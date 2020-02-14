openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

476

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Graph, React Data Visualization

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Repo freeze 🥶

As of Feb 2020 this repo is currently being deprecated and is feature frozen. See #201 for more details.

data-ui

A collection of custom + wrapped components for data-rich (desktop) UIs. Super beta 👶

Codecov

demo at williaster.github.io/data-ui 📈

Packages

PackageVersion
@data-ui/xy-chartVersion
@data-ui/histogramVersion
@data-ui/sparklineVersion
@data-ui/networkVersion
@data-ui/radial-chartVersion
@data-ui/event-flowVersion
@data-ui/data-tableVersion
@data-ui/themeVersion
@data-ui/demo--

More coming.

Live Playground

For examples of the components in action, go to williaster.github.io/data-ui.

OR

To run that demo on your own computer:

git clone ...data-ui && cd data-ui

# instal root dependencies including lerna
npm install 
# bootstrap (symlink inter-dependencies) all packages
lerna bootstrap

# alternatively install just the demo package
# cd packages/demo
# npm install

# go to the demo package and start storybook
cd packages/demo
npm run dev
# visit http://localhost:9001/

Development

lerna is used to manage versions and dependencies between packages in this repo.

data-ui/
  lerna.json
  package.json
  packages/
    package1/
      src/
      test/
      build/
      package.json
      ...
    ...

For easiest development, clone this repo, install the root npm modules including lerna, then have lerna install package dependencies and manage the symlinking between packages for you

git clone ...data-ui && cd data-ui
npm install
lerna bootstrap

Enzyme and jest are used for testing. Each package defines its own tests, which you can run from within a packages/package-name directory using

cd packages/my-package
npm run test

for a single test or subset of tests run

npm run test -t regex

To run all tests in all packages run lerna run test from the root @data-ui directory.

License

MIT

