openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hoo

@datepicker-react/hooks

by Tom Greenwood
2.8.4 (see all)

An easily internationalizable, accessible, mobile-friendly datepicker library for the web, build with styled-components.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.3K

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

Size (min+gzip)

12.1KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@datepicker-react/styled

Gzip size Coverage Status Build Status Netlify Status

NPM

An easily internationalizable, accessible, mobile-friendly datepicker library for the web, build with styled-components.

example

How to build your own datepicker?

Simple. Use React hooks (@datepicker-react/hooks).

Live Playground

For examples of the datepicker in action, go to https://datepicker-react.netlify.com/.

OR

To run that demo on your own computer:

  • Clone this repository
  • yarn install && yarn bootstrap
  • yarn storybook
  • Visit http://localhost:6006/

Getting Started

Install

yarn add @datepicker-react/styled styled-components

Include component

import {DateRangeInput, DateSingleInput, Datepicker} from '@datepicker-react/styled'

DateRangeInput

The DateRangeInput is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date range. You can control the selected dates using the startDate, endDate, and onDatesChange props as shown below. Similarly, you can control which input is focused as well as calendar visibility (the calendar is only visible if focusedInput is defined) with the focusedInput and onFocusChange props as shown below.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the DateRangeInput working:

IE11 is not supported

import React, {useReducer} from 'react'
import {DateRangeInput} from '@datepicker-react/styled'

const initialState = {
  startDate: null,
  endDate: null,
  focusedInput: null,
}

function reducer(state, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'focusChange':
      return {...state, focusedInput: action.payload}
    case 'dateChange':
      return action.payload
    default:
      throw new Error()
  }
}

function App() {
  const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState)

  return (
    <DateRangeInput
      onDatesChange={data => dispatch({type: 'dateChange', payload: data})}
      onFocusChange={focusedInput => dispatch({type: 'focusChange', payload: focusedInput})}
      startDate={state.startDate} // Date or null
      endDate={state.endDate} // Date or null
      focusedInput={state.focusedInput} // START_DATE, END_DATE or null
    />
  )
}

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the DateRangeInput to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.

displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction // Default: 'MM/DD/YYYY'
phrases?: DateRangeInputPhrases
showStartDateCalendarIcon?: boolean // Default: true
showEndDateCalendarIcon?: boolean // Default: true
onClose?(): void
vertical?: boolean // Default: false
showResetDates?: boolean // Default: true
showSelectedDates?: boolean // Default: true
showClose?: boolean // Default: true
rtl?: boolean // Default: false
placement?: 'top' | 'bottom' // Default: bottom
unavailableDates?: Date[] // Default: []
minBookingDate?: Date
maxBookingDate?: Date
numberOfMonths?: number // Default: 2
minBookingDays?: number // Default: 1
exactMinBookingDays?: boolean // Default: false
firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek // Default: 1
initialVisibleMonth?: Date
isDateBlocked?(date: Date): boolean
dayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
monthLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
onDayRender?(date: Date): React.ReactNode
startDateInputId?: string
endDateInputId?: string

Datepicker

The Datepicker is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date range. You can control the selected dates using the startDate, endDate, and onDatesChange props as shown below. Similarly, you can control which input is focused with the focusedInput prop.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the Datepicker working:

IE11 is not supported

import React, {useState} from 'react'
import {Datepicker, START_DATE} from '@datepicker-react/styled'

function App() {
  const [state, setState] = useState({
    startDate: null,
    endDate: null,
    focusedInput: START_DATE,
  })

  function handleDatesChange(data: OnDatesChangeProps) {
    if (!data.focusedInput) {
      setState({...data, focusedInput: START_DATE})
    } else {
      setState(data)
    }
  }

  return (
    <Datepicker
      onDatesChange={handleDatesChange}
      startDate={state.startDate} // Date or null
      endDate={state.endDate} // Date or null
      focusedInput={state.focusedInput} // START_DATE, END_DATE or null
    />
  )
}

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the Datepicker to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.

phrases?: DatepickerPhrases
displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction // Default: 'MM/DD/YYYY'
onClose?(): void
showResetDates?: boolean // Default: true
showSelectedDates?: boolean // Default: true
showClose?: boolean // Default: true
vertical?: boolean // Default: false
rtl?: boolean // Default: false
unavailableDates?: Date[] // Default: []
minBookingDate?: Date
maxBookingDate?: Date
numberOfMonths?: number // Default: 2
minBookingDays?: number // Default: 1
exactMinBookingDays?: boolean // Default: false
firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek // Default: 0
initialVisibleMonth?: Date
isDateBlocked?(date: Date): boolean
dayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
monthLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
onDayRender?(date: Date): React.ReactNode

DateSingleInput

The DateSingleInput is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date. You can control the selected date using the date and onDateChange props as shown below. Similarly, you can control calendar visibility (the calendar is only visible if showDatepicker is true) with the showDatepicker and onFocusChange props as shown below.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the DateSingleInput working:

IE11 is not supported

import React, {useReducer} from 'react'
import {DateSingleInput} from '@datepicker-react/styled'

const initialState = {
  date: null,
  showDatepicker: false,
}

function reducer(state, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'focusChange':
      return {...state, showDatepicker: action.payload}
    case 'dateChange':
      return action.payload
    default:
      throw new Error()
  }
}

function App() {
  const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState)

  return (
    <DateSingleInput
      onDateChange={data => dispatch({type: 'dateChange', payload: data})}
      onFocusChange={focusedInput => dispatch({type: 'focusChange', payload: focusedInput})}
      date={state.date} // Date or null
      showDatepicker={state.showDatepicker} // Boolean
    />
  )
}

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the DateSingleInput to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.

minBookingDate?: Date
maxBookingDate?: Date
numberOfMonths?: number
firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek
displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction
phrases?: DateSingleInputPhrases
showCalendarIcon?: boolean
vertical?: boolean
showResetDate?: boolean
showClose?: boolean
rtl?: boolean
placement?: 'top' | 'bottom'
initialVisibleMonth?: Date
unavailableDates?: Date[] // Default: []
isDateBlocked?(date: Date): boolean
onClose?(): void
dayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
monthLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
onDayRender?(date: Date): React.ReactNode
inputId?: string

Theming

@datepicker-react/styled supports theming with Styled components ThemeProvider and Styled System theme-based style.

<ThemeProvider
  theme={{
    breakpoints: ['32em', '48em', '64em'],
    reactDatepicker: {
      daySize: [36, 40],
      fontFamily: 'system-ui, -apple-system',
      colors: {
        accessibility: '#D80249',
        selectedDay: '#f7518b',
        selectedDayHover: '#F75D95',
        primaryColor: '#d8366f',
      },
    },
  }}
>
  ...
</ThemeProvider>

Who's using

LifeOnScreen

Articles

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Miha Sedej.

See LICENSE for more information.


Buy me a coffee

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-datepickerA simple and reusable datepicker component for React
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
rdp
react-day-pickerDate picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
511K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rmd
react-multi-date-pickera simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community
rdp
react-date-pickerA date picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdp
react-datetime-pickerA datetime picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial