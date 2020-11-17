A set of NodeJS clients for over 1900 different APIs and services, including:
AWS • Azure • MongoDB • Slack • GitHub • Twilio • Trello • Square • Google Sheets • Gmail • Heroku
The client libraries can be used with or without the DataFire framework.
Integrations are available in the
@datafire scope in npm:
npm install --save @datafire/hacker_news
Integrations use Promises, and can be used with
async/await syntax.
let hn = require('@datafire/hacker_news').create();
// With async/await
(async function() {
let stories = await hn.getStories({storyType: 'top'});
console.log(stories);
})();
// With Promises
hn.getStories({storyType: 'top'})
.then(stories => {
console.log(stories);
});
New integrations are welcome. They can be automatically added from an OpenAPI spec or an RSS feed:
node scripts/integrate.js --name acme --openapi https://api.acme.com/openapi.json
# or
node scripts/integrate.js --name acme_rss --rss https://acme.com/rss.xml
You can also create integrations manually by writing JavaScript and using npm modules. See the HTTP or MongoDB integrations for examples.
Currently 1936 integrations
|title
|README
|link
|description
|1Forge Finance APIs
|README
|DataFire.io
|Stock and Forex Data and Realtime Quotes
|Authentiq
|README
|DataFire.io
|Strong authentication, without the passwords.
|Ably REST API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The REST API specification for Ably.
|Adafruit IO REST API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Internet of Things for Everyone
|Adobe Experience Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) API
|Adyen for Platforms: Account API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Account API provides endpoints for managing account-related entities on your platform. These related entities includ...
|Adyen BinLookup API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The BIN Lookup API provides endpoints for retrieving information, such as cost estimates, and 3D Secure supported versio...
|Adyen Checkout API
|README
|DataFire.io
|Adyen Checkout API provides a simple and flexible way to initiate and authorise online payments. You can use the same in...
|Adyen Checkout Utility Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|A web service containing utility functions available for merchants integrating with Checkout APIs.
|Adyen for Platforms: Fund API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Fund API provides endpoints for managing the funds in the accounts on your platform. These management operations inc...
|Adyen for Platforms: Hosted Onboarding Page API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Hosted Onboarding Page (HOP) API provides endpoints for using the Hosted Onboarding Page. The related entities inclu...
|Adyen for Platforms: Notifications
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Notification API sends notifications to the endpoints specified in a given subscription. Subscriptions are managed t...
|Adyen for Platforms: Notification Configuration API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Notification Configuration API provides endpoints for setting up and testing notifications that inform you of events...
|Adyen Payment API
|README
|DataFire.io
|A set of API endpoints that allow you to initiate, settle, and modify payments on the Adyen payments platform. You can u...
|Adyen Payout API
|README
|DataFire.io
|A set of API endpoints that allow you to store payout details, confirm, or decline a payout.
|Adyen Recurring API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Recurring APIs allow you to manage and remove your tokens or saved payment details. Tokens should be created with va...
|Adyen Test Cards API
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Test Cards API provides endpoints for generating custom test card numbers. For more information, refer to Custom tes...
|Afterbanks API
|README
|DataFire.io
|La estandarización de la conexión con cualquier banco en tiempo real.
|AGCO
|README
|DataFire.io
|AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment.
|AIception Interactive
|README
|DataFire.io
|Here you can play & test & prototype all the endpoints using just your browser! Go ahead!
|Airports Web
|README
|DataFire.io
|Get name and website-URL for airports by ICAO code. Covered airports are mostly in Germany.
|Akeneo PIM API
|README
|DataFire.io
|Flight Offers Search
|README
|DataFire.io
|Before using this API, we recommend you read our Authorization Guide for more information on how to generate an access t...
|Alexa For Business
|README
|DataFire.io
|Alexa for Business helps you use Alexa in your organization. Alexa for Business provides you with the tools to manage Al...
|Access Analyzer
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IAM Access Analyzer helps identify potential resource-access risks by enabling you to identify any policies that gra...
|AWS Certificate Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the AWS Certificate Manager (ACM) API documentation. You can use ACM to manage SSL/TLS certificates for your ...
|AWS Certificate Manager Private Certificate Authority
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the ACM Private CA API Reference. It provides descriptions, syntax, and usage examples for each of the actions a...
|Amazon Prometheus Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus
|AWS Amplify
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amplify enables developers to develop and deploy cloud-powered mobile and web apps. The Amplify Console provides a conti...
|AmplifyBackend
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Amplify Admin API
|AWS Price List Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Price List Service API (AWS Price List Service) is a centralized and convenient way to programmatically query Amazon...
|Amazon API Gateway
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon API Gateway helps developers deliver robust, secure, and scalable mobile and web application back ends. API Gatew...
|AmazonApiGatewayManagementApi
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Amazon API Gateway Management API allows you to directly manage runtime aspects of your deployed APIs. To use it, yo...
|AmazonApiGatewayV2
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon API Gateway V2
|Amazon AppConfig
|README
|DataFire.io
|Use AWS AppConfig, a capability of AWS Systems Manager, to create, manage, and quickly deploy application configurations...
|Amazon Appflow
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the Amazon AppFlow API reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the Amazon...
|Amazon AppIntegrations Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Amazon AppIntegrations APIs are in preview release and are subject to change. The Amazon AppIntegrations service ena...
|Amazon CloudWatch Application Insights
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon CloudWatch Application Insights is a service that helps you detect common problems with your applications. It ena...
|AWS App Mesh
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS App Mesh is a service mesh based on the Envoy proxy that makes it easy to monitor and control microservices. App Mes...
|Amazon AppStream
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the Amazon AppStream 2.0 API Reference. This documentation provides descriptions and syntax for each of the acti...
|AWS AppSync
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS AppSync provides API actions for creating and interacting with data sources using GraphQL from your application.
|Amazon Athena
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Athena is an interactive query service that lets you use standard SQL to analyze data directly in Amazon S3. You ...
|AWS Audit Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the AWS Audit Manager API reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the AWS...
|Auto Scaling
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling is designed to automatically launch or terminate EC2 instances based on user-defined scaling pol...
|AWS Auto Scaling Plans
|README
|DataFire.io
|Use AWS Auto Scaling to quickly discover all the scalable AWS resources for your application and configure dynamic scali...
|AWS Backup
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Backup is a unified backup service designed to protect AWS services and their associated data. AWS Backup simplifies...
|AWS Batch
|README
|DataFire.io
|Using AWS Batch, you can run batch computing workloads on the AWS Cloud. Batch computing is a common means for developer...
|Braket
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Amazon Braket API Reference provides information about the operations and structures supported in Amazon Braket.
|AWS Budgets
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS Budgets API enables you to use AWS Budgets to plan your service usage, service costs, and instance reservations....
|AWS Cost Explorer Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Cost Explorer API enables you to programmatically query your cost and usage data. You can query for aggregated data ...
|Amazon Chime
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Amazon Chime API (application programming interface) is designed for developers to perform key tasks, such as creati...
|AWS Cloud9
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Cloud9 is a collection of tools that you can use to code, build, run, test, debug, and release software in the cloud...
|Amazon CloudDirectory
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Cloud Directory is a component of the AWS Directory Service that simplifies the development and management of clo...
|AWS CloudFormation
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS CloudFormation allows you to create and manage AWS infrastructure deployments predictably and repeatedly. You can us...
|Amazon CloudFront
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the Amazon CloudFront API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about CloudFront...
|Amazon CloudHSM
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is documentation for AWS CloudHSM Classic. For more information, see AWS CloudHSM Classic FAQs, the AWS CloudHSM Cl...
|AWS CloudHSM V2
|README
|DataFire.io
|For more information about AWS CloudHSM, see AWS CloudHSM and the AWS CloudHSM User Guide.
|Amazon CloudSearch
|README
|DataFire.io
|You use the Amazon CloudSearch configuration service to create, configure, and manage search domains. Configuration serv...
|Amazon CloudSearch Domain
|README
|DataFire.io
|You use the AmazonCloudSearch2013 API to upload documents to a search domain and search those documents. The endpoints ...
|AWS CloudTrail
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the CloudTrail API Reference. It provides descriptions of actions, data types, common parameters, and common err...
|CodeArtifact
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS CodeArtifact is a fully managed artifact repository compatible with language-native package managers and build tools...
|AWS CodeBuild
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS CodeBuild is a fully managed build service in the cloud. AWS CodeBuild compiles your source code, runs unit tests, a...
|AWS CodeCommit
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the AWS CodeCommit API Reference. This reference provides descriptions of the operations and data types for AWS ...
|AWS CodeDeploy
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS CodeDeploy is a deployment service that automates application deployments to Amazon EC2 instances, on-premises insta...
|Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer
|README
|DataFire.io
|This section provides documentation for the Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer API operations. CodeGuru Reviewer is a service that...
|Amazon CodeGuru Profiler
|README
|DataFire.io
|This section provides documentation for the Amazon CodeGuru Profiler API operations. <p>Amazon CodeGuru Profiler ...
|AWS CodePipeline
|README
|DataFire.io
|Overview This is the AWS CodePipeline API Reference. This guide provides descriptions of the actions and data types for ...
|AWS CodeStar
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the API reference for AWS CodeStar. This reference provides descriptions of the operations and data types for th...
|AWS CodeStar connections
|README
|DataFire.io
|This AWS CodeStar Connections API Reference provides descriptions and usage examples of the operations and data types fo...
|AWS CodeStar Notifications
|README
|DataFire.io
|This AWS CodeStar Notifications API Reference provides descriptions and usage examples of the operations and data types ...
|Amazon Cognito Identity
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Cognito Federated Identities is a web service that delivers scoped temporary credentials to mobile devices and ot...
|Amazon Cognito Identity Provider
|README
|DataFire.io
|Using the Amazon Cognito User Pools API, you can create a user pool to manage directories and users. You can authenticat...
|Amazon Cognito Sync
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Cognito Sync provides an AWS service and client library that enable cross-device syncing of application-related u...
|Amazon Comprehend
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Comprehend is an AWS service for gaining insight into the content of documents. Use these actions to determine th...
|AWS Comprehend Medical
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Comprehend Medical extracts structured information from unstructured clinical text. Use these actions to gain ins...
|AWS Compute Optimizer
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Compute Optimizer is a service that analyzes the configuration and utilization metrics of your AWS compute resources...
|AWS Config
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Config provides a way to keep track of the configurations of all the AWS resources associated with your AWS account....
|Amazon Connect Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Connect is a cloud-based contact center solution that makes it easy to set up and manage a customer contact cente...
|Amazon Connect Contact Lens
|README
|DataFire.io
|Contact Lens for Amazon Connect enables you to analyze conversations between customer and agents, by using speech transc...
|Amazon Connect Participant Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Connect is a cloud-based contact center solution that makes it easy to set up and manage a customer contact cente...
|AWS Cost and Usage Report Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS Cost and Usage Report API enables you to programmatically create, query, and delete AWS Cost and Usage report de...
|Amazon Connect Customer Profiles
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the Amazon Connect Customer Profiles API Reference. This guide provides information about the Amazon Connect ...
|AWS IoT Data Plane
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT-Data enables secure, bi-directional communication between Internet-connected things (such as sensors, actuators,...
|AWS IoT Jobs Data Plane
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Jobs is a service that allows you to define a set of jobs — remote operations that are sent to and executed on o...
|AWS Elemental MediaStore Data Plane
|README
|DataFire.io
|An AWS Elemental MediaStore asset is an object, similar to an object in the Amazon S3 service. Objects are the fundament...
|AWS Glue DataBrew
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Glue DataBrew is a visual, cloud-scale data-preparation service. DataBrew simplifies data preparation tasks, targeti...
|AWS Data Exchange
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Data Exchange is a service that makes it easy for AWS customers to exchange data in the cloud. You can use the AWS D...
|AWS Data Pipeline
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Data Pipeline configures and manages a data-driven workflow called a pipeline. AWS Data Pipeline handles the details...
|AWS DataSync
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS DataSync is a managed data transfer service that makes it simpler for you to automate moving data between on-premise...
|Amazon DynamoDB Accelerator (DAX)
|README
|DataFire.io
|DAX is a managed caching service engineered for Amazon DynamoDB. DAX dramatically speeds up database reads by caching fr...
|Amazon Detective
|README
|DataFire.io
|Detective uses machine learning and purpose-built visualizations to help you analyze and investigate security issues acr...
|AWS Device Farm
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the AWS Device Farm API documentation, which contains APIs for: Testing on desktop browsers Device Farm ma...
|Amazon DevOps Guru
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon DevOps Guru is a fully managed service that helps you identify anomalous behavior in business critical operationa...
|AWS Direct Connect
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Direct Connect links your internal network to an AWS Direct Connect location over a standard Ethernet fiber-optic ca...
|AWS Application Discovery Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Application Discovery Service helps you plan application migration projects. It automatically identifies servers, vi...
|Amazon Data Lifecycle Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|With Amazon Data Lifecycle Manager, you can manage the lifecycle of your AWS resources. You create lifecycle policies, w...
|AWS Database Migration Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Database Migration Service (AWS DMS) can migrate your data to and from the most widely used commercial and open-sour...
|Amazon DocumentDB with MongoDB compatibility
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon DocumentDB API documentation
|AWS Directory Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Directory Service is a web service that makes it easy for you to setup and run directories in the AWS cloud, or conn...
|Amazon DynamoDB
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon DynamoDB is a fully managed NoSQL database service that provides fast and predictable performance with seamless s...
|Amazon Elastic Block Store
|README
|DataFire.io
|You can use the Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) direct APIs to create EBS snapshots, write data directly to your...
|Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) provides secure and resizable computing capacity in the AWS cloud. Using Amazo...
|AWS EC2 Instance Connect
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS EC2 Connect Service is a service that enables system administrators to publish temporary SSH keys to their EC2 insta...
|Amazon EC2 Container Registry
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR) is a managed container image registry service. Customers can use the fami...
|Amazon Elastic Container Registry Public
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR) is a managed container image registry service. Amazon ECR provides both p...
|Amazon EC2 Container Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) is a highly scalable, fast, container management service that makes it eas...
|Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) is a managed service that makes it easy for you to run Kubernetes on AWS ...
|Amazon Elastic Inference
|README
|DataFire.io
|Elastic Inference public APIs.
|Amazon ElastiCache
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon ElastiCache is a web service that makes it easier to set up, operate, and scale a distributed cache in the cloud....
|AWS Elastic Beanstalk
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Elastic Beanstalk makes it easy for you to create, deploy, and manage scalable, fault-tolerant applications running ...
|Amazon Elastic File System
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) provides simple, scalable file storage for use with Amazon EC2 instances in the ...
|Elastic Load Balancing
|README
|DataFire.io
|A load balancer distributes incoming traffic across targets, such as your EC2 instances. This enables you to increase th...
|Amazon Elastic MapReduce
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon EMR is a web service that makes it easier to process large amounts of data efficiently. Amazon EMR uses Hadoop pr...
|Amazon Elastic Transcoder
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS Elastic Transcoder Service.
|Amazon Simple Email Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|This document contains reference information for the Amazon Simple Email Service (Amazon SES) API, version 2010-12-01. T...
|Amazon EMR Containers
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon EMR on EKS provides a deployment option for Amazon EMR that allows you to run open-source big data frameworks on ...
|AWS Marketplace Entitlement Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|This reference provides descriptions of the AWS Marketplace Entitlement Service API. AWS Marketplace Entitlement Service...
|Amazon Elasticsearch Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Use the Amazon Elasticsearch Configuration API to create, configure, and manage Elasticsearch domains. For sample code t...
|Amazon EventBridge
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon EventBridge helps you to respond to state changes in your AWS resources. When your resources change state, they a...
|Amazon CloudWatch Events
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon EventBridge helps you to respond to state changes in your AWS resources. When your resources change state, they a...
|Amazon Kinesis Firehose
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose is a fully managed service that delivers real-time streaming data to destinations such as A...
|Firewall Management Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the AWS Firewall Manager API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the AWS...
|Amazon Forecast Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Provides APIs for creating and managing Amazon Forecast resources.
|Amazon Forecast Query Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Provides APIs for creating and managing Amazon Forecast resources.
|Amazon Fraud Detector
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the Amazon Fraud Detector API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about Amazon...
|Amazon FSx
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon FSx is a fully managed service that makes it easy for storage and application administrators to launch and use sh...
|Amazon GameLift
|README
|DataFire.io
|GameLift provides solutions for hosting session-based multiplayer game servers in the cloud, including tools for deployi...
|Amazon Glacier
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon S3 Glacier (Glacier) is a storage solution for "cold data." Glacier is an extremely low-cost storage service that...
|AWS Global Accelerator
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the AWS Global Accelerator API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about AWS G...
|AWS Glue
|README
|DataFire.io
|Defines the public endpoint for the AWS Glue service.
|AWS Greengrass
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Greengrass seamlessly extends AWS onto physical devices so they can act locally on the data they generate, while...
|AWS IoT Greengrass V2
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Greengrass brings local compute, messaging, data management, sync, and ML inference capabilities to edge devices...
|AWS Ground Station
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the AWS Ground Station API Reference. AWS Ground Station is a fully managed service that enables you to contr...
|Amazon GuardDuty
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon GuardDuty is a continuous security monitoring service that analyzes and processes the following data sources: VPC...
|AWS Health APIs and Notifications
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS Health API provides programmatic access to the AWS Health information that appears in the <a href="https://phd.a...
|Amazon HealthLake
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon HealthLake is a HIPAA eligibile service that allows customers to store, transform, query, and analyze their data ...
|Amazon Honeycode
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Honeycode is a fully managed service that allows you to quickly build mobile and web apps for teams—without progr...
|AWS Identity and Access Management
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a web service for securely controlling access to AWS services. With IAM, you...
|AWS SSO Identity Store
|README
|DataFire.io
|EC2 Image Builder
|README
|DataFire.io
|EC2 Image Builder is a fully managed AWS service that makes it easier to automate the creation, management, and deployme...
|AWS Import/Export
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Import/Export accelerates transferring large amounts of data between the AWS cloud and portable storage devices that...
|Amazon Inspector
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Inspector enables you to analyze the behavior of your AWS resources and to identify potential security issues. Fo...
|AWS IoT
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT provides secure, bi-directional communication between Internet-connected devices (such as sensors, actuators, em...
|AWS IoT 1-Click Devices Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Describes all of the AWS IoT 1-Click device-related API operations for the service.
|AWS IoT 1-Click Projects Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS IoT 1-Click Projects API Reference
|AWS IoT Analytics
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Analytics allows you to collect large amounts of device data, process messages, and store them. You can then que...
|AWS IoT Core Device Advisor
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Core Device Advisor is a cloud-based, fully managed test capability for validating IoT devices during device sof...
|AWS IoT Events
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Events monitors your equipment or device fleets for failures or changes in operation, and triggers actions when ...
|AWS IoT Events Data
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Events monitors your equipment or device fleets for failures or changes in operation, and triggers actions when ...
|AWS IoT Fleet Hub
|README
|DataFire.io
|With Fleet Hub for AWS IoT Device Management you can build stand-alone web applications for monitoring the health of you...
|AWS IoT Secure Tunneling
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Secure Tunnling enables you to create remote connections to devices deployed in the field. For more information ...
|AWS IoT SiteWise
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the AWS IoT SiteWise API Reference. AWS IoT SiteWise is an AWS service that connects <a href="https://en.wiki...
|AWS IoT Things Graph
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Things Graph provides an integrated set of tools that enable developers to connect devices and services that use...
|AWS IoT Wireless
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS IoT Wireless API documentation
|Amazon Interactive Video Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Introduction The Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS) API is REST compatible, using a standard HTTP API and an AWS SNS...
|Managed Streaming for Kafka
|README
|DataFire.io
|The operations for managing an Amazon MSK cluster.
|AWSKendraFrontendService
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Kendra is a service for indexing large document sets.
|Amazon Kinesis
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Kinesis Data Streams is a managed service that scales elastically for real-time processing of streaming big data.
|Amazon Kinesis Video Streams Archived Media
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Kinesis Video Streams Media
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Kinesis Video Signaling Channels
|README
|DataFire.io
|Kinesis Video Streams Signaling Service is a intermediate service that establishes a communication channel for discoveri...
|Amazon Kinesis Analytics
|README
|DataFire.io
|Overview This documentation is for version 1 of the Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics API, which only supports SQL applicati...
|Amazon Kinesis Analytics
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics is a fully managed service that you can use to process and analyze streaming data using Ja...
|Amazon Kinesis Video Streams
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Key Management Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS) is an encryption and key management web service. This guide describes the AWS KMS o...
|AWS Lake Formation
|README
|DataFire.io
|Defines the public endpoint for the AWS Lake Formation service.
|AWS Lambda
|README
|DataFire.io
|Overview This is the AWS Lambda API Reference. The AWS Lambda Developer Guide provides additional information. For the s...
|AWS License Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS License Manager makes it easier to manage licenses from software vendors across multiple AWS accounts and on-premise...
|Amazon Lightsail
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Lightsail is the easiest way to get started with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for developers who need to build websi...
|Amazon Location Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Suite of geospatial services including Maps, Places, Tracking, and Geofencing
|Amazon CloudWatch Logs
|README
|DataFire.io
|You can use Amazon CloudWatch Logs to monitor, store, and access your log files from EC2 instances, AWS CloudTrail, or o...
|Amazon Lookout for Vision
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the Amazon Lookout for Vision API Reference. It provides descriptions of actions, data types, common parameters,...
|Amazon Machine Learning
|README
|DataFire.io
|Definition of the public APIs exposed by Amazon Machine Learning
|Amazon Macie
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Macie Classic is a security service that uses machine learning to automatically discover, classify, and protect s...
|Amazon Macie 2
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Macie is a fully managed data security and data privacy service that uses machine learning and pattern matching t...
|Amazon Managed Blockchain
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Managed Blockchain is a fully managed service for creating and managing blockchain networks using open source fra...
|AWS Marketplace Catalog Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Catalog API actions allow you to manage your entities through list, describe, and update capabilities. An entity can be ...
|AWS Marketplace Commerce Analytics
|README
|DataFire.io
|Provides AWS Marketplace business intelligence data on-demand.
|AWS MediaConnect
|README
|DataFire.io
|API for AWS Elemental MediaConnect
|AWS Elemental MediaConvert
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Elemental MediaConvert
|AWS Elemental MediaLive
|README
|DataFire.io
|API for AWS Elemental MediaLive
|AWS Elemental MediaPackage
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Elemental MediaPackage
|AWS Elemental MediaPackage VOD
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Elemental MediaPackage VOD
|AWS Elemental MediaStore
|README
|DataFire.io
|An AWS Elemental MediaStore container is a namespace that holds folders and objects. You use a container endpoint to cre...
|AWS MediaTailor
|README
|DataFire.io
|Use the AWS Elemental MediaTailor SDK to configure scalable ad insertion for your live and VOD content. With AWS Element...
|AWSMarketplace Metering
|README
|DataFire.io
|This reference provides descriptions of the low-level AWS Marketplace Metering Service API. AWS Marketplace sellers can ...
|AWS Migration Hub
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS Migration Hub API methods help to obtain server and application migration status and integrate your resource-spe...
|AWS Migration Hub Config
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS Migration Hub home region APIs are available specifically for working with your Migration Hub home region. You c...
|AWS Mobile
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Mobile Service provides mobile app and website developers with capabilities required to configure AWS resources and ...
|Amazon Mobile Analytics
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Mobile Analytics is a service for collecting, visualizing, and understanding app usage data at scale.
|Amazon Lex Model Building Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Lex is an AWS service for building conversational voice and text interfaces. Use these actions to create, update,...
|Amazon CloudWatch
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon CloudWatch monitors your Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources and the applications you run on AWS in real time. Yo...
|AmazonMQ
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon MQ is a managed message broker service for Apache ActiveMQ and RabbitMQ that makes it easy to set up and operate ...
|Amazon Mechanical Turk
|README
|DataFire.io
|AmazonMWAA
|README
|DataFire.io
|This section contains the Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA) API reference documentation. For more infor...
|Amazon Neptune
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Neptune is a fast, reliable, fully-managed graph database service that makes it easy to build and run application...
|AWS Network Firewall
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the API Reference for AWS Network Firewall. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the...
|AWS Network Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|Transit Gateway Network Manager (Network Manager) enables you to create a global network, in which you can monitor your ...
|AWS OpsWorks
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the AWS OpsWorks Stacks API Reference. This guide provides descriptions, syntax, and usage examples for AWS O...
|AWS OpsWorks CM
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS OpsWorks for configuration management (CM) is a service that runs and manages configuration management servers. You ...
|AWS Organizations
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Outposts
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Outposts is a fully-managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, APIs, and tools to customer premises. By provid...
|Amazon Personalize
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Personalize is a machine learning service that makes it easy to add individualized recommendations to customers.
|Amazon Personalize Events
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Personalize can consume real-time user event data, such as stream or click data, and use it for model training ei...
|Amazon Personalize Runtime
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Performance Insights
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon RDS Performance Insights enables you to monitor and explore different dimensions of database load based on data c...
|Amazon Pinpoint
|README
|DataFire.io
|Doc Engage API - Amazon Pinpoint API
|Amazon Pinpoint Email Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the Amazon Pinpoint Email API Reference. This guide provides information about the Amazon Pinpoint Email API ...
|Amazon Polly
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Polly is a web service that makes it easy to synthesize speech from text. The Amazon Polly service provides API o...
|Amazon QLDB
|README
|DataFire.io
|The control plane for Amazon QLDB
|Amazon QLDB Session
|README
|DataFire.io
|The transactional data APIs for Amazon QLDB Instead of interacting directly with this API, we recommend that you use th...
|Amazon QuickSight
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon QuickSight is a fully managed, serverless business intelligence service for the AWS Cloud that makes it easy to e...
|AWS Resource Access Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|Use AWS Resource Access Manager to share AWS resources between AWS accounts. To share a resource, you create a resource ...
|Amazon Relational Database Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) is a web service that makes it easier to set up, operate, and scale a re...
|AWS RDS DataService
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon RDS provides an HTTP endpoint to run SQL statements on an Amazon Aurora Serverless DB cluster. To run these state...
|Amazon Redshift
|README
|DataFire.io
|Overview This is an interface reference for Amazon Redshift. It contains documentation for one of the programming or com...
|Redshift Data API Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|You can use the Amazon Redshift Data API to run queries on Amazon Redshift tables. You can run individual SQL statements...
|Amazon Rekognition
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the Amazon Rekognition API reference.
|AWS Resource Groups
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Resource Groups lets you organize AWS resources such as Amazon EC2 instances, Amazon Relational Database Service dat...
|AWS Resource Groups Tagging API
|README
|DataFire.io
|This guide describes the API operations for the resource groups tagging. A tag is a label that you assign to an AWS reso...
|AWS RoboMaker
|README
|DataFire.io
|This section provides documentation for the AWS RoboMaker API operations.
|Amazon Route 53
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Route 53 is a highly available and scalable Domain Name System (DNS) web service.
|Amazon Route 53 Domains
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Route 53 API actions let you register domain names and perform related operations.
|Amazon Route 53 Resolver
|README
|DataFire.io
|When you create a VPC using Amazon VPC, you automatically get DNS resolution within the VPC from Route 53 Resolver. By d...
|Amazon Lex Runtime Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Lex provides both build and runtime endpoints. Each endpoint provides a set of operations (API). Your conversatio...
|Amazon SageMaker Runtime
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Amazon SageMaker runtime API.
|Amazon Simple Storage Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS S3 Control
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS S3 Control provides access to Amazon S3 control plane operations.
|Amazon S3 on Outposts
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon S3 on Outposts provides access to S3 on Outposts operations.
|Amazon SageMaker Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Provides APIs for creating and managing Amazon SageMaker resources. Other Resources: <a href="https://docs.aws.amazo...
|Amazon Augmented AI Runtime
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Augmented AI is in preview release and is subject to change. We do not recommend using this product in production...
|Amazon Sagemaker Edge Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|SageMaker Edge Manager dataplane service for communicating with active agents.
|Amazon SageMaker Feature Store Runtime
|README
|DataFire.io
|Contains all data plane API operations and data types for the Amazon SageMaker Feature Store. Use this API to put, delet...
|AWS Savings Plans
|README
|DataFire.io
|Savings Plans are a pricing model that offer significant savings on AWS usage (for example, on Amazon EC2 instances). Yo...
|Schemas
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon EventBridge Schema Registry
|Amazon SimpleDB
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon SimpleDB is a web service providing the core database functions of data indexing and querying in the cloud. By of...
|AWS Secrets Manager
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Secrets Manager provides a service to enable you to store, manage, and retrieve, secrets. This guide provides descri...
|AWS SecurityHub
|README
|DataFire.io
|Security Hub provides you with a comprehensive view of the security state of your AWS environment and resources. It also...
|AWSServerlessApplicationRepository
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS Serverless Application Repository makes it easy for developers and enterprises to quickly find
|Service Quotas
|README
|DataFire.io
|Service Quotas is a web service that you can use to manage many of your AWS service quotas. Quotas, also referred to as ...
|AWS Service Catalog
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Service Catalog enables organizations to create and manage catalogs of IT services that are approved for AWS. To get...
|AWS Service Catalog App Registry
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Service Catalog AppRegistry enables organizations to understand the application context of their AWS resources. AppR...
|AWS Cloud Map
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Cloud Map lets you configure public DNS, private DNS, or HTTP namespaces that your microservice applications run in....
|Amazon Simple Email Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the Amazon SES API v2 Reference. This guide provides information about the Amazon SES API v2, including suppo...
|AWS Shield
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the AWS Shield Advanced API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the AWS ...
|AWS Signer
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Signer is a fully managed code signing service to help you ensure the trust and integrity of your code. AWS Signer ...
|AWS Server Migration Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Server Migration Service (AWS SMS) makes it easier and faster for you to migrate your on-premises workloads to AWS. ...
|Amazon Pinpoint SMS and Voice Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Pinpoint SMS and Voice Messaging public facing APIs
|Amazon Import/Export Snowball
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Snow Family is a petabyte-scale data transport solution that uses secure devices to transfer large amounts of data b...
|Amazon Simple Notification Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS) is a web service that enables you to build distributed web-enabled appli...
|Amazon Simple Queue Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Welcome to the Amazon Simple Queue Service API Reference. Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS) is a reliable, highly...
|Amazon Simple Systems Manager (SSM)
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Systems Manager is a collection of capabilities that helps you automate management tasks such as collecting system i...
|AWS Single Sign-On
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Single Sign-On Portal is a web service that makes it easy for you to assign user access to AWS SSO resources such as...
|AWS Single Sign-On Admin
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS SSO OIDC
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Single Sign-On (SSO) OpenID Connect (OIDC) is a web service that enables a client (such as AWS CLI or a native appli...
|AWS Step Functions
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Step Functions is a service that lets you coordinate the components of distributed applications and microservices us...
|AWS Storage Gateway
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Storage Gateway is the service that connects an on-premises software appliance with cloud-based storage to provide s...
|Amazon DynamoDB Streams
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon DynamoDB Streams provides API actions for accessing streams and processing stream records. To learn more about ap...
|AWS Security Token Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Security Token Service (STS) enables you to request temporary, limited-privilege credentials for AWS Identity and Ac...
|AWS Support
|README
|DataFire.io
|The AWS Support API reference is intended for programmers who need detailed information about the AWS Support operations...
|Amazon Simple Workflow Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|The Amazon Simple Workflow Service (Amazon SWF) makes it easy to build applications that use Amazon's cloud to coordinat...
|Synthetics
|README
|DataFire.io
|You can use Amazon CloudWatch Synthetics to continually monitor your services. You can create and manage canaries, which...
|Amazon Textract
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Textract detects and analyzes text in documents and converts it into machine-readable text. This is the API refer...
|Amazon Timestream Query
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Timestream Write
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon Timestream is a fast, scalable, fully managed time series database service that makes it easy to store and analyz...
|Amazon Transcribe Service
|README
|DataFire.io
|Operations and objects for transcribing speech to text.
|AWS Transfer Family
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS Transfer Family is a fully managed service that enables the transfer of files over the File Transfer Protocol (FTP),...
|Amazon Translate
|README
|DataFire.io
|Provides translation between one source language and another of the same set of languages.
|AWS WAF
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is AWS WAF Classic documentation. For more information, see AWS WAF Classic in the developer guide. For the latest...
|AWS WAF Regional
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is AWS WAF Classic Regional documentation. For more information, see AWS WAF Classic in the developer guide. For t...
|AWS WAFV2
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the latest version of the AWS WAF API, released in November, 2019. The names of the entities that you use to acc...
|AWS Well-Architected Tool
|README
|DataFire.io
|This is the AWS Well-Architected Tool API Reference. The AWS Well-Architected Tool API provides programmatic access to t...
|Amazon WorkDocs
|README
|DataFire.io
|The WorkDocs API is designed for the following use cases: File Migration: File migration applications are supported fo...
|Amazon WorkLink
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon WorkLink is a cloud-based service that provides secure access to internal websites and web apps from iOS and Andr...
|Amazon WorkMail
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon WorkMail is a secure, managed business email and calendaring service with support for existing desktop and mobile...
|Amazon WorkMail Message Flow
|README
|DataFire.io
|The WorkMail Message Flow API provides access to email messages as they are being sent and received by a WorkMail organi...
|Amazon WorkSpaces
|README
|DataFire.io
|Amazon WorkSpaces enables you to provision virtual, cloud-based Microsoft Windows and Amazon Linux desktops for your use...
|AWS X-Ray
|README
|DataFire.io
|AWS X-Ray provides APIs for managing debug traces and retrieving service maps and other data created by processing those...
|Atmosphere API - calculate composition and density of the atmosphere |README|DataFire.io|Instantly access empirical models of atmospheric density and composition that are recommended by the Committee on Space...| |Cosmic Ray API - atmospheric radiation doses and intensities using the PARMA model|README|DataFire.io|High energy galactic cosmic rays (GCR) and bursts of solar energetic particles (SEP) collide with gases in the atmosphe...| |Global Magnet API - calculate main components of the geomagnetic field at or near Earth's surface|README|DataFire.io|The World Magnetic Model calculates the intensity and direction of the Earth's magnetic field on a specific date-time, g...| |Anchore Engine|README|DataFire.io|This is the Anchore Engine API. Provides the primary external API for users of the service.| |Apache Qakka|README|DataFire.io|API for Qakka Queue System| |Apacta|README|DataFire.io|API for a tool to craftsmen used to register working hours, material usage and quality assurance.| |API2Cart|README|DataFire.io|API2Cart| |Api2Pdf - PDF Generation, Powered by AWS Lambda|README|DataFire.io|Api2Pdf is a powerful PDF generation API with no rate limits or file size constraints. Api2Pdf runs on AWS Lambda, a ser...| |Vehicle Enquiry API|README|DataFire.io|Interface specification for the DVLA Vehicle Enquiry API| |ApiDapp|README|DataFire.io|| |Registry|README|DataFire.io|The Registry service allows teams to manage descriptions of APIs.| |Marketcheck APIs|README|DataFire.io|| |APIMATIC API Transformer|README|DataFire.io|Transform API Descriptions from/to various formats| |APIs.guru|README|DataFire.io|Wikipedia for Web APIs. Repository of API specs in OpenAPI(fka Swagger) 2.0 format.| |Identity API|README|DataFire.io|Retrieves the authenticated user's account profile information. It can be used to let users log into your app or site us...| |eBay Finances API|README|DataFire.io|This API is used to retrieve seller payouts and monetary transaction details related to those payouts.| |App Center Client|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Visual Studio App Center API| |AppVeyor REST API|README|DataFire.io|AppVeyor is a hosted continuous integration service which runs on Microsoft| |Search Services|README|DataFire.io|API for Internet Archive's Search-related services| |Wayback API|README|DataFire.io|API for Internet Archive's Wayback Machine| |ART19 Content|README|DataFire.io|The ART19 Content API conforms to the JSON-API specification. Details and examples can be found at http://jsonapi.org. A...| |Asana|README|DataFire.io|ASANA Developers API| |The Jira Cloud platform REST API|README|DataFire.io|Jira Cloud platform REST API documentation| |Australian Business Registries|README|DataFire.io|The Business Registries API is built on HTTP. The API is RESTful. It has predictable resource URIs.| |Auckland Museum API|README|DataFire.io|This is technical documentation for the Auckland Museum API| |Authentiq Connect API|README|DataFire.io|Authentiq Connect OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect API reference.| |CIS Automotive API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides access to our Automotive Data. Use of this API is subject to our Terms of Service| |Avaza API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the autogenerated documentation & test tool for Avaza's API. API Security & AuthenticationAuthentication opti...| |AviationData Airports|README|DataFire.io|| |Axesso Api|README|DataFire.io|Use this api to fetch information to Amazon products and more.| |Azure Addons Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|The service for managing third party addons.| |Azure Addons Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|The service for managing third party addons.| |ADHybridHealthService|README|DataFire.io|REST APIs for Azure Active Directory Connect Health| |Azure Advisor|README|DataFire.io|REST APIs for Azure Advisor| |Azure Alerts Management Service Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|Azure Alerts Management Service provides a single pane of glass of alerts across Azure Monitor.| |Azure Alerts Management Service Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|APIs for Azure Smart Detector Alert Rules CRUD operations.| |Azure Analysis Services|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Analysis Services Web API provides a RESTful set of web services that enables users to create, retrieve, updat...| |Azure API Management|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on entities like API, Product, and Subscription associated with your Azure...| |Azure API Management - APIs|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on API entity and their Operations associated with your Azure API Manageme...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing retrieve a collection of Apis associated with a tag in Azure API Management deploymen...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on the ApiVersionSet entity associated with your Azure API Management depl...| |Azure API Management - Authorization|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for managing OAuth2 servers configuration in your Azure API Management deployment. OAuth 2.0 can be ...| |Azure API Management - Backends|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Backend entity in Azure API Management deployment. The Backend entity i...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Cache entity in your Azure API Management deployment. Azure API Managem...| |Azure API Management - Certificates|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Certificate entity in your Azure API Management deployment. Certificate...| |Azure API Management - Deployment|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs to manage Azure API Management deployment.| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Diagnostic entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment....| |Azure API Management - Email Templates|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Email Templates associated with your Azure API Management deployment.| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Email Templates associated with your Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Groups|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Group entity in your Azure API Management deployment. Groups are used t...| |Azure API Mangement - Identity Provider|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Identity Provider entity associated with your Azure API Management depl...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use this REST API to get all the issues across an Azure Api Management service.| |Azure API Management - Loggers|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on logger entity Azure API Management deployment.The Logger entity in API ...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on NamedValue entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment....| |Azure API Management - Network Status|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for getting the network connectivity status of your Azure API Management deployment. When the API Ma...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on who is going to receive notifications associated with your Azure API Ma...| |Azure API Management - OpenId Connect|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on OpenId Connect Provider entity associated with your Azure API Managemen...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Global Policies in Azure API Management deployment.| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing retrieving a collection of policy snippets available in Azure API Management deployme...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing retrieving a collection of policy snippets available in Azure API Management deployme...| |Azure API Management - Products|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Product entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment. Th...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations to retrieve Products by Tags in Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Properties|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Property entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment. A...| |Azure API Management - Quotas|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Quota entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment. To c...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations in Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Reports|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs to get the analytics reports associated with your Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Subscriptions|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Subscription entity associated with your Azure API Management deploymen...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for querying APIs. Operations and Products by tags in your Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Tags|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Tag entity in your Azure API Management deployment. Tags can be assigne...| |Azure API Management - Tenant|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on tenant entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment. Usi...| |Azure API Management - Users|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on User entity in Azure API Management deployment. The User entity in API ...| |Azure API Management - Version Sets|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on the ApiVersionSet entity associated with your Azure API Management depl...| |AppConfigurationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Application Insights - Operations|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for web test based alerting.| |ApplicationInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for saved items.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Annotations|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for Annotations for a component.| |Azure Application Insights - Component API Keys|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for API keys of a component.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Continuous Export|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for Continuous Export of a component.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Features and Pricing|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for selecting pricing plans and options.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Proactive Detection|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for ProactiveDetection configurations of a component.| |Azure Application Insights - Components|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for Components.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Work Item Config|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for work item configurations for a component.| |ApplicationInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Apis for customer in enterprise agreement migrate to new pricing model or rollback to legacy pricing model.| |Azure Application Insights - Favorites|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for favorites.| |Azure Log Analytics Query Packs|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference for management of saved Queries within Query Packs.| |Azure Log Analytics Query Packs|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference for Query Packs management.| |Application Insights Data Plane|README|DataFire.io|This API exposes AI metric & event information and associated metadata| |Azure Application Insights - Web Test Locations|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for web test locations.| |Azure Application Insights - Web Tests|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for web test based alerting.| |WorkbookClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure client for Workbook.| |ApplicationInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights workbook type.| |ApplicationInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights workbook template type.| |AppPlatformManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Spring Cloud| |AttestationClient|README|DataFire.io|Describes the interface for the per-tenant enclave service.| |Azure Authorization|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |Azure Authorization - Classic Admin|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |Azure Authorization - Roles|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |Azure Authorization - Role Based Calls|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |Azure Automation - Account|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Certificate|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Connection|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Connection Type|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Credentials|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - DSC Compilation Job|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - DSC Configuration|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - DSC Node|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - DSC Node Configuration|README|DataFire.io|| |AutomationManagement|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Hybrid Run Book Worker Group|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Jobs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Job Schedule|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Linked Workspace|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Module|README|DataFire.io|| |AutomationManagement|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Runbook|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Schedule|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Software Update Configuration|README|DataFire.io|APIs for managing software update configurations.| |Azure Automation - Software Update Configuration Machine Run|README|DataFire.io|APIs for managing software update configurations.| |Update Management|README|DataFire.io|APIs for managing software update configurations.| |Azure Automation - Source Control|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Souce Control Sync Job|README|DataFire.io|| |AutomationManagement|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Variables|README|DataFire.io|| |AutomationManagement|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Webhooks|README|DataFire.io|| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |AzureBridgeAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|AzureBridge Admin Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Alert|README|DataFire.io|Alert operation endpoints and objects.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Application operation results.| |AzureBridgeAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|AzureBridge Admin Client.| |BackupManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Backup Management Client.| |BackupManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Backup Management Client.| |BackupManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Backup Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |CommerceManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Commerce Management Client.| |Azur AZS Admin - Commerce Admin|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Commerce Management Client.| |Compute Admin Client|README|DataFire.io|| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Compute operation results.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |ComputeDiskAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Compute Disk Management Client.| |ComputeDiskAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Compute Disk Management Client.| |AzureBridgeAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|AzureBridge Admin Client.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Drive operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Edge Gateway|README|DataFire.io|Edge gateway operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Edge Gateway Pool|README|DataFire.io|Edge gateway pool operation endpoints and objects.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Fabric Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Fabric Location|README|DataFire.io|Fabric location operation endpoints and objects.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Fileshare|README|DataFire.io|File share operation endpoints and objects.| |GalleryManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Gallery Management Client.| |GalleryManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Gallery Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Infrarole|README|DataFire.io|Infrastructure role operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Infrarole Instance|README|DataFire.io|Infrastructure role instance operation endpoints and objects.| |InfrastructureInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Infrastructure Insights Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - IP Pool|README|DataFire.io|IP pool operation endpoints and objects.| |KeyVaultManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin KeyVault Management Client.| |NetworkAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Load balancer admin operation endpoints and objects.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Logical Network|README|DataFire.io|Logical network operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Logical Subnet|README|DataFire.io|Logical subnet operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Mac Address Pool|README|DataFire.io|MAC address pool operation endpoints and objects.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |NetworkAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Network admin operation endpoints and objects.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Network operation results.| |SubscriptionClient|README|DataFire.io|The User Subscription Management Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Operations|README|DataFire.io|Operation status operation endpoints and objects.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |Compute Admin Client|README|DataFire.io|| |AzureBridgeAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|AzureBridge Admin Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |NetworkAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Public IP Address admin endpoints and objects.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Region Health|README|DataFire.io|Region health operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Resource Health|README|DataFire.io|Resource health operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Scale Unit|README|DataFire.io|Scale unit operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Scale Unit Node|README|DataFire.io|Scale unit node operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Service Health|README|DataFire.io|Resource provider health operation endpoints and objects.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Software load balancer multiplexer|README|DataFire.io|Software load balancer multiplexer operation endpoints and objects.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Storage operation results.| |Azure AZS Admin - Storage Pool|README|DataFire.io|Storage pool operation endpoints and objects.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Storage subsystem operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Storage System|README|DataFire.io|Storage system operation endpoints and objects.| |SubscriptionClient|README|DataFire.io|The User Subscription Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |UpdateAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|The Update Admin Management Client.| |UpdateAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Update location operation endpoints and objects.| |UpdateAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Update run operation endpoints and objects.| |NetworkAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Virtual Network admin operation endpoints and objects.| |Compute Admin Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure AZS Admin - Volume|README|DataFire.io|Volume operation endpoints and objects.| |KustoManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |azureactivedirectory|README|DataFire.io|Azure Active Directory Client.| |AzureDataManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The AzureData management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs to manage Azure Data Resources. For example, register, d...| |Azure Stack Azure Bridge Client|README|DataFire.io|| |AzureStack Azure Bridge Client|README|DataFire.io|| |AzureStack Azure Bridge Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stack Azure Bridge Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Batch Management|README|DataFire.io|| |BatchService|README|DataFire.io|A client for issuing REST requests to the Azure Batch service.| |Azure Batch AI|README|DataFire.io|The Azure BatchAI Management API.| |Azure Billing|README|DataFire.io|Billing client provides access to billing resources for Azure subscriptions.| |BlockchainManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Blockchain Service| |BlueprintClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Blueprints Client provides access to blueprint definitions, assignments, and artifacts, and related blueprint oper...| |BlueprintClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Blueprints Client provides access to blueprint definitions, assignments, and artifacts, and related blueprint oper...| |BlueprintClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Blueprints Client provides access to blueprint definitions, assignments, and artifacts, and related blueprint oper...| |Azure Bot Service|README|DataFire.io|Azure Bot Service is a platform for creating smart conversational agents.| |Azure CDN|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Azure CDN resources through the Azure Resource Manager. You must make sure that requests made t...| |Azure CDN WebApplicationFirewallManagement|README|DataFire.io|APIs to manage web application firewall rules for Azure CDN| |Azure Cognitive Services|README|DataFire.io|Cognitive Services Management Client| |Anomaly Detector Client|README|DataFire.io|The Anomaly Detector API detects anomalies automatically in time series data. It supports two kinds of mode, one is for ...| |Anomaly Finder Client|README|DataFire.io|The Anomaly Finder API detects anomalies automatically in time series data. It supports two functionalities, one is for ...| |Computer Vision|README|DataFire.io|The Computer Vision API provides state-of-the-art algorithms to process images and return information. For example, it c...| |Content Moderator Client|README|DataFire.io|You use the API to scan your content as it is generated. Content Moderator then processes your content and sends the res...| |Face Client|README|DataFire.io|An API for face detection, verification, and identification.| |Form Recognizer Client|README|DataFire.io|Extracts information from forms and images into structured data.| |Ink Recognizer Client|README|DataFire.io|The service is used to perform ink layout and recognition of written words and shapes. Ink strokes passed to the service...| |LUIS Authoring Client|README|DataFire.io|| |LUIS Programmatic|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Cognitive Services - Language Understanding Intelligent Service|README|DataFire.io|Language Understanding Intelligent Service (LUIS) Endpoint API for running predictions and extracting user intentions an...| |Personalizer Client|README|DataFire.io|Personalizer Service is an Azure Cognitive Service that makes it easy to target content and experiences without complex ...| |QnAMaker Client|README|DataFire.io|An API for QnAMaker Service| |QnAMaker Runtime Client|README|DataFire.io|An API for QnAMaker runtime| |Text Analytics Client|README|DataFire.io|The Text Analytics API is a suite of text analytics web services built with best-in-class Microsoft machine learning alg...| |Azure Commerce|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Compute|README|DataFire.io|The Compute Management Client.| |Azure Compute - Container Service|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Compute - Disk|README|DataFire.io|The Disk Resource Provider Client.| |SharedImageGalleryServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|Shared Image Gallery Service Client.| |Azure Compute - Run Commands|README|DataFire.io|The Run Commands Client.| |Azure Compute - SKUs|README|DataFire.io|The Compute Management Client.| |Azure Compute - Swagger|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Consumption|README|DataFire.io|Consumption management client provides access to consumption resources for Azure Enterprise Subscriptions.| |Azure Container Instance|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Container Registry|README|DataFire.io|Metadata API definition for the Azure Container Registry runtime| |ContainerRegistryManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |ContainerRegistryManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Container Services|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Container Services - Location|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Container Services - Managed Clusters|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Cosmos DB|README|DataFire.io|Azure Cosmos DB Database Service Resource Provider REST API| |Cosmos DB|README|DataFire.io|Azure Cosmos DB Database Service Resource Provider REST API| |Cosmos DB|README|DataFire.io|Azure Cosmos DB Database Service Resource Provider REST API| |CostManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Customer Insights|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Customer Insights management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure Customer Insi...| |Customer Lockbox|README|DataFire.io|Azure Customer Lockbox API Reference| |customproviders|README|DataFire.io|Allows extension of ARM control plane with custom resource providers.| |DataBoxManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |DataBoxEdgeManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |DatabricksClient|README|DataFire.io|ARM Databricks| |Azure Data Catalog|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Data Catalog Resource Provider Services API.| |Azure Data Factory|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Data Lake - Analytics Account|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Analytics account management client.| |Azure Data Lake - Analytics Catalog|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Analytics catalog client.| |Azure Data Lake - Analytics Job|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Analytics job client.| |Azure Data Lake - Store Account|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Store account management client.| |Azure Data Lake - Store Filesystem|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Store filesystem client.| |Azure Data Migration|README|DataFire.io|The Data Migration Service helps people migrate their data from on-premise database servers to Azure, or from older data...| |DataShareManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Creates a Microsoft.DataShare management client.| |AzureDeploymentManager|README|DataFire.io|REST APIs for orchestrating deployments using the Azure Deployment Manager (ADM). See https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/a...| |Azure Device Provisioning - IoT|README|DataFire.io|API for using the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service features.| |Azure DevOps|README|DataFire.io|Azure DevOps Resource Provider| |DevSpacesManagement|README|DataFire.io|Dev Spaces REST API| |Azure DevTest Labs|README|DataFire.io|The DevTest Labs Client.| |AzureDigitalTwinsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Digital Twins Client for managing DigitalTwinsInstance| |Azure DNS|README|DataFire.io|The DNS Management Client.| |Azure Domain Services|README|DataFire.io|The AAD Domain Services API.| |Dynamics Telemetry|README|DataFire.io|| |DataBoxEdgeManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |EngagementFabric|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Customer Engagement Fabric| |Azure Enterprise Knowledge Graph Service|README|DataFire.io|Azure Enterprise Knowledge Graph Service is a platform for creating knowledge graphs at scale.| |Azure EventGrid|README|DataFire.io|Azure EventGrid Management Client| |Azure EventHub|README|DataFire.io|Azure Event Hubs client| |EventHub2018PreviewManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Event Hubs client for managing Event Hubs Cluster, IPFilter Rules and VirtualNetworkRules resources.| |FrontDoorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Azure Front Door resources through the Azure Resource Manager. You must make sure that requests...| |NetworkExperiments|README|DataFire.io|These are the Network Experiment APIs.| |WebApplicationFirewallManagement|README|DataFire.io|APIs to manage web application firewall rules.| |GuestConfiguration|README|DataFire.io|| |GuestConfiguration|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure - SAP HANA|README|DataFire.io|The SAP HANA on Azure Management Client.| |Azure Dedicated HSM Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|The Azure management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure Dedicated HSM RP.| |Azure HDInsight|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Capabilities|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Cluster|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Configurations|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Extensions|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |HDInsightJobManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Job Client.| |HDInsightManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Operations|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Script Actions|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |HealthcareApisClient|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage Microsoft HealthcareApis services in your Azure subscription.| |HybridComputeManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Hybrid Compute Management Client.| |HybridDataManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |VirtualMachineImageTemplate|README|DataFire.io|Virtual Machine Image Template| |InstanceMetadataClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Instance Metadata Client| |Azure Intune|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft.Intune Resource provider Api features in the swagger-2.0 specification| |IotCentralClient|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage IoT Central Applications in your Azure subscription.| |Azure IoT Hub|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage the IoT hubs in your Azure subscription.| |IoTSpacesClient|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage the IoTSpaces service instances in your Azure subscription.| |Azure Key Vault|README|DataFire.io|The key vault client performs cryptographic key operations and vault operations against the Key Vault service.| |Azure Key Vault - Providers|README|DataFire.io|The Azure management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure Key Vault.| |Azure Key Vault - Secrets|README|DataFire.io|The Azure management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure Key Vault.| |ManagedLabsClient|README|DataFire.io|The Managed Labs Client.| |Azure Location Based Services|README|DataFire.io|Resource Provider| |Azure Logic|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Logic Apps.| |Azure ML - Commitment Plans|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Commitment Plans resources and their child Commitment As...| |Azure ML - Web Services|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Web Services resources. They support the following opera...| |Azure ML - Workspaces|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Workspace resources. They support CRUD operations for Az...| |Azure ML - Compute|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Compute resources. They support the following operations...| |Azure ML - Team Account|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Team Account resources. They support CRUD operations for...| |Artifact|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Machine Learning Datastore Management Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Execution Service|README|DataFire.io|| |HyperDrive|README|DataFire.io|HyperDrive REST API| |Azure Machine Learning Workspaces|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Workspace resources.| |Azure Machine Learning Model Management Service|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to manage Azure Machine Learning Models, Images, Profiles, and Services.| |Run History APIs|README|DataFire.io|| |MaintenanceManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Maintenance Management Client| |ManagedNetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Managed Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft A...| |ManagedServicesClient|README|DataFire.io|Specification for ManagedServices.| |Management Groups|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Management Groups API enables consolidation of multiple subscriptions/resources into an organizational hierarc...| |ACE Provisioning ManagementPartner|README|DataFire.io|This API describe ACE Provisioning ManagementPartner| |Azure Maps Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|Resource Provider| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |Marketplace RP Service|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Marketplace Ordering Agreements|README|DataFire.io|REST API for MarketplaceOrdering Agreements.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|Media Services resource management APIs.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|Streaming resource management client for Azure Media Services| |Azure Migrate|README|DataFire.io|Move your workloads to Azure.| |Azure Migrate Hub|README|DataFire.io|Migrate your workloads to Azure.| |Mixed Reality|README|DataFire.io|Mixed Reality Resource Provider REST API| |Mixed Reality|README|DataFire.io|Mixed Reality Resource Provider Proxy API| |Mixed Reality|README|DataFire.io|Mixed Reality Resource Provider Remote Rendering Resource API| |Mixed Reality|README|DataFire.io|Mixed Reality Resource Provider Spatial Anchors Resource API| |Azure Mobile Engagement|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Azure Mobile Engagement REST APIs.| |Azure Action Groups|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitory - Activity Log Alerts|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Activity Logs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Alert Rules|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Alert Rules Incidents|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Autoscale|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Baseline|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Calculate Baseline|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Diagnostics Settings|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Diagnostics Settings Categories|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Event Categories|README|DataFire.io|| |Guest Diagnostic Settings|README|DataFire.io|API to Add/Remove/List Guest Diagnostics Configuration to Azure Resources| |Guest Diagnostic Settings Association|README|DataFire.io|API to Add/Remove/List Guest Diagnostics Settings Association for Azure Resources| |Azure Monitor - Log Profiles|README|DataFire.io|| |MonitorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Monitor client to create/update/delete metric based alerts.| |MonitorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Metric Definitions|README|DataFire.io|| |MonitorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Metrics|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Metrics|README|DataFire.io|A client for issuing REST requests to the Azure metrics service.| |Azure Monitor - Operations|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor Private Link Scopes|README|DataFire.io|Azure Monitor API reference for Private Links Scopes management.| |Microsoft Insights|README|DataFire.io|Azure Monitor client to create/update/delete Scheduled Query Rules| |Azure Monitor - Service Diagnostics Settings|README|DataFire.io|| |MonitorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Tenant Activity Logs|README|DataFire.io|| |VM Insights Onboarding|README|DataFire.io|API to manage VM Insights Onboarding| |Azure MSI - Managed Identity|README|DataFire.io|The Managed Service Identity Client.| |Azure MySQL|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |Microsoft NetApp|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft NetApp Azure Resource Provider specification| |Azure Network|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Application Gateway|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Application Security|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - DNS Availability|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Endpoint Service|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Express Route Circuit|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |ExpressRouteCrossConnection REST APIs|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure ExpressRouteCrossConnection Resource Provider REST APIs describes the operations for the connectivit...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Network Interface|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Network Watcher|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Operation|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Public IP Address|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Route Filter|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Route Table|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Service Community|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Usage|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Virtual Network Gateway|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |VirtualWANAsAServiceManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure VirtualWAN As a Service.| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Notification Hubs|README|DataFire.io|Azure NotificationHub client| |Azure Log Analytics|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference| |Azure Log Analytics|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference| |Azure Log Analytics|README|DataFire.io|This API exposes Azure Log Analytics query capabilities| |Azure Log Analytics - Operations Management|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference for Solution.| |PeeringManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|APIs to manage Peering resources through the Azure Resource Manager.| |Azure Policy Insights - Policy Events|README|DataFire.io|| |PolicyMetadataClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Policy Insights - Policy States|README|DataFire.io|| |PolicyTrackedResourcesClient|README|DataFire.io|| |RemediationsClient|README|DataFire.io|| |portal|README|DataFire.io|Allows creation and deletion of Azure Shared Dashboards.| |Azure PostgreSQL|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure PostgreSQL resource...| |PostgreSQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure PostgreSQL resource...| |PostgreSQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure PostgreSQL resource...| |PostgreSQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure PostgreSQL resource...| |Azure PowerBI Dedicated|README|DataFire.io|PowerBI Dedicated Web API provides a RESTful set of web services that enables users to create, retrieve, update, and del...| |Azure PowerBI Embedded|README|DataFire.io|Client to manage your Power BI Embedded workspace collections and retrieve workspaces.| |PrivateDnsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Private DNS Management Client.| |Azure IoT Device Provisioning|README|DataFire.io|API for using the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service features.| |Azure Recovery Services - Backup|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Registered Identities|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Replication Usage|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Vaults|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Vault Usages|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup - Backup Management|README|DataFire.io|| |RecoveryServicesBackupClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup - Jobs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup - Operation|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup - Registered Identities|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Site Recovery|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Redis|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Redis Cache Service.| |Azure Relay|README|DataFire.io|Use these API to manage Azure Relay resources through Azure Resource Manager.| |Azure Reservations|README|DataFire.io|This API describe Azure Reservation| |Azure Reservation|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Azure Quota Resource Provider.| |Azure Resource Graph|README|DataFire.io|Azure Resource Graph API Reference| |Azure Resource Graph Query|README|DataFire.io|Azure Resource Graph Query API Reference| |Azure Resource Health|README|DataFire.io|The Resource Health Client.| |Microsoft.ResourceHealth|README|DataFire.io|The Resource Health Client.| |Azure Resources|README|DataFire.io|Provides operations for working with resources and resource groups.| |DeploymentScriptsClient|README|DataFire.io|The APIs listed in this specification can be used to manage Deployment Scripts resource through the Azure Resource Manag...| |Azure Resources - Features|README|DataFire.io|Azure Feature Exposure Control (AFEC) provides a mechanism for the resource providers to control feature exposure to use...| |Azure Resources - Links|README|DataFire.io|Azure resources can be linked together to form logical relationships. You can establish links between resources belongin...| |Azure Resources - Locks|README|DataFire.io|Azure resources can be locked to prevent other users in your organization from deleting or modifying resources.| |Azure Resources - Managed Applications|README|DataFire.io|ARM applications| |Azure Resources - Management|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Management Groups API enables consolidation of multiple| |Azure Resources - Policy|README|DataFire.io|To manage and control access to your resources, you can define customized policies and assign them at a scope.| |Azure Resources - Policy Assignments|README|DataFire.io|To manage and control access to your resources, you can define customized policies and assign them at a scope.| |Azure Resources - Policy Definitions|README|DataFire.io|To manage and control access to your resources, you can define customized policies and assign them at a scope.| |Azure Resources - Policy Set Definitions|README|DataFire.io|To manage and control access to your resources, you can define customized policies and assign them at a scope.| |Azure Resources - Subscriptions|README|DataFire.io|All resource groups and resources exist within subscriptions. These operation enable you get information about your subs...| |Azure Scheduler|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Search|README|DataFire.io|Client that can be used to manage Azure Search services and API keys.| |Azure Search - Search Index|README|DataFire.io|Client that can be used to query an index and upload, merge, or delete documents.| |Azure Search - Search Service|README|DataFire.io|Client that can be used to manage and query indexes and documents, as well as manage other resources, on a search servic...| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Insights|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.SecurityInsights (Azure Security Insights) resource provider| |MicrosoftSerialConsoleClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Serial Console allows you to access the serial console of a Virtual Machine or VM scale set instance| |Azure Server Management|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Server Management Service.| |Azure Service Map|README|DataFire.io|Service Map API Reference| |Azure Service Bus|README|DataFire.io|Azure Service Bus client| |ServiceBusManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Service Bus client for managing Namespace, IPFilter Rules, VirtualNetworkRules and Zone Redundant| |Azure Service Fabric|README|DataFire.io|Service Fabric REST Client APIs allows management of Service Fabric clusters, applications and services.| |ServiceFabricManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Service Fabric Resource Provider API Client| |ServiceFabricManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Service Fabric Resource Provider API Client| |SeaBreezeManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|APIs to deploy and manage resources to SeaBreeze.| |SignalRManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure SignalR Service| |Software Plan RP|README|DataFire.io|Azure software plans let users create and manage licenses for various software used in Azure.| |Azure SQL Advisors|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL Database Backup Long Term Retention Policy|README|DataFire.io|Provides read and update functionality for Azure SQL Database backup long term retention policy| |Azure SQL Server Backup Long Term Retention Vault|README|DataFire.io|Provides read and update functionality for Azure SQL Server backup long term retention vault| |Azure SQL Database Backup|README|DataFire.io|Provides read functionality for Azure SQL Database Backups| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL Blob Auditing Policies|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Cancel Operations|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Cancel Pool Operations|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Capabilities|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL Database|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |Azure SQL - Connection Policies|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Server management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure SQL Server services ...| |Azure SQL - Database Automatic Tuning|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Databases|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Database Threat Detection Policies|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read and update functionality for database Threat Detection policies.| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Database Datamasking Policies and Rules|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database datamasking policies and rules.| |Azure SQL - Data Warehouse User Activities|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL Database (deprecated)|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |Azure SQL Database disaster recovery configurations|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update, delete, and failover functionality for Azure SQL Database disaster recovery configuration...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Encryption Protectors|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Failover Groups|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Firewall Rules|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Geo Backup Policies|README|DataFire.io|Provides read and update functionality for Azure SQL Database geo backup policies.| |Azure SQL Database Import/Export|README|DataFire.io|Provides create and read functionality for Import/Export operations on Azure SQL databases.| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Managed Databases|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Metrics|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |Azure SQL - Operations|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Queries|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |Azure SQL Database|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including recommendations and op...| |Azure SQL Database|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including recommendations and op...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Renam Database|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Replication Links|README|DataFire.io|Provides read, delete, and failover functionality for Azure SQL Database replication links.| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Server Automatic Tuning|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Server Administrators|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure SQL Database servi...| |Azure SQL - Server Communication Links|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality Azure SQL server communication links.| |Azure SQL - Server DNS Aliases|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Server Keys|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Servers|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Service Objectives|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Core|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including recommendations and op...| |Azure SQL - Sync Agents|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Sync Groups|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Sync Members|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Table Auditing|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Usages|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Virtual Network Rules|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlVirtualMachineManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The SQL virtual machine management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure Compute, Network & St...| |Azure Storage|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Storage Management API.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Storage Management API.| |Azure Data Lake Storage|README|DataFire.io|Azure Data Lake Storage provides storage for Hadoop and other big data workloads.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Storage Management API.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Storage Management API.| |Storage Cache Mgmt Client|README|DataFire.io|A Storage Cache provides scalable caching service for NAS clients, serving data from either NFSv3 or Blob at-rest storag...| |Azure Storage - Import/Export|README|DataFire.io|The Storage Import/Export Resource Provider API.| |Microsoft Storage Sync|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Storage Sync Service API| |StorSimpleManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure StorSimple8000|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Functions|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Inputs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Outputs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Streaming Jobs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Subscriptions|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Transformations|README|DataFire.io|| |SubscriptionClient|README|DataFire.io|Subscription client provides an interface to create and manage Azure subscriptions programmatically.| |Azure Subscription Definitions|README|DataFire.io|Subscription definitions client provides an interface to create, modify and retrieve azure subscriptions programmaticall...| |SubscriptionClient|README|DataFire.io|Subscription client provides an interface to create and manage Azure subscriptions programmatically.| |Microsoft.Support|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Azure Support Resource Provider.| |Azure Time Series Insights|README|DataFire.io|Time Series Insights environment data plane client for PAYG (Preview L1 SKU) environments.| |Azure Traffic Manager|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Traffic Manager Analytics|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Visual Studio CSM|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Visual Studio Team Services resources through the Azure Resource Manager. All task operations c...| |Visual Studio Projects Resource Provider Client|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Visual Studio Team Services resources through the Azure Resource Manager. All task operations c...| |Visual Studio Projects Resource Provider Client|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Visual Studio Team Services resources through the Azure Resource Manager. All task operations c...| |VMwareCloudSimple|README|DataFire.io|Description of the new service| |Azure Web - App Service Certificate Orders|README|DataFire.io|| |AppServiceEnvironments API Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - App Service Plans|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Certificate Registration Provider|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Certificates|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Deleted Web Apps|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Diagnostics|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Domain Registration Provider|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Domains|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Logic Apps Management|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Provider|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Recommendations|README|DataFire.io|| |ResourceHealthMetadata API Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Service|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Azure Websites resources through the Azure Resource Manager. All task operations conform to the...| |Azure Web - Top Level Domains|README|DataFire.io|| |WebApps API Client|README|DataFire.io|| |windowsesu|README|DataFire.io|Manage Multi-Access Keys (MAK) that enable Windows Extended Security Updates (ESU).| |DeviceServices|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage the Windows IoT device services in your Azure subscription.| |Workload Monitor|README|DataFire.io|APIs for workload monitoring| |Bandsintown API|README|DataFire.io|The Bandsintown API is designed for artists and enterprises representing artists.| |Basecamp|README|DataFire.io|The Basecamp 3 API| |BBC Nitro API|README|DataFire.io|BBC Nitro is the BBC's application programming interface (API) for BBC Programmes Metadata.| |BBC RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |BBC iPlayer Business Layer|README|DataFire.io|The definitive iPlayer API.| |British Columbia Laws|README|DataFire.io|BC Laws is an electronic library providing free public access to the laws of British Columbia. BC Laws is hosted by the ...| |Beanstream Payments|README|DataFire.io|https://www.beanstream.com/api/v1| |BeezUP Merchant API |README|DataFire.io|Overview| |Betfair: Exchange Streaming API|README|DataFire.io|API to receive streamed updates. This is an ssl socket connection of CRLF delimited json messages (see RequestMessage & ...| |SEDRA IV API|README|DataFire.io|The SEDRA API is documented in OpenAPI format and uses ReDoc for documentation.| |Bhagavad Gita API|README|DataFire.io|| |Budgea API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |BigOven|README|DataFire.io|| |BikeWise|README|DataFire.io|This is an API for accessing information about bicycling related incidents. You can find the source code on GitHub.| |Billbee API|README|DataFire.io|Documentation of the Billbee REST API to connect a Billbee account to external aplications.| |BIN Lookup API|README|DataFire.io|BIN lookup API, the free api service from bintable.com to lookup card information using it's BIN. the service maintains ...| |Bitbucket|README|DataFire.io|Code against the Bitbucket API to automate simple tasks, embed Bitbucket data into your own site, build mobile or deskto...| |Blazemeter|README|DataFire.io|Live API Documentation| |IBM Containers|README|DataFire.io|Containers are virtual software objects that include all the elements that an app needs to run. A container has the bene...| |Botify|README|DataFire.io|Botify Saas API| |Box Platform API|README|DataFire.io|Box Platform provides functionality to provide access to content stored within Box. It provides endpoints for basic mani...| |Box Authorization|README|DataFire.io|The Box Authorization API gives you access to authenticate and authorize an application to work with the Box APIs| |Box Content|README|DataFire.io|The Box Content API gives you access to secure content management and content experience features for use in your own ap...| |Box OAuth2 Token|README|DataFire.io|The Box Token API provides methods to retrieve an access token and revoke an access token. An access token is a data str...| |Box Uploads|README|DataFire.io|The Box Uploads API allows users to add a new file or add a new file version in the same way as uploading file.| |brainbi|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the official API of the brainbi platform. Using this API you can freely integrate our analytics platform with...| |BrandLovers Marketplace|README|DataFire.io|Allows sellers to: 1) Load products definitions to the BrandLovers marktplace. 2) Receive and update orders status. 3) R...| |Brex|README|DataFire.io|| |bridgedb webservices|README|DataFire.io|| |Rocket Services|README|DataFire.io|An Orchestration Layer that takes ISL services and packages them in a more targeted way for front-end applications.| |Browshot API|README|DataFire.io|Take screenshots of any website in real time| |Buffer|README|DataFire.io|Social media management for marketers and agencies| |BulkSMS|README|DataFire.io|| |Bungie|README|DataFire.io|These endpoints constitute the functionality exposed by Bungie.net, both for more traditional website functionality and ...| |bunq API|README|DataFire.io|UPDATE: We have released a beta version of the new bunq API documentation.| |Automata Market Intelligence API|README|DataFire.io|This document provides the documentation for the Market Intelligence API by Automata. Get your API Key at https://apis.b...| |API for the COVID-19 Tracking QR Code Signin Server.|README|DataFire.io|This is the API for the COVID-19 Contact Tracing QRCode Signin Server| |CalDAV|README|DataFire.io|Access and update calendar data using the CalDAV protocol| |Call Control API|README|DataFire.io|API for blocking phone calls with Call Control. Data is from crowdsourced community blacklist from 12+ million users and...| |CallFire API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|CallFire| |CalorieNinjas|README|DataFire.io|Natural language nutrition API to extract nutrition data from any text.| |Cambase.io|README|DataFire.io|Cambase.io is a project by Evercam.io in order to make it easier for software developers to have a reliable, up to date ...| |Canada Holidays API|README|DataFire.io|This API that lists all 28 public holidays for all 13 provinces and territories in Canada, including federal holidays.| |CarbonDoomsDay|README|DataFire.io|A real-time RESTish web API for worldwide carbon dioxide levels.| |Cenit IO|README|DataFire.io|Cenit IO is an Open Platform for Data and Business Integration (iPaaS)| |Chaingateway.io|README|DataFire.io|| |Channel 4 API|README|DataFire.io|This is the place to come for all the technical details you need to power your applications with Channel 4's deep progra...| |Chomp Food Database API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|An API key is required for access to this API. Get yours at https://chompthis.com/api.| |CircleCI REST API|README|DataFire.io|The CircleCI API is a RESTful, fully-featured API that allows you to do almost anything in CircleCI.| |Circuit|README|DataFire.io|Circuit REST API to interact with the Circuit system.| |Cisco PSIRT openVuln API|README|DataFire.io|The Cisco Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) openVuln API is a RESTful API that allows customers to obtain ...| |Citrix GoToMeeting|README|DataFire.io|The GoToMeeting API provides seamless integration of GoToMeeting provisioning and meeting management into your existing ...| |Citrix SCIM|README|DataFire.io|The SCIM API lets you manage users in your organization. You can then automate the provisioning of product licenses for ...| |City Context|README|DataFire.io|City Context provides a straightforward API to access UK Open Data: crime statistics, schools, demographics and more.| |api.clarify.io|README|DataFire.io|The API to Search and Understand Audio & Video Data.| |Clever Data|README|DataFire.io|Serves the Clever Data API| |Clever-Cloud|README|DataFire.io|Public API for managing Clever-Cloud data and products| |ClickMeter|README|DataFire.io|Api dashboard for ClickMeter API| |Cloudmersive OCR|README|DataFire.io|The powerful Optical Character Recognition (OCR) APIs let you convert scanned images of pages into recognized text.| |CNAB Online|README|DataFire.io|Processe arquivos de retorno CNAB| |CNN RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |CodeScan API|README|DataFire.io|Manage your Hosted CodeScan Service| |Debian Code Search|README|DataFire.io|OpenAPI for https://codesearch.debian.net/| |College Football Data API|README|DataFire.io|This is an API for accessing all sorts of college football data. It currently has a wide array of data ranging from pla...| |ConfigCat Public Management API|README|DataFire.io|Base API URL: https://api.configcat.com| |Confluence Server|README|DataFire.io|The Confluence Cloud REST API| |Consumer Financial Protection Bureau|README|DataFire.io|Learn more about home mortgage data, download the data yourself, or build new tools using our API.| |Contract.fit API|README|DataFire.io|This describes the Contract.fit product API. If you don't have authorization keys yet, please request them there: https:...| |Contribly|README|DataFire.io|| |CORE|README|DataFire.io|You can use the CORE API to access the| |COVID19 Stats|README|DataFire.io|Free API documentation to get Real time corona virus stats| |COVID-19 data API|README|DataFire.io|| |PeerTube|README|DataFire.io|| |Crossbrowsertesting.com Screenshot Comparisons API|README|DataFire.io|What's in this version:| |Crucible|README|DataFire.io|| |EU BON Unified Taxonomic Information Service|README|DataFire.io|The Unified Taxonomic Information Service (UTIS) is the taxonomic backbone for the EU-BON project| |D7SMS|README|DataFire.io|D7 SMS allows you to reach your customers via SMS over D7's own connectivity to global mobile networks. D7 provides reli...| |DaniWeb Connect API|README|DataFire.io|User Recommendation Engine and Chat Network| |Data2CRM|README|DataFire.io|Make use of our in-depth documentation to get more information about the various functions of the service. Those willing...| |Regulations.gov|README|DataFire.io|Provides public users access to federal regulatory content.| |Open Skills API|README|DataFire.io|A complete and standard data store for canonical and emerging skills, knowledge, abilities, tools, technolgies, and how ...| |Dataflow Kit Web Scraper|README|DataFire.io|Render Javascript driven pages, while we internally manage Headless Chrome and proxies for you.| |api.datumbox.com|README|DataFire.io|Datumbox offers a Machine Learning platform composed of 14 classifiers and Natural Language processing functions. Functi...| |Deep Art Effects|README|DataFire.io|| |departureboard.io API|README|DataFire.io|The departureboard.io is a high performance API written in Golang. Its goal is to provide to main functions: (1): A JSON...| |Deutsche Bahn Stations|README|DataFire.io|This REST-API enables you to query station and stop infos| |Deutsche Bahn Timetables|README|DataFire.io|A RESTful webservice to request a railway journey - FREE plan with restricted access (max. 10 requests per minute). Plea...| |Deutsche Bahn Facilities|README|DataFire.io|A RESTful webservice to retrieve data about the operational state of public elevators and escalators in german railway s...| |Deutsche Bahn Private Transport|README|DataFire.io|This REST-API enables you to query for private transport sharing offers provided by companies and cities in Germany, Net...| |Deutsche Bahn Travel Centers|README|DataFire.io|This REST-API enables you to query information about travel centers in Germany.| |Deutsche Bahn Railway Stations|README|DataFire.io|An API providing master data for German railway stations by DB Station&Service AG.| |DLx|README|DataFire.io|The Digital Linguistics (DLx) REST API| |Docker Engine|README|DataFire.io|The Engine API is an HTTP API served by Docker Engine. It is the API the Docker client uses to communicate with the Engi...| |DocuSign|README|DataFire.io|The DocuSign REST API provides you with a powerful, convenient, and simple Web services API for interacting with DocuSig...| |domainsdb.info|README|DataFire.io|Registered domains search checks the lists of registered domains for names containing particular words/phrases/numbers o...| |DRACOON API|README|DataFire.io|REST Web Services for DRACOONbuilt at: 2020-11-17 08:47:09This page provides an overview of all available and documented...| |Dropbox Content|README|DataFire.io|Dropbox API| |Dropbox Data|README|DataFire.io|Dropbox API| |DropX|README|DataFire.io|dropX.io API provides programmatic access to the e-commerce intelligence data.| |dweet.io|README|DataFire.io|Dweet.io allows users to share data from mobile, tablets, and pcs, and them to other devices and accounts across social ...| |EasyPDFServer|README|DataFire.io|API for converting HTML to PDF.| |eBay Browse|README|DataFire.io|The Browse API has the following resources: itemsummary: Lets shoppers search for specific items by keyword, GTIN, categ...| |Deal API|README|DataFire.io|This API allows third-party developers to search for and retrieve details about eBay deals and events, as well as the it...| |eBay Feed|README|DataFire.io|The Feed API provides the ability to download TSV_GZIP feed files containing eBay items and an hourly snapshot file of t...| |eBay Marketing|README|DataFire.io|The Marketing API retrieves eBay products based on a metric, such as Best Selling, as well as products that were also bo...| |Catalog API|README|DataFire.io|The Catalog API allows users to search for and locate an eBay catalog product that is a direct match for the product tha...| |Charity API|README|DataFire.io|The Charity API allows third-party developers to search for and access details on supported charitable organizations.| |eBay Taxonomy|README|DataFire.io|Use the Taxonomy API to discover the most appropriate eBay categories under which sellers can offer inventory items for ...| |Translation API|README|DataFire.io|This API allows 3rd party developers to translate item title, description, search query.| |Progress to Rate Limit API|README|DataFire.io|The Analytics API retrieves call-limit data and the quotas that are set for the RESTful APIs and their associated resour...| |Account API|README|DataFire.io|The Account API gives sellers the ability to configure their eBay seller accounts, including the seller's policies (the ...| | Seller Service Metrics API |README|DataFire.io|The Analytics API provides data and information about a seller and their eBay business. The resources and methods in th...| |Compliance API|README|DataFire.io|Service for providing information to sellers about their listings being non-compliant, or at risk for becoming non-compl...| |Feed API|README|DataFire.io|The Feed API lets sellers upload input files, download reports and files including their status, filter reports using UR...| |eBay Fulfillment|README|DataFire.io|Use the Fulfillment API to complete the process of packaging, addressing, handling, and shipping each order on behalf of...| |Listing API|README|DataFire.io|Enables a seller adding an ad or item on a Partner's site to automatically create an eBay listing draft using the item d...| |Logistics API|README|DataFire.io|The Logistics API resources offer the following capabilities: shipping_quote – Consolidates into a list a set of l...| |Marketing API|README|DataFire.io|The Marketing API offers two platforms that sellers can use to promote and advertise their products: Promoted Listings ...| |Metadata API|README|DataFire.io|The Metadata API has operations that retrieve configuration details pertaining to the different eBay marketplaces. In ad...| |Negotiation API|README|DataFire.io|The Negotiations API gives sellers the ability to proactively send discount offers to buyers who have shown an "interest...| |Recommendation API|README|DataFire.io|The Recommendation API returns information that sellers can use to optimize the configuration of their listings on eBay....| |CROssBAR Data API|README|DataFire.io|CROssBAR: Comprehensive Resource of Biomedical Relations with Deep Learning Applications and Knowledge Graph Representat...| |eDRV API|README|DataFire.io|edrv.io API Documentation| |elmah.io API|README|DataFire.io|This is the public REST API for elmah.io. All of the integrations communicates with elmah.io through this API.For additi...| |Envoice|README|DataFire.io|| |U.S. EPA - Clean Air|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Enforcement Case Search|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Clean Water|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Detailed Facility Report|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - All Data|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Effluent Charting and Reporting|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Resource Conservation and Recovery|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Safe Drinking Water|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |EtMDB|README|DataFire.io|The Ethiopian Movie Database| |Etsy|README|DataFire.io|Bring Etsy's handmade marketplace and community into your apps.| |Europeana Search & Record API|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger API console provides an overview of the Europeana Search & Record API. You can build and test anything from...| |EVEMarketer Marketstat API|README|DataFire.io|EVEMarketer Marketstat API is almost compatible with EVE-Central's Marketstat API.| |EVE Online|README|DataFire.io|EVE Online| |ExaVault|README|DataFire.io|ExaVault's API allows you to incorporate ExaVault's suite of file transfer and user management tools into your own appli...| |ExchangeRate-API|README|DataFire.io|Fetch the latest currency exchange rates via API. ExchangeRate-API is free and unlimited.| |JSON storage|README|DataFire.io|JSON storage API| |Extpose|README|DataFire.io|Extpose — in‑store performance analytics and optimization tool for Chrome extensions. https://extpose.com| |Exude API Service|README|DataFire.io|Exude API is an Open Source project, It is used for the primary ways for filtering the stopping, stemming words from the...| |Facebook|README|DataFire.io|Connect to the social network with the Graph API.| |FantasyData CBB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData CBB v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData CFB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|CFB schedules, scores, team stats, odds, weather, and news API.| |FantasyData Golf v2|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData MLB v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|MLB play-by-play API.| |FantasyData MLB v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|MLB projections API.| |FantasyData MLB v3 Projections DFSR|README|DataFire.io|MLB projections API from DailyFantasySportsRankings.com.| |FantasyData MLB v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData MLB v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData MLB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|MLB scores API.| |FantasyData MLB v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|MLB scores, stats, and news API.| |FantasyData NASCAR v2|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NBA play-by-play API.| |FantasyData NBA v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NFL v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NFL play-by-play API.| |FantasyData NFL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|NFL projected stats API.| |FantasyData NFL v3 Projections DFSR|README|DataFire.io|NFL v3 Projections DFSR| |FantasyData NFL v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NFL v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NFL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|NFL schedules, scores, odds, weather, and news API.| |FantasyData NFL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|NFL rosters, player stats, team stats, and fantasy stats API.| |FantasyData NHL v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NHL play-by-play API.| |FantasyData NHL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NHL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NHL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData Soccer v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData Soccer v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData Soccer v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |Faretrotter Travel API|README|DataFire.io|Multimodal travel API to return modes of transportation between cities and points of interest.| |OpenFEC|README|DataFire.io|This application programming interface (API) allows you to explore the way candidates and committees fund their campaign...| |Fisheye Crucible|README|DataFire.io|| |Figshare|README|DataFire.io|Figshare apiv2. Using Swagger 2.0| |Files.com|README|DataFire.io|| |File Server|README|DataFire.io|Serve static files, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and images| |FireBrowse|README|DataFire.io|A simple and elegant way to explore cancer data| |FishEye|README|DataFire.io|| |Fitbit|README|DataFire.io|Bring Fitbit health data into your apps, including user activities, sleep, heart, glucose and blood pressure information...| |Flat|README|DataFire.io|The Flat API allows you to easily extend the abilities of the Flat Platform, with a wide range of use cases including th...| |Flickr|README|DataFire.io|A subset of Flickr's API defined in Swagger format.| |Form|README|DataFire.io|DocSpring is a service that helps you fill out and sign PDF templates.| |FraudLabs Pro Fraud Detection|README|DataFire.io|Online payment fraud detection service. It helps merchants to minimize chargebacks and therefore maximize the revenue. I...| |FraudLabs Pro Fraud Detection|README|DataFire.io|Online payment fraud detection service. It helps merchants to minimize chargebacks and therefore maximize the revenue. I...| |FraudLabs Pro SMS Verification|README|DataFire.io|Send an SMS with verification code and a custom message for authentication purpose. It helps merchants to minimize charg...| |Freesound|README|DataFire.io|With the Freesound APIv2 you can browse, search, and retrieve information about Freesound users, packs, and the sounds t...| |Barcode API|README|DataFire.io|Generate Barcode images for a given barcode number. You can decode Barcode images and get the barcodes in a numberic for...| |Fake identity generation API|README|DataFire.io|Generate random fake identities (name, address, email, phone , credit card info etc). Click here to subscribe| |Random Lottery Number generator API|README|DataFire.io|Below is the documentation for the API calls. You can try them out right here.| |Name Generation API|README|DataFire.io|Fungenerators name generation API generates random names relevant to the given category. Lots of categories are supporte...| |Pirates API|README|DataFire.io|Ahoy matey! We help the landlubbers to get to know about the seamen way! You can generate pirate names, get some real pi...| |Fun Generators API|README|DataFire.io|Fungenerators API gives access to the full set of generators available at fungenerators.com so that you can integrate th...| |Facts API|README|DataFire.io|A full featured Facts API. REST access with json/xml/jsonp result support. On this day birth and death support, random f...| |Fun Generators API|README|DataFire.io|Below is the documentation for the API calls. You can try them out right here.| |Shakespeare API|README|DataFire.io|Shakespeare API. Generate random Shakespeare quotes, names, insults, lorem ipsum etc. Translate normal English to Shakes...| |Taunt as a service|README|DataFire.io|Fungenerators taunt generation API generates random taunts / insults, relevant to the given category. Many categories a...| |Fun Generators API|README|DataFire.io|Below is the documentation for the API calls. You can try them out right here.| |UUID Generation API|README|DataFire.io|A full featured, REST based UUID generator with json/xml/jsonp result support. You can try them out right here. Click he...| |FunTranslations|README|DataFire.io|Funtranslations API gives access to the full set of translations available at funtranslations.com so that you can integr...| |FunTranslations Braille API|README|DataFire.io|Braille conversion API on the cloud. Translate from English text to Braille and get Braille results suitable for many di...| |FunTranslations API|README|DataFire.io|Funtranslations API gives access to the full set of translations available at funtranslations.com so that you can integr...| |Starwars Translations API|README|DataFire.io|Funtranslations Starwars API gives access to the full set of starwars language translations available at funtranslations...| |Furkot Trips|README|DataFire.io|Furkot provides Rest API to access user trip data.| |GameSparks Game Details API|README|DataFire.io|The API to manage the GameSparks game details| |Geneea Natural Language Processing|README|DataFire.io|| |GeoDataSource Location Search|README|DataFire.io|GeoDataSource™ Web Service is a REST API enable user to lookup for a city by using latitude and longitude coordinate. It...| |geodesystems.com:443|README|DataFire.io|Search for data in lots of places - manage your documents, photos and critical business knowledge - communicate and coor...| |GoToTraining|README|DataFire.io|The GoToTraining API enables developers to use the stable and robust GoToTraining functionality as the basis for online ...| |GoToWebinar|README|DataFire.io|The GoToWebinar API provides seamless integration of webinar registrant and attendee data into your existing infrastruct...| |Sandbox API Mocks|README|DataFire.io|With Sandbox you can quickly stub RESTful API or SOAP web services.| |bng2latlong|README|DataFire.io|Convert an OSGB36 easting and northing (British National Grid) to WGS84 latitude and longitude.| |Getty Images|README|DataFire.io|Build applications using the world's most powerful imagery| |Giphy API|README|DataFire.io|Giphy API| |Gisgraphy|README|DataFire.io|Since 2006, Gisgraphy is a free, open source framework that offers the possibility to do geolocalisation and geocoding v...| |Gitea API.|README|DataFire.io|This documentation describes the Gitea API.| |GitHub v3 REST API|README|DataFire.io|GitHub's v3 REST API.| |Gitlab|README|DataFire.io|The platform for modern developers| |GlobalWineScore API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|The GlobalWineScore API is designed as a RESTful API, providing several resources and methods depending on your usage pl...| |goog.io | Unoffical Google Search API|README|DataFire.io|| |Abusive Experience Report API|README|DataFire.io|Views Abusive Experience Report data, and gets a list of sites that have a significant number of abusive experiences.| |Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) URL API|README|DataFire.io|Retrieves the list of AMP URLs (and equivalent AMP Cache URLs) for a given list of public URL(s).| |Access Approval API|README|DataFire.io|An API for controlling access to data by Google personnel.| |Access Context Manager API|README|DataFire.io|An API for setting attribute based access control to requests to GCP services.| |Ad Exchange Buyer API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses your bidding-account information, submits creatives for validation, finds available direct deals, and retrieves...| |Ad Exchange Buyer API II|README|DataFire.io|Accesses the latest features for managing Authorized Buyers accounts, Real-Time Bidding configurations and auction metri...| |Ad Exchange Seller|README|DataFire.io|Accesses the inventory of Ad Exchange seller users and generates reports.| |Ad Experience Report API|README|DataFire.io|Views Ad Experience Report data, and gets a list of sites that have a significant number of annoying ads.| |Admin SDK API|README|DataFire.io|Admin SDK lets administrators of enterprise domains to view and manage resources like user, groups etc. It also provides...| |AdMob API|README|DataFire.io|The AdMob API allows publishers to programmatically get information about their AdMob account.| |AdSense Management API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses AdSense publishers' inventory and generates performance reports.| |AdSense Host API|README|DataFire.io|Generates performance reports, generates ad codes, and provides publisher management capabilities for AdSense Hosts.| |G Suite Alert Center API|README|DataFire.io|Manages alerts on issues affecting your domain.| |Google Analytics API|README|DataFire.io|Views and manages your Google Analytics data.| |Google Analytics Admin API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Analytics Data API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses report data in Google Analytics.| |Analytics Reporting API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses Analytics report data.| |Android Device Provisioning Partner API|README|DataFire.io|Automates Android zero-touch enrollment for device resellers, customers, and EMMs.| |Google Play EMM API|README|DataFire.io|Manages the deployment of apps to Android Enterprise devices.| |Android Management API|README|DataFire.io|The Android Management API provides remote enterprise management of Android devices and apps.| |Google Play Android Developer API|README|DataFire.io|Lets Android application developers access their Google Play accounts.| |API Gateway API|README|DataFire.io|| |Apigee API|README|DataFire.io|Use the Apigee API to programmatically develop and manage APIs with a set of RESTful operations. Develop and secure API ...| |App Engine Admin API|README|DataFire.io|Provisions and manages developers' App Engine applications.| |Drive Activity API|README|DataFire.io|Provides a historical view of activity.| |Google App State|README|DataFire.io|The Google App State API.| |Area120 Tables API|README|DataFire.io|| |Artifact Registry API|README|DataFire.io|Store and manage build artifacts in a scalable and integrated service built on Google infrastructure.| |Assured Workloads API|README|DataFire.io|| |Cloud AutoML API|README|DataFire.io|Train high-quality custom machine learning models with minimum effort and machine learning expertise.| |BigQuery API|README|DataFire.io|A data platform for customers to create, manage, share and query data.| |BigQuery Connection API|README|DataFire.io|Allows users to manage BigQuery connections to external data sources.| |BigQuery Data Transfer API|README|DataFire.io|Schedule queries or transfer external data from SaaS applications to Google BigQuery on a regular basis.| |BigQuery Reservation API|README|DataFire.io|A service to modify your BigQuery flat-rate reservations.| |Cloud Bigtable Admin API|README|DataFire.io|Administer your Cloud Bigtable tables and instances.| |Cloud Billing Budget API|README|DataFire.io|The Cloud Billing Budget API stores Cloud Billing budgets, which define a budget plan and the rules to execute as spend ...| |Binary Authorization API|README|DataFire.io|The management interface for Binary Authorization, a system providing policy control for images deployed to Kubernetes E...| |Blogger API v3|README|DataFire.io|The Blogger API provides access to posts, comments and pages of a Blogger blog.| |Books API|README|DataFire.io|The Google Books API allows clients to access the Google Books repository.| |Calendar API|README|DataFire.io|Manipulates events and other calendar data.| |Hangouts Chat API|README|DataFire.io|Enables bots to fetch information and perform actions in Hangouts Chat.| |Chrome UX Report API|README|DataFire.io|The Chrome UX Report API lets you view real user experience data for millions of websites.| |Google Civic Information API|README|DataFire.io|Provides polling places, early vote locations, contest data, election officials, and government representatives for U.S....| |Google Classroom API|README|DataFire.io|Manages classes, rosters, and invitations in Google Classroom.| |Cloud Asset API|README|DataFire.io|The cloud asset API manages the history and inventory of cloud resources.| |Cloud Billing API|README|DataFire.io|Allows developers to manage billing for their Google Cloud Platform projects programmatically.| |Cloud Build API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages builds on Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Debugger API|README|DataFire.io|Examines the call stack and variables of a running application without stopping or slowing it down.| |Error Reporting API|README|DataFire.io|Groups and counts similar errors from cloud services and applications, reports new errors, and provides access to error ...| |Cloud Functions API|README|DataFire.io|Manages lightweight user-provided functions executed in response to events.| |Cloud Identity API|README|DataFire.io|API for provisioning and managing identity resources.| |Cloud IoT API|README|DataFire.io|Registers and manages IoT (Internet of Things) devices that connect to the Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) API|README|DataFire.io|Manages keys and performs cryptographic operations in a central cloud service, for direct use by other cloud resources a...| |Cloud Monitoring|README|DataFire.io|Accesses Google Cloud Monitoring data.| |Cloud Private Catalog|README|DataFire.io|Enable cloud users to discover enterprise catalogs and products in their organizations.| |Cloud Private Catalog Producer|README|DataFire.io|Enables cloud users to manage and share enterprise catalogs intheir organizations.| |Stackdriver Profiler API|README|DataFire.io|Manages continuous profiling information.| |Cloud Resource Manager API|README|DataFire.io|Creates, reads, and updates metadata for Google Cloud Platform resource containers.| |Cloud Scheduler API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages jobs run on a regular recurring schedule.| |Cloud Search API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Search provides cloud-based search capabilities over G Suite data. The Cloud Search API allows indexing of non-G S...| |Cloud Shell API|README|DataFire.io|Allows users to start, configure, and connect to interactive shell sessions running in the cloud.| |Cloud Tasks API|README|DataFire.io|Manages the execution of large numbers of distributed requests.