema references

Local (filesystem) schema references External (network) schema references

External (network) schema references Add support for running in browser

Add support for running in browser default interface name

default interface name infer unnamed interface name from filename

infer unnamed interface name from filename allOf ("intersection")

("intersection") anyOf ("union")

("union") oneOf (treated like anyOf )

(treated like ) maxItems (eg)

(eg) minItems (eg)

(eg) additionalProperties of type

of type patternProperties (partial support)

(partial support) extends

required properties on objects (eg)

properties on objects (eg) validateRequired (eg)

(eg) literal objects in enum (eg)

literal objects in enum (eg) referencing schema by id (eg)

referencing schema by id (eg) custom typescript types via tsType

Custom schema properties:

tsType : Overrides the type that's generated from the schema. Useful for forcing a type to any or when using non-standard JSON schema extensions (eg).

: Overrides the type that's generated from the schema. Useful for forcing a type to or when using non-standard JSON schema extensions (eg). tsEnumNames : Overrides the names used for the elements in an enum. Can also be used to create string enums (eg).

Not expressible in TypeScript:

dependencies (single, multiple)

(single, multiple) divisibleBy (eg)

(eg) format (eg)

(eg) multipleOf (eg)

(eg) maximum (eg)

(eg) minimum (eg)

(eg) maxProperties (eg)

(eg) minProperties (eg)

(eg) not / disallow

/ oneOf ("xor", use anyOf instead)

("xor", use instead) pattern (string, regex)

(string, regex) uniqueItems (eg)

FAQ

JSON-Schema-to-TypeScript is crashing on my giant file. What can I do?

Prettier is known to run slowly on really big files. To skip formatting and improve performance, set the format option to false .

Further Reading

Who uses JSON-Schema-to-TypeScript?