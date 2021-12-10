ES Proposal spec-compliant shim for Promise.allSettled. Invoke its "shim" method to shim Promise.allSettled if it is unavailable or noncompliant. Note: a global Promise must already exist: the es6-shim is recommended.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment that has Promise available globally, and complies with the proposed spec.

Most common usage:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var allSettled = require ( 'promise.allsettled' ); var resolved = Promise .resolve( 42 ); var rejected = Promise .reject( -1 ); allSettled([resolved, rejected]).then( function ( results ) { assert.deepEqual(results, [ { status : 'fulfilled' , value : 42 }, { status : 'rejected' , reason : -1 } ]); }); allSettled.shim(); Promise .allSettled([resolved, rejected]).then( function ( results ) { assert.deepEqual(results, [ { status : 'fulfilled' , value : 42 }, { status : 'rejected' , reason : -1 } ]); });

Tests