| |Cloud Trace API|README|DataFire.io|Sends application trace data to Cloud Trace for viewing. Trace data is collected for all App Engine applications by defa...| |Cloud User Accounts|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages users and groups for accessing Google Compute Engine virtual machines.| |Perspective Comment Analyzer API|README|DataFire.io|The Perspective Comment Analyzer API provides information about the potential impact of a comment on a conversation (e.g...| |Cloud Composer API|README|DataFire.io|Manages Apache Airflow environments on Google Cloud Platform.| |Compute Engine API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and runs virtual machines on Google Cloud Platform.| |Consumer Surveys|README|DataFire.io|Creates and conducts surveys, lists the surveys that an authenticated user owns, and retrieves survey results and inform...| |Kubernetes Engine API|README|DataFire.io|Builds and manages container-based applications, powered by the open source Kubernetes technology.| |Container Analysis API|README|DataFire.io|An implementation of the Grafeas API, which stores, and enables querying and retrieval of critical metadata about all of...| |Content API for Shopping|README|DataFire.io|Manage your product listings and accounts for Google Shopping| |Custom Search API|README|DataFire.io|Searches over a website or collection of websites| |Google Cloud Data Catalog API|README|DataFire.io|A fully managed and highly scalable data discovery and metadata management service.| |Dataflow API|README|DataFire.io|Manages Google Cloud Dataflow projects on Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Data Fusion API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Data Fusion is a fully-managed, cloud native, enterprise data integration service for quickly building and managin...| |Data Labeling API|README|DataFire.io|Public API for Google Cloud AI Data Labeling Service.| |Database Migration API|README|DataFire.io|Manage Cloud Database Migration Service resources on Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Dataproc API|README|DataFire.io|Manages Hadoop-based clusters and jobs on Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Datastore API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses the schemaless NoSQL database to provide fully managed, robust, scalable storage for your application.| |Cloud Deployment Manager V2 API|README|DataFire.io|The Google Cloud Deployment Manager v2 API provides services for configuring, deploying, and viewing Google Cloud servic...| |Campaign Manager 360 API|README|DataFire.io|Manage your DoubleClick Campaign Manager ad campaigns and reports.| |Dialogflow API|README|DataFire.io|Builds conversational interfaces (for example, chatbots, and voice-powered apps and devices).| |Digital Asset Links API|README|DataFire.io|Discovers relationships between online assets such as websites or mobile apps.| |APIs Discovery Service|README|DataFire.io|Provides information about other Google APIs, such as what APIs are available, the resource, and method details for each...| |Display & Video 360 API|README|DataFire.io|Display & Video 360 API allows users to manage and create campaigns and reports.| |Google DLP|README|DataFire.io|Provides methods for detection, risk analysis, and de-identification of privacy-sensitive fragments in text, images, and...| |Cloud DNS API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Docs API|README|DataFire.io|Reads and writes Google Docs documents.| |Cloud Document AI API|README|DataFire.io|Service to parse structured information from unstructured or semi-structured documents using state-of-the-art Google AI ...| |Cloud Domains API|README|DataFire.io|Enables management and configuration of domain names.| |Domains RDAP API|README|DataFire.io|Read-only public API that lets users search for information about domain names.| |DoubleClick Bid Manager API|README|DataFire.io|DoubleClick Bid Manager API allows users to manage and create campaigns and reports.| |Search Ads 360 API|README|DataFire.io|The Search Ads 360 API allows developers to automate uploading conversions and downloading reports from Search Ads 360.| |Google Drive|README|DataFire.io|Manages files in Drive including uploading, downloading, searching, detecting changes, and updating sharing permissions.| |Drive Activity API|README|DataFire.io|Provides a historical view of activity in Google Drive.| |Eventarc API|README|DataFire.io|| |Fact Check Tools API|README|DataFire.io|| |Firebase Cloud Messaging API|README|DataFire.io|FCM send API that provides a cross-platform messaging solution to reliably deliver messages at no cost.| |Cloud Filestore API|README|DataFire.io|The Cloud Filestore API is used for creating and managing cloud file servers.| |Firebase Management API|README|DataFire.io|The Firebase Management API enables programmatic setup and management of Firebase projects, including a project's Fireba...| |Firebase Realtime Database Management API|README|DataFire.io|The Firebase Realtime Database Management API enables programmatic provisioning and management of Realtime Database inst...| |Firebase Dynamic Links API|README|DataFire.io|Programmatically creates and manages Firebase Dynamic Links.| |Firebase Hosting API|README|DataFire.io|The Firebase Hosting REST API enables programmatic and customizable deployments to your Firebase-hosted sites. Use this ...| |Firebase ML API|README|DataFire.io|Access custom machine learning models hosted via Firebase ML.| |Firebase Remote Config|README|DataFire.io|Firebase Remote Config API allows the 3P clients to manage Remote Config conditions and parameters for Firebase applicat...| |Firebase Rules API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages rules that determine when a Firebase Rules-enabled service should permit a request.| |Cloud Firestore API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses the NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.| |Google Fitness|README|DataFire.io|The Fitness API for managing users' fitness tracking data.| |Fusion Tables|README|DataFire.io|API for working with Fusion Tables data.| |Google Play Game Services|README|DataFire.io|The Google Play games service allows developers to enhance games with social leaderboards, achievements, game state, sig...| |Google Play Game Services Publishing API|README|DataFire.io|The Google Play Game Services Publishing API allows developers to configure their games in Game Services.| |Game Services API|README|DataFire.io|Deploy and manage infrastructure for global multiplayer gaming experiences.| |Google Play Game Management|README|DataFire.io|The Google Play Game Management API allows developers to manage resources from the Google Play Game service.| |Google Genomics|README|DataFire.io|Uploads, processes, queries, and searches Genomics data in the cloud.| |Gmail API|README|DataFire.io|The Gmail API lets you view and manage Gmail mailbox data like threads, messages, and labels.| |Gmail Postmaster Tools API|README|DataFire.io|The Postmaster Tools API is a RESTful API that provides programmatic access to email traffic metrics (like spam reports,...| |Google Groups Migration|README|DataFire.io|The Groups Migration API allows domain administrators to archive emails into Google groups.| |Google Groups Settings|README|DataFire.io|Manages permission levels and related settings of a group.| |Cloud Healthcare API|README|DataFire.io|Manage, store, and access healthcare data in Google Cloud Platform.| |Google Home|README|DataFire.io|This is an unofficial documentation of the local API used by the Home app to communicate with GH devices.| |HomeGraph API|README|DataFire.io|| |Identity and Access Management (IAM) API|README|DataFire.io|Manages identity and access control for Google Cloud Platform resources, including the creation of service accounts, whi...| |IAM Service Account Credentials API|README|DataFire.io|Creates short-lived credentials for impersonating IAM service accounts. To enable this API, you must enable the IAM API ...| |Cloud Identity-Aware Proxy API|README|DataFire.io|Controls access to cloud applications running on Google Cloud Platform.| |Google Identity Toolkit API|README|DataFire.io|Help the third party sites to implement federated login.| |Indexing API|README|DataFire.io|Notifies Google when your web pages change.| |Cloud Talent Solution API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Talent Solution provides the capability to create, read, update, and delete job postings, as well as search jobs b...| |Knowledge Graph Search API|README|DataFire.io|Searches the Google Knowledge Graph for entities.| |Cloud Natural Language API|README|DataFire.io|Provides natural language understanding technologies, such as sentiment analysis, entity recognition, entity sentiment a...| |Library Agent API|README|DataFire.io|A simple Google Example Library API.| |Google Enterprise License Manager|README|DataFire.io|The Google Enterprise License Manager API's allows you to license apps for all the users of a domain managed by you.| |Cloud Life Sciences API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Life Sciences is a suite of services and tools for managing, processing, and transforming life sciences data.| |Local Services API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Stackdriver Logging|README|DataFire.io|Writes log entries and manages your Cloud Logging configuration. The table entries below are presented in alphabetical o...| |Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory API|README|DataFire.io|The Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory API is used for managing a highly available, hardened service running...| |Manufacturer Center API|README|DataFire.io|Public API for managing Manufacturer Center related data.| |Cloud Memorystore for Memcached API|README|DataFire.io|Google Cloud Memorystore for Memcached API is used for creating and managing Memcached instances in GCP.| |Dataproc Metastore API|README|DataFire.io|The Dataproc Metastore API is used to manage the lifecycle and configuration of metastore services.| |Google Mirror|README|DataFire.io|Interacts with Glass users via the timeline.| |AI Platform Training & Prediction API|README|DataFire.io|An API to enable creating and using machine learning models.| |Google Stackdriver Monitoring|README|DataFire.io|Manages your Cloud Monitoring data and configurations. Most projects must be associated with a Workspace, with a few exc...| |Network Management API|README|DataFire.io|The Network Management API provides a collection of network performance monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.| |Notebooks API|README|DataFire.io|AI Platform Notebooks API is used to manage notebook resources in Google Cloud.| |Google OAuth2 API|README|DataFire.io|Obtains end-user authorization grants for use with other Google APIs.| |OS Config API|README|DataFire.io|OS management tools that can be used for patch management, patch compliance, and configuration management on VM instance...| |Cloud OS Login API|README|DataFire.io|You can use OS Login to manage access to your VM instances using IAM roles.| |PageSpeed Insights API|README|DataFire.io|The PageSpeed Insights API lets you analyze the performance of your website with a simple API. It offers tailored sugges...| |Google Partners|README|DataFire.io|Searches certified companies and creates contact leads with them, and also audits the usage of clients.| |People API|README|DataFire.io|Provides access to information about profiles and contacts.| |Playable Locations API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Play Custom App Publishing API|README|DataFire.io|API to create and publish custom Android apps| |Google Play Movies Partner|README|DataFire.io|Gets the delivery status of titles for Google Play Movies Partners.| |Google+ API|README|DataFire.io|Builds on top of the Google+ platform.| |Google+ Domains|README|DataFire.io|Builds on top of the Google+ platform for Google Apps Domains.| |Policy Troubleshooter API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Poly|README|DataFire.io|The Poly API provides read access to assets hosted on poly.google.com to all, and upload access to poly.google.com for w...| |Google Prediction|README|DataFire.io|Lets you access a cloud hosted machine learning service that makes it easy to build smart apps| |Certificate Authority API|README|DataFire.io|The Certificate Authority Service API is a highly-available, scalable service that enables you to simplify and automate ...| |SAS Portal API (Testing)|README|DataFire.io|| |Proximity Beacon API|README|DataFire.io|Registers, manages, indexes, and searches beacons.| |Cloud Pub/Sub API|README|DataFire.io|Provides reliable, many-to-many, asynchronous messaging between applications.| |Pub/Sub Lite API|README|DataFire.io|| |QPX Express|README|DataFire.io|Finds the least expensive flights between an origin and a destination.| |Real-time Bidding API|README|DataFire.io|Allows external bidders to manage their RTB integration with Google. This includes managing bidder endpoints, QPS quotas...| |Recommendations AI|README|DataFire.io|Recommendations AI service enables customers to build end-to-end personalized recommendation systems without requiring a...| |Recommender API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Cloud Memorystore for Redis API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages Redis instances on the Google Cloud Platform.| |Remote Build Execution API|README|DataFire.io|Supplies a Remote Execution API service for tools such as bazel.| |Replica Pool|README|DataFire.io|The Replica Pool API allows users to declaratively provision and manage groups of Google Compute Engine instances based ...| |Google Compute Engine Instance Group Updater|README|DataFire.io|[Deprecated. Please use compute.instanceGroupManagers.update method. replicapoolupdater API will be disabled after Decem...| |Google Enterprise Apps Reseller|README|DataFire.io|Perform common functions that are available on the Channel Services console at scale, like placing orders and viewing cu...| |Google Compute Engine Instance Groups|README|DataFire.io|The Resource View API allows users to create and manage logical sets of Google Compute Engine instances.| |Cloud Run Admin API|README|DataFire.io|Deploy and manage user provided container images that scale automatically based on HTTP traffic.| |Cloud Runtime Configuration API|README|DataFire.io|The Runtime Configurator allows you to dynamically configure and expose variables through Google Cloud Platform. In addi...| |Safe Browsing API|README|DataFire.io|Enables client applications to check web resources (most commonly URLs) against Google-generated lists of unsafe web res...| |SAS Portal API|README|DataFire.io|| |Apps Script API|README|DataFire.io|Manages and executes Google Apps Script projects.| |Google Search Console API|README|DataFire.io|The Search Console API provides access to both Search Console data (verified users only) and to public information on an...| |Secret Manager API|README|DataFire.io|Stores sensitive data such as API keys, passwords, and certificates. Provides convenience while improving security.| |Security Command Center API|README|DataFire.io|Security Command Center API provides access to temporal views of assets and findings within an organization.| |Service Broker|README|DataFire.io|The Google Cloud Platform Service Broker API provides Google hosted| |Google Service Consumer Management|README|DataFire.io|Manages the service consumers of a Service Infrastructure service.| |Service Control API|README|DataFire.io|Provides admission control and telemetry reporting for services integrated with Service Infrastructure.| |Service Directory API|README|DataFire.io|Service Directory is a platform for discovering, publishing, and connecting services.| |Service Management API|README|DataFire.io|Google Service Management allows service producers to publish their services on Google Cloud Platform so that they can b...| |Service Networking API|README|DataFire.io|Provides automatic management of network configurations necessary for certain services.| |Service Usage API|README|DataFire.io|Enables services that service consumers want to use on Google Cloud Platform, lists the available or enabled services, o...| |Service User|README|DataFire.io|Enables services that service consumers want to use on Google Cloud Platform, lists the available or enabled services, o...| |Google Sheets API|README|DataFire.io|Reads and writes Google Sheets.| |Content API for Shopping|README|DataFire.io|Manage your product listings and accounts for Google Shopping| |Google Site Verification API|README|DataFire.io|Verifies ownership of websites or domains with Google.| |Google Slides API|README|DataFire.io|Reads and writes Google Slides presentations.| |Smart Device Management API|README|DataFire.io|Allow select enterprise partners to access, control, and manage Google and Nest devices programmatically.| |Cloud Source Repositories API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses source code repositories hosted by Google.| |Cloud Spanner API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Spanner is a managed, mission-critical, globally consistent and scalable relational database service.| |Google Spectrum Database|README|DataFire.io|API for spectrum-management functions.| |Cloud Speech-to-Text API|README|DataFire.io|Converts audio to text by applying powerful neural network models.| |Cloud SQL Admin API|README|DataFire.io|API for Cloud SQL database instance management| |Cloud SQL Admin API|README|DataFire.io|API for Cloud SQL database instance management| |Google Cloud Storage|README|DataFire.io|Stores and retrieves potentially large, immutable data objects.| |Storage Transfer API|README|DataFire.io|Transfers data from external data sources to a Google Cloud Storage bucket or between Google Cloud Storage buckets.| |Google Street View Publish|README|DataFire.io|Publishes 360 photos to Google Maps, along with position, orientation, and connectivity metadata. Apps can offer an inte...| |Security Token Service API|README|DataFire.io|The Security Token Service exchanges Google or third-party credentials for a short-lived access token to Google Cloud re...| |Google Surveys|README|DataFire.io|Creates and conducts surveys, lists the surveys that an authenticated user owns, and retrieves survey results and inform...| |Google Tag Manager|README|DataFire.io|This API allows clients to access and modify container and tag configuration.| |TaskQueue|README|DataFire.io|Accesses a Google App Engine Pull Task Queue over REST.| |Google Tasks|README|DataFire.io|The Google Tasks API lets you manage your tasks and task lists.| |Cloud Testing API|README|DataFire.io|Allows developers to run automated tests for their mobile applications on Google infrastructure.| |Cloud Text-to-Speech API|README|DataFire.io|Synthesizes natural-sounding speech by applying powerful neural network models.| |Cloud Tool Results API|README|DataFire.io|API to publish and access results from developer tools.| |Cloud TPU API|README|DataFire.io|TPU API provides customers with access to Google TPU technology.| |Stackdriver Trace|README|DataFire.io|Send and retrieve trace data from Stackdriver Trace. Data is generated and available by default for all App Engine appli...| |Traffic Director API|README|DataFire.io|| |Transcoder API|README|DataFire.io|This API converts video files into formats suitable for consumer distribution.| |Cloud Translation API|README|DataFire.io|Integrates text translation into your website or application.| |URL Shortener|README|DataFire.io|Lets you create, inspect, and manage goo.gl short URLs| |G Suite Vault API|README|DataFire.io|Archiving and eDiscovery for G Suite.| |Semantic Tile API|README|DataFire.io|Serves vector tiles containing geospatial data.| |Chrome Verified Access API|README|DataFire.io|API for Verified Access chrome extension to provide credential verification for chrome devices connecting to an enterpri...| |Cloud Video Intelligence API|README|DataFire.io|Detects objects, explicit content, and scene changes in videos. It also specifies the region for annotation and transcri...| |Cloud Vision API|README|DataFire.io|Integrates Google Vision features, including image labeling, face, logo, and landmark detection, optical character recog...| |Web Fonts Developer API|README|DataFire.io|The Google Web Fonts Developer API lets you retrieve information about web fonts served by Google.| |Google Search Console|README|DataFire.io|View Google Search Console data for your verified sites.| |Web Security Scanner API|README|DataFire.io|Scans your Compute and App Engine apps for common web vulnerabilities.| |Workflow Executions API|README|DataFire.io|Execute workflows created with Workflows API.| |Workflows API|README|DataFire.io|Orchestrate Workflows consisting of Google Cloud APIs, SaaS APIs or private API endpoints.| |YouTube Data API v3|README|DataFire.io|The YouTube Data API v3 is an API that provides access to YouTube data, such as videos, playlists, and channels.| |YouTube Analytics API|README|DataFire.io|Retrieves your YouTube Analytics data.| |YouTube Reporting API|README|DataFire.io|Schedules reporting jobs containing your YouTube Analytics data and downloads the resulting bulk data reports in the for...| |British Columbia Data Catalogue|README|DataFire.io|This API provides live access to the BC Data Catalogue. Further documentation on the API is available from http://docs.c...| |British Columbia Geographical Names Web Service|README|DataFire.io|This REST API provides searchable access to information about geographical names in the province of British Columbia, in...| |British Columbia Geocoder|README|DataFire.io|This API represents address cleaning, correction, completion, geocoding, reverse geocoding, and proximity resources for ...| |British Columbia GeoMark Web Service|README|DataFire.io|The Geomark Web Service allows you to create and share geographic areas of interest over the web in a variety of formats...| |British Columbia Registers of Well Drillers and Well Pump Installers|README|DataFire.io|The groundwater wells, aquifers and registry API contains information related to groundwater wells and aquifers as well ...| |British Columbia WorkBC Job Posting|README|DataFire.io|This API allows you to receive a feed of jobs from WorkBC's Job Board. Please see our <a href="https://github.com/bcgov/...| |British Columbia Gov News API Service 1.0|README|DataFire.io|News API| |British Columbia DriveBC's Open511|README|DataFire.io|This API is DriveBC's implementation of the Open511 specification. It provides information about known road events (tra...| |British Columbia Route Planner|README|DataFire.io|Finds shortest/fastest route between a start point and one or more stop points on British Columbia's public road network...| |GraphHopper Route Optimization|README|DataFire.io|With the GraphHopper Directions API you can integrate A-to-B route planning, turn-by-turn navigation,| |Greenwire Public API|README|DataFire.io|Greenpeace Greenwire allows you connect with other volunteers, activists and groups working on environmental campaigns a...| |Groupon|README|DataFire.io|Put all those great ideas for Groupon improvements, extensions, and multiple-platform interfaces to work.| |gsa.gov Discovery Market Research|README|DataFire.io|This API drives the Discovery Market Research Tool.| |HackathonWatch|README|DataFire.io|| |Hacker News|README|DataFire.io|Hacker News is a social news website focusing on computer science and entrepreneurship| |Halo Metadata|README|DataFire.io|API that provides Metadata information.| |Halo Profile|README|DataFire.io|API that provides Profile information about Players.| |Halo Stats|README|DataFire.io|API that provides statistical data about Players and Matches.| |Halo UGC|README|DataFire.io|API that provides Metadata about User-Generated Content (Maps and Game Variants).| |Handwrytten API|README|DataFire.io|This is the Handwrytten API for sending cards written in the handwriting of your choice.| |Healthcare.gov|README|DataFire.io|| |Positioning API|README|DataFire.io|Positioning API for making location requests.| |HERE Tracking|README|DataFire.io|HERE Tracking is a cloud product designed to address location tracking problems for a wide range of Location IoT industr...| |Heroku|README|DataFire.io|Manage your Heroku apps, configs, collaborators & resources| |Hetras Booking|README|DataFire.io|| |Hetras Hotels|README|DataFire.io|| |HHS Media Services|README|DataFire.io|Common Features / Behaviors| |Highways England API|README|DataFire.io|| |Shinobi|README|DataFire.io|| |HSBC UK|README|DataFire.io|| |ATM Locator API|README|DataFire.io|| |Branch Locator API|README|DataFire.io|| |Product Finder API|README|DataFire.io|| |HTTP|README|DataFire.io|Make HTTP calls| |Hubhopper Partner Integration API(s) - Production|README|DataFire.io|This is an interactive document explaining the API(s) that could be used to fetch data from Hubhopper. Use the api key p...| |hubspot|README|DataFire.io|Integrate with Hubspot| |Hydra Movies|README|DataFire.io|Hydra Movies is a streaming service that holds information on thousands of popular movies.| |Use a New Version Instead|README|DataFire.io|| |ID4i API|README|DataFire.io|ID4i HTTP API| |eNanoMapper database|README|DataFire.io|AMBIT REST web services [eNanoMapper profile] with free text & faceted search| |eNanoMapper database|README|DataFire.io|AMBIT REST web services [eNanoMapper profile] with free text & faceted search| |IDT Beyond|README|DataFire.io|Our active docs provide the ability to test out your account and to see the responses to your queries. The services are ...| |Ijenko IoE² IoT|README|DataFire.io|| |IllumiDesk|README|DataFire.io|| |Image-Charts|README|DataFire.io|Charts, simple as a URL. A safe and fast replacement for Google Image Charts| |IMAP|README|DataFire.io|Interact with e-mail servers via the Internet Message Access Protocol| |import.io Data|README|DataFire.io|| |import.io Extraction|README|DataFire.io|| |import.io RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |import.io Run|README|DataFire.io|| |import.io Schedule|README|DataFire.io|| |MailSquad|README|DataFire.io|MailSquad offers an affordable and super easy way to create, send and track delightful emails.| |Infermedica API|README|DataFire.io|Empower your healthcare services with intelligent diagnostic insights of Infermedica API.| |Infoconnect|README|DataFire.io|Search our rich and robust data on companies and people. Utilize our fuzzy matching to power your new app or website wit...| |Instagram API|README|DataFire.io|Description of Instagram RESTful API.| |Instawell|README|DataFire.io|The Instawell API gives you access to helpers all over the world. Integrate Instawell with your app using our API to ge...| |Brain Web API|README|DataFire.io|This document describes the Intellifi Brain| |Interzoid Convert Currency Rate API|README|DataFire.io|This API enables you to convert an amount of one currency into another currency using current foreign exchange rates.| |Interzoid Get Address Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar street address data, including for purposes of dedup...| |Interzoid Get Area Code From Number API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides area code information for a given telephone number.| |Interzoid Get City Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar city name data, including for purposes of deduplicat...| |Interzoid City Data Standardization API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a standard for US and international cities for the purposes of standardizing city name data, improving...| |Interzoid Get Company Name Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar company name data, including for purposes of dedupli...| |Interzoid Get Country Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar country name data, including for purposes of dedupli...| |Interzoid Country Data Standardization API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a standard for country name for the purposes of standardizing country name data, improving query resul...| |Interzoid Get Currency Rate API|README|DataFire.io|This API retrieves the latest currency exchange rate, against the US Dollar, for the given three-letter international cu...| |Interzoid Get Email Information API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides validation information for email addresses to aid in deliverability. Syntax, existence of mail servers...| |Interzoid Get Full Name Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar full name data, including for purposes of deduplicat...| |Interzoid Get Full Name Parsed Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar full name data when data fields are parsed into firs...| |Interzoid Get Global Phone Number Information API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides geographic information for a global telephone number, including city and country information, primary ...| |Interzoid Get Global Time API|README|DataFire.io|This API retrieves the current time for a city or geographic location around the globe.| |Interzoid State Data Standardization API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides the two-letter state abbreviation (or the province abbreviation for Canada) for the purposes of standa...| |Interzoid Get Weather City API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides current weather information for US Cities, including temperatures, wind speeds, wind direction, relati...| |Interzoid Get Weather By Zip Code API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides current weather information for US Cities, including temperatures, wind speeds, wind direction, relati...| |Interzoid Zip Code Detailed Info API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides detailed information for a given zip code, including city, state, latitude, longitude, area size, and ...| |Interzoid Global Page Load Performance API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a timed, browser-simulated page load function (or a measured API call) from the specified geography us...| |Interzoid Get Area Code API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides area code information for a given telephone area code.| |IP2Location IP Geolocation|README|DataFire.io|IP2Location web service providing a service to do a reverse lookup of an IP address to an ISO3166 country code, region o...| |IP2Proxy Proxy Detection|README|DataFire.io|IP2Proxy allows instant detection of anonymous proxy, VPN, TOR exit nodes, search engine robots (SES) and residential (R...| |IP2WHOIS Domain Lookup|README|DataFire.io|IP2WHOIS is a free tool to allow you to check WHOIS information for a particular domain, such as domain assigned owner c...| ||README|DataFire.io|| |ipTwist|README|DataFire.io|The reliable, secure, and simple IP geolocation API.| |iQualify Management API|README|DataFire.io|The iQualify API offers management responses for building| |ISBNdb API|README|DataFire.io|Definition of ISBNdb.com API| |iSendPro|README|DataFire.io|[1] Liste des fonctionnalités :| |Internet Video Archive - Entertainment Express|README|DataFire.io|Your Gateway to Building Incredible Movie, TV, and Game Content Discovery Experiences.| |Just Eat Tenant|README|DataFire.io|| |Jira|README|DataFire.io|The Jira Cloud Platform REST API| |JIRA 7.6.1|README|DataFire.io|| |Jokes One API|README|DataFire.io|Jokes One API offers a complete feature rich REST API access to its jokes platform. This is the documentation for the w...| |Jumpseller API|README|DataFire.io|| |Just Eat UK|README|DataFire.io|Just Eat offers services for our various business partners and our consumer applications.| |Kaltura VPaaS|README|DataFire.io|The Kaltura VPaaS API| |KeyServ|README|DataFire.io|KeyServ API| |koomalooma|README|DataFire.io|This is the koomalooma Partner API. koomalooma is the first Loyalty BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) for mobile and...| |Kubernetes|README|DataFire.io|| |LambdaTest Screenshots API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |UK Land Registry|README|DataFire.io|Land Registry Deed API| |LanguageTool API|README|DataFire.io|Check texts for style and grammar issues with LanguageTool. Please consider the following default limitations:your daily...| |LaunchDarkly REST API|README|DataFire.io|Build custom integrations with the LaunchDarkly REST API| |LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol|README|DataFire.io|The Lightweight Directory Access Protocol is an open, vendor-neutral, industry standard application protocol for accessi...| |Learnifier|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC Basic|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC Customer Login|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC diary|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC Free|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC maintenance|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC reporting|README|DataFire.io|| |link.fish API|README|DataFire.io|API to easily extract data from websites.| |LinkedIn|README|DataFire.io|Bring user profiles and professional networks to your apps.| |Linode|README|DataFire.io|The Linode API provides the ability to programmatically manage the full| |Listen API: Podcast Search & Directory API|README|DataFire.io|Simple & no-nonsense podcast search & directory API. Search all podcasts and episodes by people, places, or topics.| |API docs | logoraisr.com|README|DataFire.io|<p style="font-size:110%;"Dig into our logoraisr API reference documentation. We also offer an OpenAPI specification to ...| |LotaData|README|DataFire.io|Access the most exhaustive, accurate and up-to-date collection of global and hyper-local geocoded events and activities ...| |LucyBot API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |Lufthansa Partners|README|DataFire.io|| |Lufthansa|README|DataFire.io|| |Lumminary API|README|DataFire.io|The Lumminary API was built to allow third parties to interact with Lumminary customers and gain access to their genetic...| |Lyft|README|DataFire.io|Drive your app to success with Lyft's API| |Magento Enterprise|README|DataFire.io|Magento Commerce is the leading provider of open omnichannel innovation.| |Tradeworks|README|DataFire.io|Authentication is required to access all methods of the API. Enter username and password.| |Otoroshi Admin|README|DataFire.io|Admin API of the Otoroshi reverse proxy| |MailboxValidator Free Email Checker|README|DataFire.io|The MailboxValidator Free Email Checker checks if a single email address is from a free email provider and returns the r...| |MailboxValidator Disposable Email Checker|README|DataFire.io|The MailboxValidator Disposable Email Checker API checks if a single email address is from a disposable email provider a...| |MailboxValidator Email Validation|README|DataFire.io|The Single Validation API does validation on a single email address and returns all the validation results in either JSO...| |MailChimp|README|DataFire.io|Create plugins that connect MailChimp to your CMS, your blog, your e-commerce shopping cart, and more.| |Mandrill|README|DataFire.io|Mandrill is a reliable, scalable, and secure delivery API for transactional emails from websites and applications. It's ...| |Mashape Geo DB|README|DataFire.io|The GeoDB API focuses on getting global city and region data. Easily obtain country, region, and city data for use| |Bill Payment Validator|README|DataFire.io|The Bill Payment Validator service allows RPPS origination (payment sender) customers to identify if a potential RPPS tr...| |MasterCard Bin Table Listing|README|DataFire.io|MasterCard Bin Table Listing API| |API for the Settlement Currency Rate converter|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a range of functions to get back currency conversion rates and amounts based on current Mastercard cur...| |Locations API|README|DataFire.io|The Locations API provides access to MasterCard's ATM and Merchant location database| |Send Person to Merchant|README|DataFire.io|| |MATCH API|README|DataFire.io|Helps acquirers identify potentially high-risk merchants before entering to a merchant agreement.| |MasterCard ABU API|README|DataFire.io|Mastercard ABU API| |MDES Customer Service|README|DataFire.io|This API provides our Issuer partners with resources to help resolve consumer queries about payment accounts enabled thr...| |Merchant Identifier API V2|README|DataFire.io|API for Merchant Identifier| |Open Banking - Payments initiation service|README|DataFire.io|Open Banking - Payments initiation service| |Payment Account Reference Inquiry API|README|DataFire.io|The Payment Account Reference Inquiry API is the unified Mastercard interface for allowing Mastercard Customers involved...| |Personalized Offers|README|DataFire.io|This API provides content for financial instutions participating in Mastercard Personalized Offers to use in online and ...| |rePower|README|DataFire.io|| |Spending Pulse|README|DataFire.io|This API will provide monthly data which includes metrics such as sales volume and growth rate.| |Numbers API|README|DataFire.io|All about Numbers. REST access with json/xml/jsonp result support. Below is the documentation for the Numbers API. You c...| |Rat Genome Database REST API|README|DataFire.io|The RGD REST API provides programmatic access to information and annotation stored in the Rat Genome Database| |Medcorder Nearby Doctor API|README|DataFire.io|Returns doctors near a client given a lat/lon and autocomplete text.| |Medium.com - Unofficial API Spec|README|DataFire.io|Medium’s unofficial API documentation using OpenAPI specification.| |Meraki Dashboard API|README|DataFire.io|The Cisco Meraki Dashboard API is a modern REST API based on the OpenAPI specification.| |Car Configurator|README|DataFire.io|The Car Configurator API offers access to the Mercedes-Benz car configuration functions. It provides required reference ...| |Dealer|README|DataFire.io|The Dealer API provides Dealer search functions.| |Remote Diagnostic Support|README|DataFire.io|The Remote Diagnostic Support API will provide the possibility for 3rd party applications (e.g. ADAC, ATU, etc.) to acce...| |Vehicle Image|README|DataFire.io|The vehicle images API offers access to original Mercedes-Benz vehicle images. It provides access to exterior and inter...| |The Mercure protocol|README|DataFire.io|Mercure is a protocol allowing to push data updates to web browsers and other HTTP clients in a convenient, fast, reliab...| |Miataru|README|DataFire.io|The Miataru API is very simple and straight forward. Generally you're posting (HTTP POST) a JSON formatted request to a ...| |AutoSuggest Client|README|DataFire.io|Autosuggest supplies search terms derived from a root text sent to the service. The terms Autosuggest supplies are rela...| |Computer Vision Client|README|DataFire.io|The Computer Vision API provides state-of-the-art algorithms to process images and return information. For example, it c...| |Custom Image Search Client|README|DataFire.io|The Bing Custom Image Search API lets you send an image search query to Bing and get back image search results customize...| |Microsoft Custom Search|README|DataFire.io|The Bing Custom Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back search results customized to meet your cust...| |Microsoft Entity Search|README|DataFire.io|The Entity Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back search results that include entities and places....| |Microsoft Image Search|README|DataFire.io|The Image Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back a list of relevant images. This section provides ...| |Local Search Client|README|DataFire.io|The Local Search client lets you send a search query to Bing and get back search results that include local businesses s...| |Microsoft News Search|README|DataFire.io|The News Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back a list of news that are relevant to the search que...| |Computer Vision Client|README|DataFire.io|The Computer Vision API provides state-of-the-art algorithms to process images and return information. For example, it c...| |Microsoft Cognitive Services - Prediction|README|DataFire.io|| |Microsoft Spell Check|README|DataFire.io|The Spell Check API - V7 lets you check a text string for spelling and grammar errors.| |Microsoft Cognitive Services - Training|README|DataFire.io|| |Microsoft Video Search|README|DataFire.io|The Video Search API lets you search on Bing for video that are relevant to the user's search query, for insights about ...| |Visual Search Client|README|DataFire.io|Visual Search API lets you discover insights about an image such as visually similar images, shopping sources, and relat...| |Microsoft Web Search|README|DataFire.io|The Web Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back search results that include links to webpages, imag...| |OData Service for namespace microsoft.graph|README|DataFire.io|This OData service is located at https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0| |Image Moderation|README|DataFire.io|Our FREE API blocks images with nudity. Build from the ground up, accurate models, best in class support, great price.| |Mon-voyage-pas-cher.com Public API|README|DataFire.io|| |BioLink API|README|DataFire.io|API integration layer for linked biological objects.| |MongoDB|README|DataFire.io|Interact with MongoDB| |Moon by Ai Weiwei & Olafur Eliasson|README|DataFire.io|Turn nothing into something – make a drawing, make a mark.| |MotaWord API|README|DataFire.io|Use MotaWord API to post and track your translation projects.| |Mozilla Kinto|README|DataFire.io|| |Musixmatch API|README|DataFire.io|Musixmatch lyrics API is a robust service that permits you to search and retrieve lyrics in the simplest possible way. I...| |Myspace|README|DataFire.io|Create apps and games within the MySpace platform. Monetize through advertising and virtual goods.| |nextAuth API|README|DataFire.io|API for the nextAuth server| |NamSor API v2|README|DataFire.io|NamSor API v2 : enpoints to process personal names (gender, cultural origin or ethnicity) in all alphabets or languages....| |Native Ads Publisher API|README|DataFire.io|This is a Native Ads Publisher API it provides same functionality as Native Ads Publisher Account GUI.| |Advicent Fact Finder|README|DataFire.io|An API for accessing the NaviPlan Fact Finder.| |Advicent Published Plan Service|README|DataFire.io|An API for accessing NaviPlan plan data for a client.| |NBA Stats|README|DataFire.io|The destination for current and historic NBA statistics.| |Account and Transaction API Specification - UK|README|DataFire.io|| |Neblio|README|DataFire.io|APIs for Interacting with NTP1 Tokens & The Neblio Blockchain| |Near Earth Objects|README|DataFire.io|A web service for near earth objects. All the data is from the NASA JPL Asteroid team.| |Netatmo|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the Netatmo swagger on-line documentation !| |NetBox API|README|DataFire.io|API to access NetBox| |Labs64 NetLicensing|README|DataFire.io|The Labs64 NetLicensing RESTful API gives you access to NetLicensing’s core features.AuthenticationYou authenticate to t...| |Netlify|README|DataFire.io|Netlify is a hosting service for the programmable web. It understands your documents and provides an API to handle atomi...| |Neutrino API|README|DataFire.io|The general-purpose API| |Account API|README|DataFire.io|Enables users to manage their Vonage API Account by programmable means. More information is available here: .| |Nexmo Application API|README|DataFire.io|| |Audit API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Audit API allows you to view details of changes to your account. More information is available at .| |Conversation API|README|DataFire.io|The Conversation API enables you to build conversation features where communication can take place across multiple mediu...| |Conversation API|README|DataFire.io|The Conversation API enables you to build conversation features where communication can take place across multiple mediu...| |Nexmo Conversion API|README|DataFire.io|The Conversion API allows you to tell Nexmo about the reliability of your 2FA communications. Sending conversion data ba...| |Dispatch API|README|DataFire.io|The Dispatch API enables the developer to specify a multiple message workflow. A workflow follows a template. The first ...| |External Accounts API|README|DataFire.io|The External Accounts API is used to manage accounts for Viber Service Messages, Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp for use...| |Media API|README|DataFire.io|The Media API can be used to query, download and delete media items such as audio files for use with other Nexmo APIs.| |Messages API|README|DataFire.io|The Messages API enables you to send messages to customers via their preferred channels (currently Facebook Messenger, W...| |Number Insight API|README|DataFire.io|The Number Insight API delivers real-time intelligence about the validity, reachability and roaming status of a phone nu...| |Numbers API|README|DataFire.io|The Numbers API enables you to manage your existing numbers and buy new virtual numbers for use with the Vonage APIs. Fu...| |Pricing API|README|DataFire.io|The API to retrieve pricing information.| |Redact API|README|DataFire.io|The Redact API helps organisations meet their privacy compliance obligations. It provides controlled, on-demand redactio...| |Reports API|README|DataFire.io|The Reports API enables you to request a report of activity for your Vonage account.| |SMS API|README|DataFire.io|With the SMS API you can send SMS from your account and lookup messages both messages that you've sent as well as messag...| |Subaccounts API|README|DataFire.io|The Subaccounts API enables you to create subaccounts under your primary account. Subaccounts facilitate differential pr...| |Verify API|README|DataFire.io|The Verify API helps you to implement 2FA (two-factor authentication) in your applications. This is useful for:| |Voice API|README|DataFire.io|The Voice API lets you create outbound calls, control in-progress calls and get information about historical calls. More...| |Next Caller|README|DataFire.io|Advanced Caller ID. Obtain name, address, and email of your inbound callers.| |nFusion Solutions Market Data|README|DataFire.io|nFusion Solutions provides REST APIs that deliver enterprise-grade financial data. Data sets include real-time and histo...| |nic.at Domainfinder API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |Noosh API application|README|DataFire.io|Full description of Noosh API| |NPR One|README|DataFire.io|NPR One is a smart application that brings the best of NPR and Member Station programming, newscasts,| |NPR Authorization Service|README|DataFire.io|The interface to our OAuth2 server| |NPR Identity Service|README|DataFire.io|The entry point to user-specific information| |NPR Listening Service|README|DataFire.io|Audio recommendations tailored to a user's preferences| |NPR RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |NPR Sponsorship Service|README|DataFire.io|Sponsorship for non-NPR One client applications| |NPR Station Finder Service|README|DataFire.io|Allows clients to look up NPR member station information| |nrel.gov High Performance Building Database|README|DataFire.io|The Buildings Database is a shared resource for the building industry. The Database, developed by the U.S. Department of...| |nrel.gov Transportation Laws and Incentives|README|DataFire.io|Query our database of State and Federal Laws and Incentives for Alternative Fuels| |NSIDC Web Service Documentation Index|README|DataFire.io|This API allows programmers to build National Snow and Ice Data Center data and metadata services into their application...| |NYTimes Archive|README|DataFire.io|The Archive API provides lists of NYT articles by month going back to 1851. You can use it to build your own local data...| |NYTimes Article Search|README|DataFire.io|With the Article Search API, you can search New York Times articles from Sept. 18, 1851 to today, retrieving headlines, ...| |NYTimes Books|README|DataFire.io|The Books API provides information about book reviews and The New York Times bestsellers lists.| |NYTimes Community|README|DataFire.io|Get access to comments from registered users on New York Times articles. NOTE: This API is deprecated.| |NYTimes Geographic|README|DataFire.io|The Geographic API extends the Semantic API, using a linked data approach to enhance location concepts used in The New Y...| |NYTimes Most Popular|README|DataFire.io|Get lists of NYT Articles based on shares, emails, and views.| |NYTimes Movie Reviews|README|DataFire.io|With the Movie Reviews API, you can search New York Times movie reviews by keyword and get lists of NYT Critics' Picks.| |New York Times RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |NYTimes Semantic|README|DataFire.io|The Semantic API complements the Articles API. With the Semantic API, you get access to the long list of people, places,...| |NYTimes TimesTags|README|DataFire.io|With the TimesTags API, you can mine the riches of the New York Times tag set. The TimesTags service matches your query ...| |NYTimes Newswire|README|DataFire.io|With the Times Newswire API, you can get links and metadata for Times articles and blog posts as soon as they are publis...| |NYTimes Top Stories|README|DataFire.io|The Top Stories API provides lists of articles and associated images by section.| |O2 Mobility|README|DataFire.io|Transit API can be used to obtain time-aggregated data representing moving the people between various spatial points wit...| |O2 Socio-demo|README|DataFire.io|Socio-demo API can be used to obtain time-aggregated data representing groups of people on the given location in the Cze...| |obono RKSV|README|DataFire.io|Provides a RESTful API for interacting with virtual cash registers and creating receipts that are conform with the Regis...| |ODWeather|README|DataFire.io|This is the api to access the ODWeather API information| |OMDb|README|DataFire.io|The Open Movie Database. The OMDb API is a free web service to obtain movie information, all content and images on the s...| |OneDB|README|DataFire.io|An open source backend-as-a-service| |Microsoft OneNote|README|DataFire.io|Easily capture content into OneNote with this REST API.| |OpenALPR CarCheck API|README|DataFire.io|The OpenALPR CarCheck API allows you to send images to the cloud for processing.| |Swagger2OpenAPI Converter|README|DataFire.io|Converter and validator for Swagger 2.0 to OpenAPI 3.0.x definitions| |OpenAPI space|README|DataFire.io|This is the API for OpenAPI space.| |openbanking.org Open Data|README|DataFire.io|Latest Swagger specification for OpenData| |OpenCage Geocoder|README|DataFire.io|Worldwide forward and reverse geocoding| |OpenChannel Market API|README|DataFire.io|| |ODN API|README|DataFire.io|The Socrata OpenDataNetwork (ODN) REST API exposes public data, often continuosly updated and enhanced, from many thousa...| |OpenDataSoft|README|DataFire.io|| |OpenFIGI API|README|DataFire.io|A free & open API for FIGI discovery.| |OpenFinTech.io|README|DataFire.io|OpenFinTech.io is an open database that comprises of standardized primary data for FinTech industry.| |OSDB REST API v1|README|DataFire.io|An OpenAPI description of the OpenLink Smart Data Bot REST API v1| |Smartphone Test Farm|README|DataFire.io|Control and manages real Smartphone devices from browser and restful apis| |Open Targets Platform|README|DataFire.io|| |OpenTrials API|README|DataFire.io|| |OpenUV - Global Real-Time UV Index Forecast API|README|DataFire.io|The missing minimalistic JSON real-time UV Index API for awesome Developers, Innovators and Smart Home Enthusiasts| |groov View Public API|README|DataFire.io|| |PAC Control|README|DataFire.io|| |OrgHunter|README|DataFire.io|Get the latest IRS data and most up to date charity information for your website or application| |Daymet Single Pixel Extraction Tool API|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the Daymet Single Pixel Extraction Tool API. You can use this API to download daily surface data within the D...| |Open Science Framework|README|DataFire.io|https://api.osf.io/v2/| |OSISoft PI|README|DataFire.io|Swagger Spec file that describes PI Web API| |Owler|README|DataFire.io|Search for information on companies using a website or company name and get access to Company Data, News, Blog Posts, Co...| |Oxford Dictionaries|README|DataFire.io|| |paccurate.io|README|DataFire.io|| |Pandorabots AIaaS|README|DataFire.io|AIaaS provides API access to our bot hosting platform and SDKs, allowing developers to easily integrate conversational i...| |UK Parliament Search Service|README|DataFire.io|Performs search on parliament.uk domain. Implements OpenSearch specification. Throttled at 10 requests per second per IP...