|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|chartClass
|string
|A css class to apply to the chart DOM node.
|containerClass
|string
|Add an optional extra class name to .orgchart-container It could end up looking like class="orgchart-container xxx yyy".
|collapsible
|boolean
|true
|Allows expanding/collapsing the nodes.
|datasource
|object
|datasource usded to build out structure of orgchart.
|draggable
|boolean
|false
|Allows dragging/dropping the nodes to the hierarchy of chart.
|multipleSelect
|boolean
|false
|If true, user can select multiple nodes by mouse clicking.
|NodeTemplate
|elementType
|A Component that provides the node content Markup. This is a useful prop when you want to use your own styles and markup to create a custom orgchart node.
|onClickChart
|function
|A callback fired when the orgchart is clicking.
|onClickNode
|function
|A callback fired when the node is clicking.
|pan
|boolean
|false
|If true, the chart can be panned.
|zoom
|boolean
|false
|If true, the chart can be zoomed.
|zoominLimit
|number
|7
|User can zoom the chart at different scales(0.5~7).
|zoomoutLimit
|number
|0.5
|User can zoom the chart at different scales(0.5~7).
|Name
|Description
|expandAllNodes
|User can use this method to expand all the nodes. Sample code: orgchartRef.current.expandAllNodes()
|exportTo
|User can use this method to export orgchart to png org pdf file. Sample code: orgchartRef.current.exportTo(filename, fileextension)
