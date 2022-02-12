openbase logo
@datorama/ts-safe-access

by salesforce
1.1.1 (see all)

🍭 It's Like Lodash get with the 💪 of Typescript

Readme

🍭 It's Like Lodash get with the 💪 of Typescript

Installation

npm install @datorama/ts-safe-access --save

Usage

  • get(object, getFn[, defaultValue, excludeNull = false]) - Gets the value at path of object. If the resolved value is undefined, the defaultValue is returned in its place.

Options

Option | Description | Default Value
defaultValue | If the resolved value is undefined, the defaultValue is returned in its place. | undefined
excludeNull | if the resolved value is null, the defaultValue is returned in its place. | false
const data = {its: {really: {really: {really: {nested : undefined}}}}, nested: {value: null}};
const result = get(data, data => data.its.really.really.really.nested, 'defaultValue');
  • has(object, getFn) - Checks if path is a direct property of object.
const data = {its: {really: {really: {}}, b: {};
const result = has(data, data => data.its.really.really.really.nested);

expect(result).toEqual(false);

