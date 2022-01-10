Vue.js plugin for Zendesk Web Widget
This plugin allows you to configure and add Zendesk Web Widget
Zendesk Web Widget Documentation
@dansmaculotte/vue-zendesk dependency with
yarn or
npm to your project
import Vue from 'vue'
import Zendesk from '@dansmaculotte/vue-zendesk'
Vue.use(Zendesk, {
key: 'YOUR_ZENDESK_KEY',
disabled: true,
hideOnLoad: true,
settings: {
webWidget: {
color: {
theme: '#78a300'
}
}
}
})
disabled
disabled option allows you to prevent automatic script loading, to comply with GDPR.
You can manually load it by calling
this.$zendesk.load(YOUR_ZENDESK_KEY).
hideOnLoad
When Zendesk Web Widget is initialized it automatically shows the widget, to prevent this you can set to
true this option so you can manually show it after.
settings
You can view Zendesk Web Widget available settings here.
You can use any method coming from the official documentation.
Every methods are accessible from
$zendesk object.
For example:
Vue.$zendesk.hide()
// In a vue component
this.$zendesk.show()
You can also listen to
loaded event emitted on script load,
open on widget open and
close on widget close.
For example:
this.$zendesk.$on('loaded', (event) => {
this.$zendesk.identify({
name: 'John'
})
})
this.$zendesk.$on('open', () => {
console.log('Widget is open')
})
this.$zendesk.$on('close', () => {
console.log('Widget is closed')
})
You can access to Zendesk Web Widget instance through
this.$zendesk.zE or
window.zE objects.
For example:
this.$zendesk.zE('webWidget', 'hide')
window.zE('webWidget', 'hide')
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev