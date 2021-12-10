ES Proposal spec-compliant shim for Promise.allSettled. Invoke its "shim" method to shim
Promise.allSettled if it is unavailable or noncompliant. Note: a global
Promise must already exist: the es6-shim is recommended.
This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment that has
Promise available globally, and complies with the proposed spec.
Most common usage:
var assert = require('assert');
var allSettled = require('promise.allsettled');
var resolved = Promise.resolve(42);
var rejected = Promise.reject(-1);
allSettled([resolved, rejected]).then(function (results) {
assert.deepEqual(results, [
{ status: 'fulfilled', value: 42 },
{ status: 'rejected', reason: -1 }
]);
});
allSettled.shim(); // will be a no-op if not needed
Promise.allSettled([resolved, rejected]).then(function (results) {
assert.deepEqual(results, [
{ status: 'fulfilled', value: 42 },
{ status: 'rejected', reason: -1 }
]);
});
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test