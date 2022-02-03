Ace, the Accessibility Checker for EPUB, is a tool developed by the DAISY Consortium to assist with the evaluation of accessibility features of EPUB publications.
Ace is a tool to run automated accessibility checks for EPUB Publications, in order to assist in the evaluation of conformance to the EPUB Accessibility specification.
It is important to keep in mind that only a limited portion of accessibility checks can be automated, and therefore Ace is just a helper tool to assist in a broader, human-driven, evaluation process.
Under the hood, Ace currently runs the axe engine for automated testing of HTML, developed by the good folks at Deque Systems.
npm install @daisy/ace -g
If everything went smoothly, you should now be able to run the
ace command in your shell.
A detailed getting started guide is also available on InclusivePublishing.org.
User and developer documentation is available on Ace’s web site.
You can also review the current work plan by looking at the current milestones defined in the issue tracker.
Several publishers and service providers have integrated Ace in their production or QA workflows, including:
Some tools based on Ace are also well worth checking out:
Please visit the localization wiki page to learn about translations.
Please visit the developer workflow wiki page for detailed developer-oriented information.