| |PasswordUtility.Web|README|DataFire.io|Validate and generate passwords using open source tools| |PatientView|README|DataFire.io|The recommended REST API endpoints to be used when integrating with PatientView| |Swagger API-REST for Patrowl Engines|README|DataFire.io|This is the API documentation for Patrowl Engines usage.| |Paylocity API|README|DataFire.io|For general questions and support of the API, contact: webservices@paylocity.com| |GOV.UK Pay|README|DataFire.io|GOV.UK Pay API| |PayPal Sandbox|README|DataFire.io|Bring payments to apps, mobile and social with Adaptive Payments (Sandbox API).| |PayRun.io|README|DataFire.io|Open, scableable, transparent payroll API.| |PdfBroker.io API|README|DataFire.io|PdfBroker.io is an api for creating pdf files from Xsl-Fo or Html and other useful pdf utilities.| |PDF Generator API|README|DataFire.io|PDF Generator API allows you easily generate transactional PDF documents and reduce the development and support costs by...| |Peel Tune-in|README|DataFire.io|The machine learning service APIs utilize hashtags from Twitter to find related, trending shows, related Twitter hashtag...| |Pendo Feedback API|README|DataFire.io|| |Authentication|README|DataFire.io|Personio Authentication API| |Personnel Data|README|DataFire.io|API for reading and writing personnel data incl. data about attendances and absences| |PhantAuth|README|DataFire.io|Random User Generator + OpenID Connect Provider. Like Lorem Ipsum, but for user accounts and authentication.| |Polling Places API|README|DataFire.io|This data set contains the list of polling places. It can be organized by ward/division, accessibility rating, or type o...| |Picasa|README|DataFire.io|Create buttons to export images from Picasa into other apps and services. (Active but deprecated by Google)| |Pims|README|DataFire.io|Hereafter is the documentation of the private API of Pims: Pointages Intelligents pour le Monde du Spectacle. This API i...| |Pinboard|README|DataFire.io|Store, manage and share bookmarks on Pinboard| |Pivotal Tracker|README|DataFire.io|Access and manipulate agile project management data including projects, stories and tasks.| |PocketSmith|README|DataFire.io|The public PocketSmith API| |Poemist API|README|DataFire.io|| |Polygon|README|DataFire.io|The future of fintech.| |Postmark|README|DataFire.io|Send emails, retrieve bounces and start accepting inbound emails, all via an easy-to-use HTTP API.| |Postmark Account-level API|README|DataFire.io|Postmark makes sending and receiving email| |Postmark Server|README|DataFire.io|Postmark makes sending and receiving email| |Posty|README|DataFire.io|The postyAPI is the core element of the posty softwarestack. It is developed to administrate a mailserver based on Postf...| |Doc Converter|README|DataFire.io|This api converts file formats of OpenXml and OpenOffice documents formats to vector files (e.g., svg)| |OOXML Automation|README|DataFire.io|This API helps users convert Excel and Powerpoint documents into rich, live dashboards and stories.| |Story|README|DataFire.io|This API is the main entry point for creating, editing and publishing analytics throught the Presalytics API| |TV API|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the API Reference Docs page for the Press Association TV API (v2).| |Probely Developers|README|DataFire.io|Probely is a Web Vulnerability Scanning suite for Agile Teams. It provides| |Product Hunt|README|DataFire.io|| |MetaPub|README|DataFire.io|MetaPub collects, normalizes and distributes publicly available program, episode, and piece metadata through the public ...| |PTV Timetable|README|DataFire.io|The PTV Timetable API provides direct access to Public Transport Victoria’s public transport timetable data.| |Qualpay Payment Gateway API|README|DataFire.io|This document describes the Qualpay Payment Gateway API.| |Quandl|README|DataFire.io|The Quandl API| |Coronavirus API|README|DataFire.io|Coronavirus API with free COVID-19 live updates. The best free coronavirus API and COVID-19 update source. Programmatica...| |Quicksold REST API|README|DataFire.io|| |They Said So Quotes API|README|DataFire.io|They Said So Quotes API offers a complete feature rich REST API access to its quotes platform. This is the documentatio...| |Randommer API|README|DataFire.io|| |Football Prediction API|README|DataFire.io|The Football Prediction API allows developers to get predictions for upcoming football (soccer) matches, results for pas...| |IdealSpot GeoData|README|DataFire.io|Hyperlocal Demographics, Vehicle Traffic, Economic, Market Signals, and More. Use this API to request IdealSpot hyperloc...| |Language Identification (Prediction)|README|DataFire.io|Automatic language detection for any texts. Supports over 150 languages.| |RAWG Video Games Database API|README|DataFire.io|The largest open video games database.| |Request Baskets API|README|DataFire.io|RESTful API of Request Baskets service.| |API Endpoints|README|DataFire.io|Create beautiful product and API documentation with our developer friendly platform.| |Rebilly|README|DataFire.io|The Rebilly API is built on HTTP. Our API is RESTful. It has predictable| |Receptive|README|DataFire.io|| |Reddit|README|DataFire.io|Reddit API| |Reddit RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |redirection.io|README|DataFire.io|API documentation for redirection.io| |Redmine|README|DataFire.io|Redmine exposes some of its data through a REST API. This API provides| |API title|README|DataFire.io|REFUGE is a web application that seeks to provide safe restroom access for transgender, intersex, and gender nonconformi...| |Car Registration API|README|DataFire.io|Car Registration API, An API that retrieves car information from its numberplate in many countries worldwide, uncluding ...| |topupsapi|README|DataFire.io|Polls is a simple API allowing consumers to view polls and vote in them.| |Reverb|README|DataFire.io|reverb| |Rhapsody|README|DataFire.io|Access Rhapsody technologies and content, including metadeta, search and music player.| |Ritc|README|DataFire.io|Rules in the Cloud| |RiteKit API|README|DataFire.io|RiteKit API is based on REST principles.| |roaring.io CompanyAPI|README|DataFire.io|| |Rotten Tomatoes|README|DataFire.io|Test our API services using I/O Docs.| |RubyGems|README|DataFire.io|Interact with RubyGems.org to query and create gems, mange owners and more.| |Rudder API|README|DataFire.io|Download OpenAPI specification: openapi.yml| |Seldon|README|DataFire.io|Seldon is an Open Predictive Platform that currently allows item recommendations and general predictive models to be dep...| |Runscope API|README|DataFire.io|Manage Runscope programmatically.| |Salesforce|README|DataFire.io|Explore the beta Salesforce REST API to integrate CRM.| |Salesforce Chatter|README|DataFire.io|Create applications for the social enterprise with Salesforce's collaboration platform| |SalesLoft Platform|README|DataFire.io|SalesLoft helps transform sales teams into modern sales organizations - converting more target accounts into customer a...| |SchoolDigger|README|DataFire.io|Get detailed data on over 120,000 schools and 18,500 districts in the U.S.| |Scrape Website Email|README|DataFire.io|ScrapeWebsiteEmail is a service that exposes an api to fetch e-mails from a website.| |SelectPdf HTML To PDF API|README|DataFire.io|SelectPdf HTML To PDF Online REST API is a professional solution that lets you create PDF from web pages and raw HTML co...| |Semantria|README|DataFire.io|Semantria applies Text and Sentiment Analysis to tweets, facebook posts, surveys, reviews or enterprise content.| |SendGrid|README|DataFire.io|| |setlist.fm API|README|DataFire.io|| |SheerSEO API|README|DataFire.io|Sheerseo API has 2 stages:First stage - initiating the task: You fill in your task and receive in return the task id. Se...| |rv API|README|DataFire.io|This API returns information about all of the verses in Rig Veda. The results are JSON objects that contain the name of ...| |vs API|README|DataFire.io|This API returns data regarding almost all nouns in vedic literature. The results are JSON objects that contain the word...| |ShipEngine API|README|DataFire.io|ShipEngine's easy-to-use REST API lets you manage all of your shipping needs without worrying about the complexities of ...| |ShipStation|README|DataFire.io|Polls is a simple API allowing consumers to view polls and vote in them.| |Shopping.com|README|DataFire.io|Shopping.com offers Publishers rich content via the Shopping.com's API.| |Shorten.REST API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |Shutterstock API Explorer|README|DataFire.io|The Shutterstock API provides access to Shutterstock's library of media, as well as information about customers' account...| |SIGNL4|README|DataFire.io|With our API, you can easily access many SIGNL4 functions via HTTP requests. It is based on REST and fulfills a similar ...| |SimplyRETS|README|DataFire.io|The SimplyRETS API is an exciting step towards making it easier for| |FORTNITE REST API|README|DataFire.io|REST API about Fortnite game| |Skyrock|README|DataFire.io|Interact with Skyrock.com features: blogs, profiles, messaging, 'what's new', friends & activities!| |Slack Web API|README|DataFire.io|One way to interact with the Slack platform is its HTTP RPC-based Web API, a collection of methods requiring OAuth 2.0-b...| |Slicebox API|README|DataFire.io|Slicebox - safe sharing of medical images| |SlideRoom|README|DataFire.io|SlideRoom provides a RESTful API for exporting data out of your organization's SlideRoom account.| |smart-me|README|DataFire.io|With the smart-me REST API you get Access to all your devices in the smart-me Cloud and you can add your own devices. So...| |SMTP|README|DataFire.io|Send e-mail using the SMTP protocol| |Solar VPS|README|DataFire.io|This is the Solar VPS Public API. You can find more at http://www.solarvps.com| |Sonar Trading|README|DataFire.io|Currency Authority: Exchange Rate of 1453 country currencies and crypto currencies| |SoundCloud|README|DataFire.io|Access, host, upload, and comment on audio.| |SpectroCoin Merchant|README|DataFire.io|This is an API designed for merchants who are using SpectroCoin services and wishes to integrate them locally.| |Spinbot.net Article Rewriter and Article Extractor|README|DataFire.io|Spinbot.net propose a new solution based on high technologies for faster article spinner and extractor that you will lov...| |Spinitron|README|DataFire.io|| |CBB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |CBB v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |CFB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|CFB schedules, scores, team stats, odds, weather, and news API.| |CS:GO v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|CS:GO v3 Scores| |CS:GO v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|CS:GO v3 Stats| |Golf v2|README|DataFire.io|| |LoL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|LoL v3 Projections| |LoL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|LoL v3 Scores| |LoL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|LoL v3 Stats| |MLB v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|MLB play-by-play API.| |MLB v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|MLB projections API.| |MLB v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |MLB v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |MLB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|MLB scores API.| |MLB v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|MLB scores, stats, and news API.| |NASCAR v2|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NBA play-by-play API.| |NBA v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |NFL v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NFL play-by-play API.| |NFL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|NFL projected stats API.| |NFL v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |NFL v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |NFL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|NFL schedules, scores, odds, weather, and news API.| |NFL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|NFL rosters, player stats, team stats, and fantasy stats API.| |NHL v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NHL play-by-play API.| |NHL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |NHL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |NHL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |Soccer v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |Soccer v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |Soccer v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |Spotify|README|DataFire.io|| |Square Connect|README|DataFire.io|Client library for accessing the Square Connect APIs| |StackExchange|README|DataFire.io|Stack Exchange is a network of 130+ Q&A communities including Stack Overflow.| |ecota.co|README|DataFire.io|The API ecotaco allows you to connect, create an account,| |StatSocial Platform|README|DataFire.io|API Reference: The StatSocial API is organized around REST. Our API is designed to have predictable, resource-oriented ...| |Stoplight|README|DataFire.io|| |Storecove API|README|DataFire.io|Storecove API| |Storm Glass Marine Weather|README|DataFire.io|Global marine weather data from multiple sources in one single API with hourly resolution. Get your API key by visiting ...| |Stripe API|README|DataFire.io|The Stripe REST API. Please see https://stripe.com/docs/api for more details.| |City of Surrey Open511 API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides real time traffic obstruction events occuring within the City of Surrey.| |City of Surrey Traffic Loop Count API.|README|DataFire.io|This API provides locations of City of Surrey traffic loops and the corresponding traffic loop counts in 15 minute inter...| |Swagger Generator|README|DataFire.io|This is an online swagger codegen server. You can find out more at https://github.com/swagger-api/swagger-codegen or on...| |SwaggerHub Registry API|README|DataFire.io|This is the registry API for SwaggerHub. It allows you to access, manage, and update your APIs and Domains in SwaggerHub...| |Swagger UI|README|DataFire.io|Display Swagger UI for your DataFire API| |Psycholinguistic Text Analytics|README|DataFire.io|We aim to provide the deepest understanding of people through psychology & AI| |SYNQ Video|README|DataFire.io|Sign up for a developer API key!| |TAGGUN Receipt OCR Scanning API|README|DataFire.io|Expects only running software, real reactions, and beautifully crafted APIs to serve your every desire to transcribe a p...| |Taxamo|README|DataFire.io|Taxamo’s elegant suite of APIs and comprehensive reporting dashboard enables digital merchants to easily comply with EU ...| |Taxrates.io|README|DataFire.io|Taxrates.io API - the successfully streamlined tax rates monitoring process. We recommend using Postman when discovering...| |Telnyx API|README|DataFire.io|SIP trunking, SMS, MMS, Call Control and Telephony Data Services.| |Text Analytics & Sentiment Analysis API | api.text2data.com|README|DataFire.io|The current api version is v3.4The api methods listed below can be called directly from this page to test the output. Yo...| |Transport for London Unified|README|DataFire.io|Our unified API brings together data across all modes of transport into a single RESTful API. This API provides access t...| |The Noun Project|README|DataFire.io|Icons for Everything| |The SMS Works API|README|DataFire.io|The SMS Works provides a low-cost, reliable SMS API for developers. Pay only for delivered texts, all failed messages ar...| |TheTVDB|README|DataFire.io|API v3 targets v2 functionality with a few minor additions. The API is accessible via https://api.thetvdb.com and provid...| |Commerce API|README|DataFire.io|Use the Ticketmaster Commerce API to look up available offers and products on various Ticketmaster platforms for North A...| |TinyUID.com|README|DataFire.io|Paste a Long URL link to shorten it| |Text Analysis|README|DataFire.io| 🔬 Detect abusive content, obtain sentiment analysis, extract entities, detect topics, auto...| |API|README|DataFire.io|Web API for TL mobile and web app| |Maps|README|DataFire.io|The Maps API web services suite offers the following APIs:| |Routing|README|DataFire.io|Routing consists of the following service:| |Search|README|DataFire.io|Search API is a RESTful API that allows developers to run a single line fuzzy search for addresses and POIs. Search API ...| |Traccar|README|DataFire.io|Open Source GPS Tracking Platform| |Tradematic Cloud API|README|DataFire.io|Tradematic Cloud is a trading infrastructure for building investment services.| |Transavia Airports|README|DataFire.io|Returns all airports| |TransitFeeds API|README|DataFire.io|API to view feed information and download feeds from TransitFeeds.com| |trash nothing|README|DataFire.io|This is the REST API for trashnothing.com.| |Trello|README|DataFire.io|Trello’s boards, lists, and cards enable you to organize and prioritize your projects in a fun, flexible and rewarding w...| |Tumblr|README|DataFire.io|Share photos, mobile apps, and social network using Tumblr's API's.| |Turbine Labs API|README|DataFire.io|The Turbine Labs API provides CRUD operations for core object types, and is| |TVmaze|README|DataFire.io|Access to the user API is only possible for users with a premium account. A user can only access their own user data.| |Twilio|README|DataFire.io|Enabling phones, VoIP, and messaging to be embedded into web, desktop, and mobile software.| |Twine Health|README|DataFire.io|The Fitbit Plus API is a RESTful API. The requests and responses are formated according to the| |Twitter|README|DataFire.io|| |Early Access|README|DataFire.io|API Reference — v2| |Tweets and Users|README|DataFire.io|API Reference — Labs v2| |Twitter API|README|DataFire.io|| |Tyk Gateway|README|DataFire.io|| |uebermaps|README|DataFire.io|Enable people to store spots on public and private maps| |Urban Airship|README|DataFire.io|The Urban Airship's API powers mobile applications with push, rich push, in-app purchases and subscription services.| |Bulk Data Storage System Services|README|DataFire.io|Bulk Data Storage System (BDSS) allows the public to discover, search, and download patent and trademark data in bulk fo...| |VAT API|README|DataFire.io|A developer friendly API to help your business achieve VAT compliance| |Velo Payments APIs|README|DataFire.io|| |VersionEye|README|DataFire.io|VersionEye is a cross-platform search engine for free/libre/open source software libraries.| |Vestorly API|README|DataFire.io|Vestorly Developers API| |VictorOps|README|DataFire.io|This API allows you to interact with the VictorOps platform in various ways. Your account may be limited| |Vimeo|README|DataFire.io|| |VisageCloud|README|DataFire.io|Face search, recognition & classification API. Just make a call to our REST API each time your app needs to access face ...| |VisibleThread API|README|DataFire.io|The VisibleThread b API provides services for analyzing/searching documents and web pages.| |Visual Crossing Weather API|README|DataFire.io|Weather Forecast and Historical Weather Observation Data via an convenient, restful API.| |VSOnline|README|DataFire.io|Public APIs for managing VS Online Environments| |VocaDB|README|DataFire.io|| |Account API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Business Cloud Account API enables you to retrieve information about accounts.| |Extension API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Business Cloud Extension API enables you to retrieve information about extensions.| |Reports API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Business Cloud Reports API enables you to retrieve call logs for your account.| |User API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Business Cloud User API enables you to retrieve information about users.| |Vonage Integration Suite|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Integration Suite API enables call control and webhooks for call events.| |Voodoo Manufacturing 3D Print API|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the Voodoo Manufacturing API docs!| |CitySDK Linked Data|README|DataFire.io|An API for the distribution and annotation of open data, for small cities and big metropolitan areas.| |Google Pay Passes API|README|DataFire.io|API for issuers to save and manage Google Wallet Objects.| |Walmart Inventory|README|DataFire.io|Please make sure you use the correct version of the APIs for your use case. To find out the appropriate version, go to t...| |Walmart Item|README|DataFire.io|Please make sure you use the correct version of the APIs for your use case. To find out the appropriate version, go to t...| |Walmart Orders|README|DataFire.io|Please make sure you use the correct version of the APIs for your use case. To find out the appropriate version, go to t...| |Walmart Price|README|DataFire.io|Please make sure you use the correct version of the APIs for your use case. To find out the appropriate version, go to t...| |Enterobase-API|README|DataFire.io|API for EnteroBase (http://enterobase.warwick.ac.uk)| |watchful.li|README|DataFire.io|| |The Water Linked Underwater GPS API|README|DataFire.io|API for the Water Linked Underwater GPS. For more details: http://www.waterlinked.com| |Wavecell SMS|README|DataFire.io|This API allows Wavecell customers to originate request to send SMS messages anywhere in the World. The messages can be ...| |Wealthport API|README|DataFire.io|Onedot provides a simple, lightweight and open Web API based on the Open API 2.0 standard (https://www.openapis.org). Ou...| |Weatherbit.io Weather|README|DataFire.io|This is the documentation for the Weatherbit Weather API. The base URL for the API is http://api.weatherbit.io/v2.0/ or...| |WeGA API|README|DataFire.io|The OpenAPI documentation for the RESTful interface of the Carl-Maria-von-Weber-Gesamtausgabe. (No registration, authen...| |WebScraping.AI|README|DataFire.io|A client for https://webscraping.ai API. It provides a web scaping automation API with Chrome JS rendering, rotating pro...| |Wedpax|README|DataFire.io|| |William Hill Accounts|README|DataFire.io|The Accounts API is a collection of methods used to query a customer account. It allows the developer to retrieve accoun...| |William Hill Bets|README|DataFire.io|The Bets API methods are used to place single, multiple and complex bets and to retrieve a customer’s bet history. When ...| |William Hill Locations|README|DataFire.io|The Locations API is a collection of methods that support geographical information. The first method is an address looku...| |William Hill Numbers|README|DataFire.io|The William Hill Numbers API uses a single method that allows you to generate random numbers for your application. Numbe...| |William Hill Sessions|README|DataFire.io|The William Hill Sessions API uses a central authentication service (CAS*) on all resources that require access to a cus...| |William Hill SportsData|README|DataFire.io|The William Hill SportsData REST API is a collection of GET methods to provide William Hill product data such as sport, ...| |WhatsApp Business API|README|DataFire.io|See https://developers.facebook.com/docs/whatsapp| |Where to Credit API|README|DataFire.io|The Where to Credit API provides mileage earning calculations for frequent flyer programs around the world.| |Who Hosts This API|README|DataFire.io|Discover the hosting provider for any web site| |Wikimedia|README|DataFire.io|This API provides cacheable and straightforward access to Wikimedia content and data, in machine-readable formats.| |WikiPathways Webservices|README|DataFire.io|| |Windows Batch Service|README|DataFire.io|A client for issuing REST requests to the Azure Batch service.| |Windows Graph RBAC|README|DataFire.io|The Graph RBAC Management Client| |Winning Email|README|DataFire.io|The Winning Email API allows you to access our services from your applications. Contact us if you need help with anythin...| |WINSMS|README|DataFire.io|WinSMS RESTful API| |Washington WMATA Real-Time Bus Predictions|README|DataFire.io|Real-time bus prediction methods.| |Washington WMATA Bus Route and Stop Methods|README|DataFire.io|Bus stop information, route and schedule data, and bus positions.| |Washington WMATA Incidents|README|DataFire.io|Rail, bus, and elevator disruptions/outages.| |Washington WMATA Real-Time Rail Predictions|README|DataFire.io|Real-time rail prediction methods.| |Washington WMATA Rail Station Information|README|DataFire.io|Rail line and station information, including locations, fares, times, and parking.| |Word Associations API|README|DataFire.io|The Word Associations Network API allows developers to embed the ability to find associations for a word or phrase into ...| |Wordnik|README|DataFire.io|Wordnik is the world's biggest online English dictionary, by number of words| |Wowza Streaming Cloud|README|DataFire.io|| |WSO2 Transform|README|DataFire.io|This API provides XML to JSON, JSON to XML transformations.| |Xero Accounting|README|DataFire.io|The Xero Accounting API is a RESTful web service and uses the OAuth (v1.0a) protocol to authenticate 3rd party applicati...| |XKCD|README|DataFire.io|Webcomic of romance, sarcasm, math, and language.| |Yellow Pages|README|DataFire.io|Use YP Places API to power your web and mobile apps with business listings, reviews, maps and much more...| |YNAB API Endpoints|README|DataFire.io|Our API uses a REST based design, leverages the JSON data format, and relies upon HTTPS for transport. We respond with m...| |Youphoric|README|DataFire.io|Youphoric SMS API allows you to create and launch SMS-based apps quickly to reach Smart subscribers in the Philippines.| |Yunbi|README|DataFire.io|Professional Cloud Trading Platform for Digital Assets| |Zalando Shop|README|DataFire.io|The shop API empowers developers to build amazing new apps or websites using Zalando shop data and services.| |Zappiti Player API|README|DataFire.io|Move your app forward with the Zappiti Player API. Use http://your-player-ip:8990/ as base URL for your requests.| |Zenoti Open|README|DataFire.io|Zenoti Open APIs now help you manage the powerful capabilities offered through a suite of Open APIs.| |Zoom API|README|DataFire.io|API Description| |www.zoomconnect.com|[README](integrations/generated/zoomconnect)|[DataFire.io](https://app.datafire.io/integrations/zoomconnect)|The world's greatest SMS API| |Zuora|README|DataFire.io|The Zuora REST API provides a broad set of operations and resources that:|