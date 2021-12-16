openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dt

@danmarshall/deckgl-typings

by Dan Marshall
4.9.13 (see all)

TypeScript declaration files for deck.gl

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.3K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

deckgl-typings

TypeScript declaration files for deck.gl

This is a work in progress - see the issues list

npm install @danmarshall/deckgl-typings

These will automatically appear in your projects node_modules/@types folder, thanks to indefinitely-typed.

Then it is possible to link the mappings in your project so typescript can find them (since the project is not in @types yet).

Create a new file like deckgl.d.ts (although it could be named anything ending in .d.ts) in your src/ directory with the following code:

import * as DeckTypings from "@danmarshall/deckgl-typings"
declare module "deck.gl" {
    export namespace DeckTypings {}
}

Version mapping

deck.gl versiondeckgl-typings version
5.x.x1.x.x
6.x.x2.x.x
7.x.x3.x.x
8.x.x4.x.x

Known issues

These typings are now v4 which targets deck.gl v8. The following issues are changes to v8 from deck.gl v7 which have not been added to these typings:

🙏

Thanks to the community of contributors for adding many typings over the last few months. Please feel free to continue fixes for the above or any other issues. 🥂

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial