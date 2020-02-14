openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xc

@data-ui/xy-chart

by Chris Williams
0.0.84 (see all)

A collection of data-rich UI components 📈

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

476

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

21

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Data Visualization

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Repo freeze 🥶

As of Feb 2020 this repo is currently being deprecated and is feature frozen. See #201 for more details.

data-ui

A collection of custom + wrapped components for data-rich (desktop) UIs. Super beta 👶

Codecov

demo at williaster.github.io/data-ui 📈

Packages

PackageVersion
@data-ui/xy-chartVersion
@data-ui/histogramVersion
@data-ui/sparklineVersion
@data-ui/networkVersion
@data-ui/radial-chartVersion
@data-ui/event-flowVersion
@data-ui/data-tableVersion
@data-ui/themeVersion
@data-ui/demo--

More coming.

Live Playground

For examples of the components in action, go to williaster.github.io/data-ui.

OR

To run that demo on your own computer:

git clone ...data-ui && cd data-ui

# instal root dependencies including lerna
npm install 
# bootstrap (symlink inter-dependencies) all packages
lerna bootstrap

# alternatively install just the demo package
# cd packages/demo
# npm install

# go to the demo package and start storybook
cd packages/demo
npm run dev
# visit http://localhost:9001/

Development

lerna is used to manage versions and dependencies between packages in this repo.

data-ui/
  lerna.json
  package.json
  packages/
    package1/
      src/
      test/
      build/
      package.json
      ...
    ...

For easiest development, clone this repo, install the root npm modules including lerna, then have lerna install package dependencies and manage the symlinking between packages for you

git clone ...data-ui && cd data-ui
npm install
lerna bootstrap

Enzyme and jest are used for testing. Each package defines its own tests, which you can run from within a packages/package-name directory using

cd packages/my-package
npm run test

for a single test or subset of tests run

npm run test -t regex

To run all tests in all packages run lerna run test from the root @data-ui directory.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

victoryA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned
@projectstorm/react-diagramsa super simple, no-nonsense diagramming library written in react that just works
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kepler.glKepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
reaflow🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
reaviz📊 Data visualization library for React
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
rdt
react-d3-tree:deciduous_tree: React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 29 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial