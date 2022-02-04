A pure and powerful JavaScript Dash library.
Dash is a powerful new peer-to-peer platform for the next generation of financial technology. The decentralized nature of the Dash network allows for highly resilient Dash infrastructure, and the developer community needs reliable, open-source tools to implement Dash apps and services.
npm install @dashevo/dashcore-lib
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@dashevo/dashcore-lib"></script>
<script>
const { PrivateKey } = dashcore;
const privateKey = new PrivateKey();
const address = privateKey.toAddress().toString();
...
</script>
To build a dashcore-lib full bundle for the browser:
npm run build
This will generate a file named
dashcore-lib.min.js in the
dist/ folder.
<script src='./dist/dashcore-lib.min.js' type="text/javascript"></script>
<script>
const PrivateKey = dashcore.PrivateKey;
const privateKey = new PrivateKey();
const address = privateKey.toAddress().toString();
</script>
Some functionality is implemented as a module that can be installed separately:
git clone https://github.com/dashevo/dashcore-lib
cd dashcore-lib
npm install
Run all the tests:
npm test
You can also run just the Node.js tests with
npm run test:node, just the browser tests with
npm run test:browser or run a test coverage report with
npm run coverage.
Some examples can be found here, below is a list of direct links for some of them.
Please send pull requests for bug fixes, code optimization, and ideas for improvement. For more information on how to contribute, please refer to our CONTRIBUTING file.
Code released under the MIT license.
Copyright 2013-2017 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.
Copyright 2016-2017 The Dash Foundation, Inc.
Copyright 2017-2020 Dash Core Group, Inc.