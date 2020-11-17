DataFire Integrations

A set of NodeJS clients for over 1900 different APIs and services, including:

AWS • Azure • MongoDB • Slack • GitHub • Twilio • Trello • Square • Google Sheets • Gmail • Heroku

The client libraries can be used with or without the DataFire framework.

Installing an Integration

Integrations are available in the @datafire scope in npm:

npm install --save @ datafire / hacker_news

Calling an Integration

Integrations use Promises, and can be used with async/await syntax.

let hn = require ( '@datafire/hacker_news' ).create(); ( async function ( ) { let stories = await hn.getStories({ storyType : 'top' }); console .log(stories); })(); hn.getStories({ storyType : 'top' }) .then( stories => { console .log(stories); });

Contributing

New integrations are welcome. They can be automatically added from an OpenAPI spec or an RSS feed:

node scripts/integrate.js --name acme --openapi https://api.acme.com/openapi.json node scripts/integrate.js --name acme_rss --rss https://acme.com/rss.xml

You can also create integrations manually by writing JavaScript and using npm modules. See the HTTP or MongoDB integrations for examples.

Integrations

Currently 1936 integrations

title README link description 1Forge Finance APIs README DataFire.io Stock and Forex Data and Realtime Quotes Authentiq README DataFire.io Strong authentication, without the passwords. Ably REST API README DataFire.io The REST API specification for Ably. Adafruit IO REST API README DataFire.io The Internet of Things for Everyone Adobe Experience Manager README DataFire.io Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) API Adyen for Platforms: Account API README DataFire.io The Account API provides endpoints for managing account-related entities on your platform. These related entities includ... Adyen BinLookup API README DataFire.io The BIN Lookup API provides endpoints for retrieving information, such as cost estimates, and 3D Secure supported versio... Adyen Checkout API README DataFire.io Adyen Checkout API provides a simple and flexible way to initiate and authorise online payments. You can use the same in... Adyen Checkout Utility Service README DataFire.io A web service containing utility functions available for merchants integrating with Checkout APIs. Adyen for Platforms: Fund API README DataFire.io The Fund API provides endpoints for managing the funds in the accounts on your platform. These management operations inc... Adyen for Platforms: Hosted Onboarding Page API README DataFire.io The Hosted Onboarding Page (HOP) API provides endpoints for using the Hosted Onboarding Page. The related entities inclu... Adyen for Platforms: Notifications README DataFire.io The Notification API sends notifications to the endpoints specified in a given subscription. Subscriptions are managed t... Adyen for Platforms: Notification Configuration API README DataFire.io The Notification Configuration API provides endpoints for setting up and testing notifications that inform you of events... Adyen Payment API README DataFire.io A set of API endpoints that allow you to initiate, settle, and modify payments on the Adyen payments platform. You can u... Adyen Payout API README DataFire.io A set of API endpoints that allow you to store payout details, confirm, or decline a payout. Adyen Recurring API README DataFire.io The Recurring APIs allow you to manage and remove your tokens or saved payment details. Tokens should be created with va... Adyen Test Cards API README DataFire.io The Test Cards API provides endpoints for generating custom test card numbers. For more information, refer to Custom tes... Afterbanks API README DataFire.io La estandarización de la conexión con cualquier banco en tiempo real. AGCO README DataFire.io AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment. AIception Interactive README DataFire.io Here you can play & test & prototype all the endpoints using just your browser! Go ahead! Airports Web README DataFire.io Get name and website-URL for airports by ICAO code. Covered airports are mostly in Germany. Akeneo PIM API README DataFire.io Flight Offers Search README DataFire.io Before using this API, we recommend you read our Authorization Guide for more information on how to generate an access t... Alexa For Business README DataFire.io Alexa for Business helps you use Alexa in your organization. Alexa for Business provides you with the tools to manage Al... Access Analyzer README DataFire.io AWS IAM Access Analyzer helps identify potential resource-access risks by enabling you to identify any policies that gra... AWS Certificate Manager README DataFire.io Welcome to the AWS Certificate Manager (ACM) API documentation. You can use ACM to manage SSL/TLS certificates for your ... AWS Certificate Manager Private Certificate Authority README DataFire.io This is the ACM Private CA API Reference. It provides descriptions, syntax, and usage examples for each of the actions a... Amazon Prometheus Service README DataFire.io Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus AWS Amplify README DataFire.io Amplify enables developers to develop and deploy cloud-powered mobile and web apps. The Amplify Console provides a conti... AmplifyBackend README DataFire.io AWS Amplify Admin API AWS Price List Service README DataFire.io AWS Price List Service API (AWS Price List Service) is a centralized and convenient way to programmatically query Amazon... Amazon API Gateway README DataFire.io Amazon API Gateway helps developers deliver robust, secure, and scalable mobile and web application back ends. API Gatew... AmazonApiGatewayManagementApi README DataFire.io The Amazon API Gateway Management API allows you to directly manage runtime aspects of your deployed APIs. To use it, yo... AmazonApiGatewayV2 README DataFire.io Amazon API Gateway V2 Amazon AppConfig README DataFire.io Use AWS AppConfig, a capability of AWS Systems Manager, to create, manage, and quickly deploy application configurations... Amazon Appflow README DataFire.io Welcome to the Amazon AppFlow API reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the Amazon... Amazon AppIntegrations Service README DataFire.io The Amazon AppIntegrations APIs are in preview release and are subject to change. The Amazon AppIntegrations service ena... Amazon CloudWatch Application Insights README DataFire.io Amazon CloudWatch Application Insights is a service that helps you detect common problems with your applications. It ena... AWS App Mesh README DataFire.io AWS App Mesh is a service mesh based on the Envoy proxy that makes it easy to monitor and control microservices. App Mes... Amazon AppStream README DataFire.io This is the Amazon AppStream 2.0 API Reference. This documentation provides descriptions and syntax for each of the acti... AWS AppSync README DataFire.io AWS AppSync provides API actions for creating and interacting with data sources using GraphQL from your application. Amazon Athena README DataFire.io Amazon Athena is an interactive query service that lets you use standard SQL to analyze data directly in Amazon S3. You ... AWS Audit Manager README DataFire.io Welcome to the AWS Audit Manager API reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the AWS... Auto Scaling README DataFire.io Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling is designed to automatically launch or terminate EC2 instances based on user-defined scaling pol... AWS Auto Scaling Plans README DataFire.io Use AWS Auto Scaling to quickly discover all the scalable AWS resources for your application and configure dynamic scali... AWS Backup README DataFire.io AWS Backup is a unified backup service designed to protect AWS services and their associated data. AWS Backup simplifies... AWS Batch README DataFire.io Using AWS Batch, you can run batch computing workloads on the AWS Cloud. Batch computing is a common means for developer... Braket README DataFire.io The Amazon Braket API Reference provides information about the operations and structures supported in Amazon Braket. AWS Budgets README DataFire.io The AWS Budgets API enables you to use AWS Budgets to plan your service usage, service costs, and instance reservations.... AWS Cost Explorer Service README DataFire.io The Cost Explorer API enables you to programmatically query your cost and usage data. You can query for aggregated data ... Amazon Chime README DataFire.io The Amazon Chime API (application programming interface) is designed for developers to perform key tasks, such as creati... AWS Cloud9 README DataFire.io AWS Cloud9 is a collection of tools that you can use to code, build, run, test, debug, and release software in the cloud... Amazon CloudDirectory README DataFire.io Amazon Cloud Directory is a component of the AWS Directory Service that simplifies the development and management of clo... AWS CloudFormation README DataFire.io AWS CloudFormation allows you to create and manage AWS infrastructure deployments predictably and repeatedly. You can us... Amazon CloudFront README DataFire.io This is the Amazon CloudFront API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about CloudFront... Amazon CloudHSM README DataFire.io This is documentation for AWS CloudHSM Classic. For more information, see AWS CloudHSM Classic FAQs, the AWS CloudHSM Cl... AWS CloudHSM V2 README DataFire.io For more information about AWS CloudHSM, see AWS CloudHSM and the AWS CloudHSM User Guide. Amazon CloudSearch README DataFire.io You use the Amazon CloudSearch configuration service to create, configure, and manage search domains. Configuration serv... Amazon CloudSearch Domain README DataFire.io You use the AmazonCloudSearch2013 API to upload documents to a search domain and search those documents. The endpoints ... AWS CloudTrail README DataFire.io This is the CloudTrail API Reference. It provides descriptions of actions, data types, common parameters, and common err... CodeArtifact README DataFire.io AWS CodeArtifact is a fully managed artifact repository compatible with language-native package managers and build tools... AWS CodeBuild README DataFire.io AWS CodeBuild is a fully managed build service in the cloud. AWS CodeBuild compiles your source code, runs unit tests, a... AWS CodeCommit README DataFire.io This is the AWS CodeCommit API Reference. This reference provides descriptions of the operations and data types for AWS ... AWS CodeDeploy README DataFire.io AWS CodeDeploy is a deployment service that automates application deployments to Amazon EC2 instances, on-premises insta... Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer README DataFire.io This section provides documentation for the Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer API operations. CodeGuru Reviewer is a service that... Amazon CodeGuru Profiler README DataFire.io This section provides documentation for the Amazon CodeGuru Profiler API operations. <p>Amazon CodeGuru Profiler ... AWS CodePipeline README DataFire.io Overview This is the AWS CodePipeline API Reference. This guide provides descriptions of the actions and data types for ... AWS CodeStar README DataFire.io This is the API reference for AWS CodeStar. This reference provides descriptions of the operations and data types for th... AWS CodeStar connections README DataFire.io This AWS CodeStar Connections API Reference provides descriptions and usage examples of the operations and data types fo... AWS CodeStar Notifications README DataFire.io This AWS CodeStar Notifications API Reference provides descriptions and usage examples of the operations and data types ... Amazon Cognito Identity README DataFire.io Amazon Cognito Federated Identities is a web service that delivers scoped temporary credentials to mobile devices and ot... Amazon Cognito Identity Provider README DataFire.io Using the Amazon Cognito User Pools API, you can create a user pool to manage directories and users. You can authenticat... Amazon Cognito Sync README DataFire.io Amazon Cognito Sync provides an AWS service and client library that enable cross-device syncing of application-related u... Amazon Comprehend README DataFire.io Amazon Comprehend is an AWS service for gaining insight into the content of documents. Use these actions to determine th... AWS Comprehend Medical README DataFire.io Amazon Comprehend Medical extracts structured information from unstructured clinical text. Use these actions to gain ins... AWS Compute Optimizer README DataFire.io AWS Compute Optimizer is a service that analyzes the configuration and utilization metrics of your AWS compute resources... AWS Config README DataFire.io AWS Config provides a way to keep track of the configurations of all the AWS resources associated with your AWS account.... Amazon Connect Service README DataFire.io Amazon Connect is a cloud-based contact center solution that makes it easy to set up and manage a customer contact cente... Amazon Connect Contact Lens README DataFire.io Contact Lens for Amazon Connect enables you to analyze conversations between customer and agents, by using speech transc... Amazon Connect Participant Service README DataFire.io Amazon Connect is a cloud-based contact center solution that makes it easy to set up and manage a customer contact cente... AWS Cost and Usage Report Service README DataFire.io The AWS Cost and Usage Report API enables you to programmatically create, query, and delete AWS Cost and Usage report de... Amazon Connect Customer Profiles README DataFire.io Welcome to the Amazon Connect Customer Profiles API Reference. This guide provides information about the Amazon Connect ... AWS IoT Data Plane README DataFire.io AWS IoT-Data enables secure, bi-directional communication between Internet-connected things (such as sensors, actuators,... AWS IoT Jobs Data Plane README DataFire.io AWS IoT Jobs is a service that allows you to define a set of jobs — remote operations that are sent to and executed on o... AWS Elemental MediaStore Data Plane README DataFire.io An AWS Elemental MediaStore asset is an object, similar to an object in the Amazon S3 service. Objects are the fundament... AWS Glue DataBrew README DataFire.io AWS Glue DataBrew is a visual, cloud-scale data-preparation service. DataBrew simplifies data preparation tasks, targeti... AWS Data Exchange README DataFire.io AWS Data Exchange is a service that makes it easy for AWS customers to exchange data in the cloud. You can use the AWS D... AWS Data Pipeline README DataFire.io AWS Data Pipeline configures and manages a data-driven workflow called a pipeline. AWS Data Pipeline handles the details... AWS DataSync README DataFire.io AWS DataSync is a managed data transfer service that makes it simpler for you to automate moving data between on-premise... Amazon DynamoDB Accelerator (DAX) README DataFire.io DAX is a managed caching service engineered for Amazon DynamoDB. DAX dramatically speeds up database reads by caching fr... Amazon Detective README DataFire.io Detective uses machine learning and purpose-built visualizations to help you analyze and investigate security issues acr... AWS Device Farm README DataFire.io Welcome to the AWS Device Farm API documentation, which contains APIs for: Testing on desktop browsers Device Farm ma... Amazon DevOps Guru README DataFire.io Amazon DevOps Guru is a fully managed service that helps you identify anomalous behavior in business critical operationa... AWS Direct Connect README DataFire.io AWS Direct Connect links your internal network to an AWS Direct Connect location over a standard Ethernet fiber-optic ca... AWS Application Discovery Service README DataFire.io AWS Application Discovery Service helps you plan application migration projects. It automatically identifies servers, vi... Amazon Data Lifecycle Manager README DataFire.io With Amazon Data Lifecycle Manager, you can manage the lifecycle of your AWS resources. You create lifecycle policies, w... AWS Database Migration Service README DataFire.io AWS Database Migration Service (AWS DMS) can migrate your data to and from the most widely used commercial and open-sour... Amazon DocumentDB with MongoDB compatibility README DataFire.io Amazon DocumentDB API documentation AWS Directory Service README DataFire.io AWS Directory Service is a web service that makes it easy for you to setup and run directories in the AWS cloud, or conn... Amazon DynamoDB README DataFire.io Amazon DynamoDB is a fully managed NoSQL database service that provides fast and predictable performance with seamless s... Amazon Elastic Block Store README DataFire.io You can use the Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) direct APIs to create EBS snapshots, write data directly to your... Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud README DataFire.io Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) provides secure and resizable computing capacity in the AWS cloud. Using Amazo... AWS EC2 Instance Connect README DataFire.io AWS EC2 Connect Service is a service that enables system administrators to publish temporary SSH keys to their EC2 insta... Amazon EC2 Container Registry README DataFire.io Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR) is a managed container image registry service. Customers can use the fami... Amazon Elastic Container Registry Public README DataFire.io Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR) is a managed container image registry service. Amazon ECR provides both p... Amazon EC2 Container Service README DataFire.io Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) is a highly scalable, fast, container management service that makes it eas... Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service README DataFire.io Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) is a managed service that makes it easy for you to run Kubernetes on AWS ... Amazon Elastic Inference README DataFire.io Elastic Inference public APIs. Amazon ElastiCache README DataFire.io Amazon ElastiCache is a web service that makes it easier to set up, operate, and scale a distributed cache in the cloud.... AWS Elastic Beanstalk README DataFire.io AWS Elastic Beanstalk makes it easy for you to create, deploy, and manage scalable, fault-tolerant applications running ... Amazon Elastic File System README DataFire.io Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) provides simple, scalable file storage for use with Amazon EC2 instances in the ... Elastic Load Balancing README DataFire.io A load balancer distributes incoming traffic across targets, such as your EC2 instances. This enables you to increase th... Amazon Elastic MapReduce README DataFire.io Amazon EMR is a web service that makes it easier to process large amounts of data efficiently. Amazon EMR uses Hadoop pr... Amazon Elastic Transcoder README DataFire.io The AWS Elastic Transcoder Service. Amazon Simple Email Service README DataFire.io This document contains reference information for the Amazon Simple Email Service (Amazon SES) API, version 2010-12-01. T... Amazon EMR Containers README DataFire.io Amazon EMR on EKS provides a deployment option for Amazon EMR that allows you to run open-source big data frameworks on ... AWS Marketplace Entitlement Service README DataFire.io This reference provides descriptions of the AWS Marketplace Entitlement Service API. AWS Marketplace Entitlement Service... Amazon Elasticsearch Service README DataFire.io Use the Amazon Elasticsearch Configuration API to create, configure, and manage Elasticsearch domains. For sample code t... Amazon EventBridge README DataFire.io Amazon EventBridge helps you to respond to state changes in your AWS resources. When your resources change state, they a... Amazon CloudWatch Events README DataFire.io Amazon EventBridge helps you to respond to state changes in your AWS resources. When your resources change state, they a... Amazon Kinesis Firehose README DataFire.io Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose is a fully managed service that delivers real-time streaming data to destinations such as A... Firewall Management Service README DataFire.io This is the AWS Firewall Manager API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the AWS... Amazon Forecast Service README DataFire.io Provides APIs for creating and managing Amazon Forecast resources. Amazon Forecast Query Service README DataFire.io Provides APIs for creating and managing Amazon Forecast resources. Amazon Fraud Detector README DataFire.io This is the Amazon Fraud Detector API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about Amazon... Amazon FSx README DataFire.io Amazon FSx is a fully managed service that makes it easy for storage and application administrators to launch and use sh... Amazon GameLift README DataFire.io GameLift provides solutions for hosting session-based multiplayer game servers in the cloud, including tools for deployi... Amazon Glacier README DataFire.io Amazon S3 Glacier (Glacier) is a storage solution for "cold data." Glacier is an extremely low-cost storage service that... AWS Global Accelerator README DataFire.io This is the AWS Global Accelerator API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about AWS G... AWS Glue README DataFire.io Defines the public endpoint for the AWS Glue