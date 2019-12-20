openbase logo
@dashbling/create-dashboard

by Pascal Widdershoven
0.4.1 (see all)

Hackable React based dashboards for developers, inspired by Dashing.

Readme

💎 Dashbling - hackable React based dashboards for developers

Dashbling is a React based tool for creating beautiful dashboards.

Features:

  • Widgets are React components that automatically update when data changes.
  • Data can be pushed into your dashboard via a REST API, or fetch data using small NodeJS modules.
  • Looks great out of the box, or fully adapt to your taste.
  • Great developer experience with hot reloading, ES2015+ and Sass.
  • Extensible build system powered by Webpack.
  • Can easily be hosted on Heroku, or any platform supporting Docker.
  • Widgets can easily be shared via NPM packages.

Follow this guide to get started with your first Dashbling dashboard.
Read the full docs here.

There's also an example available in the repo and a running demo.

example

