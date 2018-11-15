openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@dashevo/x11-hash-js

by dashpay
1.0.2 (see all)

x11 javascript hashing algorithm in pure javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

x11-hash-js

Performs the x11 hashing algorithm used in the Dash cryptocurrency in JavaScript.

Usage

Install the library as a Node module.

$ npm install --save @dashevo/x11-hash-js

Reference the library within a Node module.

var x11 = require('x11-hash-js');

console.log(x11.digest('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '4da3b7c5ff698c6546564ebc72204f31885cd87b75b2b3ca5a93b5d75db85b8c'

Download the browserified library from the dist folder and include it in your HTML.

<html>
<head>
  <script src='./dist/x11-hash.min.js'></script>
  <script>
  let x11 = require('x11hash');
  console.log(x11.digest('The great experiment continues.'));
  // -> '4da3b7c5ff698c6546564ebc72204f31885cd87b75b2b3ca5a93b5d75db85b8c'
  </script>
</head>
<body></body>
</html>

Call individual hash functions within the x11 digest.

console.log(x11.blake('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '8f257723af0741fb7d3d8c264a5ea86a57d4ae833557de04f5f78fad1ac17d6dfa1ae4a78a7564c08fc21d5d8cdd2793ca17d5500ecc2b43eb8aaf9c220d7b49'

console.log(x11.bmw('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '7b30b4f1ccd83692bc6a01b1f7e374b59b81da6b21421679ae59d84c4f73afec5a0857565b6ebc1b9ddf9da5e75bf1ecd0ba6f5a75b7926ba9278385fb83533c'

console.log(x11.cubehash('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '64394bcb9d7844070c8516480ea5f03f68386f33c3829e08bf38bea11f09eba5806aa7831cfbe8e515678b0cad7d4ac888ea2b9ea8f63f0cc918d5a6a76b7ae9'

console.log(x11.echo('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> 'b1db282b1672f3423c1e1bdf4496a8ddda0b6f483e92e9a8be2efbaab0ea230814f1f1485d919285deac13794dc215000eb39a47ac32bfc07299a0475049be2e'

console.log(x11.groestl('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '6cea044acf31194eab7d1adb704712c34dd4f0b6a470b0f297832addab691faa459474c651efdbebddb138a2a9adb41705e0fb75741775314ddd8e5449ace986'

console.log(x11.jh('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '90c7090e9d9a45bc79f476ae7fa3e7e4416d1c26b127d1d418ee9bd96b541933b0f144a0d4c6594944393e39fb6b98ceb54752af55198e00953d638183482521'

console.log(x11.keccak('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '4c7e9c893fcdc87a2fd604574a4a5b9a0b6864665ed19057dedf24858314690ba45d6bbcfb86cd7182d1677e2d30dad9716ee99eb8ea267c6638f47ef20e0226'

console.log(x11.luffa('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> 'ea531ce38473fc4bd508c5396194dd6201699d47e25bd4d6b0c5dc7ab0627831e01ea027ebe33d80f608f139aa9fd0c6d923f32de9b5d714026300ed1c9a2f48'

console.log(x11.shavite('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '6fbca2d53a26e22e6df1a8064230bdb98c0a612b64dad958f16757cf8ee8526862a0e4f56be69b98b07f0ea47db7211cf42352443fc806013374e819f26cb923'

console.log(x11.simd('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '13ae2c08260f7d5abcfa791446800c1eaed8c5332ec437222428a28823aa2ba19a5907a2c860c12c0b894bdf9c0d64f807cb9512f1ed42980d15747ff4a26c1c'

console.log(x11.skein('The great experiment continues.'));
// -> '88a9dd727bb9b7cbd59612edbcd6b321427f473acc5673d7dffb16071dc71821d0cc1b94dccf7e5f71a0a94019a7e764d3315c3f4a40f73aee4ad98c75bcc2f7'

API

x11.digest(str)

Returns a string representation of the x11 hash of an input string str.

str

Type: string

The string to be hashed.

x11.digest(input, inputFormat, outputFormat)

Returns the x11 hash of input with the input and output types variable between a string, 8 bit array or 32 bit array

input

Type: string or array

The input data to be hashed.

inputFormat

Type: number

Specifies the format and type of the input value:

  • 0: string
  • 1: 8 bit array
  • 2: 32 bit array

outputFormat

Type: number

Specifies the format and type of the return value:

  • 0: string
  • 1: 8 bit array
  • 2: 32 bit array

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial