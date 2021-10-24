Terminal task list
$ npm install --save listr
const execa = require('execa');
const Listr = require('listr');
const tasks = new Listr([
{
title: 'Git',
task: () => {
return new Listr([
{
title: 'Checking git status',
task: () => execa.stdout('git', ['status', '--porcelain']).then(result => {
if (result !== '') {
throw new Error('Unclean working tree. Commit or stash changes first.');
}
})
},
{
title: 'Checking remote history',
task: () => execa.stdout('git', ['rev-list', '--count', '--left-only', '@{u}...HEAD']).then(result => {
if (result !== '0') {
throw new Error('Remote history differ. Please pull changes.');
}
})
}
], {concurrent: true});
}
},
{
title: 'Install package dependencies',
task: () => execa('npm', ['install'])
},
{
title: 'Run tests',
task: () => execa('npm', ['test'])
},
{
title: 'Publish package',
task: () => execa('npm', ['publish'])
}
]);
tasks.run().catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
A
task can return different values. If a
task returns, it means the task was completed successfully. If a task throws an error, the task failed.
const tasks = new Listr([
{
title: 'Success',
task: () => 'Foo'
},
{
title: 'Failure',
task: () => {
throw new Error('Bar')
}
}
]);
A
task can also be async by returning a
Promise. If the promise resolves, the task completed successfully, it it rejects, the task failed.
const tasks = new Listr([
{
title: 'Success',
task: () => Promise.resolve('Foo')
},
{
title: 'Failure',
task: () => Promise.reject('Bar')
}
]);
A
task can also return an
Observable. The thing about observables is that it can emit multiple values and can be used to show the output of the
task. Please note that only the last line of the output is rendered.
const tasks = new Listr([
{
title: 'Success',
task: () => {
return new Observable(observer => {
observer.next('Foo');
setTimeout(() => {
observer.next('Bar');
}, 2000);
setTimeout(() => {
observer.complete();
}, 4000);
});
}
},
{
title: 'Failure',
task: () => Promise.reject(new Error('Bar'))
}
]);
It's also possible to return a
stream. The stream will be converted to an
Observable and handled as such.
Optionally specify a
skip function to determine whether a task can be skipped.
skip function returns a truthy value or a
Promise that resolves to a truthy value then the task will be skipped.
skip function returns a falsey value or a
Promise that resolves to a falsey value then the task will be executed as normal.
skip function throws or returns a
Promise that rejects, the task (and the whole build) will fail.
const tasks = new Listr([
{
title: 'Task 1',
task: () => Promise.resolve('Foo')
},
{
title: 'Can be skipped',
skip: () => {
if (Math.random() > 0.5) {
return 'Reason for skipping';
}
},
task: () => 'Bar'
},
{
title: 'Task 3',
task: () => Promise.resolve('Bar')
}
]);
Type:
object[]
List of tasks.
Type:
string
Title of the task.
Type:
Function
Task function.
Type:
Function
Skip function. Read more about skipping tasks.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Set to
false if you want to disable the rendering of the subtasks. Subtasks will be rendered if
an error occurred in one of them.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if you want tasks to run concurrently.
Returns the instance.
Type:
object
object[]
Task object or multiple task objects.
Start executing the tasks.
MIT © Sam Verschueren