D2Admin is a fully open source and free enterprise back-end product front-end integration solution, using the latest front-end technology stack, javascript files loading of local first screen less than 60kb, has prepared most of the project preparations, and with a lot of sample code to help the management system agile development.
中文 | English
The following access addresses are built and deployed by the latest master branch code at the same time. The access effect is completely consistent. Please select the appropriate access link according to your own network situation.
|server
|link
|server
|d2.pub
|Link
|China server
|cdn.d2.pub
|Link
|qiniu CDN
|github
|Link
|GitHub pages
|netlify
|Link
|Netlify CDN
d2.pub CDN mirror deployment https://cdn.d2.pub
1.1.4 +
1.1.4 +
1.1.4 +
1.1.4 +
1.1.5 +
1.1.5 +
1.1.5 +
1.1.10 +
1.2.0 +
1.2.0 +
1.2.0 +
1.3.0 +
1.3.0 +
1.3.0 +
1.3.0 +
1.4.0 +
1.4.1 +
1.4.7 +
1.5.4 +
1.8.0 +
1.8.0 +
1.8.0 +
1.23.0 +
1.23.0 +
|type
|link
|gitee
|https://gitee.com/d2-projects/d2-admin
|coding
|https://d2-projects.coding.net/p/d2-projects/d/d2-admin/git
|Name
|HomePage
|Preview
|Introduction
|Starter template
|Link
|Link
|The simplest version
The backend is contributed by the open source community. The latest version of D2Admin is not guaranteed. Please contact its open source author for related usage issues.
|Name
|technology
|HomePage
|Preview
|Introduction
|django-vue-admin-pro
|Django
|Link
|Link
|Django + Jwt + D2Admin
|boot-admin
|SpringBoot
|Link
|Link
|Management system based on SpringBoot
|FlaskPermission
|Flask
|Link
|Link
|Permission management based on Flask
|CareyShop
|ThinkPHP5
|Link
|Link
|High Performance Mall Framework System for CareyShop
|jiiiiiin-security
|Spring Boot
|Link
|Link
|Content management infrastructure projects
|Taroco
|Spring Cloud
|Link
|Link
|Complete microservice enterprise solution
|Aooms
|Spring Cloud
|Link
|Link
|Extremely fast microservice development, not just as simple as JFinal
|GOA
|Beego
|Link
|Link
|Online question answering system based on Beego + Vue
|CMDB
|Django
|Link
|Link
|authority system with dynamic menu
These projects are contributed by the open source community and are not guaranteed to use the latest version of D2Admin. Please contact their open source authors for related usage questions.
|Name
|HomePage
|Preview
|Introduction
|d2-admin-xiya-go-cms
|Link
|Link
|D2Admin + authority system + dynamic router
|d2-advance
|Link
|Link
|Technical exploration inspired by D2Admin
|d2-crud-plus
|Link
|Link
|Easy development of crud function
|d2-crud
|Link
|Link
|Encapsulation of common operations in tables
|d2-admin-pm
|Link
|Link
|RBAC privilege management solution based on D2Admin
|LanBlog
|Link
|Link
|Vue + Beego restful api personal blog system
|d2-admin-start-kit-plus
|Link
|Link
|D2Admin Start kit modular version
|d2-ribbons
|Link
|Link
|Open source project logo Library
If your open source project is based on D2Admin development, please add the following badge to your README:
Copy the following code into the README to:
<a href="https://github.com/d2-projects/d2-admin" target="_blank"><img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FairyEver/d2-admin/master/docs/image/d2-admin@2x.png" width="200"></a>
At the same time, you can report your project to us. We will place the excellent project in D2Admin and help you publicize it.
cochlea | Baron | 苦行僧 | 吴地安宁 | KingDong | sunyongmofang
Total visitor since 2019.08.27