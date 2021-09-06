Components to rapidly build fast, highly customisable, interactive charts with D3
The latest release of D3FC is available via npm or the unpkg CDN. The D3FC project is composed of a number of separate packages each of which can be installed via npm and used independently, or if you prefer you can install the entire D3FC bundle, which includes all of the separate packages -
npm install d3fc
<script src="https://unpkg.com/d3"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/d3fc"></script>
Test your installation using the simple chart example.
The following getting-started guides are available -
For API documentation see the corresponding package documentation -
Examples can be found on the project website. These same examples are also available offline.
There are also a number of other documents and articles that provide a bit more background regarding the design principles of D3FC -
This project is a mono-repo that uses Lerna to manage dependencies between packages. To get started, run -
npm ci
npm test
When making changes to a package, you can execute the following either from within the package folder to build just that package or from the project root to build all packages -
npm run bundle
To open a development sandbox which is automatically updated when you save changes to source files, navigate to the project root and run -
npm start
Releases are managed via CI and semantic release.
These components are licensed under the MIT License.
Project supported by Scott Logic.