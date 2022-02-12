npm install @datorama/ts-safe-access --save
get(object, getFn[, defaultValue, excludeNull = false]) - Gets the value at path of object. If the resolved value is
undefined, the defaultValue is returned in its place.
|Option
|Description
|Default Value
defaultValue
|If the resolved value is
undefined, the defaultValue is returned in its place.
undefined
excludeNull
|if the resolved value is
null, the defaultValue is returned in its place.
false
const data = {its: {really: {really: {really: {nested : undefined}}}}, nested: {value: null}};
const result = get(data, data => data.its.really.really.really.nested, 'defaultValue');
has(object, getFn) - Checks if path is a direct property of object.
const data = {its: {really: {really: {}}, b: {}};
const result = has(data, data => data.its.really.really.really.nested);
expect(result).toEqual(false);