service. AWS Greengrass README DataFire.io AWS IoT Greengrass seamlessly extends AWS onto physical devices so they can act locally on the data they generate, while... AWS IoT Greengrass V2 README DataFire.io AWS IoT Greengrass brings local compute, messaging, data management, sync, and ML inference capabilities to edge devices... AWS Ground Station README DataFire.io Welcome to the AWS Ground Station API Reference. AWS Ground Station is a fully managed service that enables you to contr... Amazon GuardDuty README DataFire.io Amazon GuardDuty is a continuous security monitoring service that analyzes and processes the following data sources: VPC... AWS Health APIs and Notifications README DataFire.io The AWS Health API provides programmatic access to the AWS Health information that appears in the <a href="https://phd.a... Amazon HealthLake README DataFire.io Amazon HealthLake is a HIPAA eligibile service that allows customers to store, transform, query, and analyze their data ... Amazon Honeycode README DataFire.io Amazon Honeycode is a fully managed service that allows you to quickly build mobile and web apps for teams—without progr... AWS Identity and Access Management README DataFire.io AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a web service for securely controlling access to AWS services. With IAM, you... AWS SSO Identity Store README DataFire.io EC2 Image Builder README DataFire.io EC2 Image Builder is a fully managed AWS service that makes it easier to automate the creation, management, and deployme... AWS Import/Export README DataFire.io AWS Import/Export accelerates transferring large amounts of data between the AWS cloud and portable storage devices that... Amazon Inspector README DataFire.io Amazon Inspector enables you to analyze the behavior of your AWS resources and to identify potential security issues. Fo... AWS IoT README DataFire.io AWS IoT provides secure, bi-directional communication between Internet-connected devices (such as sensors, actuators, em... AWS IoT 1-Click Devices Service README DataFire.io Describes all of the AWS IoT 1-Click device-related API operations for the service. AWS IoT 1-Click Projects Service README DataFire.io The AWS IoT 1-Click Projects API Reference AWS IoT Analytics README DataFire.io AWS IoT Analytics allows you to collect large amounts of device data, process messages, and store them. You can then que... AWS IoT Core Device Advisor README DataFire.io AWS IoT Core Device Advisor is a cloud-based, fully managed test capability for validating IoT devices during device sof... AWS IoT Events README DataFire.io AWS IoT Events monitors your equipment or device fleets for failures or changes in operation, and triggers actions when ... AWS IoT Events Data README DataFire.io AWS IoT Events monitors your equipment or device fleets for failures or changes in operation, and triggers actions when ... AWS IoT Fleet Hub README DataFire.io With Fleet Hub for AWS IoT Device Management you can build stand-alone web applications for monitoring the health of you... AWS IoT Secure Tunneling README DataFire.io AWS IoT Secure Tunnling enables you to create remote connections to devices deployed in the field. For more information ... AWS IoT SiteWise README DataFire.io Welcome to the AWS IoT SiteWise API Reference. AWS IoT SiteWise is an AWS service that connects <a href="https://en.wiki... AWS IoT Things Graph README DataFire.io AWS IoT Things Graph provides an integrated set of tools that enable developers to connect devices and services that use... AWS IoT Wireless README DataFire.io AWS IoT Wireless API documentation Amazon Interactive Video Service README DataFire.io Introduction The Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS) API is REST compatible, using a standard HTTP API and an AWS SNS... Managed Streaming for Kafka README DataFire.io The operations for managing an Amazon MSK cluster. AWSKendraFrontendService README DataFire.io Amazon Kendra is a service for indexing large document sets. Amazon Kinesis README DataFire.io Amazon Kinesis Data Streams is a managed service that scales elastically for real-time processing of streaming big data. Amazon Kinesis Video Streams Archived Media README DataFire.io Amazon Kinesis Video Streams Media README DataFire.io Amazon Kinesis Video Signaling Channels README DataFire.io Kinesis Video Streams Signaling Service is a intermediate service that establishes a communication channel for discoveri... Amazon Kinesis Analytics README DataFire.io Overview This documentation is for version 1 of the Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics API, which only supports SQL applicati... Amazon Kinesis Analytics README DataFire.io Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics is a fully managed service that you can use to process and analyze streaming data using Ja... Amazon Kinesis Video Streams README DataFire.io AWS Key Management Service README DataFire.io AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS) is an encryption and key management web service. This guide describes the AWS KMS o... AWS Lake Formation README DataFire.io Defines the public endpoint for the AWS Lake Formation service. AWS Lambda README DataFire.io Overview This is the AWS Lambda API Reference. The AWS Lambda Developer Guide provides additional information. For the s... AWS License Manager README DataFire.io AWS License Manager makes it easier to manage licenses from software vendors across multiple AWS accounts and on-premise... Amazon Lightsail README DataFire.io Amazon Lightsail is the easiest way to get started with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for developers who need to build websi... Amazon Location Service README DataFire.io Suite of geospatial services including Maps, Places, Tracking, and Geofencing Amazon CloudWatch Logs README DataFire.io You can use Amazon CloudWatch Logs to monitor, store, and access your log files from EC2 instances, AWS CloudTrail, or o... Amazon Lookout for Vision README DataFire.io This is the Amazon Lookout for Vision API Reference. It provides descriptions of actions, data types, common parameters,... Amazon Machine Learning README DataFire.io Definition of the public APIs exposed by Amazon Machine Learning Amazon Macie README DataFire.io Amazon Macie Classic is a security service that uses machine learning to automatically discover, classify, and protect s... Amazon Macie 2 README DataFire.io Amazon Macie is a fully managed data security and data privacy service that uses machine learning and pattern matching t... Amazon Managed Blockchain README DataFire.io Amazon Managed Blockchain is a fully managed service for creating and managing blockchain networks using open source fra... AWS Marketplace Catalog Service README DataFire.io Catalog API actions allow you to manage your entities through list, describe, and update capabilities. An entity can be ... AWS Marketplace Commerce Analytics README DataFire.io Provides AWS Marketplace business intelligence data on-demand. AWS MediaConnect README DataFire.io API for AWS Elemental MediaConnect AWS Elemental MediaConvert README DataFire.io AWS Elemental MediaConvert AWS Elemental MediaLive README DataFire.io API for AWS Elemental MediaLive AWS Elemental MediaPackage README DataFire.io AWS Elemental MediaPackage AWS Elemental MediaPackage VOD README DataFire.io AWS Elemental MediaPackage VOD AWS Elemental MediaStore README DataFire.io An AWS Elemental MediaStore container is a namespace that holds folders and objects. You use a container endpoint to cre... AWS MediaTailor README DataFire.io Use the AWS Elemental MediaTailor SDK to configure scalable ad insertion for your live and VOD content. With AWS Element... AWSMarketplace Metering README DataFire.io This reference provides descriptions of the low-level AWS Marketplace Metering Service API. AWS Marketplace sellers can ... AWS Migration Hub README DataFire.io The AWS Migration Hub API methods help to obtain server and application migration status and integrate your resource-spe... AWS Migration Hub Config README DataFire.io The AWS Migration Hub home region APIs are available specifically for working with your Migration Hub home region. You c... AWS Mobile README DataFire.io AWS Mobile Service provides mobile app and website developers with capabilities required to configure AWS resources and ... Amazon Mobile Analytics README DataFire.io Amazon Mobile Analytics is a service for collecting, visualizing, and understanding app usage data at scale. Amazon Lex Model Building Service README DataFire.io Amazon Lex is an AWS service for building conversational voice and text interfaces. Use these actions to create, update,... Amazon CloudWatch README DataFire.io Amazon CloudWatch monitors your Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources and the applications you run on AWS in real time. Yo... AmazonMQ README DataFire.io Amazon MQ is a managed message broker service for Apache ActiveMQ and RabbitMQ that makes it easy to set up and operate ... Amazon Mechanical Turk README DataFire.io AmazonMWAA README DataFire.io This section contains the Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA) API reference documentation. For more infor... Amazon Neptune README DataFire.io Amazon Neptune is a fast, reliable, fully-managed graph database service that makes it easy to build and run application... AWS Network Firewall README DataFire.io This is the API Reference for AWS Network Firewall. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the... AWS Network Manager README DataFire.io Transit Gateway Network Manager (Network Manager) enables you to create a global network, in which you can monitor your ... AWS OpsWorks README DataFire.io Welcome to the AWS OpsWorks Stacks API Reference. This guide provides descriptions, syntax, and usage examples for AWS O... AWS OpsWorks CM README DataFire.io AWS OpsWorks for configuration management (CM) is a service that runs and manages configuration management servers. You ... AWS Organizations README DataFire.io AWS Outposts README DataFire.io AWS Outposts is a fully-managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, APIs, and tools to customer premises. By provid... Amazon Personalize README DataFire.io Amazon Personalize is a machine learning service that makes it easy to add individualized recommendations to customers. Amazon Personalize Events README DataFire.io Amazon Personalize can consume real-time user event data, such as stream or click data, and use it for model training ei... Amazon Personalize Runtime README DataFire.io AWS Performance Insights README DataFire.io Amazon RDS Performance Insights enables you to monitor and explore different dimensions of database load based on data c... Amazon Pinpoint README DataFire.io Doc Engage API - Amazon Pinpoint API Amazon Pinpoint Email Service README DataFire.io Welcome to the Amazon Pinpoint Email API Reference. This guide provides information about the Amazon Pinpoint Email API ... Amazon Polly README DataFire.io Amazon Polly is a web service that makes it easy to synthesize speech from text. The Amazon Polly service provides API o... Amazon QLDB README DataFire.io The control plane for Amazon QLDB Amazon QLDB Session README DataFire.io The transactional data APIs for Amazon QLDB Instead of interacting directly with this API, we recommend that you use th... Amazon QuickSight README DataFire.io Amazon QuickSight is a fully managed, serverless business intelligence service for the AWS Cloud that makes it easy to e... AWS Resource Access Manager README DataFire.io Use AWS Resource Access Manager to share AWS resources between AWS accounts. To share a resource, you create a resource ... Amazon Relational Database Service README DataFire.io Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) is a web service that makes it easier to set up, operate, and scale a re... AWS RDS DataService README DataFire.io Amazon RDS provides an HTTP endpoint to run SQL statements on an Amazon Aurora Serverless DB cluster. To run these state... Amazon Redshift README DataFire.io Overview This is an interface reference for Amazon Redshift. It contains documentation for one of the programming or com... Redshift Data API Service README DataFire.io You can use the Amazon Redshift Data API to run queries on Amazon Redshift tables. You can run individual SQL statements... Amazon Rekognition README DataFire.io This is the Amazon Rekognition API reference. AWS Resource Groups README DataFire.io AWS Resource Groups lets you organize AWS resources such as Amazon EC2 instances, Amazon Relational Database Service dat... AWS Resource Groups Tagging API README DataFire.io This guide describes the API operations for the resource groups tagging. A tag is a label that you assign to an AWS reso... AWS RoboMaker README DataFire.io This section provides documentation for the AWS RoboMaker API operations. Amazon Route 53 README DataFire.io Amazon Route 53 is a highly available and scalable Domain Name System (DNS) web service. Amazon Route 53 Domains README DataFire.io Amazon Route 53 API actions let you register domain names and perform related operations. Amazon Route 53 Resolver README DataFire.io When you create a VPC using Amazon VPC, you automatically get DNS resolution within the VPC from Route 53 Resolver. By d... Amazon Lex Runtime Service README DataFire.io Amazon Lex provides both build and runtime endpoints. Each endpoint provides a set of operations (API). Your conversatio... Amazon SageMaker Runtime README DataFire.io The Amazon SageMaker runtime API. Amazon Simple Storage Service README DataFire.io AWS S3 Control README DataFire.io AWS S3 Control provides access to Amazon S3 control plane operations. Amazon S3 on Outposts README DataFire.io Amazon S3 on Outposts provides access to S3 on Outposts operations. Amazon SageMaker Service README DataFire.io Provides APIs for creating and managing Amazon SageMaker resources. Other Resources: <a href="https://docs.aws.amazo... Amazon Augmented AI Runtime README DataFire.io Amazon Augmented AI is in preview release and is subject to change. We do not recommend using this product in production... Amazon Sagemaker Edge Manager README DataFire.io SageMaker Edge Manager dataplane service for communicating with active agents. Amazon SageMaker Feature Store Runtime README DataFire.io Contains all data plane API operations and data types for the Amazon SageMaker Feature Store. Use this API to put, delet... AWS Savings Plans README DataFire.io Savings Plans are a pricing model that offer significant savings on AWS usage (for example, on Amazon EC2 instances). Yo... Schemas README DataFire.io Amazon EventBridge Schema Registry Amazon SimpleDB README DataFire.io Amazon SimpleDB is a web service providing the core database functions of data indexing and querying in the cloud. By of... AWS Secrets Manager README DataFire.io AWS Secrets Manager provides a service to enable you to store, manage, and retrieve, secrets. This guide provides descri... AWS SecurityHub README DataFire.io Security Hub provides you with a comprehensive view of the security state of your AWS environment and resources. It also... AWSServerlessApplicationRepository README DataFire.io The AWS Serverless Application Repository makes it easy for developers and enterprises to quickly find Service Quotas README DataFire.io Service Quotas is a web service that you can use to manage many of your AWS service quotas. Quotas, also referred to as ... AWS Service Catalog README DataFire.io AWS Service Catalog enables organizations to create and manage catalogs of IT services that are approved for AWS. To get... AWS Service Catalog App Registry README DataFire.io AWS Service Catalog AppRegistry enables organizations to understand the application context of their AWS resources. AppR... AWS Cloud Map README DataFire.io AWS Cloud Map lets you configure public DNS, private DNS, or HTTP namespaces that your microservice applications run in.... Amazon Simple Email Service README DataFire.io Welcome to the Amazon SES API v2 Reference. This guide provides information about the Amazon SES API v2, including suppo... AWS Shield README DataFire.io This is the AWS Shield Advanced API Reference. This guide is for developers who need detailed information about the AWS ... AWS Signer README DataFire.io AWS Signer is a fully managed code signing service to help you ensure the trust and integrity of your code. AWS Signer ... AWS Server Migration Service README DataFire.io AWS Server Migration Service (AWS SMS) makes it easier and faster for you to migrate your on-premises workloads to AWS. ... Amazon Pinpoint SMS and Voice Service README DataFire.io Pinpoint SMS and Voice Messaging public facing APIs Amazon Import/Export Snowball README DataFire.io AWS Snow Family is a petabyte-scale data transport solution that uses secure devices to transfer large amounts of data b... Amazon Simple Notification Service README DataFire.io Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS) is a web service that enables you to build distributed web-enabled appli... Amazon Simple Queue Service README DataFire.io Welcome to the Amazon Simple Queue Service API Reference. Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS) is a reliable, highly... Amazon Simple Systems Manager (SSM) README DataFire.io AWS Systems Manager is a collection of capabilities that helps you automate management tasks such as collecting system i... AWS Single Sign-On README DataFire.io AWS Single Sign-On Portal is a web service that makes it easy for you to assign user access to AWS SSO resources such as... AWS Single Sign-On Admin README DataFire.io AWS SSO OIDC README DataFire.io AWS Single Sign-On (SSO) OpenID Connect (OIDC) is a web service that enables a client (such as AWS CLI or a native appli... AWS Step Functions README DataFire.io AWS Step Functions is a service that lets you coordinate the components of distributed applications and microservices us... AWS Storage Gateway README DataFire.io AWS Storage Gateway is the service that connects an on-premises software appliance with cloud-based storage to provide s... Amazon DynamoDB Streams README DataFire.io Amazon DynamoDB Streams provides API actions for accessing streams and processing stream records. To learn more about ap... AWS Security Token Service README DataFire.io AWS Security Token Service (STS) enables you to request temporary, limited-privilege credentials for AWS Identity and Ac... AWS Support README DataFire.io The AWS Support API reference is intended for programmers who need detailed information about the AWS Support operations... Amazon Simple Workflow Service README DataFire.io The Amazon Simple Workflow Service (Amazon SWF) makes it easy to build applications that use Amazon's cloud to coordinat... Synthetics README DataFire.io You can use Amazon CloudWatch Synthetics to continually monitor your services. You can create and manage canaries, which... Amazon Textract README DataFire.io Amazon Textract detects and analyzes text in documents and converts it into machine-readable text. This is the API refer... Amazon Timestream Query README DataFire.io Amazon Timestream Write README DataFire.io Amazon Timestream is a fast, scalable, fully managed time series database service that makes it easy to store and analyz... Amazon Transcribe Service README DataFire.io Operations and objects for transcribing speech to text. AWS Transfer Family README DataFire.io AWS Transfer Family is a fully managed service that enables the transfer of files over the File Transfer Protocol (FTP),... Amazon Translate README DataFire.io Provides translation between one source language and another of the same set of languages. AWS WAF README DataFire.io This is AWS WAF Classic documentation. For more information, see AWS WAF Classic in the developer guide. For the latest... AWS WAF Regional README DataFire.io This is AWS WAF Classic Regional documentation. For more information, see AWS WAF Classic in the developer guide. For t... AWS WAFV2 README DataFire.io This is the latest version of the AWS WAF API, released in November, 2019. The names of the entities that you use to acc... AWS Well-Architected Tool README DataFire.io This is the AWS Well-Architected Tool API Reference. The AWS Well-Architected Tool API provides programmatic access to t... Amazon WorkDocs README DataFire.io The WorkDocs API is designed for the following use cases: File Migration: File migration applications are supported fo... Amazon WorkLink README DataFire.io Amazon WorkLink is a cloud-based service that provides secure access to internal websites and web apps from iOS and Andr... Amazon WorkMail README DataFire.io Amazon WorkMail is a secure, managed business email and calendaring service with support for existing desktop and mobile... Amazon WorkMail Message Flow README DataFire.io The WorkMail Message Flow API provides access to email messages as they are being sent and received by a WorkMail organi... Amazon WorkSpaces README DataFire.io Amazon WorkSpaces enables you to provision virtual, cloud-based Microsoft Windows and Amazon Linux desktops for your use... AWS X-Ray README DataFire.io AWS X-Ray provides APIs for managing debug traces and retrieving service maps and other data created by processing those...

|Atmosphere API - calculate composition and density of the atmosphere |README|DataFire.io|Instantly access empirical models of atmospheric density and composition that are recommended by the Committee on Space...| |Cosmic Ray API - atmospheric radiation doses and intensities using the PARMA model|README|DataFire.io|High energy galactic cosmic rays (GCR) and bursts of solar energetic particles (SEP) collide with gases in the atmosphe...| |Global Magnet API - calculate main components of the geomagnetic field at or near Earth's surface|README|DataFire.io|The World Magnetic Model calculates the intensity and direction of the Earth's magnetic field on a specific date-time, g...| |Anchore Engine|README|DataFire.io|This is the Anchore Engine API. Provides the primary external API for users of the service.| |Apache Qakka|README|DataFire.io|API for Qakka Queue System| |Apacta|README|DataFire.io|API for a tool to craftsmen used to register working hours, material usage and quality assurance.| |API2Cart|README|DataFire.io|API2Cart| |Api2Pdf - PDF Generation, Powered by AWS Lambda|README|DataFire.io|Api2Pdf is a powerful PDF generation API with no rate limits or file size constraints. Api2Pdf runs on AWS Lambda, a ser...| |Vehicle Enquiry API|README|DataFire.io|Interface specification for the DVLA Vehicle Enquiry API| |ApiDapp|README|DataFire.io|| |Registry|README|DataFire.io|The Registry service allows teams to manage descriptions of APIs.| |Marketcheck APIs|README|DataFire.io|| |APIMATIC API Transformer|README|DataFire.io|Transform API Descriptions from/to various formats| |APIs.guru|README|DataFire.io|Wikipedia for Web APIs. Repository of API specs in OpenAPI(fka Swagger) 2.0 format.| |Identity API|README|DataFire.io|Retrieves the authenticated user's account profile information. It can be used to let users log into your app or site us...| |eBay Finances API|README|DataFire.io|This API is used to retrieve seller payouts and monetary transaction details related to those payouts.| |App Center Client|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Visual Studio App Center API| |AppVeyor REST API|README|DataFire.io|AppVeyor is a hosted continuous integration service which runs on Microsoft| |Search Services|README|DataFire.io|API for Internet Archive's Search-related services| |Wayback API|README|DataFire.io|API for Internet Archive's Wayback Machine| |ART19 Content|README|DataFire.io|The ART19 Content API conforms to the JSON-API specification. Details and examples can be found at http://jsonapi.org. A...| |Asana|README|DataFire.io|ASANA Developers API| |The Jira Cloud platform REST API|README|DataFire.io|Jira Cloud platform REST API documentation| |Australian Business Registries|README|DataFire.io|The Business Registries API is built on HTTP. The API is RESTful. It has predictable resource URIs.| |Auckland Museum API|README|DataFire.io|This is technical documentation for the Auckland Museum API| |Authentiq Connect API|README|DataFire.io|Authentiq Connect OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect API reference.| |CIS Automotive API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides access to our Automotive Data. Use of this API is subject to our Terms of Service| |Avaza API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the autogenerated documentation & test tool for Avaza's API. API Security & AuthenticationAuthentication opti...| |AviationData Airports|README|DataFire.io|| |Axesso Api|README|DataFire.io|Use this api to fetch information to Amazon products and more.| |Azure Addons Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|The service for managing third party addons.| |Azure Addons Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|The service for managing third party addons.| |ADHybridHealthService|README|DataFire.io|REST APIs for Azure Active Directory Connect Health| |Azure Advisor|README|DataFire.io|REST APIs for Azure Advisor| |Azure Alerts Management Service Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|Azure Alerts Management Service provides a single pane of glass of alerts across Azure Monitor.| |Azure Alerts Management Service Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|APIs for Azure Smart Detector Alert Rules CRUD operations.| |Azure Analysis Services|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Analysis Services Web API provides a RESTful set of web services that enables users to create, retrieve, updat...| |Azure API Management|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on entities like API, Product, and Subscription associated with your Azure...| |Azure API Management - APIs|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on API entity and their Operations associated with your Azure API Manageme...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing retrieve a collection of Apis associated with a tag in Azure API Management deploymen...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on the ApiVersionSet entity associated with your Azure API Management depl...| |Azure API Management - Authorization|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for managing OAuth2 servers configuration in your Azure API Management deployment. OAuth 2.0 can be ...| |Azure API Management - Backends|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Backend entity in Azure API Management deployment. The Backend entity i...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Cache entity in your Azure API Management deployment. Azure API Managem...| |Azure API Management - Certificates|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Certificate entity in your Azure API Management deployment. Certificate...| |Azure API Management - Deployment|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs to manage Azure API Management deployment.| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Diagnostic entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment....| |Azure API Management - Email Templates|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Email Templates associated with your Azure API Management deployment.| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Email Templates associated with your Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Groups|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Group entity in your Azure API Management deployment. Groups are used t...| |Azure API Mangement - Identity Provider|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Identity Provider entity associated with your Azure API Management depl...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use this REST API to get all the issues across an Azure Api Management service.| |Azure API Management - Loggers|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on logger entity Azure API Management deployment.The Logger entity in API ...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on NamedValue entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment....| |Azure API Management - Network Status|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for getting the network connectivity status of your Azure API Management deployment. When the API Ma...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on who is going to receive notifications associated with your Azure API Ma...| |Azure API Management - OpenId Connect|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on OpenId Connect Provider entity associated with your Azure API Managemen...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Global Policies in Azure API Management deployment.| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing retrieving a collection of policy snippets available in Azure API Management deployme...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing retrieving a collection of policy snippets available in Azure API Management deployme...| |Azure API Management - Products|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Product entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment. Th...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations to retrieve Products by Tags in Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Properties|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Property entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment. A...| |Azure API Management - Quotas|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Quota entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment. To c...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations in Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Reports|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs to get the analytics reports associated with your Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Subscriptions|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Subscription entity associated with your Azure API Management deploymen...| |ApiManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for querying APIs. Operations and Products by tags in your Azure API Management deployment.| |Azure API Management - Tags|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on Tag entity in your Azure API Management deployment. Tags can be assigne...| |Azure API Management - Tenant|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on tenant entity associated with your Azure API Management deployment. Usi...| |Azure API Management - Users|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on User entity in Azure API Management deployment. The User entity in API ...| |Azure API Management - Version Sets|README|DataFire.io|Use these REST APIs for performing operations on the ApiVersionSet entity associated with your Azure API Management depl...| |AppConfigurationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Application Insights - Operations|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for web test based alerting.| |ApplicationInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for saved items.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Annotations|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for Annotations for a component.| |Azure Application Insights - Component API Keys|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for API keys of a component.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Continuous Export|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for Continuous Export of a component.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Features and Pricing|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for selecting pricing plans and options.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Proactive Detection|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for ProactiveDetection configurations of a component.| |Azure Application Insights - Components|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for Components.| |Azure Application Insights - Component Work Item Config|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for work item configurations for a component.| |ApplicationInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Apis for customer in enterprise agreement migrate to new pricing model or rollback to legacy pricing model.| |Azure Application Insights - Favorites|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for favorites.| |Azure Log Analytics Query Packs|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference for management of saved Queries within Query Packs.| |Azure Log Analytics Query Packs|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference for Query Packs management.| |Application Insights Data Plane|README|DataFire.io|This API exposes AI metric & event information and associated metadata| |Azure Application Insights - Web Test Locations|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for web test locations.| |Azure Application Insights - Web Tests|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights client for web test based alerting.| |WorkbookClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure client for Workbook.| |ApplicationInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights workbook type.| |ApplicationInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Application Insights workbook template type.| |AppPlatformManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Spring Cloud| |AttestationClient|README|DataFire.io|Describes the interface for the per-tenant enclave service.| |Azure Authorization|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |Azure Authorization - Classic Admin|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |Azure Authorization - Roles|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |Azure Authorization - Role Based Calls|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |AuthorizationManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Role based access control provides you a way to apply granular level policy administration down to individual resources ...| |Azure Automation - Account|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Certificate|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Connection|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Connection Type|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Credentials|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - DSC Compilation Job|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - DSC Configuration|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - DSC Node|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - DSC Node Configuration|README|DataFire.io|| |AutomationManagement|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Hybrid Run Book Worker Group|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Jobs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Job Schedule|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Linked Workspace|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Module|README|DataFire.io|| |AutomationManagement|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Runbook|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Schedule|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Software Update Configuration|README|DataFire.io|APIs for managing software update configurations.| |Azure Automation - Software Update Configuration Machine Run|README|DataFire.io|APIs for managing software update configurations.| |Update Management|README|DataFire.io|APIs for managing software update configurations.| |Azure Automation - Source Control|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Souce Control Sync Job|README|DataFire.io|| |AutomationManagement|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Variables|README|DataFire.io|| |AutomationManagement|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Automation - Webhooks|README|DataFire.io|| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |AzureBridgeAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|AzureBridge Admin Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Alert|README|DataFire.io|Alert operation endpoints and objects.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Application operation results.| |AzureBridgeAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|AzureBridge Admin Client.| |BackupManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Backup Management Client.| |BackupManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Backup Management Client.| |BackupManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Backup Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |CommerceManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Commerce Management Client.| |Azur AZS Admin - Commerce Admin|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Commerce Management Client.| |Compute Admin Client|README|DataFire.io|| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Compute operation results.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |ComputeDiskAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Compute Disk Management Client.| |ComputeDiskAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Compute Disk Management Client.| |AzureBridgeAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|AzureBridge Admin Client.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Drive operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Edge Gateway|README|DataFire.io|Edge gateway operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Edge Gateway Pool|README|DataFire.io|Edge gateway pool operation endpoints and objects.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Fabric Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Fabric Location|README|DataFire.io|Fabric location operation endpoints and objects.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Fileshare|README|DataFire.io|File share operation endpoints and objects.| |GalleryManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Gallery Management Client.| |GalleryManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Gallery Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Infrarole|README|DataFire.io|Infrastructure role operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Infrarole Instance|README|DataFire.io|Infrastructure role instance operation endpoints and objects.| |InfrastructureInsightsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Infrastructure Insights Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - IP Pool|README|DataFire.io|IP pool operation endpoints and objects.| |KeyVaultManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin KeyVault Management Client.| |NetworkAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Load balancer admin operation endpoints and objects.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Logical Network|README|DataFire.io|Logical network operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Logical Subnet|README|DataFire.io|Logical subnet operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Mac Address Pool|README|DataFire.io|MAC address pool operation endpoints and objects.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |NetworkAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Network admin operation endpoints and objects.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Network operation results.| |SubscriptionClient|README|DataFire.io|The User Subscription Management Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Operations|README|DataFire.io|Operation status operation endpoints and objects.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |Compute Admin Client|README|DataFire.io|| |AzureBridgeAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|AzureBridge Admin Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |DeploymentAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Deployment Admin Client.| |NetworkAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Public IP Address admin endpoints and objects.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |SubscriptionsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Subscriptions Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Region Health|README|DataFire.io|Region health operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Resource Health|README|DataFire.io|Resource health operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Scale Unit|README|DataFire.io|Scale unit operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Scale Unit Node|README|DataFire.io|Scale unit node operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Service Health|README|DataFire.io|Resource provider health operation endpoints and objects.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |Azure AZS Admin - Software load balancer multiplexer|README|DataFire.io|Software load balancer multiplexer operation endpoints and objects.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Storage operation results.| |Azure AZS Admin - Storage Pool|README|DataFire.io|Storage pool operation endpoints and objects.| |FabricAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Storage subsystem operation endpoints and objects.| |Azure AZS Admin - Storage System|README|DataFire.io|Storage system operation endpoints and objects.| |SubscriptionClient|README|DataFire.io|The User Subscription Management Client.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Admin Storage Management Client.| |UpdateAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|The Update Admin Management Client.| |UpdateAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Update location operation endpoints and objects.| |UpdateAdminClient|README|DataFire.io|Update run operation endpoints and objects.| |NetworkAdminManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Virtual Network admin operation endpoints and objects.| |Compute Admin Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure AZS Admin - Volume|README|DataFire.io|Volume operation endpoints and objects.| |KustoManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |azureactivedirectory|README|DataFire.io|Azure Active Directory Client.| |AzureDataManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The AzureData management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs to manage Azure Data Resources. For example, register, d...| |Azure Stack Azure Bridge Client|README|DataFire.io|| |AzureStack Azure Bridge Client|README|DataFire.io|| |AzureStack Azure Bridge Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stack Azure Bridge Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Batch Management|README|DataFire.io|| |BatchService|README|DataFire.io|A client for issuing REST requests to the Azure Batch service.| |Azure Batch AI|README|DataFire.io|The Azure BatchAI Management API.| |Azure Billing|README|DataFire.io|Billing client provides access to billing resources for Azure subscriptions.| |BlockchainManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Blockchain Service| |BlueprintClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Blueprints Client provides access to blueprint definitions, assignments, and artifacts, and related blueprint oper...| |BlueprintClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Blueprints Client provides access to blueprint definitions, assignments, and artifacts, and related blueprint oper...| |BlueprintClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Blueprints Client provides access to blueprint definitions, assignments, and artifacts, and related blueprint oper...| |Azure Bot Service|README|DataFire.io|Azure Bot Service is a platform for creating smart conversational agents.| |Azure CDN|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Azure CDN resources through the Azure Resource Manager. You must make sure that requests made t...| |Azure CDN WebApplicationFirewallManagement|README|DataFire.io|APIs to manage web application firewall rules for Azure CDN| |Azure Cognitive Services|README|DataFire.io|Cognitive Services Management Client| |Anomaly Detector Client|README|DataFire.io|The Anomaly Detector API detects anomalies automatically in time series data. It supports two kinds of mode, one is for ...| |Anomaly Finder Client|README|DataFire.io|The Anomaly Finder API detects anomalies automatically in time series data. It supports two functionalities, one is for ...| |Computer Vision|README|DataFire.io|The Computer Vision API provides state-of-the-art algorithms to process images and return information. For example, it c...| |Content Moderator Client|README|DataFire.io|You use the API to scan your content as it is generated. Content Moderator then processes your content and sends the res...| |Face Client|README|DataFire.io|An API for face detection, verification, and identification.| |Form Recognizer Client|README|DataFire.io|Extracts information from forms and images into structured data.| |Ink Recognizer Client|README|DataFire.io|The service is used to perform ink layout and recognition of written words and shapes. Ink strokes passed to the service...| |LUIS Authoring Client|README|DataFire.io|| |LUIS Programmatic|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Cognitive Services - Language Understanding Intelligent Service|README|DataFire.io|Language Understanding Intelligent Service (LUIS) Endpoint API for running predictions and extracting user intentions an...| |Personalizer Client|README|DataFire.io|Personalizer Service is an Azure Cognitive Service that makes it easy to target content and experiences without complex ...| |QnAMaker Client|README|DataFire.io|An API for QnAMaker Service| |QnAMaker Runtime Client|README|DataFire.io|An API for QnAMaker runtime| |Text Analytics Client|README|DataFire.io|The Text Analytics API is a suite of text analytics web services built with best-in-class Microsoft machine learning alg...| |Azure Commerce|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Compute|README|DataFire.io|The Compute Management Client.| |Azure Compute - Container Service|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Compute - Disk|README|DataFire.io|The Disk Resource Provider Client.| |SharedImageGalleryServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|Shared Image Gallery Service Client.| |Azure Compute - Run Commands|README|DataFire.io|The Run Commands Client.| |Azure Compute - SKUs|README|DataFire.io|The Compute Management Client.| |Azure Compute - Swagger|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Consumption|README|DataFire.io|Consumption management client provides access to consumption resources for Azure Enterprise Subscriptions.| |Azure Container Instance|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Container Registry|README|DataFire.io|Metadata API definition for the Azure Container Registry runtime| |ContainerRegistryManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |ContainerRegistryManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Container Services|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Container Services - Location|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Container Services - Managed Clusters|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |ContainerServiceClient|README|DataFire.io|The Container Service Client.| |Azure Cosmos DB|README|DataFire.io|Azure Cosmos DB Database Service Resource Provider REST API| |Cosmos DB|README|DataFire.io|Azure Cosmos DB Database Service Resource Provider REST API| |Cosmos DB|README|DataFire.io|Azure Cosmos DB Database Service Resource Provider REST API| |CostManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Customer Insights|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Customer Insights management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure Customer Insi...| |Customer Lockbox|README|DataFire.io|Azure Customer Lockbox API Reference| |customproviders|README|DataFire.io|Allows extension of ARM control plane with custom resource providers.| |DataBoxManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |DataBoxEdgeManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |DatabricksClient|README|DataFire.io|ARM Databricks| |Azure Data Catalog|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Data Catalog Resource Provider Services API.| |Azure Data Factory|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Data Lake - Analytics Account|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Analytics account management client.| |Azure Data Lake - Analytics Catalog|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Analytics catalog client.| |Azure Data Lake - Analytics Job|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Analytics job client.| |Azure Data Lake - Store Account|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Store account management client.| |Azure Data Lake - Store Filesystem|README|DataFire.io|Creates an Azure Data Lake Store filesystem client.| |Azure Data Migration|README|DataFire.io|The Data Migration Service helps people migrate their data from on-premise database servers to Azure, or from older data...| |DataShareManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Creates a Microsoft.DataShare management client.| |AzureDeploymentManager|README|DataFire.io|REST APIs for orchestrating deployments using the Azure Deployment Manager (ADM). See https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/a...| |Azure Device Provisioning - IoT|README|DataFire.io|API for using the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service features.| |Azure DevOps|README|DataFire.io|Azure DevOps Resource Provider| |DevSpacesManagement|README|DataFire.io|Dev Spaces REST API| |Azure DevTest Labs|README|DataFire.io|The DevTest Labs Client.| |AzureDigitalTwinsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Digital Twins Client for managing DigitalTwinsInstance| |Azure DNS|README|DataFire.io|The DNS Management Client.| |Azure Domain Services|README|DataFire.io|The AAD Domain Services API.| |Dynamics Telemetry|README|DataFire.io|| |DataBoxEdgeManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |EngagementFabric|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Customer Engagement Fabric| |Azure Enterprise Knowledge Graph Service|README|DataFire.io|Azure Enterprise Knowledge Graph Service is a platform for creating knowledge graphs at scale.| |Azure EventGrid|README|DataFire.io|Azure EventGrid Management Client| |Azure EventHub|README|DataFire.io|Azure Event Hubs client| |EventHub2018PreviewManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Event Hubs client for managing Event Hubs Cluster, IPFilter Rules and VirtualNetworkRules resources.| |FrontDoorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Azure Front Door resources through the Azure Resource Manager. You must make sure that requests...| |NetworkExperiments|README|DataFire.io|These are the Network Experiment APIs.| |WebApplicationFirewallManagement|README|DataFire.io|APIs to manage web application firewall rules.| |GuestConfiguration|README|DataFire.io|| |GuestConfiguration|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure - SAP HANA|README|DataFire.io|The SAP HANA on Azure Management Client.| |Azure Dedicated HSM Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|The Azure management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure Dedicated HSM RP.| |Azure HDInsight|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Capabilities|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Cluster|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Configurations|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Extensions|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |HDInsightJobManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Job Client.| |HDInsightManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Operations|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |Azure HDInsight - Script Actions|README|DataFire.io|The HDInsight Management Client.| |HealthcareApisClient|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage Microsoft HealthcareApis services in your Azure subscription.| |HybridComputeManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Hybrid Compute Management Client.| |HybridDataManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |VirtualMachineImageTemplate|README|DataFire.io|Virtual Machine Image Template| |InstanceMetadataClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Instance Metadata Client| |Azure Intune|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft.Intune Resource provider Api features in the swagger-2.0 specification| |IotCentralClient|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage IoT Central Applications in your Azure subscription.| |Azure IoT Hub|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage the IoT hubs in your Azure subscription.| |IoTSpacesClient|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage the IoTSpaces service instances in your Azure subscription.| |Azure Key Vault|README|DataFire.io|The key vault client performs cryptographic key operations and vault operations against the Key Vault service.| |Azure Key Vault - Providers|README|DataFire.io|The Azure management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure Key Vault.| |Azure Key Vault - Secrets|README|DataFire.io|The Azure management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure Key Vault.| |ManagedLabsClient|README|DataFire.io|The Managed Labs Client.| |Azure Location Based Services|README|DataFire.io|Resource Provider| |Azure Logic|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Logic Apps.| |Azure ML - Commitment Plans|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Commitment Plans resources and their child Commitment As...| |Azure ML - Web Services|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Web Services resources. They support the following opera...| |Azure ML - Workspaces|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Workspace resources. They support CRUD operations for Az...| |Azure ML - Compute|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Compute resources. They support the following operations...| |Azure ML - Team Account|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Team Account resources. They support CRUD operations for...| |Artifact|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Machine Learning Datastore Management Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Execution Service|README|DataFire.io|| |HyperDrive|README|DataFire.io|HyperDrive REST API| |Azure Machine Learning Workspaces|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to operate on Azure Machine Learning Workspace resources.| |Azure Machine Learning Model Management Service|README|DataFire.io|These APIs allow end users to manage Azure Machine Learning Models, Images, Profiles, and Services.| |Run History APIs|README|DataFire.io|| |MaintenanceManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Maintenance Management Client| |ManagedNetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Managed Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft A...| |ManagedServicesClient|README|DataFire.io|Specification for ManagedServices.| |Management Groups|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Management Groups API enables consolidation of multiple subscriptions/resources into an organizational hierarc...| |ACE Provisioning ManagementPartner|README|DataFire.io|This API describe ACE Provisioning ManagementPartner| |Azure Maps Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|Resource Provider| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |MariaDBManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MariaDB resources i...| |Marketplace RP Service|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Marketplace Ordering Agreements|README|DataFire.io|REST API for MarketplaceOrdering Agreements.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|Media Services resource management APIs.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger was generated by the API Framework.| |Azure Media Services|README|DataFire.io|Streaming resource management client for Azure Media Services| |Azure Migrate|README|DataFire.io|Move your workloads to Azure.| |Azure Migrate Hub|README|DataFire.io|Migrate your workloads to Azure.| |Mixed Reality|README|DataFire.io|Mixed Reality Resource Provider REST API| |Mixed Reality|README|DataFire.io|Mixed Reality Resource Provider Proxy API| |Mixed Reality|README|DataFire.io|Mixed Reality Resource Provider Remote Rendering Resource API| |Mixed Reality|README|DataFire.io|Mixed Reality Resource Provider Spatial Anchors Resource API| |Azure Mobile Engagement|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Azure Mobile Engagement REST APIs.| |Azure Action Groups|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitory - Activity Log Alerts|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Activity Logs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Alert Rules|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Alert Rules Incidents|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Autoscale|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Baseline|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Calculate Baseline|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Diagnostics Settings|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Diagnostics Settings Categories|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Event Categories|README|DataFire.io|| |Guest Diagnostic Settings|README|DataFire.io|API to Add/Remove/List Guest Diagnostics Configuration to Azure Resources| |Guest Diagnostic Settings Association|README|DataFire.io|API to Add/Remove/List Guest Diagnostics Settings Association for Azure Resources| |Azure Monitor - Log Profiles|README|DataFire.io|| |MonitorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Monitor client to create/update/delete metric based alerts.| |MonitorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Metric Definitions|README|DataFire.io|| |MonitorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Metrics|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Metrics|README|DataFire.io|A client for issuing REST requests to the Azure metrics service.| |Azure Monitor - Operations|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor Private Link Scopes|README|DataFire.io|Azure Monitor API reference for Private Links Scopes management.| |Microsoft Insights|README|DataFire.io|Azure Monitor client to create/update/delete Scheduled Query Rules| |Azure Monitor - Service Diagnostics Settings|README|DataFire.io|| |MonitorManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Monitor - Tenant Activity Logs|README|DataFire.io|| |VM Insights Onboarding|README|DataFire.io|API to manage VM Insights Onboarding| |Azure MSI - Managed Identity|README|DataFire.io|The Managed Service Identity Client.| |Azure MySQL|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |MySQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure MySQL resources inc...| |Microsoft NetApp|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft NetApp Azure Resource Provider specification| |Azure Network|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Application Gateway|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Application Security|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - DNS Availability|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Endpoint Service|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Express Route Circuit|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |ExpressRouteCrossConnection REST APIs|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure ExpressRouteCrossConnection Resource Provider REST APIs describes the operations for the connectivit...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Network Interface|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Network Watcher|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Operation|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Public IP Address|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Route Filter|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Route Table|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Service Community|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Usage|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Virtual Network Gateway|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |VirtualWANAsAServiceManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure VirtualWAN As a Service.| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |NetworkManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure Network management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Microsoft Azure Net...| |Azure Network - Notification Hubs|README|DataFire.io|Azure NotificationHub client| |Azure Log Analytics|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference| |Azure Log Analytics|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference| |Azure Log Analytics|README|DataFire.io|This API exposes Azure Log Analytics query capabilities| |Azure Log Analytics - Operations Management|README|DataFire.io|Azure Log Analytics API reference for Solution.| |PeeringManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|APIs to manage Peering resources through the Azure Resource Manager.| |Azure Policy Insights - Policy Events|README|DataFire.io|| |PolicyMetadataClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Policy Insights - Policy States|README|DataFire.io|| |PolicyTrackedResourcesClient|README|DataFire.io|| |RemediationsClient|README|DataFire.io|| |portal|README|DataFire.io|Allows creation and deletion of Azure Shared Dashboards.| |Azure PostgreSQL|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure PostgreSQL resource...| |PostgreSQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure PostgreSQL resource...| |PostgreSQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure PostgreSQL resource...| |PostgreSQLManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Microsoft Azure management API provides create, read, update, and delete functionality for Azure PostgreSQL resource...| |Azure PowerBI Dedicated|README|DataFire.io|PowerBI Dedicated Web API provides a RESTful set of web services that enables users to create, retrieve, update, and del...| |Azure PowerBI Embedded|README|DataFire.io|Client to manage your Power BI Embedded workspace collections and retrieve workspaces.| |PrivateDnsManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Private DNS Management Client.| |Azure IoT Device Provisioning|README|DataFire.io|API for using the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service features.| |Azure Recovery Services - Backup|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Registered Identities|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Replication Usage|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Vaults|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Vault Usages|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup - Backup Management|README|DataFire.io|| |RecoveryServicesBackupClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup - Jobs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup - Operation|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services Backup - Registered Identities|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Recovery Services - Site Recovery|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Redis|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Redis Cache Service.| |Azure Relay|README|DataFire.io|Use these API to manage Azure Relay resources through Azure Resource Manager.| |Azure Reservations|README|DataFire.io|This API describe Azure Reservation| |Azure Reservation|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Azure Quota Resource Provider.| |Azure Resource Graph|README|DataFire.io|Azure Resource Graph API Reference| |Azure Resource Graph Query|README|DataFire.io|Azure Resource Graph Query API Reference| |Azure Resource Health|README|DataFire.io|The Resource Health Client.| |Microsoft.ResourceHealth|README|DataFire.io|The Resource Health Client.| |Azure Resources|README|DataFire.io|Provides operations for working with resources and resource groups.| |DeploymentScriptsClient|README|DataFire.io|The APIs listed in this specification can be used to manage Deployment Scripts resource through the Azure Resource Manag...| |Azure Resources - Features|README|DataFire.io|Azure Feature Exposure Control (AFEC) provides a mechanism for the resource providers to control feature exposure to use...| |Azure Resources - Links|README|DataFire.io|Azure resources can be linked together to form logical relationships. You can establish links between resources belongin...| |Azure Resources - Locks|README|DataFire.io|Azure resources can be locked to prevent other users in your organization from deleting or modifying resources.| |Azure Resources - Managed Applications|README|DataFire.io|ARM applications| |Azure Resources - Management|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Management Groups API enables consolidation of multiple| |Azure Resources - Policy|README|DataFire.io|To manage and control access to your resources, you can define customized policies and assign them at a scope.| |Azure Resources - Policy Assignments|README|DataFire.io|To manage and control access to your resources, you can define customized policies and assign them at a scope.| |Azure Resources - Policy Definitions|README|DataFire.io|To manage and control access to your resources, you can define customized policies and assign them at a scope.| |Azure Resources - Policy Set Definitions|README|DataFire.io|To manage and control access to your resources, you can define customized policies and assign them at a scope.| |Azure Resources - Subscriptions|README|DataFire.io|All resource groups and resources exist within subscriptions. These operation enable you get information about your subs...| |Azure Scheduler|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Search|README|DataFire.io|Client that can be used to manage Azure Search services and API keys.| |Azure Search - Search Index|README|DataFire.io|Client that can be used to query an index and upload, merge, or delete documents.| |Azure Search - Search Service|README|DataFire.io|Client that can be used to manage and query indexes and documents, as well as manage other resources, on a search servic...| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Center|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.Security (Azure Security Center) resource provider| |Security Insights|README|DataFire.io|API spec for Microsoft.SecurityInsights (Azure Security Insights) resource provider| |MicrosoftSerialConsoleClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Serial Console allows you to access the serial console of a Virtual Machine or VM scale set instance| |Azure Server Management|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure Server Management Service.| |Azure Service Map|README|DataFire.io|Service Map API Reference| |Azure Service Bus|README|DataFire.io|Azure Service Bus client| |ServiceBusManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Service Bus client for managing Namespace, IPFilter Rules, VirtualNetworkRules and Zone Redundant| |Azure Service Fabric|README|DataFire.io|Service Fabric REST Client APIs allows management of Service Fabric clusters, applications and services.| |ServiceFabricManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Service Fabric Resource Provider API Client| |ServiceFabricManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|Azure Service Fabric Resource Provider API Client| |SeaBreezeManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|APIs to deploy and manage resources to SeaBreeze.| |SignalRManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|REST API for Azure SignalR Service| |Software Plan RP|README|DataFire.io|Azure software plans let users create and manage licenses for various software used in Azure.| |Azure SQL Advisors|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL Database Backup Long Term Retention Policy|README|DataFire.io|Provides read and update functionality for Azure SQL Database backup long term retention policy| |Azure SQL Server Backup Long Term Retention Vault|README|DataFire.io|Provides read and update functionality for Azure SQL Server backup long term retention vault| |Azure SQL Database Backup|README|DataFire.io|Provides read functionality for Azure SQL Database Backups| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL Blob Auditing Policies|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Cancel Operations|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Cancel Pool Operations|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Capabilities|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL Database|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |Azure SQL - Connection Policies|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Server management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure SQL Server services ...| |Azure SQL - Database Automatic Tuning|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Databases|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Database Threat Detection Policies|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read and update functionality for database Threat Detection policies.| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Database Datamasking Policies and Rules|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database datamasking policies and rules.| |Azure SQL - Data Warehouse User Activities|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL Database (deprecated)|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |Azure SQL Database disaster recovery configurations|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update, delete, and failover functionality for Azure SQL Database disaster recovery configuration...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Encryption Protectors|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Failover Groups|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Firewall Rules|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Geo Backup Policies|README|DataFire.io|Provides read and update functionality for Azure SQL Database geo backup policies.| |Azure SQL Database Import/Export|README|DataFire.io|Provides create and read functionality for Import/Export operations on Azure SQL databases.| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Managed Databases|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Metrics|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |Azure SQL - Operations|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Queries|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |Azure SQL Database|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including recommendations and op...| |Azure SQL Database|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including recommendations and op...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Renam Database|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Replication Links|README|DataFire.io|Provides read, delete, and failover functionality for Azure SQL Database replication links.| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Server Automatic Tuning|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Server Administrators|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web services that interact with Azure SQL Database servi...| |Azure SQL - Server Communication Links|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality Azure SQL server communication links.| |Azure SQL - Server DNS Aliases|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Server Keys|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Servers|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Service Objectives|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including servers, databases, el...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Core|README|DataFire.io|Provides create, read, update and delete functionality for Azure SQL Database resources including recommendations and op...| |Azure SQL - Sync Agents|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Sync Groups|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Sync Members|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Table Auditing|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Usages|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |Azure SQL - Virtual Network Rules|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure SQL Database management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure SQL Database services ...| |SqlVirtualMachineManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The SQL virtual machine management API provides a RESTful set of web APIs that interact with Azure Compute, Network & St...| |Azure Storage|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Storage Management API.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Storage Management API.| |Azure Data Lake Storage|README|DataFire.io|Azure Data Lake Storage provides storage for Hadoop and other big data workloads.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Storage Management API.| |StorageManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|The Azure Storage Management API.| |Storage Cache Mgmt Client|README|DataFire.io|A Storage Cache provides scalable caching service for NAS clients, serving data from either NFSv3 or Blob at-rest storag...| |Azure Storage - Import/Export|README|DataFire.io|The Storage Import/Export Resource Provider API.| |Microsoft Storage Sync|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Storage Sync Service API| |StorSimpleManagementClient|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure StorSimple8000|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Functions|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Inputs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Outputs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Streaming Jobs|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Subscriptions|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Stream Analytics - Transformations|README|DataFire.io|| |SubscriptionClient|README|DataFire.io|Subscription client provides an interface to create and manage Azure subscriptions programmatically.| |Azure Subscription Definitions|README|DataFire.io|Subscription definitions client provides an interface to create, modify and retrieve azure subscriptions programmaticall...| |SubscriptionClient|README|DataFire.io|Subscription client provides an interface to create and manage Azure subscriptions programmatically.| |Microsoft.Support|README|DataFire.io|Microsoft Azure Support Resource Provider.| |Azure Time Series Insights|README|DataFire.io|Time Series Insights environment data plane client for PAYG (Preview L1 SKU) environments.| |Azure Traffic Manager|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Traffic Manager Analytics|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Visual Studio CSM|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Visual Studio Team Services resources through the Azure Resource Manager. All task operations c...| |Visual Studio Projects Resource Provider Client|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Visual Studio Team Services resources through the Azure Resource Manager. All task operations c...| |Visual Studio Projects Resource Provider Client|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Visual Studio Team Services resources through the Azure Resource Manager. All task operations c...| |VMwareCloudSimple|README|DataFire.io|Description of the new service| |Azure Web - App Service Certificate Orders|README|DataFire.io|| |AppServiceEnvironments API Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - App Service Plans|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Certificate Registration Provider|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Certificates|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Deleted Web Apps|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Diagnostics|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Domain Registration Provider|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Domains|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Logic Apps Management|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Provider|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Recommendations|README|DataFire.io|| |ResourceHealthMetadata API Client|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Resource Provider|README|DataFire.io|| |Azure Web - Service|README|DataFire.io|Use these APIs to manage Azure Websites resources through the Azure Resource Manager. All task operations conform to the...| |Azure Web - Top Level Domains|README|DataFire.io|| |WebApps API Client|README|DataFire.io|| |windowsesu|README|DataFire.io|Manage Multi-Access Keys (MAK) that enable Windows Extended Security Updates (ESU).