@datorama/akita

by datorama
6.2.4

🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications

Overview

0

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

111

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vanilla JavaScript State Management

Average Rating

5.0/5
IAMtheIAM
Supratentorial

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers
1Performant

Readme

Akita

A Reactive State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications

Elf, a newer state management solution, has been published. We recommend checking it out 🚀

Whether it be Angular, React, Vue, Web Components or plain old vanilla JS, Akita can do the heavy lifting and serve as a useful tool for maintaining clean, boilerplate-free, and scalable applications.

Akita is a state management pattern, built on top of RxJS, which takes the idea of multiple data stores from Flux and the immutable updates from Redux, along with the concept of streaming data, to create the Observable Data Stores model.

Akita encourages simplicity. It saves you the hassle of creating boilerplate code and gives powerful tools with a moderate learning curve, suitable for both experienced and inexperienced developers alike.

👉 10 Reasons Why You Should Start Using Akita as Your State Management Solution

100
IAMtheIAM
January 12, 2021
Senior UI Developer
January 12, 2021
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

Akita is the best state management system I have used for client site web apps. It is cross platform and framework agnostic It is very easy to use and learn quickly in any application. Just get familiar with RxJS style observables and that's all you need to know, along with basic TypeScript Syntax. It could even be used for desktop apps through electron and the likes. A+! The developers are responsive to GitHub Issues. Thanks!

0
Blake Mumford
November 8, 2020
November 8, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

This is definitely the best state management library for Angular apps (I believe it now supports React and Vue as well). This is a much more "angular" way of maintaining state in your app. I tried using ngrx and ngxs and I really struggled to understand these. Akita was just so easy to use and it's my "go to" state management library. Documentation is excellent and the maintainers are very response on gitter.

0
Wes Copeland
3 months ago
3 months ago
Aviad Mor
November 18, 2020
CTO & Co-Founder @ Lumigo
November 18, 2020

