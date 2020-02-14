As of Feb 2020 this repo is currently being deprecated and is feature frozen. See #201 for more details.
A collection of custom + wrapped components for data-rich (desktop) UIs. Super beta 👶
demo at williaster.github.io/data-ui 📈
|Package
|Version
|@data-ui/xy-chart
|@data-ui/histogram
|@data-ui/sparkline
|@data-ui/network
|@data-ui/radial-chart
|@data-ui/event-flow
|@data-ui/data-table
|@data-ui/theme
|@data-ui/demo
|--
More coming.
For examples of the components in action, go to williaster.github.io/data-ui.
OR
To run that demo on your own computer:
git clone ...data-ui && cd data-ui
# instal root dependencies including lerna
npm install
# bootstrap (symlink inter-dependencies) all packages
lerna bootstrap
# alternatively install just the demo package
# cd packages/demo
# npm install
# go to the demo package and start storybook
cd packages/demo
npm run dev
# visit http://localhost:9001/
lerna is used to manage versions and dependencies between packages in this repo.
data-ui/
lerna.json
package.json
packages/
package1/
src/
test/
build/
package.json
...
...
For easiest development, clone this repo, install the root npm modules including lerna, then have lerna install package dependencies and manage the symlinking between packages for you
git clone ...data-ui && cd data-ui
npm install
lerna bootstrap
Enzyme and jest are used for testing. Each package defines its own tests, which you can run from within a
packages/package-name directory using
cd packages/my-package
npm run test
for a single test or subset of tests run
npm run test -t regex
To run all tests in all packages run
lerna run test from the root @data-ui directory.