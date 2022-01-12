openbase logo
@datorama/akita-ngdevtools

by datorama
7.0.0 (see all)

🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.5K

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

111

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Supratentorial

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Akita

A Reactive State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications

Elf, a newer state management solution, has been published. We recommend checking it out 🚀

Whether it be Angular, React, Vue, Web Components or plain old vanilla JS, Akita can do the heavy lifting and serve as a useful tool for maintaining clean, boilerplate-free, and scalable applications.

Akita is a state management pattern, built on top of RxJS, which takes the idea of multiple data stores from Flux and the immutable updates from Redux, along with the concept of streaming data, to create the Observable Data Stores model.

Akita encourages simplicity. It saves you the hassle of creating boilerplate code and gives powerful tools with a moderate learning curve, suitable for both experienced and inexperienced developers alike.

👉 10 Reasons Why You Should Start Using Akita as Your State Management Solution

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Blake Mumford51 Ratings45 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use

This package allows you to use the redux dev tools with Akita. Very simple to get started with. The dev tools are a great addition to the akita state management library. I use these all the time to monitor the state and more than once I've picked up an error using these tools. Highly recommend.

0

