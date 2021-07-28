D2Admin is a fully open source and free enterprise back-end product front-end integration solution, using the latest front-end technology stack, javascript files loading of local first screen less than 60kb, has prepared most of the project preparations, and with a lot of sample code to help the management system agile development.

Preview

The following access addresses are built and deployed by the latest master branch code at the same time. The access effect is completely consistent. Please select the appropriate access link according to your own network situation.

server link server d2.pub Link China server cdn.d2.pub Link qiniu CDN github Link GitHub pages netlify Link Netlify CDN

Document

document on https://d2.pub

d2.pub CDN mirror deployment https://cdn.d2.pub

Features

Build with vue-cli3

First screen loading waiting animation

Five themes

Built-in UEditor rich text editor

Detailed documentation

Login and logout

Separate routing and menu settings

Foldable sidebar

Multi-national language

Rich text editor

Markdown editor

full screen

Fontawesome icon library

Icon selector

Automatically register SVG icon

Simulation data

Clipboard package

Chart library

Time and date calculation tool

Import Excel ( xlsx + csv )

Data export Excel ( xlsx + csv )

Data export text

Digital animation

Drag and drop the size of the block layout

Grid layout for drag and resize and position

Out-of-the-box page layout components

Load and parse markdown files

GitHub style markdown display component

markdown internal code highlighting

Expanded Baidu cloud link resolution and optimized display for markdown

Right click menu component

Custom scrollbars and scrolling controls

Common style extraction, convenient theme customization

Support temporary menu configuration

System function display module 1.1.4 +

Multi-tab mode 1.1.4 +

Beautify the scroll bar 1.1.4 +

json view 1.1.4 +

cookie wrapper 1.1.5 +

Multi-tab global control API 1.1.5 +

Menu Global Control API 1.1.5 +

Multi-tab page close control support right-click menu 1.1.10 +

Modular global state management 1.2.0 +

Multiple data persistence methods: distinguish users, distinguish routes, page data snapshot function 1.2.0 +

Support for menu system that jumps out of external links 1.2.0 +

Support menu svg icon 1.3.0 +

Logging and error catching 1.3.0 +

Global menu search 1.3.0 +

Custom login redirect 1.3.0 +

Switch global base component size 1.4.0 +

Page loading progress bar 1.4.1 +

Adaptive top menu bar 1.4.7 +

Support for merging cells when exporting xslx 1.5.4 +

Multiple tabs support drag and drop sorting 1.8.0 +

load only local JavaScript code less than 60kb on the homepage 1.8.0 +

Built in build file volume checking tool 1.8.0 +

Example of multi page 1.23.0 +

Split chunks 1.23.0 +

Other synchronous repositories

type link gitee https://gitee.com/d2-projects/d2-admin coding https://d2-projects.coding.net/p/d2-projects/d/d2-admin/git

Other versions

Name HomePage Preview Introduction Starter template Link Link The simplest version

Open source backend implementation

The backend is contributed by the open source community. The latest version of D2Admin is not guaranteed. Please contact its open source author for related usage issues.

Name technology HomePage Preview Introduction django-vue-admin-pro Django Link Link Django + Jwt + D2Admin boot-admin SpringBoot Link Link Management system based on SpringBoot FlaskPermission Flask Link Link Permission management based on Flask CareyShop ThinkPHP5 Link Link High Performance Mall Framework System for CareyShop jiiiiiin-security Spring Boot Link Link Content management infrastructure projects Taroco Spring Cloud Link Link Complete microservice enterprise solution Aooms Spring Cloud Link Link Extremely fast microservice development, not just as simple as JFinal GOA Beego Link Link Online question answering system based on Beego + Vue CMDB Django Link Link authority system with dynamic menu

Community projects

These projects are contributed by the open source community and are not guaranteed to use the latest version of D2Admin. Please contact their open source authors for related usage questions.

Name HomePage Preview Introduction d2-admin-xiya-go-cms Link Link D2Admin + authority system + dynamic router d2-advance Link Link Technical exploration inspired by D2Admin d2-crud-plus Link Link Easy development of crud function d2-crud Link Link Encapsulation of common operations in tables d2-admin-pm Link Link RBAC privilege management solution based on D2Admin LanBlog Link Link Vue + Beego restful api personal blog system d2-admin-start-kit-plus Link Link D2Admin Start kit modular version d2-ribbons Link Link Open source project logo Library

Badge

If your open source project is based on D2Admin development, please add the following badge to your README:

Copy the following code into the README to:

< a href = "https://github.com/d2-projects/d2-admin" target = "_blank" > < img src = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FairyEver/d2-admin/master/docs/image/d2-admin@2x.png" width = "200" > </ a >

At the same time, you can report your project to us. We will place the excellent project in D2Admin and help you publicize it.

