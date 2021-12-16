Gets the entire buffer of a stream either as a
Buffer or a string.
Validates the stream's length against an expected length and maximum limit.
Ideal for parsing request bodies.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install raw-body
This module includes a TypeScript
declaration file to enable auto complete in compatible editors and type
information for TypeScript projects. This module depends on the Node.js
types, so install
@types/node:
$ npm install @types/node
var getRawBody = require('raw-body')
Returns a promise if no callback specified and global
Promise exists.
Options:
length - The length of the stream.
If the contents of the stream do not add up to this length,
an
400 error code is returned.
limit - The byte limit of the body.
This is the number of bytes or any string format supported by
bytes,
for example
1000,
'500kb' or
'3mb'.
If the body ends up being larger than this limit,
a
413 error code is returned.
encoding - The encoding to use to decode the body into a string.
By default, a
Buffer instance will be returned when no encoding is specified.
Most likely, you want
utf-8, so setting
encoding to
true will decode as
utf-8.
You can use any type of encoding supported by iconv-lite.
You can also pass a string in place of options to just specify the encoding.
If an error occurs, the stream will be paused, everything unpiped,
and you are responsible for correctly disposing the stream.
For HTTP requests, you may need to finish consuming the stream if
you want to keep the socket open for future requests. For streams
that use file descriptors, you should
stream.destroy() or
stream.close() to prevent leaks.
This module creates errors depending on the error condition during reading. The error may be an error from the underlying Node.js implementation, but is otherwise an error created by this module, which has the following attributes:
limit - the limit in bytes
length and
expected - the expected length of the stream
received - the received bytes
encoding - the invalid encoding
status and
statusCode - the corresponding status code for the error
type - the error type
The errors from this module have a
type property which allows for the programmatic
determination of the type of error returned.
This error will occur when the
encoding option is specified, but the value does
not map to an encoding supported by the iconv-lite
module.
This error will occur when the
limit option is specified, but the stream has
an entity that is larger.
This error will occur when the request stream is aborted by the client before reading the body has finished.
This error will occur when the
length option is specified, but the stream has
emitted more bytes.
This error will occur when the given stream has an encoding set on it, making it
a decoded stream. The stream should not have an encoding set and is expected to
emit
Buffer objects.
var contentType = require('content-type')
var express = require('express')
var getRawBody = require('raw-body')
var app = express()
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
getRawBody(req, {
length: req.headers['content-length'],
limit: '1mb',
encoding: contentType.parse(req).parameters.charset
}, function (err, string) {
if (err) return next(err)
req.text = string
next()
})
})
// now access req.text
var contentType = require('content-type')
var getRawBody = require('raw-body')
var koa = require('koa')
var app = koa()
app.use(function * (next) {
this.text = yield getRawBody(this.req, {
length: this.req.headers['content-length'],
limit: '1mb',
encoding: contentType.parse(this.req).parameters.charset
})
yield next
})
// now access this.text
To use this library as a promise, simply omit the
callback and a promise is
returned, provided that a global
Promise is defined.
var getRawBody = require('raw-body')
var http = require('http')
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
getRawBody(req)
.then(function (buf) {
res.statusCode = 200
res.end(buf.length + ' bytes submitted')
})
.catch(function (err) {
res.statusCode = 500
res.end(err.message)
})
})
server.listen(3000)
import * as getRawBody from 'raw-body';
import * as http from 'http';
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
getRawBody(req)
.then((buf) => {
res.statusCode = 200;
res.end(buf.length + ' bytes submitted');
})
.catch((err) => {
res.statusCode = err.statusCode;
res.end(err.message);
});
});
server.listen(3000);