openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@dagonmetric/ng-log

by DagonMetric
2.3.3 (see all)

Vendor-agnostic logging, analytics and telemetry service abstractions and some implementations for Angular applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Logging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Logging, Analytics and Telemetry Service

GitHub Actions Status Azure Pipelines Status codecov npm version Gitter

Vendor-agnostic logging, analytics and telemetry service abstractions and some implementations for Angular applications.

Features

  • Log service provides both application scoped root logger and category scoped child loggers with createLogger(categoryName) method.
  • Category scoped child loggers can be destroyed with destroyLogger(categoryName) method
  • Supports both standard logging api (trace, debug, info, warn, error, fatal) and telemetry tracking api (trackPageView, trackEvent, etc.)
  • Support measuring user timings for events and page views with startTrackEvent, stopTrackEvent, startTrackPage and stopTrackPage
  • Extendable and plugable logging providers (see built-in ConsoleLoggerProvider for implementation demo)
  • Flexable logging configuration
  • Latest version of Angular and compatible with server side rendering (SSR / Angular Universal)

Getting Started

Installation

npm

npm install @dagonmetric/ng-log

or yarn

yarn add @dagonmetric/ng-log

Module Setup (app.module.ts)

The following code is a simple module setup with ConsoleLoggerModule.

import { LogModule } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log';
import { ConsoleLoggerModule } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log/console';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // Other module imports

    // ng-log modules
    LogModule.withConfig({ minLevel: 'debug' }),
    ConsoleLoggerModule
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

See log-config.ts source file to learn more about options for LogModule.

Live edit app.module.ts in stackblitz

Usage (app.component.ts)

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';

import { LogService } from '@dagonmetric/ng-log';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
  constructor(private readonly logService: LogService) { }

  ngOnInit(): void {
    // Track traces
    this.logService.trace('Testing trace');
    this.logService.debug('Testing debug');
    this.logService.info('Testing info');
    this.logService.warn('Testing warn');

    // Track exceptions
    this.logService.error(new Error('Testing error'));
    this.logService.fatal(new Error('Testing critical'));

    // Track page view
    this.logService.trackPageView({
      name: 'My Angular App',
      uri: '/home'
    });

    // Track custom event
    this.logService.trackEvent({
      name: 'video_auto_play_start',
      properties: {
        non_interaction: true
      }
    });

    // Create child logger with category name
    const childLogger = this.logService.createLogger('component1');

    // Log with child logger
    childLogger.info('Testing info');

    // Destroy child logger
    this.logService.destroyLogger('component1');
  }
}

Live edit app.component.ts in stackblitz

Samples

Sub-modules

Integrations

  • ng-config - Configuration & options service for Angular applications
  • ng-cache - Caching service for Angular applications

Build & Test Tools

We use lib-tools for bundling, testing and packaging our library projects.

Lib Tools

Feedback and Contributing

Check out the Contributing page.

License

This repository is licensed with the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nl
ngx-loggerAngular logger
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@teambit/loggerA tool for component-driven application development.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
1K
@angular-ru/logger🅰️ ngular-RU Software Development Kit
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
92
@ngxs/logger-plugin🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
42K
bro
brologLogger for AngularJS in Browser like Npmlog
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 41 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial