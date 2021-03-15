Configuration & Options Service for Angular

The ng-config is a configuration and options service for Angular applications with flexible api and extendable config providers.

Features

mapType(key, MyOptionsClass) - map configuration values with options class

- map configuration values with options class mapObject(key, myOptionsObj) - map configuration values with options object

- map configuration values with options object getValue('myKey') - get the raw configuration section value

- get the raw configuration section value reload() - reload the fresh configuration values from config providers

- reload the fresh configuration values from config providers valueChanges - configuration value changes event

- configuration value changes event ConfigProvider - extendable config provider interface and multiple config providers are supported

- extendable config provider interface and multiple config providers are supported ConfigModule.configure(true, {...}) - load configuration automatically at app starts

- load configuration automatically at app starts Latest version of Angular and compatible with server side rendering (SSR / Angular Universal)

Get Started

Installation

npm

npm install @dagonmetric/ng-config

or yarn

yarn add @dagonmetric/ng-config

Module Setup (app.module.ts)

import { ConfigModule } from '@dagonmetric/ng-config' ; import { HttpConfigProviderModule } from '@dagonmetric/ng-config/http-config' ; ({ imports: [ ConfigModule.configure( true , { debug: true }), HttpConfigProviderModule.configure({ endpoint: '/api/v1/configuration' }), ] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ConfigService } from '@dagonmetric/ng-config' ; export class AppOptions { name = '' ; lang = '' ; logEnabled = false ; logLevel = 0 ; } ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private readonly configService: ConfigService ) { const configValue = this .configService.getValue( 'key1' )); console .log( 'value: ' , configValue); const appOptions = this .configService.mapType( 'app' , AppOptions)); console .log( 'appOptions: ' , JSON .stringify(appOptions)); this .configService.valueChanges.subscribe( () => { const latestValue = this .configService.getValue( 'key1' )); console .log( 'latest value: ' , latestValue); const lastestOptions = this .configService.mapType( 'app' , AppOptions)); console .log( 'lastest appOptions: ' , lastestOptions); }); } }

Samples & Documentations

Integrations

ng-config-firebase-remote-config - Implements ConfigProvider for Firebase Remote Config

We use lib-tools for bundling, testing and packaging our library projects.

Feedback and Contributing

Check out the Contributing page.

License

This repository is licensed with the MIT license.