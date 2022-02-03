Execute commands with Datadog from within your Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment scripts. A good way to perform end to end tests of your application before applying your changes or deploying. It currently features running synthetics tests and waiting for the results.
The package is under @datadog/datadog-ci and can be installed through NPM or Yarn:
# NPM
npm install --save-dev @datadog/datadog-ci
# Yarn
yarn add --dev @datadog/datadog-ci
If you need
datadog-ci as a CLI tool instead of a package, you can run it with
npx or install globally:
# npx
npx @datadog/datadog-ci [command]
# NPM install globally
npm install -g @datadog/datadog-ci
# Yarn v1 add globally
yarn global add @datadog/datadog-ci
Usage: datadog-ci <command> <subcommand> [options]
Available commands:
- dependencies
- lambda
- sourcemaps
- synthetics
- dsyms
- git-metadata
- junit
- trace
Each command allows interacting with a product of the Datadog platform. The commands are defined in the src/commands folder.
Further documentation for each command can be found in its folder, ie:
Pull requests for bug fixes are welcome, but before submitting new features or changes to current functionality open an issue and discuss your ideas or propose the changes you wish to make. After a resolution is reached a PR can be submitted for review.
When developing the tool it is possible to run commands using
yarn launch. It relies on
ts-node so does not need building the project for every new change.
yarn launch synthetics run-tests --config dev/global.config.json
This tool uses clipanion to handle the different commands.
The tests are written using jest.
The coding style is checked with tslint and the configuration can be found in the tslint.json file.
Commands are stored in the src/commands folder.
The skeleton of a command is composed of a README, an
index.ts and a folder for the tests.
src/
└── commands/
└── fakeCommand/
├── __tests__/
│ └── index.test.ts
├── README.md
└── index.ts
Documentation of the command must be placed in the README.md file, the current README must be updated to link to the new command README.
The
index.ts file must export classes extending the
Command class of
clipanion. The commands of all
src/commands/*/index.ts files will then be imported and made available in the
datadog-ci tool.
A sample
index.ts file for a new command would be:
import {Command} from 'clipanion'
export class HelloWorldCommand extends Command {
public async execute() {
this.context.stdout.write('Hello world!')
}
}
module.exports = [HelloWorldCommand]
Lastly, test files must be created in the
__tests__/ folder.
jest is used to run the tests and a CI has been set using Github Actions to ensure all tests are passing when merging a Pull Request.
The tests can then be launched through the
yarn test command, it will find all files with a filename ending in
.test.ts in the repo and execute them.
The CI performs tests to avoid regressions by building the project, running unit tests and running one end-to-end test.
The end-to-end test installs the package in a new project, configures it (using files in the
.github/workflows/e2e folder) and runs a
synthetics run-tests command in a Datadog Org (
Synthetics E2E Testing Org) to verify the command is able to perform a test.
The synthetics tests ran are a browser test (id
neg-qw9-eut) and an API test (id
v5u-56k-hgk), both loading a page which outputs the headers of the request and verifying the
X-Fake-Header header is present. This header is configured as an override in the
.github/workflows/e2e/test.synthetics.json file. The API and Application keys used by the command are stored in Github Secrets named
datadog_api_key and
datadog_app_key.
The goal of this test is to verify the command is able to run tests and wait for their results as expected as well as handling configuration overrides.
# Compile and watch
yarn watch
# Run the tests
yarn jest
# Build code
yarn build
# Format code
yarn format
# Make bin executable
yarn prepack
Releasing a new version of
datadog-ci unfolds as follow:
yarn version [--patch|--minor|--major] depending on the nature of the changes introduced. You may refer to Semantic Versioning to determine which to increment.
If you need to create a pre-release or releasing in a different channel here's how it works:
alpha,
beta, ...).
version-channel, it can be
0.10.9-alpha or
1-beta...
version field in
package.json
version-channel
This is a pre-release checkbox