layout Array of objects each representing a box with the below Object properties

- id The id of the box linked with this box layout (must be unique)

- hidden hide or show the box

- pinned If pinned, the box can not be dragged/resized and always stays in place

- position The position/size in the grid

- - x The x position in the grid by cells

- - y The y position in the grid by cells

- - w The width in the grid by cells

- - h The height in the grid by cells

cellSize Object describing the default cell size

- w 100 Width in pixels

- h 100 Height in pixels

maxColumnCount infinity Integer max columns

maxRowCount infinity Integer max rows

margin 5 Integer in pixels

outerMargin 0 Integer in pixels

bubbleUp false Boolean when true bubbles boxes to the top of the screen

autoAddLayoutForNewBox true Boolean

defaultSize Default size of a new box

- w 1 Width in cells

- h 1 Height in cells