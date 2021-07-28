openbase logo
@d2-plus/d2-crud-plus-example

by d2-projects
1.15.4

An elegant dashboard

46

GitHub Stars

11.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

47

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

banner

DeepScan grade

D2Admin is a fully open source and free enterprise back-end product front-end integration solution, using the latest front-end technology stack, javascript files loading of local first screen less than 60kb, has prepared most of the project preparations, and with a lot of sample code to help the management system agile development.

Open in Visual Studio Code

中文 | English

Preview

Deploy preview Netlify Status

The following access addresses are built and deployed by the latest master branch code at the same time. The access effect is completely consistent. Please select the appropriate access link according to your own network situation.

serverlinkserver
d2.pubLinkChina server
cdn.d2.pubLinkqiniu CDN
githubLinkGitHub pages
netlifyLinkNetlify CDN

Document

document on https://d2.pub

d2.pub CDN mirror deployment https://cdn.d2.pub

Features

  • Build with vue-cli3
  • First screen loading waiting animation
  • Five themes
  • Built-in UEditor rich text editor
  • Detailed documentation
  • Login and logout
  • Separate routing and menu settings
  • Foldable sidebar
  • Multi-national language
  • Rich text editor
  • Markdown editor
  • full screen
  • Fontawesome icon library
  • Icon selector
  • Automatically register SVG icon
  • Simulation data
  • Clipboard package
  • Chart library
  • Time and date calculation tool
  • Import Excel ( xlsx + csv )
  • Data export Excel ( xlsx + csv )
  • Data export text
  • Digital animation
  • Drag and drop the size of the block layout
  • Grid layout for drag and resize and position
  • Out-of-the-box page layout components
  • Load and parse markdown files
  • GitHub style markdown display component
  • markdown internal code highlighting
  • Expanded Baidu cloud link resolution and optimized display for markdown
  • Right click menu component
  • Custom scrollbars and scrolling controls
  • Common style extraction, convenient theme customization
  • Support temporary menu configuration
  • System function display module 1.1.4 +
  • Multi-tab mode 1.1.4 +
  • Beautify the scroll bar 1.1.4 +
  • json view 1.1.4 +
  • cookie wrapper 1.1.5 +
  • Multi-tab global control API 1.1.5 +
  • Menu Global Control API 1.1.5 +
  • Multi-tab page close control support right-click menu 1.1.10 +
  • Modular global state management 1.2.0 +
  • Multiple data persistence methods: distinguish users, distinguish routes, page data snapshot function 1.2.0 +
  • Support for menu system that jumps out of external links 1.2.0 +
  • Support menu svg icon 1.3.0 +
  • Logging and error catching 1.3.0 +
  • Global menu search 1.3.0 +
  • Custom login redirect 1.3.0 +
  • Switch global base component size 1.4.0 +
  • Page loading progress bar 1.4.1 +
  • Adaptive top menu bar 1.4.7 +
  • Support for merging cells when exporting xslx 1.5.4 +
  • Multiple tabs support drag and drop sorting 1.8.0 +
  • load only local JavaScript code less than 60kb on the homepage 1.8.0 +
  • Built in build file volume checking tool 1.8.0 +
  • Example of multi page 1.23.0 +
  • Split chunks 1.23.0 +

Other synchronous repositories

typelink
giteehttps://gitee.com/d2-projects/d2-admin
codinghttps://d2-projects.coding.net/p/d2-projects/d/d2-admin/git

Other versions

NameHomePagePreviewIntroduction
Starter templateLinkLinkThe simplest version

Open source backend implementation

The backend is contributed by the open source community. The latest version of D2Admin is not guaranteed. Please contact its open source author for related usage issues.

NametechnologyHomePagePreviewIntroduction
django-vue-admin-proDjangoLinkLinkDjango + Jwt + D2Admin
boot-adminSpringBootLinkLinkManagement system based on SpringBoot
FlaskPermissionFlaskLinkLinkPermission management based on Flask
CareyShopThinkPHP5LinkLinkHigh Performance Mall Framework System for CareyShop
jiiiiiin-securitySpring BootLinkLinkContent management infrastructure projects
TarocoSpring CloudLinkLinkComplete microservice enterprise solution
AoomsSpring CloudLinkLinkExtremely fast microservice development, not just as simple as JFinal
GOABeegoLinkLinkOnline question answering system based on Beego + Vue
CMDBDjangoLinkLinkauthority system with dynamic menu

Community projects

These projects are contributed by the open source community and are not guaranteed to use the latest version of D2Admin. Please contact their open source authors for related usage questions.

NameHomePagePreviewIntroduction
d2-admin-xiya-go-cmsLinkLinkD2Admin + authority system + dynamic router
d2-advanceLinkLinkTechnical exploration inspired by D2Admin
d2-crud-plusLinkLinkEasy development of crud function
d2-crudLinkLinkEncapsulation of common operations in tables
d2-admin-pmLinkLinkRBAC privilege management solution based on D2Admin
LanBlogLinkLinkVue + Beego restful api personal blog system
d2-admin-start-kit-plusLinkLinkD2Admin Start kit modular version
d2-ribbonsLinkLinkOpen source project logo Library

Badge

If your open source project is based on D2Admin development, please add the following badge to your README:

Copy the following code into the README to:

<a href="https://github.com/d2-projects/d2-admin" target="_blank"><img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FairyEver/d2-admin/master/docs/image/d2-admin@2x.png" width="200"></a>

At the same time, you can report your project to us. We will place the excellent project in D2Admin and help you publicize it.

Contributor

Become a sponsor

Sponsor me on afdian.net

cochlea | Baron | 苦行僧 | 吴地安宁 | KingDong | sunyongmofang

Visitor

Total visitor

Total visitor since 2019.08.27

Star history

Stargazers over time

License

FOSSA Status

