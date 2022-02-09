Daffodil is a frontend toolkit that intends to accomplish three things:
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Stability
|Authorize.net
|@daffodil/authorizenet
|Cart
|@daffodil/cart
|Category
|@daffodil/category
|Checkout
|@daffodil/checkout
|Contact
|@daffodil/contact
|Core
|@daffodil/core
|Design
|@daffodil/design
|Driver
|@daffodil/driver
|External Router
|@daffodil/external-router
|Geography
|@daffodil/geography
|Newsletter
|@daffodil/newsletter
|Paypal
|@daffodil/paypal
|Product
|@daffodil/product
|Composite Product
|@daffodil/product-composite
|Configurable Product
|@daffodil/product-configurable
|SEO
|@daffodil/seo
Currently none, but you can check our progress by following the steps here.