TypeScript declaration files for deck.gl
This is a work in progress - see the issues list
npm install @danmarshall/deckgl-typings
These will automatically appear in your projects
node_modules/@types folder, thanks to indefinitely-typed.
Then it is possible to link the mappings in your project so typescript can find them (since the project is not in @types yet).
Create a new file like
deckgl.d.ts (although it could be named anything ending in
.d.ts) in your
src/ directory with the following code:
import * as DeckTypings from "@danmarshall/deckgl-typings"
declare module "deck.gl" {
export namespace DeckTypings {}
}
|deck.gl version
|deckgl-typings version
|5.x.x
|1.x.x
|6.x.x
|2.x.x
|7.x.x
|3.x.x
|8.x.x
|4.x.x
These typings are now v4 which targets deck.gl v8. The following issues are changes to v8 from deck.gl v7 which have not been added to these typings:
Thanks to the community of contributors for adding many typings over the last few months. Please feel free to continue fixes for the above or any other issues. 🥂