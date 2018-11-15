Performs the x11 hashing algorithm used in the Dash cryptocurrency in JavaScript.

Usage

Install the library as a Node module.

$ npm install --save /x11-hash-js

Reference the library within a Node module.

var x11 = require ( 'x11-hash-js' ); console .log(x11.digest( 'The great experiment continues.' ));

Download the browserified library from the dist folder and include it in your HTML.

< html > < head > < script src = './dist/x11-hash.min.js' > </ script > < script > let x11 = require ( 'x11hash' ); console .log(x11.digest( 'The great experiment continues.' )); </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Call individual hash functions within the x11 digest.

console .log(x11.blake( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.bmw( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.cubehash( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.echo( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.groestl( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.jh( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.keccak( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.luffa( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.shavite( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.simd( 'The great experiment continues.' )); console .log(x11.skein( 'The great experiment continues.' ));

API

Returns a string representation of the x11 hash of an input string str.

str

Type: string

The string to be hashed.

Returns the x11 hash of input with the input and output types variable between a string , 8 bit array or 32 bit array

input

Type: string or array

The input data to be hashed.

inputFormat

Type: number

Specifies the format and type of the input value:

0 : string

: 1 : 8 bit array

: 8 bit 2: 32 bit array

outputFormat

Type: number

Specifies the format and type of the return value: