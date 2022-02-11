Vendor-agnostic logging, analytics and telemetry service abstractions and some implementations for Angular applications.
npm
npm install @dagonmetric/ng-log
or yarn
yarn add @dagonmetric/ng-log
The following code is a simple module setup with
ConsoleLoggerModule.
import { LogModule } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log';
import { ConsoleLoggerModule } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log/console';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// Other module imports
// ng-log modules
LogModule.withConfig({ minLevel: 'debug' }),
ConsoleLoggerModule
]
})
export class AppModule { }
See log-config.ts source file to learn more about options for
LogModule.
Live edit app.module.ts in stackblitz
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { LogService } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private readonly logService: LogService) { }
ngOnInit(): void {
// Track traces
this.logService.trace('Testing trace');
this.logService.debug('Testing debug');
this.logService.info('Testing info');
this.logService.warn('Testing warn');
// Track exceptions
this.logService.error(new Error('Testing error'));
this.logService.fatal(new Error('Testing critical'));
// Track page view
this.logService.trackPageView({
name: 'My Angular App',
uri: '/home'
});
// Track custom event
this.logService.trackEvent({
name: 'video_auto_play_start',
properties: {
non_interaction: true
}
});
// Create child logger with category name
const childLogger = this.logService.createLogger('component1');
// Log with child logger
childLogger.info('Testing info');
// Destroy child logger
this.logService.destroyLogger('component1');
}
}
Live edit app.component.ts in stackblitz
We use lib-tools for bundling, testing and packaging our library projects.
Check out the Contributing page.
This repository is licensed with the MIT license.