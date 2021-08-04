This repo provides a set of npm packages that configure the awesome tooling we use every day. There are a lot of these standards out there, but as a company we have specific needs, so this is here to serve us in the best way.
Also, when you have too many standards, xkcd recommends to create a new standard (Source).
By having a vision, we can make some decisions more easily by refering back to this vision and how a change contributes to this vision.
The goal of JS Config is to improve the productivity of our developers (in the long term). This means we should strive for (in order of importance):
(If you are using npm, you should use
npm install instead of
yarn add)
yarn add -D eslint @datacamp/eslint-config
Create a file
.eslintrc.js with the following contents
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@datacamp/eslint-config'],
};
For typescript projects you can use the following config:
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@datacamp/eslint-config/typescript'],
};
For front-end projects, you might want to adjust the environment:
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
// [...]
env: {
browser: true,
},
};
Afterwards you can run eslint as follows:
yarn eslint . --ext ts,tsx,js,json --ignore-path .gitignore
It's recommended to:
yarn add -D prettier @datacamp/prettier-config
Create a file
prettier.config.js with the following contents
// prettier.config.js
module.exports = {
...require('@datacamp/prettier-config'),
};
It's recommended to:
All the configs are in the
packages/ directory. We use lerna to manage dependencies.
Install the dependencies for all the subpackages using
yarn in the root of the project.
If you need help, ping the #javascript channel on Slack.
We use commitlint to lint our commit messages and follow config-conventional. The version of the packages will be bumped based on the commit messages as well, see the conventional commits website for more information (short version: fix=patch, feat=minor, BREAKING CHANGE footer=major)
It's hard to know what is a breaking change so these our the guidelines:
So in short, users should be able to run
eslint --fix (or equivalent) and review a few things but it should be doable to review in <10 minutes, even for large projects.
Other changes could qualify as well but then we basically always have major changes and almost never minor so that's why we choose these guidelines (for now). We're open to change them if they don't work for us.
You can publish all the packages you've edited. This will run
lerna publish under the hood:
yarn release
This will propose version numbers for you and push a commit with a changelog to all the individual packages.
Please only run this from main and make sure to pull the latest main before you run it. Running it will push a commit to main which the updated changelog etc.