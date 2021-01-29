DADI Web

Overview

DADI Web is a high performance, schema-less templating layer built on Node.JS. it can operate as a stand-alone platform or in conjunction with DADI API as a full stack web application.

DADI Web makes it easy to build custom enterprise-grade Node.JS applications. Easily create static pages or connect to APIs to generate data-driven pages giving you the power to search, paginate, sort and filter your data.

DADI Web uses LinkedIn's Dust templating language which provides a simple yet powerful template layer for displaying your data. It has built in support for: Rotating log files, Nginx-style HTTP access logs, GZip compression, caching by mime-type, URL rewriting, database-backed sessions and more.

DADI Web is part of DADI, a suite of components covering the full development stack, built for performance and scale.

Getting started

The DADI Web Documentation is the best place for information on installing and configuring your DADI Web project.

Licence

DADI is a data centric development and delivery stack, built specifically in support of the principles of API first and COPE.

Copyright notice

(C) 2019 DADI+ Limited support@dadi.cloud

All rights reserved

This product is part of DADI.

DADI is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version ("the GPL").

If you wish to use DADI outside the scope of the GPL, please contact us at info@dadi.co for details of alternative licence arrangements.

This product may be distributed alongside other components available under different licences (which may not be GPL). See those components themselves, or the documentation accompanying them, to determine what licences are applicable.

DADI is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.

The GNU General Public License (GPL) is available at http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.en.html.

A copy can be found in the file GPL.md distributed with these files.

This copyright notice MUST APPEAR in all copies of the product!