| |DeviceServices|README|DataFire.io|Use this API to manage the Windows IoT device services in your Azure subscription.| |Workload Monitor|README|DataFire.io|APIs for workload monitoring| |Bandsintown API|README|DataFire.io|The Bandsintown API is designed for artists and enterprises representing artists.| |Basecamp|README|DataFire.io|The Basecamp 3 API| |BBC Nitro API|README|DataFire.io|BBC Nitro is the BBC's application programming interface (API) for BBC Programmes Metadata.| |BBC RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |BBC iPlayer Business Layer|README|DataFire.io|The definitive iPlayer API.| |British Columbia Laws|README|DataFire.io|BC Laws is an electronic library providing free public access to the laws of British Columbia. BC Laws is hosted by the ...| |Beanstream Payments|README|DataFire.io|https://www.beanstream.com/api/v1| |BeezUP Merchant API |README|DataFire.io|Overview| |Betfair: Exchange Streaming API|README|DataFire.io|API to receive streamed updates. This is an ssl socket connection of CRLF delimited json messages (see RequestMessage & ...| |SEDRA IV API|README|DataFire.io|The SEDRA API is documented in OpenAPI format and uses ReDoc for documentation.| |Bhagavad Gita API|README|DataFire.io|| |Budgea API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |BigOven|README|DataFire.io|| |BikeWise|README|DataFire.io|This is an API for accessing information about bicycling related incidents. You can find the source code on GitHub.| |Billbee API|README|DataFire.io|Documentation of the Billbee REST API to connect a Billbee account to external aplications.| |BIN Lookup API|README|DataFire.io|BIN lookup API, the free api service from bintable.com to lookup card information using it's BIN. the service maintains ...| |Bitbucket|README|DataFire.io|Code against the Bitbucket API to automate simple tasks, embed Bitbucket data into your own site, build mobile or deskto...| |Blazemeter|README|DataFire.io|Live API Documentation| |IBM Containers|README|DataFire.io|Containers are virtual software objects that include all the elements that an app needs to run. A container has the bene...| |Botify|README|DataFire.io|Botify Saas API| |Box Platform API|README|DataFire.io|Box Platform provides functionality to provide access to content stored within Box. It provides endpoints for basic mani...| |Box Authorization|README|DataFire.io|The Box Authorization API gives you access to authenticate and authorize an application to work with the Box APIs| |Box Content|README|DataFire.io|The Box Content API gives you access to secure content management and content experience features for use in your own ap...| |Box OAuth2 Token|README|DataFire.io|The Box Token API provides methods to retrieve an access token and revoke an access token. An access token is a data str...| |Box Uploads|README|DataFire.io|The Box Uploads API allows users to add a new file or add a new file version in the same way as uploading file.| |brainbi|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the official API of the brainbi platform. Using this API you can freely integrate our analytics platform with...| |BrandLovers Marketplace|README|DataFire.io|Allows sellers to: 1) Load products definitions to the BrandLovers marktplace. 2) Receive and update orders status. 3) R...| |Brex|README|DataFire.io|| |bridgedb webservices|README|DataFire.io|| |Rocket Services|README|DataFire.io|An Orchestration Layer that takes ISL services and packages them in a more targeted way for front-end applications.| |Browshot API|README|DataFire.io|Take screenshots of any website in real time| |Buffer|README|DataFire.io|Social media management for marketers and agencies| |BulkSMS|README|DataFire.io|| |Bungie|README|DataFire.io|These endpoints constitute the functionality exposed by Bungie.net, both for more traditional website functionality and ...| |bunq API|README|DataFire.io|UPDATE: We have released a beta version of the new bunq API documentation.| |Automata Market Intelligence API|README|DataFire.io|This document provides the documentation for the Market Intelligence API by Automata. Get your API Key at https://apis.b...| |API for the COVID-19 Tracking QR Code Signin Server.|README|DataFire.io|This is the API for the COVID-19 Contact Tracing QRCode Signin Server| |CalDAV|README|DataFire.io|Access and update calendar data using the CalDAV protocol| |Call Control API|README|DataFire.io|API for blocking phone calls with Call Control. Data is from crowdsourced community blacklist from 12+ million users and...| |CallFire API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|CallFire| |CalorieNinjas|README|DataFire.io|Natural language nutrition API to extract nutrition data from any text.| |Cambase.io|README|DataFire.io|Cambase.io is a project by Evercam.io in order to make it easier for software developers to have a reliable, up to date ...| |Canada Holidays API|README|DataFire.io|This API that lists all 28 public holidays for all 13 provinces and territories in Canada, including federal holidays.| |CarbonDoomsDay|README|DataFire.io|A real-time RESTish web API for worldwide carbon dioxide levels.| |Cenit IO|README|DataFire.io|Cenit IO is an Open Platform for Data and Business Integration (iPaaS)| |Chaingateway.io|README|DataFire.io|| |Channel 4 API|README|DataFire.io|This is the place to come for all the technical details you need to power your applications with Channel 4's deep progra...| |Chomp Food Database API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|An API key is required for access to this API. Get yours at https://chompthis.com/api.| |CircleCI REST API|README|DataFire.io|The CircleCI API is a RESTful, fully-featured API that allows you to do almost anything in CircleCI.| |Circuit|README|DataFire.io|Circuit REST API to interact with the Circuit system.| |Cisco PSIRT openVuln API|README|DataFire.io|The Cisco Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) openVuln API is a RESTful API that allows customers to obtain ...| |Citrix GoToMeeting|README|DataFire.io|The GoToMeeting API provides seamless integration of GoToMeeting provisioning and meeting management into your existing ...| |Citrix SCIM|README|DataFire.io|The SCIM API lets you manage users in your organization. You can then automate the provisioning of product licenses for ...| |City Context|README|DataFire.io|City Context provides a straightforward API to access UK Open Data: crime statistics, schools, demographics and more.| |api.clarify.io|README|DataFire.io|The API to Search and Understand Audio & Video Data.| |Clever Data|README|DataFire.io|Serves the Clever Data API| |Clever-Cloud|README|DataFire.io|Public API for managing Clever-Cloud data and products| |ClickMeter|README|DataFire.io|Api dashboard for ClickMeter API| |Cloudmersive OCR|README|DataFire.io|The powerful Optical Character Recognition (OCR) APIs let you convert scanned images of pages into recognized text.| |CNAB Online|README|DataFire.io|Processe arquivos de retorno CNAB| |CNN RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |CodeScan API|README|DataFire.io|Manage your Hosted CodeScan Service| |Debian Code Search|README|DataFire.io|OpenAPI for https://codesearch.debian.net/| |College Football Data API|README|DataFire.io|This is an API for accessing all sorts of college football data. It currently has a wide array of data ranging from pla...| |ConfigCat Public Management API|README|DataFire.io|Base API URL: https://api.configcat.com| |Confluence Server|README|DataFire.io|The Confluence Cloud REST API| |Consumer Financial Protection Bureau|README|DataFire.io|Learn more about home mortgage data, download the data yourself, or build new tools using our API.| |Contract.fit API|README|DataFire.io|This describes the Contract.fit product API. If you don't have authorization keys yet, please request them there: https:...| |Contribly|README|DataFire.io|| |CORE|README|DataFire.io|You can use the CORE API to access the| |COVID19 Stats|README|DataFire.io|Free API documentation to get Real time corona virus stats| |COVID-19 data API|README|DataFire.io|| |PeerTube|README|DataFire.io|| |Crossbrowsertesting.com Screenshot Comparisons API|README|DataFire.io|What's in this version:| |Crucible|README|DataFire.io|| |EU BON Unified Taxonomic Information Service|README|DataFire.io|The Unified Taxonomic Information Service (UTIS) is the taxonomic backbone for the EU-BON project| |D7SMS|README|DataFire.io|D7 SMS allows you to reach your customers via SMS over D7's own connectivity to global mobile networks. D7 provides reli...| |DaniWeb Connect API|README|DataFire.io|User Recommendation Engine and Chat Network| |Data2CRM|README|DataFire.io|Make use of our in-depth documentation to get more information about the various functions of the service. Those willing...| |Regulations.gov|README|DataFire.io|Provides public users access to federal regulatory content.| |Open Skills API|README|DataFire.io|A complete and standard data store for canonical and emerging skills, knowledge, abilities, tools, technolgies, and how ...| |Dataflow Kit Web Scraper|README|DataFire.io|Render Javascript driven pages, while we internally manage Headless Chrome and proxies for you.| |api.datumbox.com|README|DataFire.io|Datumbox offers a Machine Learning platform composed of 14 classifiers and Natural Language processing functions. Functi...| |Deep Art Effects|README|DataFire.io|| |departureboard.io API|README|DataFire.io|The departureboard.io is a high performance API written in Golang. Its goal is to provide to main functions: (1): A JSON...| |Deutsche Bahn Stations|README|DataFire.io|This REST-API enables you to query station and stop infos| |Deutsche Bahn Timetables|README|DataFire.io|A RESTful webservice to request a railway journey - FREE plan with restricted access (max. 10 requests per minute). Plea...| |Deutsche Bahn Facilities|README|DataFire.io|A RESTful webservice to retrieve data about the operational state of public elevators and escalators in german railway s...| |Deutsche Bahn Private Transport|README|DataFire.io|This REST-API enables you to query for private transport sharing offers provided by companies and cities in Germany, Net...| |Deutsche Bahn Travel Centers|README|DataFire.io|This REST-API enables you to query information about travel centers in Germany.| |Deutsche Bahn Railway Stations|README|DataFire.io|An API providing master data for German railway stations by DB Station&Service AG.| |DLx|README|DataFire.io|The Digital Linguistics (DLx) REST API| |Docker Engine|README|DataFire.io|The Engine API is an HTTP API served by Docker Engine. It is the API the Docker client uses to communicate with the Engi...| |DocuSign|README|DataFire.io|The DocuSign REST API provides you with a powerful, convenient, and simple Web services API for interacting with DocuSig...| |domainsdb.info|README|DataFire.io|Registered domains search checks the lists of registered domains for names containing particular words/phrases/numbers o...| |DRACOON API|README|DataFire.io|REST Web Services for DRACOONbuilt at: 2020-11-17 08:47:09This page provides an overview of all available and documented...| |Dropbox Content|README|DataFire.io|Dropbox API| |Dropbox Data|README|DataFire.io|Dropbox API| |DropX|README|DataFire.io|dropX.io API provides programmatic access to the e-commerce intelligence data.| |dweet.io|README|DataFire.io|Dweet.io allows users to share data from mobile, tablets, and pcs, and them to other devices and accounts across social ...| |EasyPDFServer|README|DataFire.io|API for converting HTML to PDF.| |eBay Browse|README|DataFire.io|The Browse API has the following resources: itemsummary: Lets shoppers search for specific items by keyword, GTIN, categ...| |Deal API|README|DataFire.io|This API allows third-party developers to search for and retrieve details about eBay deals and events, as well as the it...| |eBay Feed|README|DataFire.io|The Feed API provides the ability to download TSV_GZIP feed files containing eBay items and an hourly snapshot file of t...| |eBay Marketing|README|DataFire.io|The Marketing API retrieves eBay products based on a metric, such as Best Selling, as well as products that were also bo...| |Catalog API|README|DataFire.io|The Catalog API allows users to search for and locate an eBay catalog product that is a direct match for the product tha...| |Charity API|README|DataFire.io|The Charity API allows third-party developers to search for and access details on supported charitable organizations.| |eBay Taxonomy|README|DataFire.io|Use the Taxonomy API to discover the most appropriate eBay categories under which sellers can offer inventory items for ...| |Translation API|README|DataFire.io|This API allows 3rd party developers to translate item title, description, search query.| |Progress to Rate Limit API|README|DataFire.io|The Analytics API retrieves call-limit data and the quotas that are set for the RESTful APIs and their associated resour...| |Account API|README|DataFire.io|The Account API gives sellers the ability to configure their eBay seller accounts, including the seller's policies (the ...| | Seller Service Metrics API |README|DataFire.io|The Analytics API provides data and information about a seller and their eBay business. The resources and methods in th...| |Compliance API|README|DataFire.io|Service for providing information to sellers about their listings being non-compliant, or at risk for becoming non-compl...| |Feed API|README|DataFire.io|The Feed API lets sellers upload input files, download reports and files including their status, filter reports using UR...| |eBay Fulfillment|README|DataFire.io|Use the Fulfillment API to complete the process of packaging, addressing, handling, and shipping each order on behalf of...| |Listing API|README|DataFire.io|Enables a seller adding an ad or item on a Partner's site to automatically create an eBay listing draft using the item d...| |Logistics API|README|DataFire.io|The Logistics API resources offer the following capabilities: shipping_quote – Consolidates into a list a set of l...| |Marketing API|README|DataFire.io|The Marketing API offers two platforms that sellers can use to promote and advertise their products: Promoted Listings ...| |Metadata API|README|DataFire.io|The Metadata API has operations that retrieve configuration details pertaining to the different eBay marketplaces. In ad...| |Negotiation API|README|DataFire.io|The Negotiations API gives sellers the ability to proactively send discount offers to buyers who have shown an "interest...| |Recommendation API|README|DataFire.io|The Recommendation API returns information that sellers can use to optimize the configuration of their listings on eBay....| |CROssBAR Data API|README|DataFire.io|CROssBAR: Comprehensive Resource of Biomedical Relations with Deep Learning Applications and Knowledge Graph Representat...| |eDRV API|README|DataFire.io|edrv.io API Documentation| |elmah.io API|README|DataFire.io|This is the public REST API for elmah.io. All of the integrations communicates with elmah.io through this API.For additi...| |Envoice|README|DataFire.io|| |U.S. EPA - Clean Air|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Enforcement Case Search|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Clean Water|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Detailed Facility Report|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - All Data|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Effluent Charting and Reporting|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Resource Conservation and Recovery|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |U.S. EPA - Safe Drinking Water|README|DataFire.io|Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) is a tool developed and maintained by EPA's Office of Enforcement and C...| |EtMDB|README|DataFire.io|The Ethiopian Movie Database| |Etsy|README|DataFire.io|Bring Etsy's handmade marketplace and community into your apps.| |Europeana Search & Record API|README|DataFire.io|This Swagger API console provides an overview of the Europeana Search & Record API. You can build and test anything from...| |EVEMarketer Marketstat API|README|DataFire.io|EVEMarketer Marketstat API is almost compatible with EVE-Central's Marketstat API.| |EVE Online|README|DataFire.io|EVE Online| |ExaVault|README|DataFire.io|ExaVault's API allows you to incorporate ExaVault's suite of file transfer and user management tools into your own appli...| |ExchangeRate-API|README|DataFire.io|Fetch the latest currency exchange rates via API. ExchangeRate-API is free and unlimited.| |JSON storage|README|DataFire.io|JSON storage API| |Extpose|README|DataFire.io|Extpose — in‑store performance analytics and optimization tool for Chrome extensions. https://extpose.com| |Exude API Service|README|DataFire.io|Exude API is an Open Source project, It is used for the primary ways for filtering the stopping, stemming words from the...| |Facebook|README|DataFire.io|Connect to the social network with the Graph API.| |FantasyData CBB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData CBB v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData CFB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|CFB schedules, scores, team stats, odds, weather, and news API.| |FantasyData Golf v2|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData MLB v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|MLB play-by-play API.| |FantasyData MLB v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|MLB projections API.| |FantasyData MLB v3 Projections DFSR|README|DataFire.io|MLB projections API from DailyFantasySportsRankings.com.| |FantasyData MLB v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData MLB v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData MLB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|MLB scores API.| |FantasyData MLB v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|MLB scores, stats, and news API.| |FantasyData NASCAR v2|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NBA play-by-play API.| |FantasyData NBA v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NBA v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NFL v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NFL play-by-play API.| |FantasyData NFL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|NFL projected stats API.| |FantasyData NFL v3 Projections DFSR|README|DataFire.io|NFL v3 Projections DFSR| |FantasyData NFL v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NFL v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NFL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|NFL schedules, scores, odds, weather, and news API.| |FantasyData NFL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|NFL rosters, player stats, team stats, and fantasy stats API.| |FantasyData NHL v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NHL play-by-play API.| |FantasyData NHL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NHL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData NHL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData Soccer v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData Soccer v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |FantasyData Soccer v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |Faretrotter Travel API|README|DataFire.io|Multimodal travel API to return modes of transportation between cities and points of interest.| |OpenFEC|README|DataFire.io|This application programming interface (API) allows you to explore the way candidates and committees fund their campaign...| |Fisheye Crucible|README|DataFire.io|| |Figshare|README|DataFire.io|Figshare apiv2. Using Swagger 2.0| |Files.com|README|DataFire.io|| |File Server|README|DataFire.io|Serve static files, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and images| |FireBrowse|README|DataFire.io|A simple and elegant way to explore cancer data| |FishEye|README|DataFire.io|| |Fitbit|README|DataFire.io|Bring Fitbit health data into your apps, including user activities, sleep, heart, glucose and blood pressure information...| |Flat|README|DataFire.io|The Flat API allows you to easily extend the abilities of the Flat Platform, with a wide range of use cases including th...| |Flickr|README|DataFire.io|A subset of Flickr's API defined in Swagger format.| |Form|README|DataFire.io|DocSpring is a service that helps you fill out and sign PDF templates.| |FraudLabs Pro Fraud Detection|README|DataFire.io|Online payment fraud detection service. It helps merchants to minimize chargebacks and therefore maximize the revenue. I...| |FraudLabs Pro Fraud Detection|README|DataFire.io|Online payment fraud detection service. It helps merchants to minimize chargebacks and therefore maximize the revenue. I...| |FraudLabs Pro SMS Verification|README|DataFire.io|Send an SMS with verification code and a custom message for authentication purpose. It helps merchants to minimize charg...| |Freesound|README|DataFire.io|With the Freesound APIv2 you can browse, search, and retrieve information about Freesound users, packs, and the sounds t...| |Barcode API|README|DataFire.io|Generate Barcode images for a given barcode number. You can decode Barcode images and get the barcodes in a numberic for...| |Fake identity generation API|README|DataFire.io|Generate random fake identities (name, address, email, phone , credit card info etc). Click here to subscribe| |Random Lottery Number generator API|README|DataFire.io|Below is the documentation for the API calls. You can try them out right here.| |Name Generation API|README|DataFire.io|Fungenerators name generation API generates random names relevant to the given category. Lots of categories are supporte...| |Pirates API|README|DataFire.io|Ahoy matey! We help the landlubbers to get to know about the seamen way! You can generate pirate names, get some real pi...| |Fun Generators API|README|DataFire.io|Fungenerators API gives access to the full set of generators available at fungenerators.com so that you can integrate th...| |Facts API|README|DataFire.io|A full featured Facts API. REST access with json/xml/jsonp result support. On this day birth and death support, random f...| |Fun Generators API|README|DataFire.io|Below is the documentation for the API calls. You can try them out right here.| |Shakespeare API|README|DataFire.io|Shakespeare API. Generate random Shakespeare quotes, names, insults, lorem ipsum etc. Translate normal English to Shakes...| |Taunt as a service|README|DataFire.io|Fungenerators taunt generation API generates random taunts / insults, relevant to the given category. Many categories a...| |Fun Generators API|README|DataFire.io|Below is the documentation for the API calls. You can try them out right here.| |UUID Generation API|README|DataFire.io|A full featured, REST based UUID generator with json/xml/jsonp result support. You can try them out right here. Click he...| |FunTranslations|README|DataFire.io|Funtranslations API gives access to the full set of translations available at funtranslations.com so that you can integr...| |FunTranslations Braille API|README|DataFire.io|Braille conversion API on the cloud. Translate from English text to Braille and get Braille results suitable for many di...| |FunTranslations API|README|DataFire.io|Funtranslations API gives access to the full set of translations available at funtranslations.com so that you can integr...| |Starwars Translations API|README|DataFire.io|Funtranslations Starwars API gives access to the full set of starwars language translations available at funtranslations...| |Furkot Trips|README|DataFire.io|Furkot provides Rest API to access user trip data.| |GameSparks Game Details API|README|DataFire.io|The API to manage the GameSparks game details| |Geneea Natural Language Processing|README|DataFire.io|| |GeoDataSource Location Search|README|DataFire.io|GeoDataSource™ Web Service is a REST API enable user to lookup for a city by using latitude and longitude coordinate. It...| |geodesystems.com:443|README|DataFire.io|Search for data in lots of places - manage your documents, photos and critical business knowledge - communicate and coor...| |GoToTraining|README|DataFire.io|The GoToTraining API enables developers to use the stable and robust GoToTraining functionality as the basis for online ...| |GoToWebinar|README|DataFire.io|The GoToWebinar API provides seamless integration of webinar registrant and attendee data into your existing infrastruct...| |Sandbox API Mocks|README|DataFire.io|With Sandbox you can quickly stub RESTful API or SOAP web services.| |bng2latlong|README|DataFire.io|Convert an OSGB36 easting and northing (British National Grid) to WGS84 latitude and longitude.| |Getty Images|README|DataFire.io|Build applications using the world's most powerful imagery| |Giphy API|README|DataFire.io|Giphy API| |Gisgraphy|README|DataFire.io|Since 2006, Gisgraphy is a free, open source framework that offers the possibility to do geolocalisation and geocoding v...| |Gitea API.|README|DataFire.io|This documentation describes the Gitea API.| |GitHub v3 REST API|README|DataFire.io|GitHub's v3 REST API.| |Gitlab|README|DataFire.io|The platform for modern developers| |GlobalWineScore API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|The GlobalWineScore API is designed as a RESTful API, providing several resources and methods depending on your usage pl...| |goog.io | Unoffical Google Search API|README|DataFire.io|| |Abusive Experience Report API|README|DataFire.io|Views Abusive Experience Report data, and gets a list of sites that have a significant number of abusive experiences.| |Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) URL API|README|DataFire.io|Retrieves the list of AMP URLs (and equivalent AMP Cache URLs) for a given list of public URL(s).| |Access Approval API|README|DataFire.io|An API for controlling access to data by Google personnel.| |Access Context Manager API|README|DataFire.io|An API for setting attribute based access control to requests to GCP services.| |Ad Exchange Buyer API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses your bidding-account information, submits creatives for validation, finds available direct deals, and retrieves...| |Ad Exchange Buyer API II|README|DataFire.io|Accesses the latest features for managing Authorized Buyers accounts, Real-Time Bidding configurations and auction metri...| |Ad Exchange Seller|README|DataFire.io|Accesses the inventory of Ad Exchange seller users and generates reports.| |Ad Experience Report API|README|DataFire.io|Views Ad Experience Report data, and gets a list of sites that have a significant number of annoying ads.| |Admin SDK API|README|DataFire.io|Admin SDK lets administrators of enterprise domains to view and manage resources like user, groups etc. It also provides...| |AdMob API|README|DataFire.io|The AdMob API allows publishers to programmatically get information about their AdMob account.| |AdSense Management API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses AdSense publishers' inventory and generates performance reports.| |AdSense Host API|README|DataFire.io|Generates performance reports, generates ad codes, and provides publisher management capabilities for AdSense Hosts.| |G Suite Alert Center API|README|DataFire.io|Manages alerts on issues affecting your domain.| |Google Analytics API|README|DataFire.io|Views and manages your Google Analytics data.| |Google Analytics Admin API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Analytics Data API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses report data in Google Analytics.| |Analytics Reporting API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses Analytics report data.| |Android Device Provisioning Partner API|README|DataFire.io|Automates Android zero-touch enrollment for device resellers, customers, and EMMs.| |Google Play EMM API|README|DataFire.io|Manages the deployment of apps to Android Enterprise devices.| |Android Management API|README|DataFire.io|The Android Management API provides remote enterprise management of Android devices and apps.| |Google Play Android Developer API|README|DataFire.io|Lets Android application developers access their Google Play accounts.| |API Gateway API|README|DataFire.io|| |Apigee API|README|DataFire.io|Use the Apigee API to programmatically develop and manage APIs with a set of RESTful operations. Develop and secure API ...| |App Engine Admin API|README|DataFire.io|Provisions and manages developers' App Engine applications.| |Drive Activity API|README|DataFire.io|Provides a historical view of activity.| |Google App State|README|DataFire.io|The Google App State API.| |Area120 Tables API|README|DataFire.io|| |Artifact Registry API|README|DataFire.io|Store and manage build artifacts in a scalable and integrated service built on Google infrastructure.| |Assured Workloads API|README|DataFire.io|| |Cloud AutoML API|README|DataFire.io|Train high-quality custom machine learning models with minimum effort and machine learning expertise.| |BigQuery API|README|DataFire.io|A data platform for customers to create, manage, share and query data.| |BigQuery Connection API|README|DataFire.io|Allows users to manage BigQuery connections to external data sources.| |BigQuery Data Transfer API|README|DataFire.io|Schedule queries or transfer external data from SaaS applications to Google BigQuery on a regular basis.| |BigQuery Reservation API|README|DataFire.io|A service to modify your BigQuery flat-rate reservations.| |Cloud Bigtable Admin API|README|DataFire.io|Administer your Cloud Bigtable tables and instances.| |Cloud Billing Budget API|README|DataFire.io|The Cloud Billing Budget API stores Cloud Billing budgets, which define a budget plan and the rules to execute as spend ...| |Binary Authorization API|README|DataFire.io|The management interface for Binary Authorization, a system providing policy control for images deployed to Kubernetes E...| |Blogger API v3|README|DataFire.io|The Blogger API provides access to posts, comments and pages of a Blogger blog.| |Books API|README|DataFire.io|The Google Books API allows clients to access the Google Books repository.| |Calendar API|README|DataFire.io|Manipulates events and other calendar data.| |Hangouts Chat API|README|DataFire.io|Enables bots to fetch information and perform actions in Hangouts Chat.| |Chrome UX Report API|README|DataFire.io|The Chrome UX Report API lets you view real user experience data for millions of websites.| |Google Civic Information API|README|DataFire.io|Provides polling places, early vote locations, contest data, election officials, and government representatives for U.S....| |Google Classroom API|README|DataFire.io|Manages classes, rosters, and invitations in Google Classroom.| |Cloud Asset API|README|DataFire.io|The cloud asset API manages the history and inventory of cloud resources.| |Cloud Billing API|README|DataFire.io|Allows developers to manage billing for their Google Cloud Platform projects programmatically.| |Cloud Build API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages builds on Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Debugger API|README|DataFire.io|Examines the call stack and variables of a running application without stopping or slowing it down.| |Error Reporting API|README|DataFire.io|Groups and counts similar errors from cloud services and applications, reports new errors, and provides access to error ...| |Cloud Functions API|README|DataFire.io|Manages lightweight user-provided functions executed in response to events.| |Cloud Identity API|README|DataFire.io|API for provisioning and managing identity resources.| |Cloud IoT API|README|DataFire.io|Registers and manages IoT (Internet of Things) devices that connect to the Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) API|README|DataFire.io|Manages keys and performs cryptographic operations in a central cloud service, for direct use by other cloud resources a...| |Cloud Monitoring|README|DataFire.io|Accesses Google Cloud Monitoring data.| |Cloud Private Catalog|README|DataFire.io|Enable cloud users to discover enterprise catalogs and products in their organizations.| |Cloud Private Catalog Producer|README|DataFire.io|Enables cloud users to manage and share enterprise catalogs intheir organizations.| |Stackdriver Profiler API|README|DataFire.io|Manages continuous profiling information.| |Cloud Resource Manager API|README|DataFire.io|Creates, reads, and updates metadata for Google Cloud Platform resource containers.| |Cloud Scheduler API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages jobs run on a regular recurring schedule.| |Cloud Search API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Search provides cloud-based search capabilities over G Suite data. The Cloud Search API allows indexing of non-G S...| |Cloud Shell API|README|DataFire.io|Allows users to start, configure, and connect to interactive shell sessions running in the cloud.| |Cloud Tasks API|README|DataFire.io|Manages the execution of large numbers of distributed requests.| |Cloud Trace API|README|DataFire.io|Sends application trace data to Cloud Trace for viewing. Trace data is collected for all App Engine applications by defa...| |Cloud User Accounts|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages users and groups for accessing Google Compute Engine virtual machines.| |Perspective Comment Analyzer API|README|DataFire.io|The Perspective Comment Analyzer API provides information about the potential impact of a comment on a conversation (e.g...| |Cloud Composer API|README|DataFire.io|Manages Apache Airflow environments on Google Cloud Platform.| |Compute Engine API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and runs virtual machines on Google Cloud Platform.| |Consumer Surveys|README|DataFire.io|Creates and conducts surveys, lists the surveys that an authenticated user owns, and retrieves survey results and inform...| |Kubernetes Engine API|README|DataFire.io|Builds and manages container-based applications, powered by the open source Kubernetes technology.| |Container Analysis API|README|DataFire.io|An implementation of the Grafeas API, which stores, and enables querying and retrieval of critical metadata about all of...| |Content API for Shopping|README|DataFire.io|Manage your product listings and accounts for Google Shopping| |Custom Search API|README|DataFire.io|Searches over a website or collection of websites| |Google Cloud Data Catalog API|README|DataFire.io|A fully managed and highly scalable data discovery and metadata management service.| |Dataflow API|README|DataFire.io|Manages Google Cloud Dataflow projects on Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Data Fusion API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Data Fusion is a fully-managed, cloud native, enterprise data integration service for quickly building and managin...| |Data Labeling API|README|DataFire.io|Public API for Google Cloud AI Data Labeling Service.| |Database Migration API|README|DataFire.io|Manage Cloud Database Migration Service resources on Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Dataproc API|README|DataFire.io|Manages Hadoop-based clusters and jobs on Google Cloud Platform.| |Cloud Datastore API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses the schemaless NoSQL database to provide fully managed, robust, scalable storage for your application.| |Cloud Deployment Manager V2 API|README|DataFire.io|The Google Cloud Deployment Manager v2 API provides services for configuring, deploying, and viewing Google Cloud servic...| |Campaign Manager 360 API|README|DataFire.io|Manage your DoubleClick Campaign Manager ad campaigns and reports.| |Dialogflow API|README|DataFire.io|Builds conversational interfaces (for example, chatbots, and voice-powered apps and devices).| |Digital Asset Links API|README|DataFire.io|Discovers relationships between online assets such as websites or mobile apps.| |APIs Discovery Service|README|DataFire.io|Provides information about other Google APIs, such as what APIs are available, the resource, and method details for each...| |Display & Video 360 API|README|DataFire.io|Display & Video 360 API allows users to manage and create campaigns and reports.| |Google DLP|README|DataFire.io|Provides methods for detection, risk analysis, and de-identification of privacy-sensitive fragments in text, images, and...| |Cloud DNS API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Docs API|README|DataFire.io|Reads and writes Google Docs documents.| |Cloud Document AI API|README|DataFire.io|Service to parse structured information from unstructured or semi-structured documents using state-of-the-art Google AI ...| |Cloud Domains API|README|DataFire.io|Enables management and configuration of domain names.| |Domains RDAP API|README|DataFire.io|Read-only public API that lets users search for information about domain names.| |DoubleClick Bid Manager API|README|DataFire.io|DoubleClick Bid Manager API allows users to manage and create campaigns and reports.| |Search Ads 360 API|README|DataFire.io|The Search Ads 360 API allows developers to automate uploading conversions and downloading reports from Search Ads 360.| |Google Drive|README|DataFire.io|Manages files in Drive including uploading, downloading, searching, detecting changes, and updating sharing permissions.| |Drive Activity API|README|DataFire.io|Provides a historical view of activity in Google Drive.| |Eventarc API|README|DataFire.io|| |Fact Check Tools API|README|DataFire.io|| |Firebase Cloud Messaging API|README|DataFire.io|FCM send API that provides a cross-platform messaging solution to reliably deliver messages at no cost.| |Cloud Filestore API|README|DataFire.io|The Cloud Filestore API is used for creating and managing cloud file servers.| |Firebase Management API|README|DataFire.io|The Firebase Management API enables programmatic setup and management of Firebase projects, including a project's Fireba...| |Firebase Realtime Database Management API|README|DataFire.io|The Firebase Realtime Database Management API enables programmatic provisioning and management of Realtime Database inst...| |Firebase Dynamic Links API|README|DataFire.io|Programmatically creates and manages Firebase Dynamic Links.| |Firebase Hosting API|README|DataFire.io|The Firebase Hosting REST API enables programmatic and customizable deployments to your Firebase-hosted sites. Use this ...| |Firebase ML API|README|DataFire.io|Access custom machine learning models hosted via Firebase ML.| |Firebase Remote Config|README|DataFire.io|Firebase Remote Config API allows the 3P clients to manage Remote Config conditions and parameters for Firebase applicat...| |Firebase Rules API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages rules that determine when a Firebase Rules-enabled service should permit a request.| |Cloud Firestore API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses the NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.| |Google Fitness|README|DataFire.io|The Fitness API for managing users' fitness tracking data.| |Fusion Tables|README|DataFire.io|API for working with Fusion Tables data.| |Google Play Game Services|README|DataFire.io|The Google Play games service allows developers to enhance games with social leaderboards, achievements, game state, sig...| |Google Play Game Services Publishing API|README|DataFire.io|The Google Play Game Services Publishing API allows developers to configure their games in Game Services.| |Game Services API|README|DataFire.io|Deploy and manage infrastructure for global multiplayer gaming experiences.| |Google Play Game Management|README|DataFire.io|The Google Play Game Management API allows developers to manage resources from the Google Play Game service.| |Google Genomics|README|DataFire.io|Uploads, processes, queries, and searches Genomics data in the cloud.| |Gmail API|README|DataFire.io|The Gmail API lets you view and manage Gmail mailbox data like threads, messages, and labels.| |Gmail Postmaster Tools API|README|DataFire.io|The Postmaster Tools API is a RESTful API that provides programmatic access to email traffic metrics (like spam reports,...| |Google Groups Migration|README|DataFire.io|The Groups Migration API allows domain administrators to archive emails into Google groups.| |Google Groups Settings|README|DataFire.io|Manages permission levels and related settings of a group.| |Cloud Healthcare API|README|DataFire.io|Manage, store, and access healthcare data in Google Cloud Platform.| |Google Home|README|DataFire.io|This is an unofficial documentation of the local API used by the Home app to communicate with GH devices.| |HomeGraph API|README|DataFire.io|| |Identity and Access Management (IAM) API|README|DataFire.io|Manages identity and access control for Google Cloud Platform resources, including the creation of service accounts, whi...| |IAM Service Account Credentials API|README|DataFire.io|Creates short-lived credentials for impersonating IAM service accounts. To enable this API, you must enable the IAM API ...| |Cloud Identity-Aware Proxy API|README|DataFire.io|Controls access to cloud applications running on Google Cloud Platform.| |Google Identity Toolkit API|README|DataFire.io|Help the third party sites to implement federated login.| |Indexing API|README|DataFire.io|Notifies Google when your web pages change.| |Cloud Talent Solution API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Talent Solution provides the capability to create, read, update, and delete job postings, as well as search jobs b...| |Knowledge Graph Search API|README|DataFire.io|Searches the Google Knowledge Graph for entities.| |Cloud Natural Language API|README|DataFire.io|Provides natural language understanding technologies, such as sentiment analysis, entity recognition, entity sentiment a...| |Library Agent API|README|DataFire.io|A simple Google Example Library API.| |Google Enterprise License Manager|README|DataFire.io|The Google Enterprise License Manager API's allows you to license apps for all the users of a domain managed by you.| |Cloud Life Sciences API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Life Sciences is a suite of services and tools for managing, processing, and transforming life sciences data.| |Local Services API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Stackdriver Logging|README|DataFire.io|Writes log entries and manages your Cloud Logging configuration. The table entries below are presented in alphabetical o...| |Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory API|README|DataFire.io|The Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory API is used for managing a highly available, hardened service running...| |Manufacturer Center API|README|DataFire.io|Public API for managing Manufacturer Center related data.| |Cloud Memorystore for Memcached API|README|DataFire.io|Google Cloud Memorystore for Memcached API is used for creating and managing Memcached instances in GCP.| |Dataproc Metastore API|README|DataFire.io|The Dataproc Metastore API is used to manage the lifecycle and configuration of metastore services.| |Google Mirror|README|DataFire.io|Interacts with Glass users via the timeline.| |AI Platform Training & Prediction API|README|DataFire.io|An API to enable creating and using machine learning models.| |Google Stackdriver Monitoring|README|DataFire.io|Manages your Cloud Monitoring data and configurations. Most projects must be associated with a Workspace, with a few exc...| |Network Management API|README|DataFire.io|The Network Management API provides a collection of network performance monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.| |Notebooks API|README|DataFire.io|AI Platform Notebooks API is used to manage notebook resources in Google Cloud.| |Google OAuth2 API|README|DataFire.io|Obtains end-user authorization grants for use with other Google APIs.| |OS Config API|README|DataFire.io|OS management tools that can be used for patch management, patch compliance, and configuration management on VM instance...| |Cloud OS Login API|README|DataFire.io|You can use OS Login to manage access to your VM instances using IAM roles.| |PageSpeed Insights API|README|DataFire.io|The PageSpeed Insights API lets you analyze the performance of your website with a simple API. It offers tailored sugges...| |Google Partners|README|DataFire.io|Searches certified companies and creates contact leads with them, and also audits the usage of clients.| |People API|README|DataFire.io|Provides access to information about profiles and contacts.| |Playable Locations API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Play Custom App Publishing API|README|DataFire.io|API to create and publish custom Android apps| |Google Play Movies Partner|README|DataFire.io|Gets the delivery status of titles for Google Play Movies Partners.| |Google+ API|README|DataFire.io|Builds on top of the Google+ platform.| |Google+ Domains|README|DataFire.io|Builds on top of the Google+ platform for Google Apps Domains.| |Policy Troubleshooter API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Poly|README|DataFire.io|The Poly API provides read access to assets hosted on poly.google.com to all, and upload access to poly.google.com for w...| |Google Prediction|README|DataFire.io|Lets you access a cloud hosted machine learning service that makes it easy to build smart apps| |Certificate Authority API|README|DataFire.io|The Certificate Authority Service API is a highly-available, scalable service that enables you to simplify and automate ...| |SAS Portal API (Testing)|README|DataFire.io|| |Proximity Beacon API|README|DataFire.io|Registers, manages, indexes, and searches beacons.| |Cloud Pub/Sub API|README|DataFire.io|Provides reliable, many-to-many, asynchronous messaging between applications.| |Pub/Sub Lite API|README|DataFire.io|| |QPX Express|README|DataFire.io|Finds the least expensive flights between an origin and a destination.| |Real-time Bidding API|README|DataFire.io|Allows external bidders to manage their RTB integration with Google. This includes managing bidder endpoints, QPS quotas...| |Recommendations AI|README|DataFire.io|Recommendations AI service enables customers to build end-to-end personalized recommendation systems without requiring a...| |Recommender API|README|DataFire.io|| |Google Cloud Memorystore for Redis API|README|DataFire.io|Creates and manages Redis instances on the Google Cloud Platform.| |Remote Build Execution API|README|DataFire.io|Supplies a Remote Execution API service for tools such as bazel.| |Replica Pool|README|DataFire.io|The Replica Pool API allows users to declaratively provision and manage groups of Google Compute Engine instances based ...| |Google Compute Engine Instance Group Updater|README|DataFire.io|[Deprecated. Please use compute.instanceGroupManagers.update method. replicapoolupdater API will be disabled after Decem...| |Google Enterprise Apps Reseller|README|DataFire.io|Perform common functions that are available on the Channel Services console at scale, like placing orders and viewing cu...| |Google Compute Engine Instance Groups|README|DataFire.io|The Resource View API allows users to create and manage logical sets of Google Compute Engine instances.| |Cloud Run Admin API|README|DataFire.io|Deploy and manage user provided container images that scale automatically based on HTTP traffic.| |Cloud Runtime Configuration API|README|DataFire.io|The Runtime Configurator allows you to dynamically configure and expose variables through Google Cloud Platform. In addi...| |Safe Browsing API|README|DataFire.io|Enables client applications to check web resources (most commonly URLs) against Google-generated lists of unsafe web res...| |SAS Portal API|README|DataFire.io|| |Apps Script API|README|DataFire.io|Manages and executes Google Apps Script projects.| |Google Search Console API|README|DataFire.io|The Search Console API provides access to both Search Console data (verified users only) and to public information on an...| |Secret Manager API|README|DataFire.io|Stores sensitive data such as API keys, passwords, and certificates. Provides convenience while improving security.| |Security Command Center API|README|DataFire.io|Security Command Center API provides access to temporal views of assets and findings within an organization.| |Service Broker|README|DataFire.io|The Google Cloud Platform Service Broker API provides Google hosted| |Google Service Consumer Management|README|DataFire.io|Manages the service consumers of a Service Infrastructure service.| |Service Control API|README|DataFire.io|Provides admission control and telemetry reporting for services integrated with Service Infrastructure.| |Service Directory API|README|DataFire.io|Service Directory is a platform for discovering, publishing, and connecting services.| |Service Management API|README|DataFire.io|Google Service Management allows service producers to publish their services on Google Cloud Platform so that they can b...| |Service Networking API|README|DataFire.io|Provides automatic management of network configurations necessary for certain services.| |Service Usage API|README|DataFire.io|Enables services that service consumers want to use on Google Cloud Platform, lists the available or enabled services, o...| |Service User|README|DataFire.io|Enables services that service consumers want to use on Google Cloud Platform, lists the available or enabled services, o...| |Google Sheets API|README|DataFire.io|Reads and writes Google Sheets.| |Content API for Shopping|README|DataFire.io|Manage your product listings and accounts for Google Shopping| |Google Site Verification API|README|DataFire.io|Verifies ownership of websites or domains with Google.| |Google Slides API|README|DataFire.io|Reads and writes Google Slides presentations.| |Smart Device Management API|README|DataFire.io|Allow select enterprise partners to access, control, and manage Google and Nest devices programmatically.| |Cloud Source Repositories API|README|DataFire.io|Accesses source code repositories hosted by Google.| |Cloud Spanner API|README|DataFire.io|Cloud Spanner is a managed, mission-critical, globally consistent and scalable relational database service.| |Google Spectrum Database|README|DataFire.io|API for spectrum-management functions.| |Cloud Speech-to-Text API|README|DataFire.io|Converts audio to text by applying powerful neural network models.| |Cloud SQL Admin API|README|DataFire.io|API for Cloud SQL database instance management| |Cloud SQL Admin API|README|DataFire.io|API for Cloud SQL database instance management| |Google Cloud Storage|README|DataFire.io|Stores and retrieves potentially large, immutable data objects.| |Storage Transfer API|README|DataFire.io|Transfers data from external data sources to a Google Cloud Storage bucket or between Google Cloud Storage buckets.| |Google Street View Publish|README|DataFire.io|Publishes 360 photos to Google Maps, along with position, orientation, and connectivity metadata. Apps can offer an inte...| |Security Token Service API|README|DataFire.io|The Security Token Service exchanges Google or third-party credentials for a short-lived access token to Google Cloud re...| |Google Surveys|README|DataFire.io|Creates and conducts surveys, lists the surveys that an authenticated user owns, and retrieves survey results and inform...| |Google Tag Manager|README|DataFire.io|This API allows clients to access and modify container and tag configuration.| |TaskQueue|README|DataFire.io|Accesses a Google App Engine Pull Task Queue over REST.| |Google Tasks|README|DataFire.io|The Google Tasks API lets you manage your tasks and task lists.| |Cloud Testing API|README|DataFire.io|Allows developers to run automated tests for their mobile applications on Google infrastructure.| |Cloud Text-to-Speech API|README|DataFire.io|Synthesizes natural-sounding speech by applying powerful neural network models.| |Cloud Tool Results API|README|DataFire.io|API to publish and access results from developer tools.| |Cloud TPU API|README|DataFire.io|TPU API provides customers with access to Google TPU technology.| |Stackdriver Trace|README|DataFire.io|Send and retrieve trace data from Stackdriver Trace. Data is generated and available by default for all App Engine appli...| |Traffic Director API|README|DataFire.io|| |Transcoder API|README|DataFire.io|This API converts video files into formats suitable for consumer distribution.| |Cloud Translation API|README|DataFire.io|Integrates text translation into your website or application.| |URL Shortener|README|DataFire.io|Lets you create, inspect, and manage goo.gl short URLs| |G Suite Vault API|README|DataFire.io|Archiving and eDiscovery for G Suite.| |Semantic Tile API|README|DataFire.io|Serves vector tiles containing geospatial data.| |Chrome Verified Access API|README|DataFire.io|API for Verified Access chrome extension to provide credential verification for chrome devices connecting to an enterpri...| |Cloud Video Intelligence API|README|DataFire.io|Detects objects, explicit content, and scene changes in videos. It also specifies the region for annotation and transcri...| |Cloud Vision API|README|DataFire.io|Integrates Google Vision features, including image labeling, face, logo, and landmark detection, optical character recog...| |Web Fonts Developer API|README|DataFire.io|The Google Web Fonts Developer API lets you retrieve information about web fonts served by Google.| |Google Search Console|README|DataFire.io|View Google Search Console data for your verified sites.| |Web Security Scanner API|README|DataFire.io|Scans your Compute and App Engine apps for common web vulnerabilities.| |Workflow Executions API|README|DataFire.io|Execute workflows created with Workflows API.| |Workflows API|README|DataFire.io|Orchestrate Workflows consisting of Google Cloud APIs, SaaS APIs or private API endpoints.| |YouTube Data API v3|README|DataFire.io|The YouTube Data API v3 is an API that provides access to YouTube data, such as videos, playlists, and channels.| |YouTube Analytics API|README|DataFire.io|Retrieves your YouTube Analytics data.| |YouTube Reporting API|README|DataFire.io|Schedules reporting jobs containing your YouTube Analytics data and downloads the resulting bulk data reports in the for...| |British Columbia Data Catalogue|README|DataFire.io|This API provides live access to the BC Data Catalogue. Further documentation on the API is available from http://docs.c...| |British Columbia Geographical Names Web Service|README|DataFire.io|This REST API provides searchable access to information about geographical names in the province of British Columbia, in...| |British Columbia Geocoder|README|DataFire.io|This API represents address cleaning, correction, completion, geocoding, reverse geocoding, and proximity resources for ...| |British Columbia GeoMark Web Service|README|DataFire.io|The Geomark Web Service allows you to create and share geographic areas of interest over the web in a variety of formats...| |British Columbia Registers of Well Drillers and Well Pump Installers|README|DataFire.io|The groundwater wells, aquifers and registry API contains information related to groundwater wells and aquifers as well ...| |British Columbia WorkBC Job Posting|README|DataFire.io|This API allows you to receive a feed of jobs from WorkBC's Job Board. Please see our <a href="https://github.com/bcgov/...| |British Columbia Gov News API Service 1.0|README|DataFire.io|News API| |British Columbia DriveBC's Open511|README|DataFire.io|This API is DriveBC's implementation of the Open511 specification. It provides information about known road events (tra...| |British Columbia Route Planner|README|DataFire.io|Finds shortest/fastest route between a start point and one or more stop points on British Columbia's public road network...| |GraphHopper Route Optimization|README|DataFire.io|With the GraphHopper Directions API you can integrate A-to-B route planning, turn-by-turn navigation,| |Greenwire Public API|README|DataFire.io|Greenpeace Greenwire allows you connect with other volunteers, activists and groups working on environmental campaigns a...| |Groupon|README|DataFire.io|Put all those great ideas for Groupon improvements, extensions, and multiple-platform interfaces to work.| |gsa.gov Discovery Market Research|README|DataFire.io|This API drives the Discovery Market Research Tool.| |HackathonWatch|README|DataFire.io|| |Hacker News|README|DataFire.io|Hacker News is a social news website focusing on computer science and entrepreneurship| |Halo Metadata|README|DataFire.io|API that provides Metadata information.| |Halo Profile|README|DataFire.io|API that provides Profile information about Players.| |Halo Stats|README|DataFire.io|API that provides statistical data about Players and Matches.| |Halo UGC|README|DataFire.io|API that provides Metadata about User-Generated Content (Maps and Game Variants).| |Handwrytten API|README|DataFire.io|This is the Handwrytten API for sending cards written in the handwriting of your choice.| |Healthcare.gov|README|DataFire.io|| |Positioning API|README|DataFire.io|Positioning API for making location requests.| |HERE Tracking|README|DataFire.io|HERE Tracking is a cloud product designed to address location tracking problems for a wide range of Location IoT industr...| |Heroku|README|DataFire.io|Manage your Heroku apps, configs, collaborators & resources| |Hetras Booking|README|DataFire.io|| |Hetras Hotels|README|DataFire.io|| |HHS Media Services|README|DataFire.io|Common Features / Behaviors| |Highways England API|README|DataFire.io|| |Shinobi|README|DataFire.io|| |HSBC UK|README|DataFire.io|| |ATM Locator API|README|DataFire.io|| |Branch Locator API|README|DataFire.io|| |Product Finder API|README|DataFire.io|| |HTTP|README|DataFire.io|Make HTTP calls| |Hubhopper Partner Integration API(s) - Production|README|DataFire.io|This is an interactive document explaining the API(s) that could be used to fetch data from Hubhopper. Use the api key p...| |hubspot|README|DataFire.io|Integrate with Hubspot| |Hydra Movies|README|DataFire.io|Hydra Movies is a streaming service that holds information on thousands of popular movies.| |Use a New Version Instead|README|DataFire.io|| |ID4i API|README|DataFire.io|ID4i HTTP API| |eNanoMapper database|README|DataFire.io|AMBIT REST web services [eNanoMapper profile] with free text & faceted search| |eNanoMapper database|README|DataFire.io|AMBIT REST web services [eNanoMapper profile] with free text & faceted search| |IDT Beyond|README|DataFire.io|Our active docs provide the ability to test out your account and to see the responses to your queries. The services are ...| |Ijenko IoE² IoT|README|DataFire.io|| |IllumiDesk|README|DataFire.io|| |Image-Charts|README|DataFire.io|Charts, simple as a URL. A safe and fast replacement for Google Image Charts| |IMAP|README|DataFire.io|Interact with e-mail servers via the Internet Message Access Protocol| |import.io Data|README|DataFire.io|| |import.io Extraction|README|DataFire.io|| |import.io RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |import.io Run|README|DataFire.io|| |import.io Schedule|README|DataFire.io|| |MailSquad|README|DataFire.io|MailSquad offers an affordable and super easy way to create, send and track delightful emails.| |Infermedica API|README|DataFire.io|Empower your healthcare services with intelligent diagnostic insights of Infermedica API.| |Infoconnect|README|DataFire.io|Search our rich and robust data on companies and people. Utilize our fuzzy matching to power your new app or website wit...| |Instagram API|README|DataFire.io|Description of Instagram RESTful API.| |Instawell|README|DataFire.io|The Instawell API gives you access to helpers all over the world. Integrate Instawell with your app using our API to ge...| |Brain Web API|README|DataFire.io|This document describes the Intellifi Brain| |Interzoid Convert Currency Rate API|README|DataFire.io|This API enables you to convert an amount of one currency into another currency using current foreign exchange rates.| |Interzoid Get Address Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar street address data, including for purposes of dedup...| |Interzoid Get Area Code From Number API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides area code information for a given telephone number.| |Interzoid Get City Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar city name data, including for purposes of deduplicat...| |Interzoid City Data Standardization API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a standard for US and international cities for the purposes of standardizing city name data, improving...| |Interzoid Get Company Name Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar company name data, including for purposes of dedupli...| |Interzoid Get Country Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar country name data, including for purposes of dedupli...| |Interzoid Country Data Standardization API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a standard for country name for the purposes of standardizing country name data, improving query resul...| |Interzoid Get Currency Rate API|README|DataFire.io|This API retrieves the latest currency exchange rate, against the US Dollar, for the given three-letter international cu...| |Interzoid Get Email Information API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides validation information for email addresses to aid in deliverability. Syntax, existence of mail servers...| |Interzoid Get Full Name Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar full name data, including for purposes of deduplicat...| |Interzoid Get Full Name Parsed Match Similarity Key API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a similarity key used to match with other similar full name data when data fields are parsed into firs...| |Interzoid Get Global Phone Number Information API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides geographic information for a global telephone number, including city and country information, primary ...| |Interzoid Get Global Time API|README|DataFire.io|This API retrieves the current time for a city or geographic location around the globe.| |Interzoid State Data Standardization API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides the two-letter state abbreviation (or the province abbreviation for Canada) for the purposes of standa...| |Interzoid Get Weather City API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides current weather information for US Cities, including temperatures, wind speeds, wind direction, relati...| |Interzoid Get Weather By Zip Code API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides current weather information for US Cities, including temperatures, wind speeds, wind direction, relati...| |Interzoid Zip Code Detailed Info API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides detailed information for a given zip code, including city, state, latitude, longitude, area size, and ...| |Interzoid Global Page Load Performance API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a timed, browser-simulated page load function (or a measured API call) from the specified geography us...| |Interzoid Get Area Code API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides area code information for a given telephone area code.| |IP2Location IP Geolocation|README|DataFire.io|IP2Location web service providing a service to do a reverse lookup of an IP address to an ISO3166 country code, region o...| |IP2Proxy Proxy Detection|README|DataFire.io|IP2Proxy allows instant detection of anonymous proxy, VPN, TOR exit nodes, search engine robots (SES) and residential (R...| |IP2WHOIS Domain Lookup|README|DataFire.io|IP2WHOIS is a free tool to allow you to check WHOIS information for a particular domain, such as domain assigned owner c...| ||README|DataFire.io|| |ipTwist|README|DataFire.io|The reliable, secure, and simple IP geolocation API.| |iQualify Management API|README|DataFire.io|The iQualify API offers management responses for building| |ISBNdb API|README|DataFire.io|Definition of ISBNdb.com API| |iSendPro|README|DataFire.io|[1] Liste des fonctionnalités :| |Internet Video Archive - Entertainment Express|README|DataFire.io|Your Gateway to Building Incredible Movie, TV, and Game Content Discovery Experiences.| |Just Eat Tenant|README|DataFire.io|| |Jira|README|DataFire.io|The Jira Cloud Platform REST API| |JIRA 7.6.1|README|DataFire.io|| |Jokes One API|README|DataFire.io|Jokes One API offers a complete feature rich REST API access to its jokes platform. This is the documentation for the w...| |Jumpseller API|README|DataFire.io|| |Just Eat UK|README|DataFire.io|Just Eat offers services for our various business partners and our consumer applications.| |Kaltura VPaaS|README|DataFire.io|The Kaltura VPaaS API| |KeyServ|README|DataFire.io|KeyServ API| |koomalooma|README|DataFire.io|This is the koomalooma Partner API. koomalooma is the first Loyalty BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) for mobile and...| |Kubernetes|README|DataFire.io|| |LambdaTest Screenshots API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |UK Land Registry|README|DataFire.io|Land Registry Deed API| |LanguageTool API|README|DataFire.io|Check texts for style and grammar issues with LanguageTool. Please consider the following default limitations:your daily...| |LaunchDarkly REST API|README|DataFire.io|Build custom integrations with the LaunchDarkly REST API| |LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol|README|DataFire.io|The Lightweight Directory Access Protocol is an open, vendor-neutral, industry standard application protocol for accessi...| |Learnifier|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC Basic|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC Customer Login|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC diary|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC Free|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC maintenance|README|DataFire.io|| |LetMC reporting|README|DataFire.io|| |link.fish API|README|DataFire.io|API to easily extract data from websites.| |LinkedIn|README|DataFire.io|Bring user profiles and professional networks to your apps.| |Linode|README|DataFire.io|The Linode API provides the ability to programmatically manage the full| |Listen API: Podcast Search & Directory API|README|DataFire.io|Simple & no-nonsense podcast search & directory API. Search all podcasts and episodes by people, places, or topics.| |API docs | logoraisr.com|README|DataFire.io|<p style="font-size:110%;"Dig into our logoraisr API reference documentation. We also offer an OpenAPI specification to ...| |LotaData|README|DataFire.io|Access the most exhaustive, accurate and up-to-date collection of global and hyper-local geocoded events and activities ...| |LucyBot API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |Lufthansa Partners|README|DataFire.io|| |Lufthansa|README|DataFire.io|| |Lumminary API|README|DataFire.io|The Lumminary API was built to allow third parties to interact with Lumminary customers and gain access to their genetic...| |Lyft|README|DataFire.io|Drive your app to success with Lyft's API| |Magento Enterprise|README|DataFire.io|Magento Commerce is the leading provider of open omnichannel innovation.| |Tradeworks|README|DataFire.io|Authentication is required to access all methods of the API. Enter username and password.| |Otoroshi Admin|README|DataFire.io|Admin API of the Otoroshi reverse proxy| |MailboxValidator Free Email Checker|README|DataFire.io|The MailboxValidator Free Email Checker checks if a single email address is from a free email provider and returns the r...| |MailboxValidator Disposable Email Checker|README|DataFire.io|The MailboxValidator Disposable Email Checker API checks if a single email address is from a disposable email provider a...| |MailboxValidator Email Validation|README|DataFire.io|The Single Validation API does validation on a single email address and returns all the validation results in either JSO...| |MailChimp|README|DataFire.io|Create plugins that connect MailChimp to your CMS, your blog, your e-commerce shopping cart, and more.| |Mandrill|README|DataFire.io|Mandrill is a reliable, scalable, and secure delivery API for transactional emails from websites and applications. It's ...| |Mashape Geo DB|README|DataFire.io|The GeoDB API focuses on getting global city and region data. Easily obtain country, region, and city data for use| |Bill Payment Validator|README|DataFire.io|The Bill Payment Validator service allows RPPS origination (payment sender) customers to identify if a potential RPPS tr...| |MasterCard Bin Table Listing|README|DataFire.io|MasterCard Bin Table Listing API| |API for the Settlement Currency Rate converter|README|DataFire.io|This API provides a range of functions to get back currency conversion rates and amounts based on current Mastercard cur...| |Locations API|README|DataFire.io|The Locations API provides access to MasterCard's ATM and Merchant location database| |Send Person to Merchant|README|DataFire.io|| |MATCH API|README|DataFire.io|Helps acquirers identify potentially high-risk merchants before entering to a merchant agreement.| |MasterCard ABU API|README|DataFire.io|Mastercard ABU API| |MDES Customer Service|README|DataFire.io|This API provides our Issuer partners with resources to help resolve consumer queries about payment accounts enabled thr...| |Merchant Identifier API V2|README|DataFire.io|API for Merchant Identifier| |Open Banking - Payments initiation service|README|DataFire.io|Open Banking - Payments initiation service| |Payment Account Reference Inquiry API|README|DataFire.io|The Payment Account Reference Inquiry API is the unified Mastercard interface for allowing Mastercard Customers involved...| |Personalized Offers|README|DataFire.io|This API provides content for financial instutions participating in Mastercard Personalized Offers to use in online and ...| |rePower|README|DataFire.io|| |Spending Pulse|README|DataFire.io|This API will provide monthly data which includes metrics such as sales volume and growth rate.| |Numbers API|README|DataFire.io|All about Numbers. REST access with json/xml/jsonp result support. Below is the documentation for the Numbers API. You c...| |Rat Genome Database REST API|README|DataFire.io|The RGD REST API provides programmatic access to information and annotation stored in the Rat Genome Database| |Medcorder Nearby Doctor API|README|DataFire.io|Returns doctors near a client given a lat/lon and autocomplete text.| |Medium.com - Unofficial API Spec|README|DataFire.io|Medium’s unofficial API documentation using OpenAPI specification.| |Meraki Dashboard API|README|DataFire.io|The Cisco Meraki Dashboard API is a modern REST API based on the OpenAPI specification.| |Car Configurator|README|DataFire.io|The Car Configurator API offers access to the Mercedes-Benz car configuration functions. It provides required reference ...| |Dealer|README|DataFire.io|The Dealer API provides Dealer search functions.| |Remote Diagnostic Support|README|DataFire.io|The Remote Diagnostic Support API will provide the possibility for 3rd party applications (e.g. ADAC, ATU, etc.) to acce...| |Vehicle Image|README|DataFire.io|The vehicle images API offers access to original Mercedes-Benz vehicle images. It provides access to exterior and inter...| |The Mercure protocol|README|DataFire.io|Mercure is a protocol allowing to push data updates to web browsers and other HTTP clients in a convenient, fast, reliab...| |Miataru|README|DataFire.io|The Miataru API is very simple and straight forward. Generally you're posting (HTTP POST) a JSON formatted request to a ...| |AutoSuggest Client|README|DataFire.io|Autosuggest supplies search terms derived from a root text sent to the service. The terms Autosuggest supplies are rela...| |Computer Vision Client|README|DataFire.io|The Computer Vision API provides state-of-the-art algorithms to process images and return information. For example, it c...| |Custom Image Search Client|README|DataFire.io|The Bing Custom Image Search API lets you send an image search query to Bing and get back image search results customize...| |Microsoft Custom Search|README|DataFire.io|The Bing Custom Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back search results customized to meet your cust...| |Microsoft Entity Search|README|DataFire.io|The Entity Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back search results that include entities and places....| |Microsoft Image Search|README|DataFire.io|The Image Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back a list of relevant images. This section provides ...| |Local Search Client|README|DataFire.io|The Local Search client lets you send a search query to Bing and get back search results that include local businesses s...| |Microsoft News Search|README|DataFire.io|The News Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back a list of news that are relevant to the search que...| |Computer Vision Client|README|DataFire.io|The Computer Vision API provides state-of-the-art algorithms to process images and return information. For example, it c...| |Microsoft Cognitive Services - Prediction|README|DataFire.io|| |Microsoft Spell Check|README|DataFire.io|The Spell Check API - V7 lets you check a text string for spelling and grammar errors.| |Microsoft Cognitive Services - Training|README|DataFire.io|| |Microsoft Video Search|README|DataFire.io|The Video Search API lets you search on Bing for video that are relevant to the user's search query, for insights about ...| |Visual Search Client|README|DataFire.io|Visual Search API lets you discover insights about an image such as visually similar images, shopping sources, and relat...| |Microsoft Web Search|README|DataFire.io|The Web Search API lets you send a search query to Bing and get back search results that include links to webpages, imag...| |OData Service for namespace microsoft.graph|README|DataFire.io|This OData service is located at https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0| |Image Moderation|README|DataFire.io|Our FREE API blocks images with nudity. Build from the ground up, accurate models, best in class support, great price.| |Mon-voyage-pas-cher.com Public API|README|DataFire.io|| |BioLink API|README|DataFire.io|API integration layer for linked biological objects.| |MongoDB|README|DataFire.io|Interact with MongoDB| |Moon by Ai Weiwei & Olafur Eliasson|README|DataFire.io|Turn nothing into something – make a drawing, make a mark.| |MotaWord API|README|DataFire.io|Use MotaWord API to post and track your translation projects.| |Mozilla Kinto|README|DataFire.io|| |Musixmatch API|README|DataFire.io|Musixmatch lyrics API is a robust service that permits you to search and retrieve lyrics in the simplest possible way. I...| |Myspace|README|DataFire.io|Create apps and games within the MySpace platform. Monetize through advertising and virtual goods.| |nextAuth API|README|DataFire.io|API for the nextAuth server| |NamSor API v2|README|DataFire.io|NamSor API v2 : enpoints to process personal names (gender, cultural origin or ethnicity) in all alphabets or languages....| |Native Ads Publisher API|README|DataFire.io|This is a Native Ads Publisher API it provides same functionality as Native Ads Publisher Account GUI.| |Advicent Fact Finder|README|DataFire.io|An API for accessing the NaviPlan Fact Finder.| |Advicent Published Plan Service|README|DataFire.io|An API for accessing NaviPlan plan data for a client.| |NBA Stats|README|DataFire.io|The destination for current and historic NBA statistics.| |Account and Transaction API Specification - UK|README|DataFire.io|| |Neblio|README|DataFire.io|APIs for Interacting with NTP1 Tokens & The Neblio Blockchain| |Near Earth Objects|README|DataFire.io|A web service for near earth objects. All the data is from the NASA JPL Asteroid team.| |Netatmo|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the Netatmo swagger on-line documentation !| |NetBox API|README|DataFire.io|API to access NetBox| |Labs64 NetLicensing|README|DataFire.io|The Labs64 NetLicensing RESTful API gives you access to NetLicensing’s core features.AuthenticationYou authenticate to t...| |Netlify|README|DataFire.io|Netlify is a hosting service for the programmable web. It understands your documents and provides an API to handle atomi...| |Neutrino API|README|DataFire.io|The general-purpose API| |Account API|README|DataFire.io|Enables users to manage their Vonage API Account by programmable means. More information is available here: .| |Nexmo Application API|README|DataFire.io|| |Audit API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Audit API allows you to view details of changes to your account. More information is available at .| |Conversation API|README|DataFire.io|The Conversation API enables you to build conversation features where communication can take place across multiple mediu...| |Conversation API|README|DataFire.io|The Conversation API enables you to build conversation features where communication can take place across multiple mediu...| |Nexmo Conversion API|README|DataFire.io|The Conversion API allows you to tell Nexmo about the reliability of your 2FA communications. Sending conversion data ba...| |Dispatch API|README|DataFire.io|The Dispatch API enables the developer to specify a multiple message workflow. A workflow follows a template. The first ...| |External Accounts API|README|DataFire.io|The External Accounts API is used to manage accounts for Viber Service Messages, Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp for use...| |Media API|README|DataFire.io|The Media API can be used to query, download and delete media items such as audio files for use with other Nexmo APIs.| |Messages API|README|DataFire.io|The Messages API enables you to send messages to customers via their preferred channels (currently Facebook Messenger, W...| |Number Insight API|README|DataFire.io|The Number Insight API delivers real-time intelligence about the validity, reachability and roaming status of a phone nu...| |Numbers API|README|DataFire.io|The Numbers API enables you to manage your existing numbers and buy new virtual numbers for use with the Vonage APIs. Fu...| |Pricing API|README|DataFire.io|The API to retrieve pricing information.| |Redact API|README|DataFire.io|The Redact API helps organisations meet their privacy compliance obligations. It provides controlled, on-demand redactio...| |Reports API|README|DataFire.io|The Reports API enables you to request a report of activity for your Vonage account.| |SMS API|README|DataFire.io|With the SMS API you can send SMS from your account and lookup messages both messages that you've sent as well as messag...| |Subaccounts API|README|DataFire.io|The Subaccounts API enables you to create subaccounts under your primary account. Subaccounts facilitate differential pr...| |Verify API|README|DataFire.io|The Verify API helps you to implement 2FA (two-factor authentication) in your applications. This is useful for:| |Voice API|README|DataFire.io|The Voice API lets you create outbound calls, control in-progress calls and get information about historical calls. More...| |Next Caller|README|DataFire.io|Advanced Caller ID. Obtain name, address, and email of your inbound callers.| |nFusion Solutions Market Data|README|DataFire.io|nFusion Solutions provides REST APIs that deliver enterprise-grade financial data. Data sets include real-time and histo...| |nic.at Domainfinder API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |Noosh API application|README|DataFire.io|Full description of Noosh API| |NPR One|README|DataFire.io|NPR One is a smart application that brings the best of NPR and Member Station programming, newscasts,| |NPR Authorization Service|README|DataFire.io|The interface to our OAuth2 server| |NPR Identity Service|README|DataFire.io|The entry point to user-specific information| |NPR Listening Service|README|DataFire.io|Audio recommendations tailored to a user's preferences| |NPR RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |NPR Sponsorship Service|README|DataFire.io|Sponsorship for non-NPR One client applications| |NPR Station Finder Service|README|DataFire.io|Allows clients to look up NPR member station information| |nrel.gov High Performance Building Database|README|DataFire.io|The Buildings Database is a shared resource for the building industry. The Database, developed by the U.S. Department of...| |nrel.gov Transportation Laws and Incentives|README|DataFire.io|Query our database of State and Federal Laws and Incentives for Alternative Fuels| |NSIDC Web Service Documentation Index|README|DataFire.io|This API allows programmers to build National Snow and Ice Data Center data and metadata services into their application...| |NYTimes Archive|README|DataFire.io|The Archive API provides lists of NYT articles by month going back to 1851. You can use it to build your own local data...| |NYTimes Article Search|README|DataFire.io|With the Article Search API, you can search New York Times articles from Sept. 18, 1851 to today, retrieving headlines, ...| |NYTimes Books|README|DataFire.io|The Books API provides information about book reviews and The New York Times bestsellers lists.| |NYTimes Community|README|DataFire.io|Get access to comments from registered users on New York Times articles. NOTE: This API is deprecated.| |NYTimes Geographic|README|DataFire.io|The Geographic API extends the Semantic API, using a linked data approach to enhance location concepts used in The New Y...| |NYTimes Most Popular|README|DataFire.io|Get lists of NYT Articles based on shares, emails, and views.| |NYTimes Movie Reviews|README|DataFire.io|With the Movie Reviews API, you can search New York Times movie reviews by keyword and get lists of NYT Critics' Picks.| |New York Times RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |NYTimes Semantic|README|DataFire.io|The Semantic API complements the Articles API. With the Semantic API, you get access to the long list of people, places,...| |NYTimes TimesTags|README|DataFire.io|With the TimesTags API, you can mine the riches of the New York Times tag set. The TimesTags service matches your query ...| |NYTimes Newswire|README|DataFire.io|With the Times Newswire API, you can get links and metadata for Times articles and blog posts as soon as they are publis...| |NYTimes Top Stories|README|DataFire.io|The Top Stories API provides lists of articles and associated images by section.| |O2 Mobility|README|DataFire.io|Transit API can be used to obtain time-aggregated data representing moving the people between various spatial points wit...| |O2 Socio-demo|README|DataFire.io|Socio-demo API can be used to obtain time-aggregated data representing groups of people on the given location in the Cze...| |obono RKSV|README|DataFire.io|Provides a RESTful API for interacting with virtual cash registers and creating receipts that are conform with the Regis...| |ODWeather|README|DataFire.io|This is the api to access the ODWeather API information| |OMDb|README|DataFire.io|The Open Movie Database. The OMDb API is a free web service to obtain movie information, all content and images on the s...| |OneDB|README|DataFire.io|An open source backend-as-a-service| |Microsoft OneNote|README|DataFire.io|Easily capture content into OneNote with this REST API.| |OpenALPR CarCheck API|README|DataFire.io|The OpenALPR CarCheck API allows you to send images to the cloud for processing.| |Swagger2OpenAPI Converter|README|DataFire.io|Converter and validator for Swagger 2.0 to OpenAPI 3.0.x definitions| |OpenAPI space|README|DataFire.io|This is the API for OpenAPI space.| |openbanking.org Open Data|README|DataFire.io|Latest Swagger specification for OpenData| |OpenCage Geocoder|README|DataFire.io|Worldwide forward and reverse geocoding| |OpenChannel Market API|README|DataFire.io|| |ODN API|README|DataFire.io|The Socrata OpenDataNetwork (ODN) REST API exposes public data, often continuosly updated and enhanced, from many thousa...| |OpenDataSoft|README|DataFire.io|| |OpenFIGI API|README|DataFire.io|A free & open API for FIGI discovery.