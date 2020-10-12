openbase logo
@datasets/currency-codes

by datasets
1.0.3

ISO 4217 List of Currencies and Currency Codes

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

List of currencies and their 3 digit codes as defined by ISO 4217. The data provided here is the consolidation of Table A.1 "Current currency & funds code list" and Table A.3 "Historic denominations".

Note that the ISO page offers pay-for PDFs but also links to http://www.currency-iso.org/en/home/tables.html which does provide them in machine readable form freely.

Data

The data provided (see data/codes.csv) in this data package provides a consolidated list of currency (and funds) codes by combining these two separate tables:

Preparation

The script requires recode package to be istalled. Install it by running:

sudo apt install recode

Run the following script to download and convert the data from XML to CSV:

cd scripts/
./runall.sh

The raw XML files are stored in ./archive. The cleaned data are ./data/codes-all.csv.

Version

The current tables have a published date of 28 March 2014 (as indicated in the XML files).

License

Placing in the Public Domain under the Public Domain Dedication and License. The original site states no restriction on use and the data is small and completely factual.

