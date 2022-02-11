This repository contains a Node.js API client for the Datadog API. The code is generated using openapi-generator and apigentools.
The package is under @datadog/datadog-api-client and can be installed through NPM or Yarn:
# NPM
npm install @datadog/datadog-api-client
# Yarn
yarn add @datadog/datadog-api-client
Here's an example getting a monitor:
import { v1 } from '@datadog/datadog-api-client';
const configuration = v1.createConfiguration();
const apiInstance = new v1.MonitorsApi(configuration);
let params:v1.MonitorsApiGetMonitorRequest = {
// number | The ID of the monitor
monitorId: 1,
};
apiInstance.getMonitor(params).then((data: v1.Monitor) => {
console.log('API called successfully. Returned data: ' + data);
}).catch((error:any) => console.error(error));
This client includes access to Datadog API endpoints while they are in an unstable state and may undergo breaking changes. An extra configuration step is required to enable these endpoints:
configuration.unstableOperations["<operationName>"] = true
where is the name of the method used to interact with that endpoint. For example:
listLogIndexes, or
getLogsIndex.
When talking to a different server, like the
eu instance, change the server variables:
import { v1 } from '@datadog/datadog-api-client';
const configuration = v1.createConfiguration();
v1.setServerVariables(configuration, {
site: "datadoghq.eu"
});
If you want to disable GZIP compressed responses, set the
compress flag
on your configuration options:
import { v1 } from '@datadog/datadog-api-client';
const configurationOpts = {
httpConfig: {
compress: false
},
};
const configuration = v1.createConfiguration(configurationOpts);
If you want to enable requests logging, set the
debug flag on your configuration object:
import { v1 } from '@datadog/datadog-api-client';
const configurationOpts = {
debug: true
};
const configuration = v1.createConfiguration(configurationOpts);
To add timeout or other mechanism to cancel requests, you need an abort controller, for example the one implemented by abort-controller. You can then pass the `signal method to the HTTP configuration options:
import { v1 } from '@datadog/datadog-api-client';
import AbortController from 'abort-controller';
const controller = new AbortController();
const timeout = setTimeout(
() => { controller.abort(); },
1000,
);
const configurationOpts = {
httpConfig: {
signal: controller.signal
},
};
const configuration = v1.createConfiguration(configurationOpts);
const apiInstance = new v1.MonitorsApi(configuration);
apiInstance.listMonitors().then((data: v1.Monitor[]) => {
console.log('API called successfully. Returned data: ' + data);
}).catch((error:any) => console.error(error)).finally(() => clearTimeout(timeout));
Documentation for API endpoints can be found in in Github pages.
As most of the code in this repository is generated, we will only accept PRs for files that are not modified by our code-generation machinery (changes to the generated files would get overwritten). We happily accept contributions to files that are not autogenerated, such as tests and development tooling.