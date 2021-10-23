An easily internationalizable, accessible, mobile-friendly datepicker library for the web, build with styled-components.

Simple. Use React hooks (@datepicker-react/hooks).

Live Playground

For examples of the datepicker in action, go to https://datepicker-react.netlify.com/.

OR

To run that demo on your own computer:

Clone this repository

yarn install && yarn bootstrap

yarn storybook

Visit http://localhost:6006/

Getting Started

Install

yarn add @datepicker-react/styled styled-components

Include component

import {DateRangeInput, DateSingleInput, Datepicker} from '@datepicker-react/styled'

The DateRangeInput is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date range. You can control the selected dates using the startDate , endDate , and onDatesChange props as shown below. Similarly, you can control which input is focused as well as calendar visibility (the calendar is only visible if focusedInput is defined) with the focusedInput and onFocusChange props as shown below.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the DateRangeInput working:

IE11 is not supported

import React, {useReducer} from 'react' import {DateRangeInput} from '@datepicker-react/styled' const initialState = { startDate : null , endDate : null , focusedInput : null , } function reducer ( state, action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'focusChange' : return {...state, focusedInput : action.payload} case 'dateChange' : return action.payload default : throw new Error () } } function App ( ) { const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState) return ( < DateRangeInput onDatesChange = {data => dispatch({type: 'dateChange', payload: data})} onFocusChange={focusedInput => dispatch({type: 'focusChange', payload: focusedInput})} startDate={state.startDate} // Date or null endDate={state.endDate} // Date or null focusedInput={state.focusedInput} // START_DATE, END_DATE or null /> ) }

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the DateRangeInput to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.

displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction phrases?: DateRangeInputPhrases showStartDateCalendarIcon?: boolean showEndDateCalendarIcon?: boolean onClose?(): void vertical?: boolean showResetDates?: boolean showSelectedDates?: boolean showClose?: boolean rtl?: boolean placement?: 'top' | 'bottom' unavailableDates?: Date [] minBookingDate?: Date maxBookingDate?: Date numberOfMonths?: number minBookingDays?: number exactMinBookingDays?: boolean firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek initialVisibleMonth?: Date isDateBlocked?(date: Date ): boolean dayLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string monthLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string onDayRender?(date: Date ): React.ReactNode startDateInputId?: string endDateInputId?: string

The Datepicker is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date range. You can control the selected dates using the startDate , endDate , and onDatesChange props as shown below. Similarly, you can control which input is focused with the focusedInput prop.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the Datepicker working:

IE11 is not supported

import React, {useState} from 'react' import {Datepicker, START_DATE} from '@datepicker-react/styled' function App ( ) { const [state, setState] = useState({ startDate : null , endDate : null , focusedInput : START_DATE, }) function handleDatesChange ( data: OnDatesChangeProps ) { if (!data.focusedInput) { setState({...data, focusedInput : START_DATE}) } else { setState(data) } } return ( < Datepicker onDatesChange = {handleDatesChange} startDate = {state.startDate} // Date or null endDate = {state.endDate} // Date or null focusedInput = {state.focusedInput} // START_DATE , END_DATE or null /> ) }

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the Datepicker to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.

phrases?: DatepickerPhrases displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction onClose?(): void showResetDates?: boolean showSelectedDates?: boolean showClose?: boolean vertical?: boolean rtl?: boolean unavailableDates?: Date [] minBookingDate?: Date maxBookingDate?: Date numberOfMonths?: number minBookingDays?: number exactMinBookingDays?: boolean firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek initialVisibleMonth?: Date isDateBlocked?(date: Date ): boolean dayLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string monthLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string onDayRender?(date: Date ): React.ReactNode

The DateSingleInput is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date. You can control the selected date using the date and onDateChange props as shown below. Similarly, you can control calendar visibility (the calendar is only visible if showDatepicker is true ) with the showDatepicker and onFocusChange props as shown below.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the DateSingleInput working:

IE11 is not supported

import React, {useReducer} from 'react' import {DateSingleInput} from '@datepicker-react/styled' const initialState = { date : null , showDatepicker : false , } function reducer ( state, action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'focusChange' : return {...state, showDatepicker : action.payload} case 'dateChange' : return action.payload default : throw new Error () } } function App ( ) { const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState) return ( < DateSingleInput onDateChange = {data => dispatch({type: 'dateChange', payload: data})} onFocusChange={focusedInput => dispatch({type: 'focusChange', payload: focusedInput})} date={state.date} // Date or null showDatepicker={state.showDatepicker} // Boolean /> ) }

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the DateSingleInput to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.

minBookingDate?: Date maxBookingDate?: Date numberOfMonths?: number firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction phrases?: DateSingleInputPhrases showCalendarIcon?: boolean vertical?: boolean showResetDate?: boolean showClose?: boolean rtl?: boolean placement?: 'top' | 'bottom' initialVisibleMonth?: Date unavailableDates?: Date [] isDateBlocked?(date: Date ): boolean onClose?(): void dayLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string monthLabelFormat?(date: Date ): string onDayRender?(date: Date ): React.ReactNode inputId?: string

Theming

@datepicker-react/styled supports theming with Styled components ThemeProvider and Styled System theme-based style.

<ThemeProvider theme={{ breakpoints : [ '32em' , '48em' , '64em' ], reactDatepicker : { daySize : [ 36 , 40 ], fontFamily : 'system-ui, -apple-system' , colors : { accessibility : '#D80249' , selectedDay : '#f7518b' , selectedDayHover : '#F75D95' , primaryColor : '#d8366f' , }, }, }} > ... < /ThemeProvider>

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Miha Sedej.

See LICENSE for more information.