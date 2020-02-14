Repo freeze 🥶

As of Feb 2020 this repo is currently being deprecated and is feature frozen. See #201 for more details.

A collection of custom + wrapped components for data-rich (desktop) UIs. Super beta 👶

demo at williaster.github.io/data-ui 📈

Packages

More coming.

Live Playground

For examples of the components in action, go to williaster.github.io/data-ui.

OR

To run that demo on your own computer:

git clone ...data-ui && cd data-ui npm install lerna bootstrap cd packages/demo npm run dev

Development

lerna is used to manage versions and dependencies between packages in this repo.

data-ui/ lerna .json package .json packages/ package1/ src/ test/ build/ package .json ... ...

For easiest development, clone this repo, install the root npm modules including lerna, then have lerna install package dependencies and manage the symlinking between packages for you

git clone ...data-ui && cd data-ui npm install lerna bootstrap

Enzyme and jest are used for testing. Each package defines its own tests, which you can run from within a packages/package-name directory using

cd packages/my-package npm run test

for a single test or subset of tests run

npm run test -t regex

To run all tests in all packages run lerna run test from the root @data-ui directory.

License

MIT