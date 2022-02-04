Dashcore Library

A pure and powerful JavaScript Dash library.

Dash is a powerful new peer-to-peer platform for the next generation of financial technology. The decentralized nature of the Dash network allows for highly resilient Dash infrastructure, and the developer community needs reliable, open-source tools to implement Dash apps and services.

Table of Contents

Install

NodeJS

npm install @ dashevo / dashcore - lib

Browser

CDN Standalone

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@dashevo/dashcore-lib" > </ script > < script > const { PrivateKey } = dashcore; const privateKey = new PrivateKey(); const address = privateKey.toAddress().toString(); ... </ script >

Building the Browser Bundle

To build a dashcore-lib full bundle for the browser:

npm run build

This will generate a file named dashcore-lib.min.js in the dist/ folder.

Usage

Browser

< script src = './dist/dashcore-lib.min.js' type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > const PrivateKey = dashcore.PrivateKey; const privateKey = new PrivateKey(); const address = privateKey.toAddress().toString(); </ script >

Modules

Some functionality is implemented as a module that can be installed separately:

Development & Tests

git clone https://github.com/dashevo/dashcore-lib cd dashcore-lib npm install

Run all the tests:

npm test

You can also run just the Node.js tests with npm run test:node , just the browser tests with npm run test:browser or run a test coverage report with npm run coverage .

Documentation

Concepts

How To Use

Use Case Examples

Some examples can be found here, below is a list of direct links for some of them.

Contributing

Please send pull requests for bug fixes, code optimization, and ideas for improvement. For more information on how to contribute, please refer to our CONTRIBUTING file.

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2017 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.

Copyright 2016-2017 The Dash Foundation, Inc.

Copyright 2017-2020 Dash Core Group, Inc.