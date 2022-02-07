HiPlot is a lightweight interactive visualization tool to help AI researchers discover correlations and patterns in high-dimensional data using parallel plots and other graphical ways to represent information.
pip install -U hiplot # Or for conda users: conda install -c conda-forge hiplot
If you have a jupyter notebook, you can get started with something as simple as:
import hiplot as hip
data = [{'dropout':0.1, 'lr': 0.001, 'loss': 10.0, 'optimizer': 'SGD'},
{'dropout':0.15, 'lr': 0.01, 'loss': 3.5, 'optimizer': 'Adam'},
{'dropout':0.3, 'lr': 0.1, 'loss': 4.5, 'optimizer': 'Adam'}]
hip.Experiment.from_iterable(data).display()
Inspired by and based on code from Kai Chang, Mike Bostock and Jason Davies.
External contributors (please add your name when you submit your first pull request):