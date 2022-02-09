Daffodil

What is Daffodil?

Daffodil is a frontend toolkit that intends to accomplish three things:

Improve developer workflow when writing frontend software for online stores. Provide a consistent frontend developer tool-chain regardless of a business's chosen ecommerce platform Drastically improve the end-user experience of online-shopping.

Features

🆓 Forever Free, Open Source, and MIT Licensed

🔨 Platform Agnostic Drivers For Your Platform of Choice Shopify Magento 2 In-Memory Backend Prebuilt ⚡ Great for lightning fast iteration and concepting.

🍰 Decoupled and Composable Packages for your use case Product Cart Checkout

📚 Well Documented Example Implementation API References Tutorials

💡 Component Kit Purely Functional Themeable Accessible Supports Server-side Rendering Well Tested Fantastic Performance IE 11+ Support



Packages

Example Stores

Currently none, but you can check our progress by following the steps here.

Using Daffodil To Build Your own Ecommerce Store

See the installation instructions.