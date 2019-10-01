A vuejs grid with draggable and resizable boxes
The demo requires Vue >= 2.3.0 because of the ":layout.sync" feature
The components require Vue >= 2.0.0
<dnd-grid-container :layout.sync="layoutJson">
<dnd-grid-box :boxId="box1Id">
<h1>Box 1</h1>
</dnd-grid-box>
<dnd-grid-box :boxId="box2Id" resizeVisible>
<h1>Box 2</h1>
</dnd-grid-box>
...
</dnd-grid-container>
[
{
id: 'box-a',
hidden: false,
pinned: false,
position: {
x: 0,
y: 0,
w: 4, // Multiplier for virtual grid width
h: 2 // Multiplier for virtual grid height
}
},
{
id: 'box-b',
hidden: false,
pinned: false,
position: {
x: 4,
y: 0,
w: 2,
h: 1
}
},
...
]
|Property
|Default
|Description
|layout
|Array of objects each representing a box with the below Object properties
|- id
|The id of the box linked with this box layout (must be unique)
|- hidden
|hide or show the box
|- pinned
|If pinned, the box can not be dragged/resized and always stays in place
|- position
|The position/size in the grid
|- - x
|The x position in the grid by cells
|- - y
|The y position in the grid by cells
|- - w
|The width in the grid by cells
|- - h
|The height in the grid by cells
|cellSize
|Object describing the default cell size
|- w
|100
|Width in pixels
|- h
|100
|Height in pixels
|maxColumnCount
|infinity
|Integer max columns
|maxRowCount
|infinity
|Integer max rows
|margin
|5
|Integer in pixels
|outerMargin
|0
|Integer in pixels
|bubbleUp
|false
|Boolean when true bubbles boxes to the top of the screen
|autoAddLayoutForNewBox
|true
|Boolean
|defaultSize
|Default size of a new box
|- w
|1
|Width in cells
|- h
|1
|Height in cells
|fixLayoutOnLoad
|true
|Boolean describing to fix layout (overlaps) on load
|Property
|DEFAULT
|Description
|boxId
|!
|String, Box id, this is a required field
|dragSelector
|*
|String, id of the element by which you can drag the box
|resizeVisible
|false
|Boolean, displays a circle the corner of boxes on mobile devices
npm i --save @dattn/dnd-grid
yarn install @dattn/dnd-grid
// import Container and Box components
import { Container, Box } from '@dattn/dnd-grid'
// minimal css for the components to work properly
import '@dattn/dnd-grid/dist/dnd-grid.css'
<script>
export default {
components: {
DndGridContainer: Container,
DndGridBox: Box
}
}
</script>
This project is licensed under MIT License