A Reactive State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications
Whether it be Angular, React, Vue, Web Components or plain old vanilla JS, Akita can do the heavy lifting and serve as a useful tool for maintaining clean, boilerplate-free, and scalable applications.
Akita is a state management pattern, built on top of RxJS, which takes the idea of multiple data stores from Flux and the immutable updates from Redux, along with the concept of streaming data, to create the Observable Data Stores model.
Akita encourages simplicity. It saves you the hassle of creating boilerplate code and gives powerful tools with a moderate learning curve, suitable for both experienced and inexperienced developers alike.
Akita is the best state management system I have used for client site web apps. It is cross platform and framework agnostic It is very easy to use and learn quickly in any application. Just get familiar with RxJS style observables and that's all you need to know, along with basic TypeScript Syntax. It could even be used for desktop apps through electron and the likes. A+! The developers are responsive to GitHub Issues. Thanks!
This is definitely the best state management library for Angular apps (I believe it now supports React and Vue as well). This is a much more "angular" way of maintaining state in your app. I tried using ngrx and ngxs and I really struggled to understand these. Akita was just so easy to use and it's my "go to" state management library. Documentation is excellent and the maintainers are very response on gitter.