| |OpenFinTech.io|README|DataFire.io|OpenFinTech.io is an open database that comprises of standardized primary data for FinTech industry.| |OSDB REST API v1|README|DataFire.io|An OpenAPI description of the OpenLink Smart Data Bot REST API v1| |Smartphone Test Farm|README|DataFire.io|Control and manages real Smartphone devices from browser and restful apis| |Open Targets Platform|README|DataFire.io|| |OpenTrials API|README|DataFire.io|| |OpenUV - Global Real-Time UV Index Forecast API|README|DataFire.io|The missing minimalistic JSON real-time UV Index API for awesome Developers, Innovators and Smart Home Enthusiasts| |groov View Public API|README|DataFire.io|| |PAC Control|README|DataFire.io|| |OrgHunter|README|DataFire.io|Get the latest IRS data and most up to date charity information for your website or application| |Daymet Single Pixel Extraction Tool API|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the Daymet Single Pixel Extraction Tool API. You can use this API to download daily surface data within the D...| |Open Science Framework|README|DataFire.io|https://api.osf.io/v2/| |OSISoft PI|README|DataFire.io|Swagger Spec file that describes PI Web API| |Owler|README|DataFire.io|Search for information on companies using a website or company name and get access to Company Data, News, Blog Posts, Co...| |Oxford Dictionaries|README|DataFire.io|| |paccurate.io|README|DataFire.io|| |Pandorabots AIaaS|README|DataFire.io|AIaaS provides API access to our bot hosting platform and SDKs, allowing developers to easily integrate conversational i...| |UK Parliament Search Service|README|DataFire.io|Performs search on parliament.uk domain. Implements OpenSearch specification. Throttled at 10 requests per second per IP...| |PasswordUtility.Web|README|DataFire.io|Validate and generate passwords using open source tools| |PatientView|README|DataFire.io|The recommended REST API endpoints to be used when integrating with PatientView| |Swagger API-REST for Patrowl Engines|README|DataFire.io|This is the API documentation for Patrowl Engines usage.| |Paylocity API|README|DataFire.io|For general questions and support of the API, contact: webservices@paylocity.com| |GOV.UK Pay|README|DataFire.io|GOV.UK Pay API| |PayPal Sandbox|README|DataFire.io|Bring payments to apps, mobile and social with Adaptive Payments (Sandbox API).| |PayRun.io|README|DataFire.io|Open, scableable, transparent payroll API.| |PdfBroker.io API|README|DataFire.io|PdfBroker.io is an api for creating pdf files from Xsl-Fo or Html and other useful pdf utilities.| |PDF Generator API|README|DataFire.io|PDF Generator API allows you easily generate transactional PDF documents and reduce the development and support costs by...| |Peel Tune-in|README|DataFire.io|The machine learning service APIs utilize hashtags from Twitter to find related, trending shows, related Twitter hashtag...| |Pendo Feedback API|README|DataFire.io|| |Authentication|README|DataFire.io|Personio Authentication API| |Personnel Data|README|DataFire.io|API for reading and writing personnel data incl. data about attendances and absences| |PhantAuth|README|DataFire.io|Random User Generator + OpenID Connect Provider. Like Lorem Ipsum, but for user accounts and authentication.| |Polling Places API|README|DataFire.io|This data set contains the list of polling places. It can be organized by ward/division, accessibility rating, or type o...| |Picasa|README|DataFire.io|Create buttons to export images from Picasa into other apps and services. (Active but deprecated by Google)| |Pims|README|DataFire.io|Hereafter is the documentation of the private API of Pims: Pointages Intelligents pour le Monde du Spectacle. This API i...| |Pinboard|README|DataFire.io|Store, manage and share bookmarks on Pinboard| |Pivotal Tracker|README|DataFire.io|Access and manipulate agile project management data including projects, stories and tasks.| |PocketSmith|README|DataFire.io|The public PocketSmith API| |Poemist API|README|DataFire.io|| |Polygon|README|DataFire.io|The future of fintech.| |Postmark|README|DataFire.io|Send emails, retrieve bounces and start accepting inbound emails, all via an easy-to-use HTTP API.| |Postmark Account-level API|README|DataFire.io|Postmark makes sending and receiving email| |Postmark Server|README|DataFire.io|Postmark makes sending and receiving email| |Posty|README|DataFire.io|The postyAPI is the core element of the posty softwarestack. It is developed to administrate a mailserver based on Postf...| |Doc Converter|README|DataFire.io|This api converts file formats of OpenXml and OpenOffice documents formats to vector files (e.g., svg)| |OOXML Automation|README|DataFire.io|This API helps users convert Excel and Powerpoint documents into rich, live dashboards and stories.| |Story|README|DataFire.io|This API is the main entry point for creating, editing and publishing analytics throught the Presalytics API| |TV API|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the API Reference Docs page for the Press Association TV API (v2).| |Probely Developers|README|DataFire.io|Probely is a Web Vulnerability Scanning suite for Agile Teams. It provides| |Product Hunt|README|DataFire.io|| |MetaPub|README|DataFire.io|MetaPub collects, normalizes and distributes publicly available program, episode, and piece metadata through the public ...| |PTV Timetable|README|DataFire.io|The PTV Timetable API provides direct access to Public Transport Victoria’s public transport timetable data.| |Qualpay Payment Gateway API|README|DataFire.io|This document describes the Qualpay Payment Gateway API.| |Quandl|README|DataFire.io|The Quandl API| |Coronavirus API|README|DataFire.io|Coronavirus API with free COVID-19 live updates. The best free coronavirus API and COVID-19 update source. Programmatica...| |Quicksold REST API|README|DataFire.io|| |They Said So Quotes API|README|DataFire.io|They Said So Quotes API offers a complete feature rich REST API access to its quotes platform. This is the documentatio...| |Randommer API|README|DataFire.io|| |Football Prediction API|README|DataFire.io|The Football Prediction API allows developers to get predictions for upcoming football (soccer) matches, results for pas...| |IdealSpot GeoData|README|DataFire.io|Hyperlocal Demographics, Vehicle Traffic, Economic, Market Signals, and More. Use this API to request IdealSpot hyperloc...| |Language Identification (Prediction)|README|DataFire.io|Automatic language detection for any texts. Supports over 150 languages.| |RAWG Video Games Database API|README|DataFire.io|The largest open video games database.| |Request Baskets API|README|DataFire.io|RESTful API of Request Baskets service.| |API Endpoints|README|DataFire.io|Create beautiful product and API documentation with our developer friendly platform.| |Rebilly|README|DataFire.io|The Rebilly API is built on HTTP. Our API is RESTful. It has predictable| |Receptive|README|DataFire.io|| |Reddit|README|DataFire.io|Reddit API| |Reddit RSS|README|DataFire.io|| |redirection.io|README|DataFire.io|API documentation for redirection.io| |Redmine|README|DataFire.io|Redmine exposes some of its data through a REST API. This API provides| |API title|README|DataFire.io|REFUGE is a web application that seeks to provide safe restroom access for transgender, intersex, and gender nonconformi...| |Car Registration API|README|DataFire.io|Car Registration API, An API that retrieves car information from its numberplate in many countries worldwide, uncluding ...| |topupsapi|README|DataFire.io|Polls is a simple API allowing consumers to view polls and vote in them.| |Reverb|README|DataFire.io|reverb| |Rhapsody|README|DataFire.io|Access Rhapsody technologies and content, including metadeta, search and music player.| |Ritc|README|DataFire.io|Rules in the Cloud| |RiteKit API|README|DataFire.io|RiteKit API is based on REST principles.| |roaring.io CompanyAPI|README|DataFire.io|| |Rotten Tomatoes|README|DataFire.io|Test our API services using I/O Docs.| |RubyGems|README|DataFire.io|Interact with RubyGems.org to query and create gems, mange owners and more.| |Rudder API|README|DataFire.io|Download OpenAPI specification: openapi.yml| |Seldon|README|DataFire.io|Seldon is an Open Predictive Platform that currently allows item recommendations and general predictive models to be dep...| |Runscope API|README|DataFire.io|Manage Runscope programmatically.| |Salesforce|README|DataFire.io|Explore the beta Salesforce REST API to integrate CRM.| |Salesforce Chatter|README|DataFire.io|Create applications for the social enterprise with Salesforce's collaboration platform| |SalesLoft Platform|README|DataFire.io|SalesLoft helps transform sales teams into modern sales organizations - converting more target accounts into customer a...| |SchoolDigger|README|DataFire.io|Get detailed data on over 120,000 schools and 18,500 districts in the U.S.| |Scrape Website Email|README|DataFire.io|ScrapeWebsiteEmail is a service that exposes an api to fetch e-mails from a website.| |SelectPdf HTML To PDF API|README|DataFire.io|SelectPdf HTML To PDF Online REST API is a professional solution that lets you create PDF from web pages and raw HTML co...| |Semantria|README|DataFire.io|Semantria applies Text and Sentiment Analysis to tweets, facebook posts, surveys, reviews or enterprise content.| |SendGrid|README|DataFire.io|| |setlist.fm API|README|DataFire.io|| |SheerSEO API|README|DataFire.io|Sheerseo API has 2 stages:First stage - initiating the task: You fill in your task and receive in return the task id. Se...| |rv API|README|DataFire.io|This API returns information about all of the verses in Rig Veda. The results are JSON objects that contain the name of ...| |vs API|README|DataFire.io|This API returns data regarding almost all nouns in vedic literature. The results are JSON objects that contain the word...| |ShipEngine API|README|DataFire.io|ShipEngine's easy-to-use REST API lets you manage all of your shipping needs without worrying about the complexities of ...| |ShipStation|README|DataFire.io|Polls is a simple API allowing consumers to view polls and vote in them.| |Shopping.com|README|DataFire.io|Shopping.com offers Publishers rich content via the Shopping.com's API.| |Shorten.REST API Documentation|README|DataFire.io|| |Shutterstock API Explorer|README|DataFire.io|The Shutterstock API provides access to Shutterstock's library of media, as well as information about customers' account...| |SIGNL4|README|DataFire.io|With our API, you can easily access many SIGNL4 functions via HTTP requests. It is based on REST and fulfills a similar ...| |SimplyRETS|README|DataFire.io|The SimplyRETS API is an exciting step towards making it easier for| |FORTNITE REST API|README|DataFire.io|REST API about Fortnite game| |Skyrock|README|DataFire.io|Interact with Skyrock.com features: blogs, profiles, messaging, 'what's new', friends & activities!| |Slack Web API|README|DataFire.io|One way to interact with the Slack platform is its HTTP RPC-based Web API, a collection of methods requiring OAuth 2.0-b...| |Slicebox API|README|DataFire.io|Slicebox - safe sharing of medical images| |SlideRoom|README|DataFire.io|SlideRoom provides a RESTful API for exporting data out of your organization's SlideRoom account.| |smart-me|README|DataFire.io|With the smart-me REST API you get Access to all your devices in the smart-me Cloud and you can add your own devices. So...| |SMTP|README|DataFire.io|Send e-mail using the SMTP protocol| |Solar VPS|README|DataFire.io|This is the Solar VPS Public API. You can find more at http://www.solarvps.com| |Sonar Trading|README|DataFire.io|Currency Authority: Exchange Rate of 1453 country currencies and crypto currencies| |SoundCloud|README|DataFire.io|Access, host, upload, and comment on audio.| |SpectroCoin Merchant|README|DataFire.io|This is an API designed for merchants who are using SpectroCoin services and wishes to integrate them locally.| |Spinbot.net Article Rewriter and Article Extractor|README|DataFire.io|Spinbot.net propose a new solution based on high technologies for faster article spinner and extractor that you will lov...| |Spinitron|README|DataFire.io|| |CBB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |CBB v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |CFB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|CFB schedules, scores, team stats, odds, weather, and news API.| |CS:GO v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|CS:GO v3 Scores| |CS:GO v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|CS:GO v3 Stats| |Golf v2|README|DataFire.io|| |LoL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|LoL v3 Projections| |LoL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|LoL v3 Scores| |LoL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|LoL v3 Stats| |MLB v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|MLB play-by-play API.| |MLB v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|MLB projections API.| |MLB v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |MLB v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |MLB v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|MLB scores API.| |MLB v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|MLB scores, stats, and news API.| |NASCAR v2|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NBA play-by-play API.| |NBA v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |NBA v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |NFL v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NFL play-by-play API.| |NFL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|NFL projected stats API.| |NFL v3 RotoBaller Articles|README|DataFire.io|| |NFL v3 RotoBaller Premium News|README|DataFire.io|| |NFL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|NFL schedules, scores, odds, weather, and news API.| |NFL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|NFL rosters, player stats, team stats, and fantasy stats API.| |NHL v3 Play-by-Play|README|DataFire.io|NHL play-by-play API.| |NHL v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |NHL v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |NHL v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |Soccer v3 Projections|README|DataFire.io|| |Soccer v3 Scores|README|DataFire.io|| |Soccer v3 Stats|README|DataFire.io|| |Spotify|README|DataFire.io|| |Square Connect|README|DataFire.io|Client library for accessing the Square Connect APIs| |StackExchange|README|DataFire.io|Stack Exchange is a network of 130+ Q&A communities including Stack Overflow.| |ecota.co|README|DataFire.io|The API ecotaco allows you to connect, create an account,| |StatSocial Platform|README|DataFire.io|API Reference: The StatSocial API is organized around REST. Our API is designed to have predictable, resource-oriented ...| |Stoplight|README|DataFire.io|| |Storecove API|README|DataFire.io|Storecove API| |Storm Glass Marine Weather|README|DataFire.io|Global marine weather data from multiple sources in one single API with hourly resolution. Get your API key by visiting ...| |Stripe API|README|DataFire.io|The Stripe REST API. Please see https://stripe.com/docs/api for more details.| |City of Surrey Open511 API|README|DataFire.io|This API provides real time traffic obstruction events occuring within the City of Surrey.| |City of Surrey Traffic Loop Count API.|README|DataFire.io|This API provides locations of City of Surrey traffic loops and the corresponding traffic loop counts in 15 minute inter...| |Swagger Generator|README|DataFire.io|This is an online swagger codegen server. You can find out more at https://github.com/swagger-api/swagger-codegen or on...| |SwaggerHub Registry API|README|DataFire.io|This is the registry API for SwaggerHub. It allows you to access, manage, and update your APIs and Domains in SwaggerHub...| |Swagger UI|README|DataFire.io|Display Swagger UI for your DataFire API| |Psycholinguistic Text Analytics|README|DataFire.io|We aim to provide the deepest understanding of people through psychology & AI| |SYNQ Video|README|DataFire.io|Sign up for a developer API key!| |TAGGUN Receipt OCR Scanning API|README|DataFire.io|Expects only running software, real reactions, and beautifully crafted APIs to serve your every desire to transcribe a p...| |Taxamo|README|DataFire.io|Taxamo’s elegant suite of APIs and comprehensive reporting dashboard enables digital merchants to easily comply with EU ...| |Taxrates.io|README|DataFire.io|Taxrates.io API - the successfully streamlined tax rates monitoring process. We recommend using Postman when discovering...| |Telnyx API|README|DataFire.io|SIP trunking, SMS, MMS, Call Control and Telephony Data Services.| |Text Analytics & Sentiment Analysis API | api.text2data.com|README|DataFire.io|The current api version is v3.4The api methods listed below can be called directly from this page to test the output. Yo...| |Transport for London Unified|README|DataFire.io|Our unified API brings together data across all modes of transport into a single RESTful API. This API provides access t...| |The Noun Project|README|DataFire.io|Icons for Everything| |The SMS Works API|README|DataFire.io|The SMS Works provides a low-cost, reliable SMS API for developers. Pay only for delivered texts, all failed messages ar...| |TheTVDB|README|DataFire.io|API v3 targets v2 functionality with a few minor additions. The API is accessible via https://api.thetvdb.com and provid...| |Commerce API|README|DataFire.io|Use the Ticketmaster Commerce API to look up available offers and products on various Ticketmaster platforms for North A...| |TinyUID.com|README|DataFire.io|Paste a Long URL link to shorten it| |Text Analysis|README|DataFire.io| 🔬 Detect abusive content, obtain sentiment analysis, extract entities, detect topics, auto...| |API|README|DataFire.io|Web API for TL mobile and web app| |Maps|README|DataFire.io|The Maps API web services suite offers the following APIs:| |Routing|README|DataFire.io|Routing consists of the following service:| |Search|README|DataFire.io|Search API is a RESTful API that allows developers to run a single line fuzzy search for addresses and POIs. Search API ...| |Traccar|README|DataFire.io|Open Source GPS Tracking Platform| |Tradematic Cloud API|README|DataFire.io|Tradematic Cloud is a trading infrastructure for building investment services.| |Transavia Airports|README|DataFire.io|Returns all airports| |TransitFeeds API|README|DataFire.io|API to view feed information and download feeds from TransitFeeds.com| |trash nothing|README|DataFire.io|This is the REST API for trashnothing.com.| |Trello|README|DataFire.io|Trello’s boards, lists, and cards enable you to organize and prioritize your projects in a fun, flexible and rewarding w...| |Tumblr|README|DataFire.io|Share photos, mobile apps, and social network using Tumblr's API's.| |Turbine Labs API|README|DataFire.io|The Turbine Labs API provides CRUD operations for core object types, and is| |TVmaze|README|DataFire.io|Access to the user API is only possible for users with a premium account. A user can only access their own user data.| |Twilio|README|DataFire.io|Enabling phones, VoIP, and messaging to be embedded into web, desktop, and mobile software.| |Twine Health|README|DataFire.io|The Fitbit Plus API is a RESTful API. The requests and responses are formated according to the| |Twitter|README|DataFire.io|| |Early Access|README|DataFire.io|API Reference — v2| |Tweets and Users|README|DataFire.io|API Reference — Labs v2| |Twitter API|README|DataFire.io|| |Tyk Gateway|README|DataFire.io|| |uebermaps|README|DataFire.io|Enable people to store spots on public and private maps| |Urban Airship|README|DataFire.io|The Urban Airship's API powers mobile applications with push, rich push, in-app purchases and subscription services.| |Bulk Data Storage System Services|README|DataFire.io|Bulk Data Storage System (BDSS) allows the public to discover, search, and download patent and trademark data in bulk fo...| |VAT API|README|DataFire.io|A developer friendly API to help your business achieve VAT compliance| |Velo Payments APIs|README|DataFire.io|| |VersionEye|README|DataFire.io|VersionEye is a cross-platform search engine for free/libre/open source software libraries.| |Vestorly API|README|DataFire.io|Vestorly Developers API| |VictorOps|README|DataFire.io|This API allows you to interact with the VictorOps platform in various ways. Your account may be limited| |Vimeo|README|DataFire.io|| |VisageCloud|README|DataFire.io|Face search, recognition & classification API. Just make a call to our REST API each time your app needs to access face ...| |VisibleThread API|README|DataFire.io|The VisibleThread b API provides services for analyzing/searching documents and web pages.| |Visual Crossing Weather API|README|DataFire.io|Weather Forecast and Historical Weather Observation Data via an convenient, restful API.| |VSOnline|README|DataFire.io|Public APIs for managing VS Online Environments| |VocaDB|README|DataFire.io|| |Account API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Business Cloud Account API enables you to retrieve information about accounts.| |Extension API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Business Cloud Extension API enables you to retrieve information about extensions.| |Reports API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Business Cloud Reports API enables you to retrieve call logs for your account.| |User API|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Business Cloud User API enables you to retrieve information about users.| |Vonage Integration Suite|README|DataFire.io|The Vonage Integration Suite API enables call control and webhooks for call events.| |Voodoo Manufacturing 3D Print API|README|DataFire.io|Welcome to the Voodoo Manufacturing API docs!| |CitySDK Linked Data|README|DataFire.io|An API for the distribution and annotation of open data, for small cities and big metropolitan areas.| |Google Pay Passes API|README|DataFire.io|API for issuers to save and manage Google Wallet Objects.| |Walmart Inventory|README|DataFire.io|Please make sure you use the correct version of the APIs for your use case. To find out the appropriate version, go to t...| |Walmart Item|README|DataFire.io|Please make sure you use the correct version of the APIs for your use case. To find out the appropriate version, go to t...| |Walmart Orders|README|DataFire.io|Please make sure you use the correct version of the APIs for your use case. To find out the appropriate version, go to t...| |Walmart Price|README|DataFire.io|Please make sure you use the correct version of the APIs for your use case. To find out the appropriate version, go to t...| |Enterobase-API|README|DataFire.io|API for EnteroBase (http://enterobase.warwick.ac.uk)| |watchful.li|README|DataFire.io|| |The Water Linked Underwater GPS API|README|DataFire.io|API for the Water Linked Underwater GPS. For more details: http://www.waterlinked.com| |Wavecell SMS|README|DataFire.io|This API allows Wavecell customers to originate request to send SMS messages anywhere in the World. The messages can be ...| |Wealthport API|README|DataFire.io|Onedot provides a simple, lightweight and open Web API based on the Open API 2.0 standard (https://www.openapis.org). Ou...| |Weatherbit.io Weather|README|DataFire.io|This is the documentation for the Weatherbit Weather API. The base URL for the API is http://api.weatherbit.io/v2.0/ or...| |WeGA API|README|DataFire.io|The OpenAPI documentation for the RESTful interface of the Carl-Maria-von-Weber-Gesamtausgabe. (No registration, authen...| |WebScraping.AI|README|DataFire.io|A client for https://webscraping.ai API. It provides a web scaping automation API with Chrome JS rendering, rotating pro...| |Wedpax|README|DataFire.io|| |William Hill Accounts|README|DataFire.io|The Accounts API is a collection of methods used to query a customer account. It allows the developer to retrieve accoun...| |William Hill Bets|README|DataFire.io|The Bets API methods are used to place single, multiple and complex bets and to retrieve a customer’s bet history. When ...| |William Hill Locations|README|DataFire.io|The Locations API is a collection of methods that support geographical information. The first method is an address looku...| |William Hill Numbers|README|DataFire.io|The William Hill Numbers API uses a single method that allows you to generate random numbers for your application. Numbe...| |William Hill Sessions|README|DataFire.io|The William Hill Sessions API uses a central authentication service (CAS*) on all resources that require access to a cus...| |William Hill SportsData|README|DataFire.io|The William Hill SportsData REST API is a collection of GET methods to provide William Hill product data such as sport, ...| |WhatsApp Business API|README|DataFire.io|See https://developers.facebook.com/docs/whatsapp| |Where to Credit API|README|DataFire.io|The Where to Credit API provides mileage earning calculations for frequent flyer programs around the world.| |Who Hosts This API|README|DataFire.io|Discover the hosting provider for any web site| |Wikimedia|README|DataFire.io|This API provides cacheable and straightforward access to Wikimedia content and data, in machine-readable formats.| |WikiPathways Webservices|README|DataFire.io|| |Windows Batch Service|README|DataFire.io|A client for issuing REST requests to the Azure Batch service.| |Windows Graph RBAC|README|DataFire.io|The Graph RBAC Management Client| |Winning Email|README|DataFire.io|The Winning Email API allows you to access our services from your applications. Contact us if you need help with anythin...| |WINSMS|README|DataFire.io|WinSMS RESTful API| |Washington WMATA Real-Time Bus Predictions|README|DataFire.io|Real-time bus prediction methods.| |Washington WMATA Bus Route and Stop Methods|README|DataFire.io|Bus stop information, route and schedule data, and bus positions.| |Washington WMATA Incidents|README|DataFire.io|Rail, bus, and elevator disruptions/outages.| |Washington WMATA Real-Time Rail Predictions|README|DataFire.io|Real-time rail prediction methods.| |Washington WMATA Rail Station Information|README|DataFire.io|Rail line and station information, including locations, fares, times, and parking.| |Word Associations API|README|DataFire.io|The Word Associations Network API allows developers to embed the ability to find associations for a word or phrase into ...| |Wordnik|README|DataFire.io|Wordnik is the world's biggest online English dictionary, by number of words| |Wowza Streaming Cloud|README|DataFire.io|| |WSO2 Transform|README|DataFire.io|This API provides XML to JSON, JSON to XML transformations.| |Xero Accounting|README|DataFire.io|The Xero Accounting API is a RESTful web service and uses the OAuth (v1.0a) protocol to authenticate 3rd party applicati...| |XKCD|README|DataFire.io|Webcomic of romance, sarcasm, math, and language.| |Yellow Pages|README|DataFire.io|Use YP Places API to power your web and mobile apps with business listings, reviews, maps and much more...| |YNAB API Endpoints|README|DataFire.io|Our API uses a REST based design, leverages the JSON data format, and relies upon HTTPS for transport. We respond with m...| |Youphoric|README|DataFire.io|Youphoric SMS API allows you to create and launch SMS-based apps quickly to reach Smart subscribers in the Philippines.| |Yunbi|README|DataFire.io|Professional Cloud Trading Platform for Digital Assets| |Zalando Shop|README|DataFire.io|The shop API empowers developers to build amazing new apps or websites using Zalando shop data and services.| |Zappiti Player API|README|DataFire.io|Move your app forward with the Zappiti Player API. Use http://your-player-ip:8990/ as base URL for your requests.| |Zenoti Open|README|DataFire.io|Zenoti Open APIs now help you manage the powerful capabilities offered through a suite of Open APIs.| |Zoom API|README|DataFire.io|API Description| |www.zoomconnect.com|[README](integrations/generated/zoomconnect)|[DataFire.io](https://app.datafire.io/integrations/zoomconnect)|The world's greatest SMS API| |Zuora|README|DataFire.io|The Zuora REST API provides a broad set of operations and resources that:|