Angular Logging, Analytics and Telemetry Service

Vendor-agnostic logging, analytics and telemetry service abstractions and some implementations for Angular applications.

Features

Log service provides both application scoped root logger and category scoped child loggers with createLogger(categoryName) method.

method. Category scoped child loggers can be destroyed with destroyLogger(categoryName) method

method Supports both standard logging api ( trace , debug , info , warn , error , fatal ) and telemetry tracking api ( trackPageView , trackEvent , etc.)

, , , , , ) and telemetry tracking api ( , , etc.) Support measuring user timings for events and page views with startTrackEvent , stopTrackEvent , startTrackPage and stopTrackPage

, , and Extendable and plugable logging providers (see built-in ConsoleLoggerProvider for implementation demo)

Flexable logging configuration

Latest version of Angular and compatible with server side rendering (SSR / Angular Universal)

Getting Started

Installation

npm

npm install @dagonmetric/ng-log

or yarn

yarn add @dagonmetric/ng-log

Module Setup (app.module.ts)

The following code is a simple module setup with ConsoleLoggerModule .

import { LogModule } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log' ; import { ConsoleLoggerModule } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log/console' ; ({ imports: [ LogModule.withConfig({ minLevel: 'debug' }), ConsoleLoggerModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

See log-config.ts source file to learn more about options for LogModule .

Live edit app.module.ts in stackblitz

Usage (app.component.ts)

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { LogService } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private readonly logService: LogService ) { } ngOnInit(): void { this .logService.trace( 'Testing trace' ); this .logService.debug( 'Testing debug' ); this .logService.info( 'Testing info' ); this .logService.warn( 'Testing warn' ); this .logService.error( new Error ( 'Testing error' )); this .logService.fatal( new Error ( 'Testing critical' )); this .logService.trackPageView({ name: 'My Angular App' , uri: '/home' }); this .logService.trackEvent({ name: 'video_auto_play_start' , properties: { non_interaction: true } }); const childLogger = this .logService.createLogger( 'component1' ); childLogger.info( 'Testing info' ); this .logService.destroyLogger( 'component1' ); } }

Live edit app.component.ts in stackblitz

Samples

ng-log-console - Console logging implementation for ng-log

Integrations

ng-log-applicationinsights - Microsoft Azure Application Insights implementation for ng-log

ng-log-gtag - Google Analytics Global Site Tag gtag.js implementation for ng-log

ng-log-firebase-analytics - Google Firebase Analytics implementation for ng-log

ng-log-facebook-analytics - Facebook Pixel Analytics implementation for ng-log

Related Projects

ng-config - Configuration & options service for Angular applications

ng-cache - Caching service for Angular applications

We use lib-tools for bundling, testing and packaging our library projects.

Feedback and Contributing

Check out the Contributing page.

License

This repository is licensed with the MIT license.