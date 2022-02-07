HiPlot - High dimensional Interactive Plotting

HiPlot is a lightweight interactive visualization tool to help AI researchers discover correlations and patterns in high-dimensional data using parallel plots and other graphical ways to represent information.

There are several modes to HiPlot:

As a web-server (if your data is a CSV for instance)

In a jupyter notebook (to visualize python data), or in Streamlit apps

In CLI to render standalone HTML

pip install -U hiplot

If you have a jupyter notebook, you can get started with something as simple as:

import hiplot as hip data = [{ 'dropout' : 0.1 , 'lr' : 0.001 , 'loss' : 10.0 , 'optimizer' : 'SGD' }, { 'dropout' : 0.15 , 'lr' : 0.01 , 'loss' : 3.5 , 'optimizer' : 'Adam' }, { 'dropout' : 0.3 , 'lr' : 0.1 , 'loss' : 4.5 , 'optimizer' : 'Adam' }] hip.Experiment.from_iterable(data).display()

Citing

@misc{hiplot, author = {Haziza, D. and Rapin, J. and Synnaeve, G.}, title = {{Hiplot, interactive high-dimensionality plots}}, year = {2020}, publisher = {GitHub}, journal = {GitHub repository}, howpublished = {\url{https://github.com/facebookresearch/hiplot}}, }

Credits

Inspired by and based on code from Kai Chang, Mike Bostock and Jason Davies.

External contributors (please add your name when you submit your first pull request):

License

HiPlot is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.