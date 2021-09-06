openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@d3fc/d3fc-shape

by d3fc
6.0.1 (see all)

A collection of components that make it easy to build interactive charts with D3

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

D3FC Logo

Build status npm version

Components to rapidly build fast, highly customisable, interactive charts with D3

Installation

The latest release of D3FC is available via npm or the unpkg CDN. The D3FC project is composed of a number of separate packages each of which can be installed via npm and used independently, or if you prefer you can install the entire D3FC bundle, which includes all of the separate packages -

npm install d3fc

<script src="https://unpkg.com/d3"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/d3fc"></script>

Test your installation using the simple chart example.

Documentation

The following getting-started guides are available -

  • Building a Chart - a walk through building a chart with D3FC and what makes it different from other libraries.
  • The Decorate Pattern - the pattern D3FC employs, resulting in charting components that are both simple and flexible.
  • Transitions - how to use D3 transitions with D3FC.

For API documentation see the corresponding package documentation -

Examples can be found on the project website. These same examples are also available offline.

There are also a number of other documents and articles that provide a bit more background regarding the design principles of D3FC -

Developing

This project is a mono-repo that uses Lerna to manage dependencies between packages. To get started, run -

npm ci
npm test

When making changes to a package, you can execute the following either from within the package folder to build just that package or from the project root to build all packages -

npm run bundle

To open a development sandbox which is automatically updated when you save changes to source files, navigate to the project root and run -

npm start

Releases

Releases are managed via CI and semantic release.

License

These components are licensed under the MIT License.

Sponsors

Project supported by Scott Logic.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial