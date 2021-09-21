VAST Client JS

Vast Client JS is a JavaScript library to fetch and parse Digital Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) documents.

This library provides three components:

A VAST Client to fetch and parse VAST XML resources into JavaScript Objects.

to fetch and parse VAST XML resources into JavaScript Objects. A VAST Parser to directly parse a VAST XML.

to directly parse a VAST XML. A VAST Tracker to batch and call tracking URLs.

For the full API documentation go here. For the full Class reference go here

Complies with the VAST 4.2 specification provided by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

Get Started

VAST Client JS is available as an NPM package and can be easily installed with:

npm i @dailymotion/vast-client

Then import the components you need.

VASTClient

If you need to fetch and parse VAST documents, you can use the VASTClient:

import { VASTClient } from '@dailymotion/vast-client' const vastClient = new VASTClient(); vastClient.get( 'https://www.examplevast.com/vast.xml' ) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

In addition to fetching and parsing a VAST resource, VASTClient provides options to filter a sequence of calls based on count and time of execution, together with the possibility to track URLs using VASTTracker.

VASTParser

To directly parse a VAST XML you can use the VASTParser:

import { VASTParser } from '@dailymotion/vast-client' const vastParser = new VASTParser(); vastParser.parseVAST(vastXml) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

VASTTracker

To track the execution of an ad use the VASTTracker:

import { VASTTracker } from '@dailymotion/vast-client' const vastTracker = new VASTTracker(vastClient, ad, creative); vastTracker.trackImpression();

API Documentation

The API documentation is organized by components:

⚠️ IMPORTANT ⚠️ : the release of the 3.0 version of the library introduced many breaking changes in the API.

Read the 3.0 migration guide to update your project or follow the 2.0 migration guide or 1.x API documentation if you're still using the old version.

Pre-bundled versions

We provide several pre-bundled versions of the client (see dist directory)

Bundlers

A version for js bundlers (like webpack or rollup) is available by default when adding the lib using a package manager (like npm or yarn): vast-client.js or vast-client.min.js [minified].

const import { VASTClient, VASTParser, VASTTracker } from '@dailymotion/vast-client' const vastClient = new VASTClient(); const vastParser = new VASTParser(); const vastTracker = new VASTTracker();

Browser script

A pre-bundled version of VAST Client JS is available: vast-client-browser.min.js [minified].

You can add the script directly to your page and access the library's components through the VAST object.

< script src = "vast-client-browser.min.js" > </ script >

var vastClient = new VAST.VASTClient(); var vastParser = new VAST.VASTParser(); var vastTracker = new VAST.VASTTracker();

Node

A pre-bundled version for node is available too: vast-client-node.js or vast-client-node.min.js [minified].

const VAST = require ( '@dailymotion/vast-client' ) const vastClient = new VAST.VASTClient(); const vastParser = new VAST.VASTParser(); const vastTracker = new VAST.VASTTracker();

Build / Contribute

See CONTRIBUTING