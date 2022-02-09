openbase logo
@daffodil/authorizenet

by graycoreio
0.39.12 (see all)

Angular Ecommerce PWA Framework

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

143

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Daffodil

Chat on Discord Build Status Maintainability Test Coverage experimental

What is Daffodil?

Daffodil is a frontend toolkit that intends to accomplish three things:

  1. Improve developer workflow when writing frontend software for online stores.
  2. Provide a consistent frontend developer tool-chain regardless of a business's chosen ecommerce platform
  3. Drastically improve the end-user experience of online-shopping.

Features

  • 🆓 Forever Free, Open Source, and MIT Licensed
  • 🔨 Platform Agnostic Drivers For Your Platform of Choice
    • Shopify
    • Magento 2
    • In-Memory Backend
      • Prebuilt
      • ⚡ Great for lightning fast iteration and concepting.
  • 🍰 Decoupled and Composable Packages for your use case
    • Product
    • Cart
    • Checkout
  • 📚 Well Documented
    • Example Implementation
    • API References
    • Tutorials
  • 💡 Component Kit
    • Purely Functional
    • Themeable
    • Accessible
    • Supports Server-side Rendering
    • Well Tested
    • Fantastic Performance
    • IE 11+ Support

Packages

ProjectPackageVersionStability
Authorize.net@daffodil/authorizenetlatestexperimental
Cart@daffodil/cartlatestexperimental
Category@daffodil/categorylatestexperimental
Checkout@daffodil/checkoutlatestexperimental
Contact@daffodil/contactlatestexperimental
Core@daffodil/corelatestexperimental
Design@daffodil/designlatestexperimental
Driver@daffodil/driverlatestexperimental
External Router@daffodil/external-routerlatestexperimental
Geography@daffodil/geographylatestexperimental
Newsletter@daffodil/newsletterlatestexperimental
Paypal@daffodil/paypallatestexperimental
Product@daffodil/productlatestexperimental
Composite Product@daffodil/product-compositelatestexperimental
Configurable Product@daffodil/product-configurablelatestexperimental
SEO@daffodil/seolatestexperimental

Example Stores

Currently none, but you can check our progress by following the steps here.

Using Daffodil To Build Your own Ecommerce Store

See the installation instructions.

