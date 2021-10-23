An easily internationalizable, accessible, mobile-friendly datepicker library for the web, build with styled-components.
Simple. Use React hooks (@datepicker-react/hooks).
For examples of the datepicker in action, go to https://datepicker-react.netlify.com/.
OR
To run that demo on your own computer:
yarn install && yarn bootstrap
yarn storybook
yarn add @datepicker-react/styled styled-components
import {DateRangeInput, DateSingleInput, Datepicker} from '@datepicker-react/styled'
The
DateRangeInput is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date range. You
can control the selected dates using the
startDate,
endDate, and
onDatesChange props as shown
below. Similarly, you can control which input is focused as well as calendar visibility (the
calendar is only visible if
focusedInput is defined) with the
focusedInput and
onFocusChange
props as shown below.
Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the
DateRangeInput working:
IE11 is not supported
import React, {useReducer} from 'react'
import {DateRangeInput} from '@datepicker-react/styled'
const initialState = {
startDate: null,
endDate: null,
focusedInput: null,
}
function reducer(state, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case 'focusChange':
return {...state, focusedInput: action.payload}
case 'dateChange':
return action.payload
default:
throw new Error()
}
}
function App() {
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState)
return (
<DateRangeInput
onDatesChange={data => dispatch({type: 'dateChange', payload: data})}
onFocusChange={focusedInput => dispatch({type: 'focusChange', payload: focusedInput})}
startDate={state.startDate} // Date or null
endDate={state.endDate} // Date or null
focusedInput={state.focusedInput} // START_DATE, END_DATE or null
/>
)
}
The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the
DateRangeInput to
customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.
displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction // Default: 'MM/DD/YYYY'
phrases?: DateRangeInputPhrases
showStartDateCalendarIcon?: boolean // Default: true
showEndDateCalendarIcon?: boolean // Default: true
onClose?(): void
vertical?: boolean // Default: false
showResetDates?: boolean // Default: true
showSelectedDates?: boolean // Default: true
showClose?: boolean // Default: true
rtl?: boolean // Default: false
placement?: 'top' | 'bottom' // Default: bottom
unavailableDates?: Date[] // Default: []
minBookingDate?: Date
maxBookingDate?: Date
numberOfMonths?: number // Default: 2
minBookingDays?: number // Default: 1
exactMinBookingDays?: boolean // Default: false
firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek // Default: 1
initialVisibleMonth?: Date
isDateBlocked?(date: Date): boolean
dayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
monthLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
onDayRender?(date: Date): React.ReactNode
startDateInputId?: string
endDateInputId?: string
The
Datepicker is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date range. You can
control the selected dates using the
startDate,
endDate, and
onDatesChange props as shown
below. Similarly, you can control which input is focused with the
focusedInput prop.
Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the
Datepicker working:
IE11 is not supported
import React, {useState} from 'react'
import {Datepicker, START_DATE} from '@datepicker-react/styled'
function App() {
const [state, setState] = useState({
startDate: null,
endDate: null,
focusedInput: START_DATE,
})
function handleDatesChange(data: OnDatesChangeProps) {
if (!data.focusedInput) {
setState({...data, focusedInput: START_DATE})
} else {
setState(data)
}
}
return (
<Datepicker
onDatesChange={handleDatesChange}
startDate={state.startDate} // Date or null
endDate={state.endDate} // Date or null
focusedInput={state.focusedInput} // START_DATE, END_DATE or null
/>
)
}
The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the
Datepicker to customize
appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.
phrases?: DatepickerPhrases
displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction // Default: 'MM/DD/YYYY'
onClose?(): void
showResetDates?: boolean // Default: true
showSelectedDates?: boolean // Default: true
showClose?: boolean // Default: true
vertical?: boolean // Default: false
rtl?: boolean // Default: false
unavailableDates?: Date[] // Default: []
minBookingDate?: Date
maxBookingDate?: Date
numberOfMonths?: number // Default: 2
minBookingDays?: number // Default: 1
exactMinBookingDays?: boolean // Default: false
firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek // Default: 0
initialVisibleMonth?: Date
isDateBlocked?(date: Date): boolean
dayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
monthLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
onDayRender?(date: Date): React.ReactNode
The
DateSingleInput is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date. You can
control the selected date using the
date and
onDateChange props as shown below. Similarly, you
can control calendar visibility (the calendar is only visible if
showDatepicker is
true) with
the
showDatepicker and
onFocusChange props as shown below.
Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the
DateSingleInput working:
IE11 is not supported
import React, {useReducer} from 'react'
import {DateSingleInput} from '@datepicker-react/styled'
const initialState = {
date: null,
showDatepicker: false,
}
function reducer(state, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case 'focusChange':
return {...state, showDatepicker: action.payload}
case 'dateChange':
return action.payload
default:
throw new Error()
}
}
function App() {
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialState)
return (
<DateSingleInput
onDateChange={data => dispatch({type: 'dateChange', payload: data})}
onFocusChange={focusedInput => dispatch({type: 'focusChange', payload: focusedInput})}
date={state.date} // Date or null
showDatepicker={state.showDatepicker} // Boolean
/>
)
}
The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the
DateSingleInput to
customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire.
minBookingDate?: Date
maxBookingDate?: Date
numberOfMonths?: number
firstDayOfWeek?: FirstDayOfWeek
displayFormat?: string | FormatFunction
phrases?: DateSingleInputPhrases
showCalendarIcon?: boolean
vertical?: boolean
showResetDate?: boolean
showClose?: boolean
rtl?: boolean
placement?: 'top' | 'bottom'
initialVisibleMonth?: Date
unavailableDates?: Date[] // Default: []
isDateBlocked?(date: Date): boolean
onClose?(): void
dayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
weekdayLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
monthLabelFormat?(date: Date): string
onDayRender?(date: Date): React.ReactNode
inputId?: string
@datepicker-react/styled supports theming with Styled components
ThemeProvider and
Styled System theme-based style.
<ThemeProvider
theme={{
breakpoints: ['32em', '48em', '64em'],
reactDatepicker: {
daySize: [36, 40],
fontFamily: 'system-ui, -apple-system',
colors: {
accessibility: '#D80249',
selectedDay: '#f7518b',
selectedDayHover: '#F75D95',
primaryColor: '#d8366f',
},
},
}}
>
...
</ThemeProvider>
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Miha Sedej.
See LICENSE for more information.