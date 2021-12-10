openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@d-fischer/promise.allsettled

by es-shims
2.0.2 (see all)

ES Proposal spec-compliant shim for Promise.allSettled

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

promise.allsettled Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

ES Proposal spec-compliant shim for Promise.allSettled. Invoke its "shim" method to shim Promise.allSettled if it is unavailable or noncompliant. Note: a global Promise must already exist: the es6-shim is recommended.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment that has Promise available globally, and complies with the proposed spec.

Most common usage:

var assert = require('assert');
var allSettled = require('promise.allsettled');

var resolved = Promise.resolve(42);
var rejected = Promise.reject(-1);

allSettled([resolved, rejected]).then(function (results) {
    assert.deepEqual(results, [
        { status: 'fulfilled', value: 42 },
        { status: 'rejected', reason: -1 }
    ]);
});

allSettled.shim(); // will be a no-op if not needed

Promise.allSettled([resolved, rejected]).then(function (results) {
    assert.deepEqual(results, [
        { status: 'fulfilled', value: 42 },
        { status: 'rejected', reason: -1 }
    ]);
});

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial