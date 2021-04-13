Features

expand/collapse nodes

Allows user to change orgchart structure by drag/drop nodes

Allows user to edit orgchart

Supports exporting chart as a picture or pdf document

Supports pan and zoom

Allows user to customize the internal structure for every node

Props

Name Type Default Description chartClass string A css class to apply to the chart DOM node. containerClass string Add an optional extra class name to .orgchart-container It could end up looking like class="orgchart-container xxx yyy". collapsible boolean true Allows expanding/collapsing the nodes. datasource object datasource usded to build out structure of orgchart. draggable boolean false Allows dragging/dropping the nodes to the hierarchy of chart. multipleSelect boolean false If true, user can select multiple nodes by mouse clicking. NodeTemplate elementType A Component that provides the node content Markup. This is a useful prop when you want to use your own styles and markup to create a custom orgchart node. onClickChart function A callback fired when the orgchart is clicking. onClickNode function A callback fired when the node is clicking. pan boolean false If true, the chart can be panned. zoom boolean false If true, the chart can be zoomed. zoominLimit number 7 User can zoom the chart at different scales(0.5~7). zoomoutLimit number 0.5 User can zoom the chart at different scales(0.5~7).

Methods

Name Description expandAllNodes User can use this method to expand all the nodes. Sample code: orgchartRef.current.expandAllNodes() exportTo User can use this method to export orgchart to png org pdf file. Sample code: orgchartRef.current.exportTo(filename, fileextension)

Install

npm install @ dabeng / react - orgchart

