🍭 It's Like Lodash get with the 💪 of Typescript

Installation

npm install @datorama/ts-safe-access --save

Usage

get(object, getFn[, defaultValue, excludeNull = false]) - Gets the value at path of object. If the resolved value is undefined , the defaultValue is returned in its place.

Options

Option Description Default Value defaultValue If the resolved value is undefined , the defaultValue is returned in its place. undefined excludeNull if the resolved value is null , the defaultValue is returned in its place. false

const data = { its : { really : { really : { really : { nested : undefined }}}}, nested : { value : null }}; const result = get (data, data => data.its.really.really.really.nested, 'defaultValue');

has(object, getFn) - Checks if path is a direct property of object.