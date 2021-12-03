This repository holds all of the code for the waffles design system. This includes but is not limited to the documentation site, design tokens and a react component library. Full details on usage can be found on waffles.datacamp.com.
Waffles uses Yarn and Lerna to manage dependencies. Follow the following steps to work with the code on a local machine:
yarn install in the root directory
yarn bootstrap to install and link all subdependencies
In order to view and work with components locally, check out the storybook package.
This repository is a mono-repo powered by lerna. All the source code can be found in the
/packages directory. This is split into 3 directories to organise different types of packages:
This separation is purely organisational, and does not affect the contents of each package. Every
package.json should represent its dependencies as if they will be installed from the registry instead of as relative file paths. Lerna will link these packages locally when running the
bootstrap command. Check the Readme files in each directory for more information.
For guidelines around ci, deployment and anything else you may need to contribute to this project, check out the contribution guidelines