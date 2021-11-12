Support for OAuth 2 and OpenId Connect (OIDC) in Angular. Already prepared for the upcoming OAuth 2.1.

jsrsasign for validating token signature and for hashing

Identity Server for testing with an .NET/.NET Core Backend

Keycloak (Redhat) for testing with Java

Auth0

Resources

Sources and Sample: https://github.com/manfredsteyer/angular-oauth2-oidc

Source Code Documentation: https://manfredsteyer.github.io/angular-oauth2-oidc/docs

Community-provided sample implementation: https://github.com/jeroenheijmans/sample-angular-oauth2-oidc-with-auth-guards/

Tested Environment

Successfully tested with Angular 4.3 to Angular 12 and its Router, PathLocationStrategy as well as HashLocationStrategy and CommonJS-Bundling via webpack.

At server side we've used IdentityServer (.NET / .NET Core), Redhat's Keycloak (Java), and Auth0 (Auth0 is officially supported since version 10 of this lib). For Auth0, please have a look into the respective documentation page here.

For using this library with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), we recommend an additional look to this blog post and the example linked at the end of this blog post.

Also, the Okta community created some guidelines on how to use this lib with Okta. See the links at the end of this page for more information.

Angular 13: Use 13.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).

Angular 12: Use 12.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).

Angular 11: Use 10.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).

Angular 10: Use 10.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).

Angular 9: Use 9.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).

Angular 8: Use 8.x versions of this library.

Angular 7: Use 7.x versions of this library.

Angular 6: Use Version 4.x of this library. Version 4.x was tested with Angular 6. You can also try the newer version 5.x of this library which has a much smaller bundle size.

Angular 5.x or 4.3: If you need support for Angular < 6 (4.3 to 5.x) you can download the former version 3.1.4 (npm i angular-oauth2-oidc@^3 --save).

Release Cycle

We plan one major release for each Angular version Will contain new features Will contain bug fixes and PRs

Critical bugfixes on demand

Contributions

Feel free to file pull requests

The issues contain some ideas for PRs and enhancements (see labels)

If you want to contribute to the docs, you can do so in the docs-src folder. Make sure you update summary.json as well. Then generate the docs with the following commands: npm install -g @compodoc/compodoc npm run docs

Features

Logging in via Code Flow + PKCE Hence, you are safe for the upcoming OAuth 2.1

Logging in via Implicit Flow (where a user is redirected to Identity Provider)

"Logging in" via Password Flow (where a user enters their password into the client)

Token Refresh for all supported flows

Automatically refreshing a token when/some time before it expires

Querying Userinfo Endpoint

Querying Discovery Document to ease configuration

Validating claims of the id_token regarding the specs

Hook for further custom validations

Single-Sign-Out by redirecting to the auth-server's logout-endpoint

Tested with all modern browsers and IE

Token Revocation according to RFC 7009

You can use the OIDC-Sample-Server used in our examples. It assumes, that your Web-App runs on http://localhost:4200

Username/Password:

max/geheim

bob/bob

alice/alice

clientIds:

spa (Code Flow + PKCE)

implicit (implicit flow)

redirectUris:

localhost:[4200-4202]

localhost:[4200-4202]/index.html

localhost:[4200-4202]/silent-refresh.html

Installing

npm i angular-oauth2-oidc --save

Importing the NgModule

import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { OAuthModule } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc' ; ({ imports: [ HttpClientModule, OAuthModule.forRoot() ], declarations: [ AppComponent, HomeComponent, ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Logging in

Since Version 8, this library supports code flow and PKCE to align with the current draft of the OAuth 2.0 Security Best Current Practice document. This is also the foundation of the upcoming OAuth 2.1.

To configure your solution for code flow + PKCE you have to set the responseType to code :

import { AuthConfig } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc' ; export const authCodeFlowConfig: AuthConfig = { issuer: 'https://idsvr4.azurewebsites.net' , redirectUri: window .location.origin + '/index.html' , clientId: 'spa' , responseType: 'code' , scope: 'openid profile email offline_access api' , showDebugInformation: true , };

After this, you can initialize the code flow using:

this .oauthService.initCodeFlow();

There is also a convenience method initLoginFlow which initializes either the code flow or the implicit flow depending on your configuration.

this .oauthService.initLoginFlow();

Also -- as shown in the readme -- you have to execute the following code when bootstrapping to make the library to fetch the token:

this .oauthService.configure(authCodeFlowConfig); this .oauthService.loadDiscoveryDocumentAndTryLogin();

Logging out

The logOut method clears the used token store (by default sessionStorage ) and forwards the user to the auth servers logout endpoint if one was configured (manually or via the discovery document).

this .oauthService.logOut();

If you want to revoke the existing access token and the existing refresh token before logging out, use the following method:

this .oauthService.revokeTokenAndLogout();

Skipping the Login Form

If you don't want to display a login form that tells the user that they are redirected to the identity server, you can use the convenience function this.oauthService.loadDiscoveryDocumentAndLogin(); instead of this.oauthService.loadDiscoveryDocumentAndTryLogin(); when setting up the library.

This directly redirects the user to the identity server if there are no valid tokens. Ensure you have your issuer set to your discovery document endpoint!

Calling a Web API with an Access Token

You can automate this task by switching sendAccessToken on and by setting allowedUrls to an array with prefixes for the respective URLs. Use lower case for the prefixes.

OAuthModule.forRoot({ resourceServer: { allowedUrls: [ 'http://www.angular.at/api' ], sendAccessToken: true } })

If you need more versatility, you can look in the documentation how to setup a custom interceptor.

Token Refresh

See docs: https://manfredsteyer.github.io/angular-oauth2-oidc/docs/additional-documentation/refreshing-a-token.html

Routing

If you use the PathLocationStrategy (which is on by default) and have a general catch-all-route ( path: '**' ) you should be fine. Otherwise look up the section Routing with the HashStrategy in the documentation.

Implicit Flow

Nowadays, using code flow + PKCE -- as shown above -- is the recommended OAuth 2/OIDC flow for SPAs. To use the older implicit flow, lookup this docs: https://manfredsteyer.github.io/angular-oauth2-oidc/docs/additional-documentation/using-implicit-flow.html

More Documentation (!)

See the documentation for more information about this library.

Breaking Change in Version 9

With regards to tree shaking, beginning with version 9, the JwksValidationHandler has been moved to a library of its own. If you need it for implementing implicit flow, please install it using npm:

npm i angular-oauth2-oidc-jwks --save

After that, you can import it into your application by using this:

import { JwksValidationHandler } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc-jwks' ;

instead of that:

import { JwksValidationHandler } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc' ;

Please note, that this dependency is not needed for the code flow, which is nowadays the recommended flow for single page applications. This also results in smaller bundle sizes.

Breaking change in 9.1.0

The use of encodeURIComponent on the argument passed to initImplicitFlow and its Code Flow counterparts was mandatory before this version.

Since that was considered a bug, the need to do so was removed. Now the reverse is true if you're upgrading from before 9.0.0: you need to remove any call to encode URI components in your own application, as the library will now do it for you.

