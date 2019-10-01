openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dg

@dattn/dnd-grid

by Daniel Duton
0.0.14 (see all)

A vuejs grid with draggable and resizable boxes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

717

GitHub Stars

305

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dnd-grid

A vuejs grid with draggable and resizable boxes

Demo page

The demo requires Vue >= 2.3.0 because of the ":layout.sync" feature

The components require Vue >= 2.0.0

Usage

Example

<dnd-grid-container :layout.sync="layoutJson">
    <dnd-grid-box :boxId="box1Id">
        <h1>Box 1</h1>
    </dnd-grid-box>
    <dnd-grid-box :boxId="box2Id" resizeVisible>
        <h1>Box 2</h1>
    </dnd-grid-box>
    ...
</dnd-grid-container>

Layout JSON

[
    {
        id: 'box-a',
        hidden: false,
        pinned: false,
        position: {
            x: 0,
            y: 0,
            w: 4, // Multiplier for virtual grid width
            h: 2 // Multiplier for virtual grid height
       }
    },
    {
        id: 'box-b',
        hidden: false,
        pinned: false,
        position: {
            x: 4,
            y: 0,
            w: 2,
            h: 1
        }
    },
    ...
]

Container:

PropertyDefaultDescription
layoutArray of objects each representing a box with the below Object properties
- idThe id of the box linked with this box layout (must be unique)
- hiddenhide or show the box
- pinnedIf pinned, the box can not be dragged/resized and always stays in place
- positionThe position/size in the grid
- - xThe x position in the grid by cells
- - yThe y position in the grid by cells
- - wThe width in the grid by cells
- - hThe height in the grid by cells
cellSizeObject describing the default cell size
- w100Width in pixels
- h100Height in pixels
maxColumnCountinfinityInteger max columns
maxRowCountinfinityInteger max rows
margin5Integer in pixels
outerMargin0Integer in pixels
bubbleUpfalseBoolean when true bubbles boxes to the top of the screen
autoAddLayoutForNewBoxtrueBoolean
defaultSizeDefault size of a new box
- w1Width in cells
- h1Height in cells
fixLayoutOnLoadtrueBoolean describing to fix layout (overlaps) on load

Box:

PropertyDEFAULTDescription
boxId!String, Box id, this is a required field
dragSelector*String, id of the element by which you can drag the box
resizeVisiblefalseBoolean, displays a circle the corner of boxes on mobile devices

Installation

Using npm or yarn

npm i --save @dattn/dnd-grid

yarn install @dattn/dnd-grid

How to import (using ES6 import)

// import Container and Box components
import { Container, Box } from '@dattn/dnd-grid'
// minimal css for the components to work properly
import '@dattn/dnd-grid/dist/dnd-grid.css'

Setup component

<script>
export default {
    components: {
        DndGridContainer: Container,
        DndGridBox: Box
    }
}
</script>

License

This project is licensed under MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-vueThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vt2
vue-tables-2Vue.js 2 grid components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-grid-layoutA draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial